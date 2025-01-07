|Product
|Rating
|Price
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H 15" (38.1cm) FHD IPS 300 Nits Thin & Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/MSO 21/1Yr ADP Free/Alexa Built-in/3 mon Game Pass/Grey/1.6Kg), 83EM008GINView Details
₹65,990
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H 15" (38.1cm) FHD IPS 300 Nits Thin & Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/MSO 21/1Yr ADP Free/Alexa Built-in/3 mon Game Pass/Grey/1.6Kg), 83EM008GINView Details
₹65,990
Dell [Smartchoice] Core i3-1215U, 12th Gen (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/Window 11/MS Office' 21/15"(38 cm)/15 Month McAfee/Black/1.69kg LaptopView Details
₹35,990
HP 15, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg), Anti-Glare, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) FHD Laptop, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, HD Camera, Backlit Keyboard, fy5009tuView Details
₹52,990
ASUS Vivobook 16" FHD+ (1920 x 1200), 60Hz 300nits, Core i5-12500H, (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Intel Iris Xᵉ Graphics/Win 11/Office Home/Fingerprint/42WHr Battery/Transparent Silver/1.88kg), X1605ZAC-MB541WSView Details
₹54,990
Acer Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Premium Thin and Light Laptop (16 GB RAM/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) AL15-41, 39.62 cm (15.6") Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.59 KGView Details
₹38,990
HP 15s Ryzen 5000 (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/Windows 11/MS Office 21/Backlit Keyboard/ 15.6” (39.6 cm)/Silver/2.21 KG) eq2305AU/eq2182au LaptopView Details
₹42,400
Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop, Intel Core i5-1235U Processor/16GB DDR4 + 512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/15.6" (39.62cm) FHD Display/Win 11 + MSO'21/15 Month McAfee/Carbon Black/Spill Resistant KB/1.69kgView Details
₹51,990
Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 Intel Evo Core Ultra 9 185H Built-in AI 14" (35.5cm) 2.8K-OLED 400Nits 120Hz Laptop (32GB/1TB SSD/Intel Arc GPU/Win11/MSO 21/FHD+IR Cam/1Yr ADP Free/Grey/1.4Kg), 83D2001GINView Details
₹1.1L
Dell Inspiron 3530 Thin & Light Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U/8GB/512GB SSD/15.6" (39.62cm) 120Hz Refresh Rate on a FHD IPS Display/Windows 11 + MSO'21+McAfee 15 Month/Carbon Black/1.62kgView Details
₹39,990
Acer Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Premium Thin and Light Laptop (16 GB RAM/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) AL15-41, 39.62 cm (15.6") Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.59 KGView Details
₹38,990
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U 14 Inch (35.5cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/Backlit KB/1Yr ADP Free/3months Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.43Kg), 82RJ00FKINView Details
₹35,990
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H 15" (38.1cm) FHD IPS 300 Nits Thin & Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/MSO 21/1Yr ADP Free/Alexa Built-in/3 mon Game Pass/Grey/1.6Kg), 83EM008GINView Details
₹65,990
Dell [Smartchoice] Core i3-1215U, 12th Gen (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/Window 11/MS Office' 21/15"(38 cm)/15 Month McAfee/Black/1.69kg LaptopView Details
₹35,990
HP 15, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg), Anti-Glare, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) FHD Laptop, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, HD Camera, Backlit Keyboard, fy5009tuView Details
₹52,990
ASUS Vivobook 16" FHD+ (1920 x 1200), 60Hz 300nits, Core i5-12500H, (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Intel Iris Xᵉ Graphics/Win 11/Office Home/Fingerprint/42WHr Battery/Transparent Silver/1.88kg), X1605ZAC-MB541WSView Details
₹54,990
Acer Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Premium Thin and Light Laptop (16 GB RAM/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) AL15-41, 39.62 cm (15.6") Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.59 KGView Details
₹38,990
HP 15s Ryzen 5000 (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/Windows 11/MS Office 21/Backlit Keyboard/ 15.6” (39.6 cm)/Silver/2.21 KG) eq2305AU/eq2182au LaptopView Details
₹42,400
Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop, Intel Core i5-1235U Processor/16GB DDR4 + 512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/15.6" (39.62cm) FHD Display/Win 11 + MSO'21/15 Month McAfee/Carbon Black/Spill Resistant KB/1.69kgView Details
₹51,990
Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 Intel Evo Core Ultra 9 185H Built-in AI 14" (35.5cm) 2.8K-OLED 400Nits 120Hz Laptop (32GB/1TB SSD/Intel Arc GPU/Win11/MSO 21/FHD+IR Cam/1Yr ADP Free/Grey/1.4Kg), 83D2001GINView Details
₹1.1L
Dell Inspiron 3530 Thin & Light Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U/8GB/512GB SSD/15.6" (39.62cm) 120Hz Refresh Rate on a FHD IPS Display/Windows 11 + MSO'21+McAfee 15 Month/Carbon Black/1.62kgView Details
₹39,990
Acer Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Premium Thin and Light Laptop (16 GB RAM/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) AL15-41, 39.62 cm (15.6") Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.59 KGView Details
₹38,990
