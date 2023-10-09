Amazon's annual festive sale - the Great Indian Festival is live for all users allow them to access deals across various categories. However, it can be hard to keep a track of the deals that are actually available for discount during the festive sale.

Here's a look at top tech deals available on Amazon for today:

Samsung Galaxy S23:

Samsung's premium S23 smartphone is listed at a price of ₹74,999 on Amazon for the 8GB RAM/128 GB storage version. However, with SBI credit card discount, the price further comes down to ₹65,999 making it an excellent deal for someone looking for a flagship smartphone in the under 70,000 price segment.

Galaxy Z Flip 4:

Launched in August 2022 for ₹89,999 for 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is currently listed for ₹79,999 on Amazon. Moreover, with ₹8,000 off coupon on Amazon's product page and ₹9,000 credit card discount, the price comes down to a mouth watering ₹62,499 making it an ideal deal for someone looking to try out a flip phone.

Acer 80 cm (32 inches) Advanced I Series HD Ready Smart LED Google TV AR32GR2841HDFL (Black):

The Acer 32-inch smart tv is listed at a price of ₹9,999 on Amazon and with the SBI card discount, the price further comes down to ₹8,999.

For the under 10,000 price segment, Acer's 32-inch smart TV sports a 720p display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 178-degree wide viewing angle. The TV comes with 30 watts high fidelity speakers with support for Doby Audio and five sound modes - stadium, standard, movie, music and speech.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD IPS 120Hz Gaming Laptop:

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 with the Ryzen 5 5600H processor is available at a steal price during the Amazon deal today. The laptop is listed at a price of ₹44,990 for the 8GB RAM model and ₹47,990 for the 16GB RAM model. However, with the SBI credit card discount the laptop gets even cheaper and is available for ₹41,240 for the 8GB model and ₹44,240 for 16GB RAM variant.

Apple 2022 iPad Air M1 chip:

Apple's iPad Air is currently listed at a price of ₹46,998 on Amazon. However, with the bank discount, the price cut gets even steeper and Apple's premium device is available at an effective price of ₹43,998

