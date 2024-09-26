The Amazon Great Indian Sale is now live for Prime members, bringing heavy discounts of up to 76% on a wide selection of monitors and printers ideal for both home and office use. With exclusive early access, Prime members can get first dibs on top deals from popular brands like HP, Dell, Canon, and Lenovo. Whether you’re upgrading your home office setup or enhancing your professional workspace, this sale offers a variety of high-quality monitors, including 4K displays, ultra-wide screens, and energy-efficient models. Printers, from all-in-one inkjets to fast laser models, are also available at unbeatable prices. With additional benefits like no-cost EMIs, exchange offers, and special bank discounts, Prime members have the opportunity to save even more. Act quickly to ensure you get the best deals before the general sale begins!

Snag up to 76% off on monitors from top brands

1. ZEBRONICS EA124 LED Monitor, 24 inch (60.4cm), 250 nits, 100Hz, FHD, 1920x1080, HDMI, VGA, Ultra Slim Bezel, Built-in Speakers, Metal Stand, Wall Mountable

The ZEBRONICS 24-inch Zeb-EA124 monitor offers a fantastic combination of performance and design. With a 100Hz refresh rate and Full HD resolution (1920x1080), this monitor delivers smooth visuals for everyday tasks and entertainment. The ultra-slim bezel and metal stand add a sleek touch to any workspace, while the built-in speakers save desk space. Its HDMI and VGA ports ensure versatile connectivity, and the wall-mountable option adds flexibility for different setups.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS 24 inch Zeb-EA124 Monitor:

Resolution: 1920x1080

Refresh Rate: 100Hz

Brightness: 250 nits

Connectivity: HDMI, VGA

Features: Ultra Slim Bezel, Built-in Speakers, Metal Stand, Wall Mountable

Display Type: LED

Other Features: Supports wall mounting, Slim design

2. Dell S2721HNM 27" (68.96 cm) FHD Monitor 1920 X 1080 Pixels @75Hz, IPS Panel, 99% sRGB, Brightness 300 cd/m2, Low Blue Light Technology, 3-Sided bezelless, HDMI x2, Tilt Adjustment, AMD FreeSync

The Dell S2721HNM 27-inch monitor combines sharp visuals with ergonomic design, making it ideal for work and entertainment. Its Full HD resolution (1920x1080) and IPS panel ensure wide viewing angles and vibrant colour accuracy with 99% sRGB coverage. The 75Hz refresh rate is sufficient for smooth performance, while the Low Blue Light Technology protects your eyes during extended usage. The 3-sided bezel-less design maximizes screen space, and dual HDMI ports offer easy connectivity.

Specifications of Dell 27 inch S2721HNM Monitor:

Resolution: 1920x1080

Refresh Rate: 75Hz

Brightness: 300 cd/m²

Panel Type: IPS

Colour Coverage: 99% sRGB

Connectivity: 2 x HDMI

Features: Low Blue Light Technology, 3-Sided Bezel-less, Tilt Adjustment

Display Type: LED

3. BenQ GW2790 27inch 1080p FHD IPS Monitor| 100Hz|99%sRGB|Eye-careU|Dual HDMI|Display Port|Bezel-less|Eyesafe|VESA MediaSync| Brightness Intelligence|Low Blue Light+| Speakers|VESA Wall mountable(Black)

The BenQ GW2790 27-inch monitor provides a seamless viewing experience with its 1080p Full HD resolution and 100Hz refresh rate. It excels in color accuracy, covering 99% of the sRGB spectrum, making it a good fit for both entertainment and light creative work. The thin bezel design gives it a modern look, while its built-in eye care technology ensures comfort during long working hours. An excellent choice for those seeking a balance of performance and design.

