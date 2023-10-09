Amazon's annual festive sale - the Great Indian Festival is live for all users allow them to access deals across various categories. However, it can be hard to keep a track of the deals that are actually available for discount during the festive sale.
Here's a look at top tech deals available on Amazon for today:
Samsung Galaxy S23:
Samsung's premium S23 smartphone is listed at a price of ₹74,999 on Amazon for the 8GB RAM/128 GB storage version. However, with SBI credit card discount, the price further comes down to ₹65,999 making it an excellent deal for someone looking for a flagship smartphone in the under 70,000 price segment.
Galaxy Z Flip 4:
Launched in August 2022 for ₹89,999 for 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is currently listed for ₹79,999 on Amazon. Moreover, with ₹8,000 off coupon on Amazon's product page and ₹9,000 credit card discount, the price comes down to a mouth watering ₹62,499 making it an ideal deal for someone looking to try out a flip phone.
Acer 80 cm (32 inches) Advanced I Series HD Ready Smart LED Google TV AR32GR2841HDFL (Black):
The Acer 32-inch smart tv is listed at a price of ₹9,999 on Amazon and with the SBI card discount, the price further comes down to ₹8,999.
For the under 10,000 price segment, Acer's 32-inch smart TV sports a 720p display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 178-degree wide viewing angle. The TV comes with 30 watts high fidelity speakers with support for Doby Audio and five sound modes - stadium, standard, movie, music and speech.
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD IPS 120Hz Gaming Laptop:
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 with the Ryzen 5 5600H processor is available at a steal price during the Amazon deal today. The laptop is listed at a price of ₹44,990 for the 8GB RAM model and ₹47,990 for the 16GB RAM model. However, with the SBI credit card discount the laptop gets even cheaper and is available for ₹41,240 for the 8GB model and ₹44,240 for 16GB RAM variant.
Apple 2022 iPad Air M1 chip:
Apple's iPad Air is currently listed at a price of ₹46,998 on Amazon. However, with the bank discount, the price cut gets even steeper and Apple's premium device is available at an effective price of ₹43,998
"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!
Catch all the Technology News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.