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U 14 Inch (35.5cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/Backlit KB/1Yr ADP Free/3months Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.43Kg), 82RJ00FKINView Details
₹35,990
Xiaomi Pad 6| Qualcomm Snapdragon 870| Powered by HyperOS |144Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 256GB| 2.8K+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm) Tablet| Dolby Vision Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| GrayView Details
₹23,999
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, GraphiteView Details
₹18,999
Lenovo Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna GreyView Details
₹22,998
OnePlus Pad 2(12.1 Inch)LCD Display,12GB RAM, 256GB Storage,Snapdragon 8 Gen 3,144Hz Refresh Rate,Dolby Vision & Atmos,Open Canvas,AI features,6 speakers,Wi-Fi with Cellular Data Sharing [Nimbus Gray]View Details
₹42,999
HONOR Pad 9 with Free Bluetooth Keyboard, 12.1-Inch 2.5K Display, 8GB, 256GB Storage, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 (4nm), 8 Speakers, Up-to 17 Hours, Android 13, WiFi Tablet, Metal Body, GrayView Details
₹22,999
Redmi Pad SE| All Day Battery | Qualcomm Snapdragon 680| 90Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 128GB Tablet| FHD+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm)| Dolby Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| GrayView Details
₹14,999
Lenovo Tab M11 with Pen| Wi-Fi Connectivity| 8 Gb Ram, 128 Gb ROM|11 Inch Screen| 90 Hz, 72% Ntsc, Fhd Display| Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor |13 Mp Rear Camera,WhiteView Details
₹18,998
OnePlus Pad Go 28.85Cm 2.4K 7:5 Ratio Readfit Eye Care LCD Display, Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers, 4G LTE(Calling) + Wi-Fi Connectivity Tablet, 8GB RAM 128 GB Storage Expandable Up-to 1TB Asin, GreenView Details
₹21,998
Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – BlueView Details
₹39,999
HONOR Pad X8 with Free Flip-Cover, 25.65cm (10.1 inch) FHD Display, 4GB RAM 64GB ROM, Mediatek MT8786, Android 12, TUV Rheinland Certified Eye Protection, Up to 14 Hours Battery WiFi Tablet, Blue HourView Details
₹8,999
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H 15" (38.1cm) FHD IPS 300 Nits Thin & Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/MSO 21/1Yr ADP Free/Alexa Built-in/3 mon Game Pass/Grey/1.6Kg), 83EM008GINView Details
₹65,990
Dell [Smartchoice] Core i3-1215U, 12th Gen (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/Window 11/MS Office' 21/15"(38 cm)/15 Month McAfee/Black/1.69kg LaptopView Details
₹35,990
HP 15, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg), Anti-Glare, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) FHD Laptop, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, HD Camera, Backlit Keyboard, fy5009tuView Details
₹52,990
ASUS Vivobook 16" FHD+ (1920 x 1200), 60Hz 300nits, Core i5-12500H, (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Intel Iris Xᵉ Graphics/Win 11/Office Home/Fingerprint/42WHr Battery/Transparent Silver/1.88kg), X1605ZAC-MB541WSView Details
₹54,990
Acer Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Premium Thin and Light Laptop (16 GB RAM/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) AL15-41, 39.62 cm (15.6") Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.59 KGView Details
₹38,990
HP 15s Ryzen 5000 (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/Windows 11/MS Office 21/Backlit Keyboard/ 15.6” (39.6 cm)/Silver/2.21 KG) eq2305AU/eq2182au LaptopView Details
₹42,400
Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop, Intel Core i5-1235U Processor/16GB DDR4 + 512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/15.6" (39.62cm) FHD Display/Win 11 + MSO'21/15 Month McAfee/Carbon Black/Spill Resistant KB/1.69kgView Details
₹51,990
Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 Intel Evo Core Ultra 9 185H Built-in AI 14" (35.5cm) 2.8K-OLED 400Nits 120Hz Laptop (32GB/1TB SSD/Intel Arc GPU/Win11/MSO 21/FHD+IR Cam/1Yr ADP Free/Grey/1.4Kg), 83D2001GINView Details
₹1.1L
Dell Inspiron 3530 Thin & Light Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U/8GB/512GB SSD/15.6" (39.62cm) 120Hz Refresh Rate on a FHD IPS Display/Windows 11 + MSO'21+McAfee 15 Month/Carbon Black/1.62kgView Details
₹39,990
Acer Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Premium Thin and Light Laptop (16 GB RAM/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) AL15-41, 39.62 cm (15.6") Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.59 KGView Details
₹38,990
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U 14 Inch (35.5cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/Backlit KB/1Yr ADP Free/3months Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.43Kg), 82RJ00FKINView Details
₹35,990
Xiaomi Pad 6| Qualcomm Snapdragon 870| Powered by HyperOS |144Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 256GB| 2.8K+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm) Tablet| Dolby Vision Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| GrayView Details
₹23,999
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, GraphiteView Details
₹18,999
Lenovo Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna GreyView Details
₹22,998
OnePlus Pad 2(12.1 Inch)LCD Display,12GB RAM, 256GB Storage,Snapdragon 8 Gen 3,144Hz Refresh Rate,Dolby Vision & Atmos,Open Canvas,AI features,6 speakers,Wi-Fi with Cellular Data Sharing [Nimbus Gray]View Details
₹42,999
HONOR Pad 9 with Free Bluetooth Keyboard, 12.1-Inch 2.5K Display, 8GB, 256GB Storage, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 (4nm), 8 Speakers, Up-to 17 Hours, Android 13, WiFi Tablet, Metal Body, GrayView Details
₹22,999
Redmi Pad SE| All Day Battery | Qualcomm Snapdragon 680| 90Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 128GB Tablet| FHD+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm)| Dolby Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| GrayView Details
₹14,999
Lenovo Tab M11 with Pen| Wi-Fi Connectivity| 8 Gb Ram, 128 Gb ROM|11 Inch Screen| 90 Hz, 72% Ntsc, Fhd Display| Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor |13 Mp Rear Camera,WhiteView Details
₹18,998
OnePlus Pad Go 28.85Cm 2.4K 7:5 Ratio Readfit Eye Care LCD Display, Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers, 4G LTE(Calling) + Wi-Fi Connectivity Tablet, 8GB RAM 128 GB Storage Expandable Up-to 1TB Asin, GreenView Details
₹21,998
Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – BlueView Details
₹39,999
HONOR Pad X8 with Free Flip-Cover, 25.65cm (10.1 inch) FHD Display, 4GB RAM 64GB ROM, Mediatek MT8786, Android 12, TUV Rheinland Certified Eye Protection, Up to 14 Hours Battery WiFi Tablet, Blue HourView Details
₹8,999
Sony WH-1000XM4 Industry Leading Wireless Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic for Phone Calls, 30 Hours Battery Life, Quick Charge, AUX, Touch Control and Voice Control - BlackView Details
₹22,775
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Over Ear Headphones Designed in Germany - Bluetooth Adaptive Noise Cancelling-ANC,4 Digital Mics for Crystal-Clear Calls,60h Battery, 2 Yr Warranty, Black/CopperView Details
₹25,990
Sony WH-1000XM4 Industry Leading Wireless Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic for Phone Calls, 30 Hours Battery Life, Quick Charge, AUX, Touch Control and Voice Control - BlackView Details
₹22,775
Samsung Galaxy in Ear Buds 3 Pro(White) with Galaxy Ai|Adaptive ANC|Real-Time Interpreter|24-Bit Hi-Fi Audio|Up to 37H Battery|Ip57View Details
₹19,423
soundcore by Anker Q20i Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones with Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling, 40h Playtime in ANC Mode, Hi-Res Audio, Deep Bass, Personalization via App (Black)View Details
₹4,499
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H 15" (38.1cm) FHD IPS 300 Nits Thin & Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/MSO 21/1Yr ADP Free/Alexa Built-in/3 mon Game Pass/Grey/1.6Kg), 83EM008GINView Details
₹65,990
Dell [Smartchoice] Core i3-1215U, 12th Gen (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/Window 11/MS Office' 21/15"(38 cm)/15 Month McAfee/Black/1.69kg LaptopView Details
₹35,990
HP 15, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg), Anti-Glare, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) FHD Laptop, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, HD Camera, Backlit Keyboard, fy5009tuView Details
₹52,990
ASUS Vivobook 16" FHD+ (1920 x 1200), 60Hz 300nits, Core i5-12500H, (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Intel Iris Xᵉ Graphics/Win 11/Office Home/Fingerprint/42WHr Battery/Transparent Silver/1.88kg), X1605ZAC-MB541WSView Details
₹54,990
Acer Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Premium Thin and Light Laptop (16 GB RAM/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) AL15-41, 39.62 cm (15.6") Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.59 KGView Details
₹38,990
HP 15s Ryzen 5000 (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/Windows 11/MS Office 21/Backlit Keyboard/ 15.6” (39.6 cm)/Silver/2.21 KG) eq2305AU/eq2182au LaptopView Details
₹42,400
Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop, Intel Core i5-1235U Processor/16GB DDR4 + 512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/15.6" (39.62cm) FHD Display/Win 11 + MSO'21/15 Month McAfee/Carbon Black/Spill Resistant KB/1.69kgView Details
₹51,990
Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 Intel Evo Core Ultra 9 185H Built-in AI 14" (35.5cm) 2.8K-OLED 400Nits 120Hz Laptop (32GB/1TB SSD/Intel Arc GPU/Win11/MSO 21/FHD+IR Cam/1Yr ADP Free/Grey/1.4Kg), 83D2001GINView Details
₹1.1L
Dell Inspiron 3530 Thin & Light Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U/8GB/512GB SSD/15.6" (39.62cm) 120Hz Refresh Rate on a FHD IPS Display/Windows 11 + MSO'21+McAfee 15 Month/Carbon Black/1.62kgView Details
₹39,990
Acer Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Premium Thin and Light Laptop (16 GB RAM/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) AL15-41, 39.62 cm (15.6") Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.59 KGView Details
₹38,990
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U 14 Inch (35.5cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/Backlit KB/1Yr ADP Free/3months Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.43Kg), 82RJ00FKINView Details
₹35,990
Xiaomi Pad 6| Qualcomm Snapdragon 870| Powered by HyperOS |144Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 256GB| 2.8K+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm) Tablet| Dolby Vision Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| GrayView Details
₹23,999
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, GraphiteView Details
₹18,999
Lenovo Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna GreyView Details
₹22,998
OnePlus Pad 2(12.1 Inch)LCD Display,12GB RAM, 256GB Storage,Snapdragon 8 Gen 3,144Hz Refresh Rate,Dolby Vision & Atmos,Open Canvas,AI features,6 speakers,Wi-Fi with Cellular Data Sharing [Nimbus Gray]View Details
₹42,999
HONOR Pad 9 with Free Bluetooth Keyboard, 12.1-Inch 2.5K Display, 8GB, 256GB Storage, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 (4nm), 8 Speakers, Up-to 17 Hours, Android 13, WiFi Tablet, Metal Body, GrayView Details
₹22,999
Redmi Pad SE| All Day Battery | Qualcomm Snapdragon 680| 90Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 128GB Tablet| FHD+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm)| Dolby Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| GrayView Details
₹14,999
Lenovo Tab M11 with Pen| Wi-Fi Connectivity| 8 Gb Ram, 128 Gb ROM|11 Inch Screen| 90 Hz, 72% Ntsc, Fhd Display| Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor |13 Mp Rear Camera,WhiteView Details
₹18,998
OnePlus Pad Go 28.85Cm 2.4K 7:5 Ratio Readfit Eye Care LCD Display, Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers, 4G LTE(Calling) + Wi-Fi Connectivity Tablet, 8GB RAM 128 GB Storage Expandable Up-to 1TB Asin, GreenView Details
₹21,998
Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – BlueView Details
₹39,999
HONOR Pad X8 with Free Flip-Cover, 25.65cm (10.1 inch) FHD Display, 4GB RAM 64GB ROM, Mediatek MT8786, Android 12, TUV Rheinland Certified Eye Protection, Up to 14 Hours Battery WiFi Tablet, Blue HourView Details
₹8,999
Sony WH-1000XM4 Industry Leading Wireless Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic for Phone Calls, 30 Hours Battery Life, Quick Charge, AUX, Touch Control and Voice Control - BlackView Details
₹22,775
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Over Ear Headphones Designed in Germany - Bluetooth Adaptive Noise Cancelling-ANC,4 Digital Mics for Crystal-Clear Calls,60h Battery, 2 Yr Warranty, Black/CopperView Details
₹25,990
Sony WH-1000XM4 Industry Leading Wireless Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic for Phone Calls, 30 Hours Battery Life, Quick Charge, AUX, Touch Control and Voice Control - BlackView Details
₹22,775
Samsung Galaxy in Ear Buds 3 Pro(White) with Galaxy Ai|Adaptive ANC|Real-Time Interpreter|24-Bit Hi-Fi Audio|Up to 37H Battery|Ip57View Details
₹19,423
soundcore by Anker Q20i Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones with Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling, 40h Playtime in ANC Mode, Hi-Res Audio, Deep Bass, Personalization via App (Black)View Details
₹4,499
Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar for TV with subwoofer and Compact Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (400W,Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical connectivity)View Details
₹17,290
GOVO GoSurround 990 Dolby Digital | 525W Sound bar, 5.1 Channel Home Theatre, 6.5" Wireless subwoofer and Satellite Speakers, HDMI, Opt, AUX, USB & Bluetooth, 3 Equalizer Modes, LED Display (Black)View Details
₹10,499
boAt Partypal 300 Speaker with 120 W Signature Sound, Up to 6 hrs Playtime, Built-in Mic, TWS Mode, Bluetooth v5.3, AUX Port, & USB Type-C Port(Premium Black)View Details
JYX Sound Speaker for Adults and Kids, Best Bluetooth Speakers with 2 Microphones, Portable Party Mini Karaoke Speakers with mic soundbar box DJ Lights Support REC, PA System Best Gift for BrithdayView Details
₹11,000
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H 15" (38.1cm) FHD IPS 300 Nits Thin & Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/MSO 21/1Yr ADP Free/Alexa Built-in/3 mon Game Pass/Grey/1.6Kg), 83EM008GINView Details
₹65,990
Dell [Smartchoice] Core i3-1215U, 12th Gen (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/Window 11/MS Office' 21/15"(38 cm)/15 Month McAfee/Black/1.69kg LaptopView Details
₹35,990
HP 15, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg), Anti-Glare, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) FHD Laptop, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, HD Camera, Backlit Keyboard, fy5009tuView Details
₹52,990
ASUS Vivobook 16" FHD+ (1920 x 1200), 60Hz 300nits, Core i5-12500H, (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Intel Iris Xᵉ Graphics/Win 11/Office Home/Fingerprint/42WHr Battery/Transparent Silver/1.88kg), X1605ZAC-MB541WSView Details
₹54,990
Acer Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Premium Thin and Light Laptop (16 GB RAM/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) AL15-41, 39.62 cm (15.6") Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.59 KGView Details
₹38,990
HP 15s Ryzen 5000 (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/Windows 11/MS Office 21/Backlit Keyboard/ 15.6” (39.6 cm)/Silver/2.21 KG) eq2305AU/eq2182au LaptopView Details
₹42,400
Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop, Intel Core i5-1235U Processor/16GB DDR4 + 512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/15.6" (39.62cm) FHD Display/Win 11 + MSO'21/15 Month McAfee/Carbon Black/Spill Resistant KB/1.69kgView Details
₹51,990
Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 Intel Evo Core Ultra 9 185H Built-in AI 14" (35.5cm) 2.8K-OLED 400Nits 120Hz Laptop (32GB/1TB SSD/Intel Arc GPU/Win11/MSO 21/FHD+IR Cam/1Yr ADP Free/Grey/1.4Kg), 83D2001GINView Details
₹1.1L
Dell Inspiron 3530 Thin & Light Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U/8GB/512GB SSD/15.6" (39.62cm) 120Hz Refresh Rate on a FHD IPS Display/Windows 11 + MSO'21+McAfee 15 Month/Carbon Black/1.62kgView Details
₹39,990
Acer Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Premium Thin and Light Laptop (16 GB RAM/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) AL15-41, 39.62 cm (15.6") Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.59 KGView Details
₹38,990
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U 14 Inch (35.5cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/Backlit KB/1Yr ADP Free/3months Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.43Kg), 82RJ00FKINView Details
₹35,990
Xiaomi Pad 6| Qualcomm Snapdragon 870| Powered by HyperOS |144Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 256GB| 2.8K+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm) Tablet| Dolby Vision Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| GrayView Details
₹23,999
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, GraphiteView Details
₹18,999
Lenovo Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna GreyView Details
₹22,998
OnePlus Pad 2(12.1 Inch)LCD Display,12GB RAM, 256GB Storage,Snapdragon 8 Gen 3,144Hz Refresh Rate,Dolby Vision & Atmos,Open Canvas,AI features,6 speakers,Wi-Fi with Cellular Data Sharing [Nimbus Gray]View Details
₹42,999
HONOR Pad 9 with Free Bluetooth Keyboard, 12.1-Inch 2.5K Display, 8GB, 256GB Storage, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 (4nm), 8 Speakers, Up-to 17 Hours, Android 13, WiFi Tablet, Metal Body, GrayView Details
₹22,999
Redmi Pad SE| All Day Battery | Qualcomm Snapdragon 680| 90Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 128GB Tablet| FHD+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm)| Dolby Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| GrayView Details
₹14,999
Lenovo Tab M11 with Pen| Wi-Fi Connectivity| 8 Gb Ram, 128 Gb ROM|11 Inch Screen| 90 Hz, 72% Ntsc, Fhd Display| Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor |13 Mp Rear Camera,WhiteView Details
₹18,998
OnePlus Pad Go 28.85Cm 2.4K 7:5 Ratio Readfit Eye Care LCD Display, Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers, 4G LTE(Calling) + Wi-Fi Connectivity Tablet, 8GB RAM 128 GB Storage Expandable Up-to 1TB Asin, GreenView Details
₹21,998
Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – BlueView Details
₹39,999
HONOR Pad X8 with Free Flip-Cover, 25.65cm (10.1 inch) FHD Display, 4GB RAM 64GB ROM, Mediatek MT8786, Android 12, TUV Rheinland Certified Eye Protection, Up to 14 Hours Battery WiFi Tablet, Blue HourView Details
₹8,999
Sony WH-1000XM4 Industry Leading Wireless Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic for Phone Calls, 30 Hours Battery Life, Quick Charge, AUX, Touch Control and Voice Control - BlackView Details
₹22,775
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Over Ear Headphones Designed in Germany - Bluetooth Adaptive Noise Cancelling-ANC,4 Digital Mics for Crystal-Clear Calls,60h Battery, 2 Yr Warranty, Black/CopperView Details
₹25,990
Sony WH-1000XM4 Industry Leading Wireless Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic for Phone Calls, 30 Hours Battery Life, Quick Charge, AUX, Touch Control and Voice Control - BlackView Details
₹22,775
Samsung Galaxy in Ear Buds 3 Pro(White) with Galaxy Ai|Adaptive ANC|Real-Time Interpreter|24-Bit Hi-Fi Audio|Up to 37H Battery|Ip57View Details
₹19,423
soundcore by Anker Q20i Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones with Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling, 40h Playtime in ANC Mode, Hi-Res Audio, Deep Bass, Personalization via App (Black)View Details
₹4,499
Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar for TV with subwoofer and Compact Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (400W,Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical connectivity)View Details
₹17,290
GOVO GoSurround 990 Dolby Digital | 525W Sound bar, 5.1 Channel Home Theatre, 6.5" Wireless subwoofer and Satellite Speakers, HDMI, Opt, AUX, USB & Bluetooth, 3 Equalizer Modes, LED Display (Black)View Details
₹10,499
boAt Partypal 300 Speaker with 120 W Signature Sound, Up to 6 hrs Playtime, Built-in Mic, TWS Mode, Bluetooth v5.3, AUX Port, & USB Type-C Port(Premium Black)View Details
JYX Sound Speaker for Adults and Kids, Best Bluetooth Speakers with 2 Microphones, Portable Party Mini Karaoke Speakers with mic soundbar box DJ Lights Support REC, PA System Best Gift for BrithdayView Details
₹11,000
Sony Alpha ILCE-7M4K Full-Frame Hybrid Camera 33MP Interchangeable-Lens Mirrorless Camera with 28-70mm Digital Zoom Lens | 4K 60P Video Recording | Real-Time Eye AF for Humans, Birds, Animals - BlackView Details
₹2.1L
DJI Action 2 Power Combo (128GB), Action Camera 4K + Extended Battery Module, 4K/120fps, Super-Wide 155° FOV, Magnetic Attachments, Stabilization Technology, Mini Action CameraView Details
₹14,919
GoPro Hero12 Bundle Pack - Includes Hero12 Action Camera, 2-Batteries, Floating Hand Grip, Head Strap, Curved Adhesive Mount, Mounting Buckle, Carrying Case (1-Yr International + 1-Yr India Warranty)View Details
₹35,990
insta360 X4-8K Waterproof 360 Optical Zoom Action Camera, 4K Wide-Angle Video, Removable Lens Guards, 135 Min Battery Life, Ai Editing, Stabilization, for Sports, Travel, Outdoor, BlackView Details
₹47,000
DJI OSMO Mobile SE Intelligent Gimbal 3-Axis Phone Gimbal Portable and Foldable for Android & iPhone with ShotGuides Smartphone Gimbal with ActiveTrack 5.0 Vlogging Stabilizer YouTube Video, GreyView Details
₹7,499
IMOU 360° 1080P Full HD CCTV Security Camera, Human Detection, Motion Tracking, 2-Way Audio, Night Vision, Dome Camera with WiFi & Ethernet Connection, Alexa Enabled, Up to 256GB SD Card SupportView Details
₹1,499
Sony Alpha ZV-E10L APS-C Camera (16-50mm Lens) | 24.2 MP vlog Camera | Made for Creators | Advanced Autofocus | Clear Audio & 4K Movie Recording - BlackView Details
₹69,989
Canon EOS R6 Mark II 24. 2 MP Mirrorless Camera with RF24-105mm f4 L is USM Lens Kit (Black)View Details
₹2.9L
Fujifilm X-S20 26.1MP APS-C X-Trans Sensor|AI Deep Learning|IBIS System|Mirrorless Camera|6.2k 30p| Eye/Subject Detection with 16-50mm Zoom Lens f/2.8-4.8 for Content Creation + (TGBT1 Tripod Free)View Details
₹1.6L
70mai A510 HDR 3K Dual Channel Dash Cam, STARVIS 2 IMX675 Sensor, ADAS, Built-in GPS Logger, Route Recorder, MaiColor Vivid+ with Night Owl Vision, App Playback & Share, Optional Parking MonitoringView Details
₹13,999
IZI IRIS Pocket 4K Vlogging Camera - with Dual AMOLED Display 1/1.3" CMOS Sensor, 3-Axis Gimbal Stabilizer, AI Tracking, 512GB Support, 160-Min Battery, Best Video Camera for Youtubers & InstagramView Details
₹23,498
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H 15" (38.1cm) FHD IPS 300 Nits Thin & Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/MSO 21/1Yr ADP Free/Alexa Built-in/3 mon Game Pass/Grey/1.6Kg), 83EM008GINView Details
₹65,990
Dell [Smartchoice] Core i3-1215U, 12th Gen (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/Window 11/MS Office' 21/15"(38 cm)/15 Month McAfee/Black/1.69kg LaptopView Details
₹35,990
HP 15, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg), Anti-Glare, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) FHD Laptop, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, HD Camera, Backlit Keyboard, fy5009tuView Details
₹52,990
ASUS Vivobook 16" FHD+ (1920 x 1200), 60Hz 300nits, Core i5-12500H, (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Intel Iris Xᵉ Graphics/Win 11/Office Home/Fingerprint/42WHr Battery/Transparent Silver/1.88kg), X1605ZAC-MB541WSView Details
₹54,990
Acer Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Premium Thin and Light Laptop (16 GB RAM/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) AL15-41, 39.62 cm (15.6") Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.59 KGView Details
₹38,990
HP 15s Ryzen 5000 (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/Windows 11/MS Office 21/Backlit Keyboard/ 15.6” (39.6 cm)/Silver/2.21 KG) eq2305AU/eq2182au LaptopView Details
₹42,400
Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop, Intel Core i5-1235U Processor/16GB DDR4 + 512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/15.6" (39.62cm) FHD Display/Win 11 + MSO'21/15 Month McAfee/Carbon Black/Spill Resistant KB/1.69kgView Details
₹51,990
Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 Intel Evo Core Ultra 9 185H Built-in AI 14" (35.5cm) 2.8K-OLED 400Nits 120Hz Laptop (32GB/1TB SSD/Intel Arc GPU/Win11/MSO 21/FHD+IR Cam/1Yr ADP Free/Grey/1.4Kg), 83D2001GINView Details
₹1.1L
Dell Inspiron 3530 Thin & Light Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U/8GB/512GB SSD/15.6" (39.62cm) 120Hz Refresh Rate on a FHD IPS Display/Windows 11 + MSO'21+McAfee 15 Month/Carbon Black/1.62kgView Details
₹39,990
Acer Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Premium Thin and Light Laptop (16 GB RAM/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) AL15-41, 39.62 cm (15.6") Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.59 KGView Details
₹38,990
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U 14 Inch (35.5cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/Backlit KB/1Yr ADP Free/3months Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.43Kg), 82RJ00FKINView Details
₹35,990
Xiaomi Pad 6| Qualcomm Snapdragon 870| Powered by HyperOS |144Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 256GB| 2.8K+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm) Tablet| Dolby Vision Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| GrayView Details
₹23,999
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, GraphiteView Details
₹18,999
Lenovo Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna GreyView Details
₹22,998
OnePlus Pad 2(12.1 Inch)LCD Display,12GB RAM, 256GB Storage,Snapdragon 8 Gen 3,144Hz Refresh Rate,Dolby Vision & Atmos,Open Canvas,AI features,6 speakers,Wi-Fi with Cellular Data Sharing [Nimbus Gray]View Details
₹42,999
HONOR Pad 9 with Free Bluetooth Keyboard, 12.1-Inch 2.5K Display, 8GB, 256GB Storage, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 (4nm), 8 Speakers, Up-to 17 Hours, Android 13, WiFi Tablet, Metal Body, GrayView Details
₹22,999
Redmi Pad SE| All Day Battery | Qualcomm Snapdragon 680| 90Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 128GB Tablet| FHD+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm)| Dolby Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| GrayView Details
₹14,999
Lenovo Tab M11 with Pen| Wi-Fi Connectivity| 8 Gb Ram, 128 Gb ROM|11 Inch Screen| 90 Hz, 72% Ntsc, Fhd Display| Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor |13 Mp Rear Camera,WhiteView Details
₹18,998
OnePlus Pad Go 28.85Cm 2.4K 7:5 Ratio Readfit Eye Care LCD Display, Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers, 4G LTE(Calling) + Wi-Fi Connectivity Tablet, 8GB RAM 128 GB Storage Expandable Up-to 1TB Asin, GreenView Details
₹21,998
Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – BlueView Details
₹39,999
HONOR Pad X8 with Free Flip-Cover, 25.65cm (10.1 inch) FHD Display, 4GB RAM 64GB ROM, Mediatek MT8786, Android 12, TUV Rheinland Certified Eye Protection, Up to 14 Hours Battery WiFi Tablet, Blue HourView Details
₹8,999
Sony WH-1000XM4 Industry Leading Wireless Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic for Phone Calls, 30 Hours Battery Life, Quick Charge, AUX, Touch Control and Voice Control - BlackView Details
₹22,775
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Over Ear Headphones Designed in Germany - Bluetooth Adaptive Noise Cancelling-ANC,4 Digital Mics for Crystal-Clear Calls,60h Battery, 2 Yr Warranty, Black/CopperView Details
₹25,990
Sony WH-1000XM4 Industry Leading Wireless Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic for Phone Calls, 30 Hours Battery Life, Quick Charge, AUX, Touch Control and Voice Control - BlackView Details
₹22,775
Samsung Galaxy in Ear Buds 3 Pro(White) with Galaxy Ai|Adaptive ANC|Real-Time Interpreter|24-Bit Hi-Fi Audio|Up to 37H Battery|Ip57View Details
₹19,423
soundcore by Anker Q20i Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones with Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling, 40h Playtime in ANC Mode, Hi-Res Audio, Deep Bass, Personalization via App (Black)View Details
₹4,499
Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar for TV with subwoofer and Compact Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (400W,Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical connectivity)View Details
₹17,290
GOVO GoSurround 990 Dolby Digital | 525W Sound bar, 5.1 Channel Home Theatre, 6.5" Wireless subwoofer and Satellite Speakers, HDMI, Opt, AUX, USB & Bluetooth, 3 Equalizer Modes, LED Display (Black)View Details
₹10,499
boAt Partypal 300 Speaker with 120 W Signature Sound, Up to 6 hrs Playtime, Built-in Mic, TWS Mode, Bluetooth v5.3, AUX Port, & USB Type-C Port(Premium Black)View Details
JYX Sound Speaker for Adults and Kids, Best Bluetooth Speakers with 2 Microphones, Portable Party Mini Karaoke Speakers with mic soundbar box DJ Lights Support REC, PA System Best Gift for BrithdayView Details
₹11,000
Sony Alpha ILCE-7M4K Full-Frame Hybrid Camera 33MP Interchangeable-Lens Mirrorless Camera with 28-70mm Digital Zoom Lens | 4K 60P Video Recording | Real-Time Eye AF for Humans, Birds, Animals - BlackView Details
₹2.1L
DJI Action 2 Power Combo (128GB), Action Camera 4K + Extended Battery Module, 4K/120fps, Super-Wide 155° FOV, Magnetic Attachments, Stabilization Technology, Mini Action CameraView Details
₹14,919
GoPro Hero12 Bundle Pack - Includes Hero12 Action Camera, 2-Batteries, Floating Hand Grip, Head Strap, Curved Adhesive Mount, Mounting Buckle, Carrying Case (1-Yr International + 1-Yr India Warranty)View Details
₹35,990
insta360 X4-8K Waterproof 360 Optical Zoom Action Camera, 4K Wide-Angle Video, Removable Lens Guards, 135 Min Battery Life, Ai Editing, Stabilization, for Sports, Travel, Outdoor, BlackView Details
₹47,000
DJI OSMO Mobile SE Intelligent Gimbal 3-Axis Phone Gimbal Portable and Foldable for Android & iPhone with ShotGuides Smartphone Gimbal with ActiveTrack 5.0 Vlogging Stabilizer YouTube Video, GreyView Details
₹7,499
IMOU 360° 1080P Full HD CCTV Security Camera, Human Detection, Motion Tracking, 2-Way Audio, Night Vision, Dome Camera with WiFi & Ethernet Connection, Alexa Enabled, Up to 256GB SD Card SupportView Details
₹1,499
Sony Alpha ZV-E10L APS-C Camera (16-50mm Lens) | 24.2 MP vlog Camera | Made for Creators | Advanced Autofocus | Clear Audio & 4K Movie Recording - BlackView Details
₹69,989
Canon EOS R6 Mark II 24. 2 MP Mirrorless Camera with RF24-105mm f4 L is USM Lens Kit (Black)View Details
₹2.9L
Fujifilm X-S20 26.1MP APS-C X-Trans Sensor|AI Deep Learning|IBIS System|Mirrorless Camera|6.2k 30p| Eye/Subject Detection with 16-50mm Zoom Lens f/2.8-4.8 for Content Creation + (TGBT1 Tripod Free)View Details
₹1.6L
70mai A510 HDR 3K Dual Channel Dash Cam, STARVIS 2 IMX675 Sensor, ADAS, Built-in GPS Logger, Route Recorder, MaiColor Vivid+ with Night Owl Vision, App Playback & Share, Optional Parking MonitoringView Details
₹13,999
IZI IRIS Pocket 4K Vlogging Camera - with Dual AMOLED Display 1/1.3" CMOS Sensor, 3-Axis Gimbal Stabilizer, AI Tracking, 512GB Support, 160-Min Battery, Best Video Camera for Youtubers & InstagramView Details
₹23,498
Apple Watch Series 10 [GPS 46 mm] Smartwatch with Silver Aluminium Case with Denim Sport Band - M/L. Fitness Tracker, ECG App, Always-On Retina Display, Water ResistantView Details
₹49,900
Amazfit Active Edge 46mm Smart Watch, Built in GPS, Ultra-Long 16-Day Battery Life, 10 ATM Water Resistance, for iOS and Android, Accurate Readings, Train Smarter with Zepp Coach™ (Lava Black)View Details
₹7,999
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm, Silver, BT) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armour Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | HR, SpO2, BP & ECG MonitorView Details
₹29,899
OnePlus Watch 2R with Wear OS 4 by Google,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100hrs Battery Life,1.43’’ AMOLED Display,100+ Sports Mode,Dual Frequency GPS,5 ATM,IP68 & BT Calling [Forest Green]View Details
₹17,999
Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Max Smart Watch 2.01 inch Display, Bluetooth Calling, 120+ Sports Modes, Health Suite, Voice Assistance (Black)View Details
₹1,399
Noise Pulse 2 Max 1.85" Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 10 Days Battery, 550 NITS Brightness, Smart DND, 100 Sports Modes, Smartwatch for Men and Women (Rose Pink)View Details
