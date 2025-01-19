|Product
|Rating
|Price
JBL C100SI Wired In Ear Headphones with Mic, JBL Pure Bass Sound, One Button Multi-function Remote, Premium Metallic Finish, Angled Buds for Comfort fit (Black)View Details
₹549
boAt Bassheads 100 in Ear Wired Earphones with Mic(Black)View Details
₹298
Sony MDR-EX155AP in-Ear Wired Headphones with Mic, Hands-Free Call, Tangle Free Cable-BlackView Details
₹999
ZEBRONICS Zeb-Bro in Ear Wired Earphones with Mic, 3.5mm Audio Jack, 10mm Drivers, Phone/Tablet Compatible(Blue) (Black)View Details
₹138
Ambrane Wired in Ear Earphones with in-line Mic for Clear Calling, 14mm Dynamic Drivers for BoostedBass, 3.5mm Jack, Multi-Functional Controller (Stringz 38 Lite, Green)View Details
₹179
Xiaomi Wired in-Ear Earphones with Mic, Ultra Deep Bass & Metal Sound Chamber (Blue)View Details
₹493
Portronics Conch Theta C in Ear Type C Wired Earphones with in Line HD Mic, Powerful Audio, 14.2mm Driver, Unique Earbuds Design, TPE Anti Tangle Wire, in line Controls, Wide Compatibility(White)View Details
₹249
JBL Tune 310 Wired in-Ear Type C Headphones, Hi-Res Audio with Digital-to-Analog Converter, 3-Button EQ Preset Remote with Microphone, Tangle-Free Flat Cable, Compatible with USB-C Devices (Blue)View Details
₹1,299
HyperX Cloud Earbuds II Gaming Earbuds with Mic-Black (70N24Aa),in-Ear,WiredView Details
₹3,149
Sennheiser IE 200 in-Ear Wired Audiophile Headphones - TrueResponse Transducers for Neutral Sound, Deep Bass, Detachable Braided Cable with Flexible Ear Hooks, Perfect for Mobile Gaming, 2Yr WarrantyView Details
₹7,989
Sennheiser CX 80S in-Ear Wired Headphones with in-line One-Button Smart Control with Microphone, 3 Ear Adapter Sizes, 2 Year Warranty, 3.5MM Jack, Superior Sound, BlackView Details
₹1,489
Mivi SuperPods Dueto, True Wireless Earbuds, Dual Drivers, 13mm Woofer, 6mm Tweeter, 3D Soundstage, 60H Playtime, AI-ENC, BT v5.3, Type C Charger, Made in India EarbudView Details
₹999
Redmi Buds 6, Premium Dual Driver TWS, 49dB Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, Spatial Audio, Dual Device Connection, Quad Mic AI ENC, 42 Hrs Playtime, Custom EQ, Wireless Earbuds (White)View Details
₹2,799
Honeywell Suono P2100 Bluetooth TWS Earbuds with 50H of Playtime, ENC Mode, 4xMics, Type C Fast Charging, Low Latency Mode for Gaming, Bluetooth V5.3, 13mm*2 Drivers, Voice Assistant,2 Years WarrantyView Details
₹1,559
OnePlus Nord Buds 2r True Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic, 12.4mm Drivers, Playback:Upto 38hr case,4-Mic Design, IP55 Rating [Deep Grey]View Details
₹1,599
boAt Airdopes 311 Pro, 50HRS Battery, Fast Charge, Dual Mics ENx Tech, Transparent LID, Low Latency, IPX4, IWP Tech, v5.3 Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones with mic (Active Black)View Details
₹899
Boult Audio W20 Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 35H Playtime, Zen™ ENC Mic, 45ms Low Latency, 13mm Bass Drivers, Type-C Fast Charging, Made in India, Touch Controls, IPX5 ear buds TWS (Space Black)View Details
₹899
boAt Airdopes 141, Low Latency, ENx Tech, 42HRS Battery, Fast Charge, IWP, IPX4, v5.1 Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones with mic (Bold Black)View Details
₹799
OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Truly Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Earbuds with Up to 32Db Active Noise Cancellation,10Mins for 11Hours Fast Charging with Up to 43H Music Playback -Harmonic GrayView Details
₹1,999
realme Buds T110 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with mic, AI ENC for Calls, Google Fast Pair, 38 Hours Total Playback with Fast Charging and Low Latency Gaming Mode (Punk Black)View Details
₹1,099
boAt Airdopes 800, Dolby Audio, Adaptive EQ by Mimi, 4Mics AI ENx, App Support, Fast Charge, Low Latency, IPX5, v5.3 Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones with mic (Interstellar Black)View Details
₹1,399
OnePlus Buds 3 in Ear TWS Bluetooth Earbuds with Upto 49dB Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation,Hi-Res Sound Quality,Sliding Volume Control,10mins for 7Hours Fast Charging with Upto 44Hrs Playback(Gray)View Details
₹4,499
Samsung Galaxy Wireless Buds FE (in Ear) (Graphite)|Powerful Active Noise Cancellation | Enriched Bass Sound | Ergonomic Design | 6-21 Hrs Play TimeView Details
₹4,199
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro, with Innovative AI Features, Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Noise Cancellation (Graphite)View Details
