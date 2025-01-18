|Product
F&D F5900X 5.1 Channel Multi Media Speakers (Black) | Wireless Bluetooth Speaker | Subwoofer Satellite Speakers, LED Display, USB, Aux & SD Card | Remote Control | Home Theatre for Pc, Laptop & MobileView Details
Sony New SA-D40M2 4.1ch Home Theatre Speaker with 100W Power Output and Powerful Subwoofer - BlackView Details
₹9,488
OBAGE Newly Launched Classic-144 140W 2.1 Home Theatre System with HDMI ARC, Optical in, Bluetooth V5.3, USD,FM, AUXView Details
₹6,499
OBAGE Newly Launched Ultra-10 250W 2.1 Home Theatre System with 10" Woofer, HDMI ARC, Optical in, Bluetooth V5.3, USBView Details
₹9,499
AKAI Twin Tower Speaker 120W - RGB LED Lights Tower Speaker for Home Theater with Wireless Mic - Immersive Sound, Karaoke Ready, Inbuilt FM, HDMI ARC, USB, AUX, Bluetooth - TS 120View Details
₹9,291
PHILIPS Audio SPA8000B/94 5.1 Channel Multimedia Speaker System with Bluetooth, 5x15W Satellite Speakers, LED Display, Robust Design & Matte Finish (Black)View Details
₹11,099
JBL Bar 2.1 Deep Bass (MK2), Soundbar with 6.5” Down-Firing Wireless Subwoofer, 2.1 Channel, Built-in Dolby Digital, Bluetooth, HDMI & Optical Connectivity (300W)View Details
₹19,999
ZEBRONICS Zeb-Sound Feast 500 Bluetooth 5.0 Portable Speaker with 70W, 9H* Backup, TWS, IPX5 Waterproof, Call Function, RGB Lights, AUX, mSD, Voice Assistant, Type C and Grill FinishView Details
₹3,298
Tribit XSound Plus 2 30W 5.3 Bluetooth Wireless Speakers,Powerful Louder Stereo Sound with Bass-Enhanced XBass Function,24H Playtime,IPX7 Waterproof,Built in Mic,150ft BT Range for Home/Outdoor,BlackView Details
₹4,228
Sony SRS-XB100 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker Super-Compact,Portable, Lightweight, Waterproof & Dustproof,16 Hrs Battery,Versatile Strap,Extra Bass & Hands-Free Calling-BlueView Details
₹3,988
Portronics Harmony Mini 25W HD Premium Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Subwoofer, EQ Adjustment, 6 Hours Playtime, in-Built Mic,TWS Mode,RGB Lights, Bluetooth V5.3, Type C Fast Charging(Black)View Details
₹3,499
SONY New ULT Field 1 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker with ULT Button for Massive Bass, Hands-Free Calling,12hrs Battery Life, Waterproof, Dustproof - BlackView Details
₹8,988
JBL Flip 5 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Signature Sound with Powerful Bass Radiator, Vibrant Colors with Rugged Fabric Design, Party Boost, IPX7 Waterproof & Type C (Without Mic, Black)View Details
₹6,499
Marshall Willen Portable Bluetooth Speaker with 15+ Hours of Portable Playtime, Dust & Waterproof (IP67) - Cream.View Details
₹8,997
Tribit [Upgraded Version StormBox Pro Bluetooth Speaker 40W 5.3 Channel Wireless Portable Speaker High Fidelity 360° Sound Built-in XBass, 24H IP67 Waterproof Bluetooth Tower SubwooferView Details
₹7,942
soundcore by Anker Motion+ Bluetooth Speaker with Hi-Res 30W Audio, Extended Bass and Treble, Wireless HiFi Portable Speaker with App, Customizable EQ, 12-Hour Playtime, IPX7 Waterproof, and USB-CView Details
₹7,999
ZEBRONICS AXON 100 Portable Party Bluetooth Speaker, 90W RMS, Quad Drivers + Dual Passive Radiators, IPX5, Upto 6 Hours Playback, Rapid Charging, BT | USB | AUX | TWS, Fabric Finish, RGB, Deep BassView Details
₹5,698
HP Multimedia Speaker DHS-5100, High Power Speaker with Pure and Pleasant Sound Quality; RGB Light Effect; USB Powered; Bluetooth® 5 connectivity Support; Dual Speaker DesignView Details