₹1,399
Fire-Boltt ARC 49.8mm (1.96 inch) AMOLED Always On Curved Display Smart Watch, Bluetooth Calling, Wireless Charging, 100+ Sports Modes, Water-Resistant 100+ Cloud Watch Faces (Black)View Details
₹1,899
Noise Vortex Plus 1.46” AMOLED Display, AoD BT Calling, Sleek Metal Finish, 7 Days Battery Life, All New OS and with 100+ Watch Faces & Health Suite (Elite Black)View Details
₹2,499
CrossBeats Diva 1.28” Stylish Smart Watch for Women with Stone Studded Bezel| Amoled Display | Female Health Tracker | 100+Sports Modes| Premium Metal Smartwatch with Wireless Charging - (Rose Gold)View Details
₹3,999
The highly anticipated Amazon Great Republic Day sale is just around the corner, offering shoppers the perfect opportunity to grab top products at irresistible prices. Set to begin on January 13 at noon, the sale will bring massive discounts across various categories including electronics, fashion, home essentials, and more. If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can access the deals 12 hours early, at midnight of January 13.
If you're looking to upgrade your gadgets or add some new items to your wishlist, now is the time to start planning your purchases. From high-performance laptops to stylish smartwatches, the Amazon sale 2025 promises to be packed with blockbuster deals that you won’t want to miss!
Mark your calendars and get ready to indulge in the best offers of the year. With massive discounts and exclusive deals, Amazon is offering unbeatable prices on top-selling products. Make sure to add the items you've been eyeing to your wishlist in advance so you can quickly grab them when the sale goes live. In this post, we’ll highlight some of the most popular categories that will be part of the Amazon sale, including laptops, tablets, headphones, soundbars, cameras, and smartwatches.
Looking for a new laptop? The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale will feature huge discounts on top laptop brands like HP, Dell, Lenovo, and more. Whether you’re a student, a professional, or a gamer, you’ll find something to suit your needs. Expect to see price drops on both high-end models with powerful processors and budget-friendly options for everyday use. Make sure to check the sale often for flash deals, bundle offers, and special promotions on your favourite laptops!
Top pre-deals for you:
Tablets are the perfect balance between a laptop and a smartphone, offering portability and powerful functionality. During the Amazon sale, expect significant discounts on the latest models from Samsung, Xiaomi, and more. Whether you're into streaming, drawing, or just browsing the web, there's a tablet for every need at a great price. Add these to your wishlist to get them before they sell out!
Top pre-deals for you:
Also read: Headphones vs earbuds: Which audio device should you buy? A comparison with top buying options
Music lovers and audiophiles will be thrilled with the discounts available on headphones and earbuds. With top brands like Sony, JBL, and Sennheiser featured in the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, you can snag premium sound quality at an affordable price. Look for noise-cancelling options, sports-friendly earbuds, and wired or wireless models to suit your listening habits. This is the ideal time to upgrade your audio gear.
Top pre-deals for you:
Also read: For all the audiophiles out there, here are the best JBL home theatres for superior sound and audio quality
Upgrade your home entertainment system with a high-quality soundbar or speaker this Republic Day. The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale will offer steep discounts on top-rated soundbars and speakers from the biggest brands. Perfect for improving your TV’s audio output, these soundbars and speakers deliver rich, clear sound that enhances your viewing experience. Add them to your wishlist to get them at the lowest prices of the year!
Top pre-deals for you:
Also read: DSLR vs mirrorless cameras: Choose the right camera for your professional photography needs with our top picks
Capture stunning memories with a new camera, as the Amazon sale 2025 will bring deals on the latest DSLR, mirrorless, and action cameras. Leading brands such as Sony, DJI, and GoPro will be offering discounts, making it the ideal time to purchase a new camera or upgrade your photography equipment. Whether you’re a beginner or a professional photographer, there will be something for everyone in this category.
Top pre-deals for you:
Stay connected and monitor your fitness goals with smartwatches and fitness trackers available during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. Leading brands like Apple, Samsung, and Amazfit will offer amazing discounts on their latest models. Whether you're looking for health tracking features, notifications, or style, these smartwatches make great companions for any lifestyle.
The Amazon sale 2025 is the perfect time to snag blockbuster deals on the latest electronics. Start adding your favourite items to your wishlist and get ready to grab unbeatable offers once the sale begins!
Top pre-deals for you:
Similar articles for you
Headphones for travellers: A complete buying guide for a comfortable listening experience on your travel adventures
Tablet buying guide: Always make the right choice of device with this detailed step by step buying guide
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.