Specifications of BenQ GW2790 Monitor:

Resolution: 1920x1080 (Full HD)

Refresh Rate: 100Hz

Colour Coverage: 99% sRGB

Screen Size: 27 inches

Connectivity: HDMI, VGA

Features: Built-in Eye Care Technology, Slim Bezels

Display Type: LED

4. Acer EK220Q 21.5 Inch (54.61 cm) Full HD (1920x1080) Pixels VA Panel LCD Monitor with LED Back Light I 1 MS VRB, 100Hz Refresh I 250 Nits I HDMI & VGA Ports with HDMI Cable I Eye Care Features (Black)

The Acer EK220Q is a compact 21.5-inch monitor that delivers excellent visuals with its Full HD resolution and VA panel technology. With a 100Hz refresh rate and 1ms VRB response time, it is ideal for fast-paced applications like gaming and video playback. The monitor's eye care features reduce strain during long sessions. The addition of HDMI and VGA ports ensures easy setup, while the slim design fits comfortably into small workspaces.

Specifications of Acer EK220Q 21.5 Inch Monitor:

Resolution: 1920x1080 (Full HD)

Refresh Rate: 100Hz

Response Time: 1ms VRB

Brightness: 250 nits

Panel Type: VA

Connectivity: HDMI, VGA

Features: Eye Care Technology, Slim Design

Display Type: LED

5. FRONTECH 20 Inch HD LED Monitor | Refresh Rate 60 Hz, 1600 x 900 Pixels | Wall Mountable Slim & Stylish Design with 16.7M Colors | HDMI & VGA Ports, Built-in Power Supply (MON-0054,Black)

The FRONTECH 20-inch HD LED monitor is an affordable and compact solution for basic computing tasks. With a resolution of 1600x900 and a 60Hz refresh rate, it is suitable for everyday activities like browsing and document editing. Its slim, stylish design makes it a great fit for smaller spaces, and the wall-mountable feature adds flexibility. The HDMI and VGA ports allow for easy connection to various devices.

Specifications of FRONTECH 20 Inch HD LED Monitor:

Resolution: 1600x900

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Colour Depth: 16.7 million colours

Connectivity: HDMI, VGA

Features: Slim Design, Wall Mountable

Display Type: LED

Attractive deals on printers for swift and precise printing

7. HP Smart Tank 529 All-in-one Colour Printer (Upto 4000 Black & 6000 Colour Pages Ink Included in The Box)- Print, Scan & Copy for Office/Home

The HP Smart Tank 529 is an ideal all-in-one printer for both home and office needs. With an impressive ink capacity of up to 4000 black and 6000 color pages, this printer offers long-lasting value. Its compact design, combined with efficient print, scan, and copy functionalities, ensures hassle-free operation. Perfect for users seeking a cost-effective solution with high-quality output, it supports wireless printing for added convenience.

Specifications of HP Smart Tank 529 All-in-one Colour Printer:

Functions: Print, Scan, Copy

Printing Capacity: Up to 4000 black pages, 6000 colour pages

Connectivity: Wi-Fi

Print Speed: Black – 11 ppm, Colour – 5 ppm

Resolution: 1200 x 1200 dpi (Black), 4800 x 1200 dpi (Colour)

Ink Technology: Ink tank system

Special Features: Wireless printing, Compact design

8. Brother DCP-T426W - Wi-Fi Color Ink Tank Multifunction (Print, Scan & Copy) All in One Printer for Home

The Brother DCP-T426W offers a cost-efficient printing solution, combining print, scan, and copy functionalities in one device. Its ink tank technology ensures high yield with low running costs, making it suitable for home or small office use. The wireless capability allows for seamless connectivity and remote printing, while its compact design ensures it fits into any workspace. A reliable choice for high-volume printing needs.

Specifications of Brother DCP-T426W:

Functions: Print, Scan, Copy

Printing Capacity: High-yield ink tank system

Connectivity: Wi-Fi

Print Speed: 28 ppm (Black), 11 ppm (Colour)

Resolution: 1200 x 6000 dpi

Special Features: Ink tank, Wireless printing, Compact

9. Epson Ecotank L3252 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Wireless Color LED Printers (Black)

The Epson Ecotank L3252 is a versatile printer known for its ultra-low printing costs, thanks to its innovative ink tank technology. Ideal for both home and office, this printer provides high-quality color printing, scanning, and copying functions. Its wireless capabilities, easy setup, and eco-friendly design make it a reliable and cost-effective solution for frequent printing tasks.

Specifications of Epson Ecotank L3252:

Functions: Print, Scan, Copy

Printing Capacity: Ultra-low-cost ink tank

Connectivity: Wi-Fi

Print Speed: 33 ppm (Black), 15 ppm (Colour)

Resolution: 5760 x 1440 dpi

Special Features: Wireless, EcoTank ink system, Compact

9. Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3000 All-in-One WiFi Ink Tank Colour Printer

The Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3000 is an efficient printer designed for high-volume printing. Featuring a MegaTank system with extra ink bottles, it delivers exceptional value and long-lasting performance. Its Wi-Fi capabilities allow for convenient mobile printing, and the high-quality colour prints make it perfect for both office and home environments. Its sleek design and robust features ensure reliability and ease of use.

Specifications of Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3000:

Functions: Print, Scan, Copy

Printing Capacity: MegaTank with additional black ink bottles

Connectivity: Wi-Fi

Print Speed: 8.8 ipm (Black), 5 ipm (Colour)

Resolution: 4800 x 1200 dpi

Special Features: MegaTank ink system, Wireless printing, Mobile printing

11. HP Ink Advantage 2878 Printer, Copy, Scan, WiFi, Bluetooth, USB, Simple Setup Smart App, Ideal for Home.

The HP Ink Advantage 2878 is a budget-friendly, all-in-one printer offering print, copy, and scan functions. With Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity, it ensures a seamless and flexible setup for home use. The printer is perfect for low to medium print volumes, delivering sharp prints with ease. The HP Smart App adds to the convenience, allowing users to manage printing tasks directly from their smartphones.

Specifications of HP Ink Advantage 2878:

Functions: Print, Scan, Copy

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB

Print Speed: Up to 7.5 ppm (Black), 5.5 ppm (Colour)

Resolution: 1200 x 1200 dpi

Special Features: HP Smart App, Wireless printing, Easy setup

FAQs

Question : What factors should I consider when choosing a printer for home or office use?

Ans : When choosing a printer, consider your printing volume (how often you print), the type of documents (black & white or color), and additional functions like scanning and copying. Also, check the printer’s connectivity options (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB), print speed, ink tank capacity, and compatibility with mobile devices.

Question : What is the difference between ink tank and cartridge printers?

Ans : Ink tank printers use refillable ink tanks, which can print thousands of pages before needing a refill, making them more cost-effective for high-volume printing. Cartridge printers use replaceable ink cartridges that are typically more expensive per page, suitable for lower-volume printing tasks.

Question : What is the importance of refresh rate and resolution when choosing a monitor?

Ans : A higher refresh rate (measured in Hz) like 75Hz or 100Hz results in smoother visuals, which is ideal for gaming or video editing. Resolution (like Full HD 1920x1080) impacts the clarity and sharpness of images. For home office use, a higher resolution and refresh rate provide a better visual experience for tasks like video editing or graphic design.

Question : How do I connect a printer or monitor to my computer or mobile device?

Ans : Most modern printers and monitors come with various connectivity options like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, and USB. Printers can be connected via Wi-Fi or USB cables, and with compatible mobile apps, they support wireless printing from smartphones. Monitors typically use HDMI or VGA ports for connection to computers.

Question : What is the ideal monitor size for home or office use?

Ans : Monitor size depends on your workspace and usage. For general office tasks or casual home use, a 21-24 inch monitor is sufficient. For gaming, design, or multitasking, a larger monitor (27 inches or more) offers more screen space for better productivity and immersive experiences.