₹8,499
Sony Wf-C510 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, Up to 22 Hours Battery, in Ear, Ambient Sound Mode, Small and Comfortable, Ipx4- BlackView Details
₹4,488
Bose New QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds, Lifestyle Bluetooth Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Up to 8.5 Hours of Battery Life, BlackView Details
₹12,998
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless4 with Bluetooth5.4 and Future-Ready AURACAST Technology, Qualcomm aptX Lossless CD-Quality Audio, Intelligent Adaptive ANC, Qi Fast Charge, German brand-2yr WarrantyView Details
₹17,989
Sony WF-1000XM5 Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Earbuds with Mic, Up to 36 Hours Battery Life - BlackView Details
₹20,988
Sony WF-C700N Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, Up to 20Hrs Battery, Adaptive Sound Control- BlackView Details
₹6,988
Bose New Ultra Open Earbuds with OpenAudio Technology, Open Ear Wireless Earbuds, Up to 48 Hours of Battery Life - BlackView Details
₹16,998
Marshall Minor Iv Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 30+ Hours of Playtime, Water-Resistant, Wireless Charging- BlackView Details
₹11,997
OnePlus Buds Pro 3 Bluetooth TWS in-Ear Buds - Dual Drivers, Dual DACs, Dynaudio EQs, Up to 50dB Adaptive Noise Cancellation, Up to 43Hrs Battery [Midnight Opus]View Details
₹10,999
Sony SONY-MDRZX310AB Black Over - Head Built in Mike HeadphonesView Details
₹1,678
Sennheiser Hd 560S Over-The-Ear Wired Audiophile Over Ear Headphones-Neutral Frequency Response,Lifelike Sound with Open-Back Design,Wide Soundstage,Natural&Accurate Sound for Gamers,Detachable CableView Details
₹10,989
amazon basics On Ear Wired Headphones with Boom Mic | Supreme Sound | Lightweight | Cushioned Ear Cups | Built-in Mic | Perfect for Computers, Smartphones, Tablets & Daily Use (Black)View Details
₹519
Zebronics Boom Wired Headphone, Over Ear, in-Line MIC, Foldable, 1.5 Meter Cable, for 3.5mm (Mobile | Tablet | Laptop | MAC), Soft Cushion, 40mm Drivers (Blue)View Details
₹598
Sennheiser HD 599 Special Edition Wired, Over The Ear Audiophile Headphones with E.A.R. Technology for Wide Sound Field, Open-Back Earcups, Detachable Cable (Black) Without MicView Details
₹7,989
ZEBRONICS Jet Premium Wired Gaming On Ear Headphone with LED Light for earcups, 40mm Neodymium Drivers, 2 Meter Braided Cable, Flexible mic, Suspension Headband, 3.5mm + USB Connector (Black + Blue)View Details
₹748
Sennheiser HD 400s Wired Over The Ear Headphone with Mic (Black)View Details
₹3,989
Zebronics Zeb-Storm Wired On Ear Headphone with 3.5mm Jack, Built in Microphone for Calling, 1.5 Meter Cable, Soft Ear Cushion, Adjustable Headband, Foldable Ear Cups and Lightweight Design (Blue)View Details
₹448
Hp Wired On Ear Headphones With Mic With 3.5 Mm Drivers, In-Built Noise Cancelling, Foldable And Adjustable For Laptop/Pc/Office/Home/ 1 Year Warranty (B4B09Pa)View Details
₹609
boAt Bassheads 900 Pro Wired Headphones with 40Mm Drivers, Lightweight Foldable Design, Over Ear, Remote Control, Unidirectional Retractable Mic, Adjustable Headband & USB Type-A Compatibility(Black)View Details
₹898
HP H120 Stereo USB On Ear Headset, Plug-and-Play USB-A, Built-in Noise-Canceling Mic, Adjustable Head Strap, Padded Ear Cushions, 360-Degree Bendable Mic, 1-Year Limited Warranty, Black, 9Z4V9AaView Details
₹1,399
Boult Newly Launched Q Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones with 70H Playtime, 40mm Bass Drivers, Zen™ ENC Mic, Type-C Fast Charging, 4 EQ Modes, Bluetooth 5.4, AUX Option, IPX5 Wireless Headphones (Black)View Details
₹1,499
Marshall Major IV Wireless Bluetooth On Ear Headphone with Mic (Black)View Details
₹8,997
boAt Rockerz 480 w/RGB LEDs, 6 Light Modes, 40mm Drivers, Beast Mode, 60hrs Playback, ENx Tech, BT v5.3, Adaptive Fit & Easy Access Controls, Bluetooth Headphones(Black Sabre)View Details
₹1,799
Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery-BlueView Details
₹3,988
JBL Tune 510BT, On Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic, up to 40 Hours Playtime, Pure Bass, Quick Charging, Dual Pairing, Bluetooth 5.0 & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Black)View Details
₹1,999
soundcore by Anker Q20i Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones with Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling, 40h Playtime in ANC Mode, Hi-Res Audio, Deep Bass, Personalization via App (Black)View Details