₹999
F&D F203BT 2.1 Channel Multimedia Speaker | Wireless Bluetooth Speakers | Satellite Speakers/USB/SD Card | Home Theatre | Speaker for Laptop, Pc & MobileView Details
₹2,369
Creative Pebble Plus 2.1 USB-Powered Desktop Speakers with Powerful Down-Firing Subwoofer and Far-Field Drivers, 8W RMS with 16W Peak Power for Computer PCs and Laptops (Black)View Details
₹3,499
F&D A180X 2.1 Channel Multi Media Speaker Black | Wireless Bluetooth Speakers | Subwoofer Satellite LED Display/USB/SD Card/NFC | Home Theatre | High Bass Good for Laptop, Pc, TV & MobileView Details
₹3,889
Klipsch ProMedia Heritage 2.1 Multimedia Mid Century Modern Desktop Computer Speaker Monitors with 8” SubwooferView Details
₹44,800
ZEBRONICS Wonder Bar 20 RGB Lights Computer Speaker with Detachable 2 in 1 Design, 10W RMS Output, Volume Control, AUX 3.5mm, USB Powered, 2.0 Stereo, Speaker ON/Off and MuteView Details
₹699
Razer Leviathan V2: Multi-Driver PC Gaming Soundbar with Subwoofer - THX Spatial Audio- Chroma RGB - Bluetooth 5.2 - for PC, Desktop/Laptop, Smartphones, Tablets & Nintendo Switch-RZ05-03920100-R3G1View Details
₹22,679
The home audio products featured in the Amazon Sale 2025 offer exciting discounts across a wide range of categories. Whether you're looking for premium soundbars, high-fidelity speakers, or the latest in wireless audio tech, now is the perfect time to upgrade your setup.
Whether you're enhancing your home theatre system, adding a wireless speaker for the living room, or investing in gaming PC speakers, this sale offers unbeatable prices. With top brands and cutting-edge audio technology on sale, you can bring superior sound quality to your home without breaking the bank. Don't miss out on these limited-time offers to elevate your audio experience in 2025.
Upgrade your home entertainment system with up to 40% off on home theatres during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025. Enjoy immersive sound quality, smart features, and top-notch technology, all at unbeatable prices—only for a limited time!
This Republic Day, take advantage of up to 70% off on soundbars under ₹10,000 during the Amazon Sale 2025. Whether you're upgrading your TV's sound or creating the ultimate audio setup, grab these budget-friendly deals on premium soundbars today!
Elevate your audio experience with up to 70% off on soundbars under ₹20,000 during the Amazon Sale 2025. Discover top brands and advanced features, all at incredible prices, and transform your home entertainment system today!
Grab the best deals on Bluetooth speakers under ₹5000 with up to 80% off during the Amazon Sale 2025. Enjoy powerful sound, portability, and great battery life at unbeatable prices, perfect for music lovers on a budget!
Get the best deals on Bluetooth speakers under ₹10,000 with up to 40% off during the Amazon Republic Day Sale. Enjoy premium sound quality, sleek designs, and portability, all at amazing prices—perfect for all your audio needs!
Enhance your computer setup with up to 50% off on PC speakers during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025. Experience clear, powerful sound for gaming, movies, and music, all at unbeatable prices. Don't miss these fantastic offers!
Level up your gaming setup with up to 70% off on gaming soundbars during the Amazon Sale. Enjoy immersive, high-quality audio designed for gaming, and enhance your in-game experience at unbeatable prices!
