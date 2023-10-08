Amazon's Great Indian Festival is offering huge discounts on a number of products across different categories. We take a look at the number of top deals available for today.

Amazon's Great Indian Festival is now live for all users, making a host of deals across categories like smartphones, tablets, laptops and more accessible to everyone. The e-commerce giant is offering huge discounts on a range of products during this year's festive sale, and SBI credit card users can make the most of this sale with instant discount offers and no cost EMI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here's a list of best deals on Amazon for today: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MacBook M1 at 65, 240: MacBook M1 is priced at ₹69,990 on Amazon but Apple's premium laptop can be purchased for an even lower price at ₹65,240 by availing a discount of ₹4,750 on the use of SBI credit card.

Launched in 2020, the Macbook Air M1 continues to be one of Apple's most popular laptops in India, giving stiff competition to its Windows rivals in this price segment. The Macbook Air M1 was the first Apple laptop not to be powered by Intel chips and instead came with the company's silicon chipsets.

This is an exciting opportunity for Apple enthusiasts to get their hands on a MacBook at an affordable price, with excellent battery life and performance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Samsung Tab S6 lite at ₹ 14,749: Launched in 2022, the Samsung S6 lite is available at a deal price of ₹19,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant. However, after using the SBI credit card, price can be further reduced to ₹14,479 which makes it one of the best tablets if not the best in under ₹15,000 segment.

The Samsung S6 lite comes powered by a 2.3 GHz Snapdragon 700 series processor and features a 10.4 inch LCD screen. The tablet comes with the S-Pen out of the box and features a 7040 mAh battery capacity.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G at 22,748: Launched in July, the Nord CE 3 5G is available at a huge discount on Amazon with a listed price of 26,998. Moreover, the price further comes down to ₹26,998 with SBI card discount and Amazon coupon available on the product page. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nord CE 3 5G comes equipped with a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display in a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display also features a 120Hz refresh rate and 2160Hz PWM dimming support.

This device is powered by the Snapdragon 782G chipset, which falls within the mid-range category. It offers a maximum of 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage, along with a cooling system similar to that of the Nord 3. When it comes to the camera setup, both the Nord 3 and Nord CE 3 feature an identical configuration, featuring a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS).

iQOO Neo 7 Pro at : iQOO Neo 7 Pro was launched earlier this year at a price of ₹34,999 for the 8GB+128GB model and ₹37,999 for the12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, during the Great Indian Festival, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro is priced at ₹32,999 on Amazon and the price further comes down to ₹29,749 with SBI card discount, making the cheapest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor-powered phone at this price point.

The iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G boasts of a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen having a contrast ratio of 8,00,00,00:1, DCI-P3 color gamut, and the ability to reproduce 1.07 billion colors. The phone’s display has a refresh rate of 120Hz and offers a peak brightness of 1300 nits.

The handset comes with a leather premium design and is offered in Dark Storm and Fearless Flame colour options. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 with Adreno 730 GPU. The smartphone is offered in two RAM models - 8GB and 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The phone offers up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage capacity. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