₹3,926
ZEBRONICS Thunder Max Bluetooth Over Ear Headphone with 120*Hrs Playback, 3 EQ Modes, 40mm Bass Driver, Fast Charging, ENC, Gaming Mode, Dual Pairing, BT v5.4, AUX, Metallic Finish (Black)View Details
₹1,198
Sony WH-CH720N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery- BlackView Details
₹7,988
HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless On Ear Headphones with Mic (Black)View Details
₹5,099
soundcore H30i Wireless On-Ear Headphones, Foldable Design, Pure Bass, 70H Playtime, Bluetooth 5.3, Lightweight and Comfortable, App Connectivity, Multipoint ConnectionView Details
₹2,494
Sony WH-1000XM4 Industry Leading Wireless Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic for Phone Calls, 30 Hours Battery Life, Quick Charge, AUX, Touch Control and Voice Control - BlackView Details
₹19,988
The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 ends today, which means this is your last chance to avail unbeatable discounts on the best headphones and earbuds from top brands. This is the perfect time to upgrade your audio experience, with discounts of over 80% off on high-quality audio products.
From noise-cancelling headphones to wireless earphones, you’ll find top-rated models at incredible prices. Whether you're a music lover, podcast enthusiast, or gamer, now’s your chance to enjoy premium sound quality without breaking the bank. Shop the best headphones, earphones, and earbuds from renowned brands and take advantage of free shipping and easy returns.
Don’t miss out on this limited-time opportunity to invest in the audio gear you’ve always wanted. Make the most of this Amazon sale, and get ready to experience sound like never before with the best headphones and earbuds of 2025.
Upgrade your audio experience with wired earphones during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025. Offering unbeatable prices on the best earphones and earbuds, this sale is your chance to grab high-quality, durable wired earphones at an affordable price. Enjoy clear sound and reliable performance for your music, calls, and more. Don’t miss out on this limited-time offer for the best headphones, earphones, and earbuds from top brands. Shop now and save big!
Top Amazon sale deals for you:
Find the best budget wireless earbuds during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025. Get top-quality audio and a comfortable fit without breaking the bank. These affordable earbuds provide great sound, long-lasting battery life, and the freedom of wireless connectivity. Whether you're working out, commuting, or just relaxing, these wireless earbuds offer excellent value. Don’t miss out on amazing discounts on the best headphones, earphones, and earbuds from leading brands. Shop now and save!
Top Amazon sale deals for you:
Looking for the best premium wireless earbuds? The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 is the perfect time to upgrade your audio experience. Enjoy superior sound, noise cancellation, and all-day comfort with top-tier models. These high-quality earbuds offer seamless connectivity, long battery life, and are perfect for music lovers and professionals alike. Take advantage of huge discounts on the best headphones, earphones, and earbuds. Don't miss this chance to grab the best deals of the year!
Top Amazon sale deals for you:
The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 brings amazing deals on the best wired headphones, delivering high-quality sound and durability. Whether for work, gaming, or leisure, these headphones are designed to provide an immersive audio experience. Don’t miss out on discounts across top brands, offering the best headphones, earphones, and earbuds at unbeatable prices. Grab your ideal pair of wired headphones now during this limited-time sale and enjoy premium audio at a fraction of the cost!
Top Amazon sale deals for you:
The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 offers unbeatable deals on the best wireless headphones, perfect for music lovers and professionals alike. Experience freedom with top-quality wireless technology and premium sound. These headphones come with features like long-lasting battery life, comfortable design, and high-performance audio. Take advantage of incredible discounts on wireless headphones, earphones, and earbuds during this limited-time sale. Don't miss the chance to grab the best headphones from leading brands at amazing prices!
Top Amazon sale deals for you:
