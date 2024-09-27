The Amazon Great Indian Festival has great deals on top models from brands like Samsung, LG, and Whirlpool. You’ll find energy-efficient, spacious, and smart refrigerators with features like frost-free technology, convertible modes, and digital inverter compressors for long-lasting performance. From side-by-side designs to double-door options, this sale offers something for every kitchen. It's the perfect time to upgrade your refrigerator and enjoy the latest features while saving big. Take advantage of these incredible deals before they’re gone!

The Amazon Great Indian Festival has a wide range of air conditioners from top brands like LG, Voltas, and Daikin. Whether you're after energy-efficient inverter models or powerful 1.5-ton and 2-ton ACs for larger spaces, there are plenty of options available. With advanced features like fast cooling, low noise, and smart controls, you can find the perfect AC to suit your needs. It's a great time to invest in a reliable air conditioner for year-round comfort.

FAQs

Question : What is Smart TV?

Ans : Smart TVs come with internet connectivity, allowing you to stream movies, shows, and apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and more directly on your TV.

Question : What is a convertible refrigerator?

Ans : A convertible refrigerator allows you to convert the freezer into a fridge or vice versa, offering flexible storage options based on your needs.

Question : Do washing machines come with in-built heaters?

Ans : Some advanced models come with in-built heaters, which can be helpful for washing clothes in hot water for better cleaning.

Question : Does AC come with a built-in stabilizer?

Ans : Many modern ACs have an in-built voltage stabilizer to protect the unit from voltage fluctuations, but not all models have this feature.