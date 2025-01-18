|Product
TCL 108 cm (43 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43V6B (Black)View Details
₹20,990
Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X Pro 4K Dolby Vision IQ Series Smart Google TV L55M8-5XIN (Black)View Details
₹34,999
Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) E68N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google QLED TV 43E68N (Grey)View Details
₹26,999
TOSHIBA 126 cm (50 inches) C450ME Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 50C450ME (Silver)View Details
₹32,999
LG 121 cm (48 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 48A3PSA (Rocky Black)View Details
Samsung 125 cm (50 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA50DUE70BKLXL (Black)View Details
₹40,990
Sony BRAVIA 2 Series 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-50S20B (Black)View Details
ONIDA 125 cm (50 inch) Nexg Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV 50UIG (Black)View Details
₹29,490
Hisense 126 cm (50 inches) Q6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google QLED TV (Grey)View Details
₹37,999
Sony Bravia 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-50X75L (Black)View Details
Acer 100 cm (40 inches) I Pro Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV AR40FDIGU2841AT (Black)View Details
₹16,499
TCL 101 cm (40 inches) Mettalic Bezel-Less Full HD Smart Android LED TV 40L4B (Black)View Details
₹15,990
Dyanora Sigma 108 cm (43 Inches) Full HD Smart LED TV DY-LD43F1S (Silver)View Details
TCL 79.97 cm (32 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less S Series FHD Smart Android LED TV 32S5500AF (Black)View Details
₹10,990
Onida 108 cm (43 inch) Full HD Smart TV 43ACF (Black)View Details
₹17,499
MI 108 cm (43 inches) A Series Full HD Smart Google LED TV L43MA-AFIN (Black)View Details
₹22,999
JVC 102 cm (40 inches) AI Vision Series QLED Android TV LT-40NQ3165C (Titanium Grey)View Details
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV UA43T5450AKXXL (Black)View Details
₹23,990
TCL 79.97 cm (32 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less S Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV 32S5500 (Black)View Details
₹12,990
VW 109 cm (43 inches) Playwall Frameless Series Full HD Android Smart LED TV VW43F2 (Black)View Details
₹13,499
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H 15.6" (38.1cm) FHD IPS 300 Nits Thin & Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Win 11/Office Home 2024/1Yr ADP Free/Grey/1.6Kg), 83EM00GTINView Details
₹60,990
Acer Aspire Lite 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H Thin and Light Laptop (Windows11Home/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/MSO) AL15-52H, 39.62cm (15.6") IPS Full HD, Backlit Keyboard, Pure Silver, 1.7KGView Details
₹46,990
Lenovo IdeaPad 1 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Integrated AMD Graphics/Windows 11/Office 2021/HD Camera/1 Year ADP Free/Grey/1.6Kg), 82R400BRINView Details
₹33,990
HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.59kg), Anti-Glare, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) FHD Laptop, Iris Xe Graphics, FHD Camera, Backlit KB, fd0316TU/fd0315TUView Details
₹53,990
HP 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg) Anti-glare, Micro-edge, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) FHD laptop, Intel UHD Graphics, HD camera, Backlit KB, fq5327tuView Details
₹35,990
ASUS Vivobook 16" FHD+ (1920 X 1200), 60Hz 300Nits, Core i5-12500H, (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Intel Iris X? Graphics/Win 11/Office Home/Fingerprint/42Whr Battery/Transparent Silver/1.88Kg), X1605ZAC-MB541WSView Details
₹51,990
Dell Inspiron 3530 13th Gen Laptop, Intel Core i3-1305U/8GB/512GB SSD/15.6" (39.62cm) FHD WVA AG 120Hz 250 nits Narrow Border/Windows 11+MSO'21/McAfee 15 Month/Platinum Silver/1.62kgView Details
₹38,890
Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop, 13th Generation Intel Core i3-1305U Processor, 8GB DDR4 + 512GB SSD, 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD 120Hz 250 nits Display, Windows 11 + MSO'21, 15 Month McAfee, Titan Grey, 1.69kgView Details
₹41,990
Acer ALG Gaming Laptop 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/4GB RTX2050/60Hz/Windows11Home/Wifi 6) AL15G-52, 39.62cm (15.6") Full HD, Premium Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.99KGView Details
₹50,990
ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2022), 17.3"(43.94 cms) FHD 144Hz, Intel Core i5-12500H 12th Gen, RTX 3050 4GB GPU, Gaming Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/90WHr Battery/Windows 11/Gray/2.6 Kg), FX707ZC4-HX067WView Details
₹64,990
MSI Katana A17 AI, AMD 8th Gen. Ryzen 9 8945HS,Built-in AI, 44CM Laptop(16GB/1TB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Nvidia GeForce RTX4050, 6GB GDDR6/Black/2.6Kg), B8VE-884INView Details
₹89,990
Dell {Smartchoice} G15-5530 Core i5-13450HX| NVIDIA RTX 3050, 6GB (16GB RAM|1TB SSD, FHD|Window 11|MS Office' 21|15.6" (39.62cm)|Dark Shadow Grey|2.65Kg|Gaming LaptopView Details
₹72,990
Lenovo LOQ 2024 AMD Ryzen 5 7235HS 15.6" (39.6cm) 144Hz 300Nits FHD IPS Gaming Laptop (12GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/NVIDIA RTX 3050 6GB Graphics/100% sRGB/Office 21/3 Mon. Game Pass/Grey/2.4Kg), 83JC0031INView Details
₹60,990
Dell Gaming G15-5530 13th Gen Laptop, Intel i5-13450HX/16GB/512GB SSD/NVIDIA RTX 3050 (6GB GDDR6)/15.6" (39.62cm) FHD 120Hz 250 nits/Win 11+MSO'21/Backlit Keyboard 4-Zone RGB/Dark Shadow Gray/2.65kgView Details
₹72,990
HP Victus, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H, 6GB NVIDIA RTX 4050, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD (Win11, Office 21, Silver, 2.29kg) 144Hz, 9MS, IPS, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) FHD Gaming Laptop, Enhanced Cooling, fa1319TXView Details
₹76,990
HP Victus, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, NVIDIA RTX 3050, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD (Win11, Office21, Blue, 2.37kg) 144Hz, 9MS, IPS, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) Gaming Laptop, Backlit kb, Enhanced Cooling, fb0106AX/Fb0112AXView Details
₹57,990
HP OMEN Gaming AI Laptop, AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS, 8GB NVIDIA RTX 4060, 16GB DDR5, 1TB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Black, 2.37kg), 165Hz, 7MS, IPS, 16.1-inch (40.9cm), FHD, Tempest Cooling, RGB KB, xd0020AXView Details
₹1.1L
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 Gaming Laptop 14th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor (Windows 11 Home/16 GB/1 TB SSD/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060) PHN16-72 with 40.64 cm (16") WQXGA DisplayView Details
₹1.3L
Lenovo Tab M11 with Pen| Wi-Fi Connectivity| 8 Gb Ram, 128 Gb ROM|11 Inch Screen| 90 Hz, 72% Ntsc, Fhd Display| Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor |13 Mp Rear Camera,WhiteView Details
₹13,999
Xiaomi Pad 6| Qualcomm Snapdragon 870| Powered by HyperOS |144Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 256GB| 2.8K+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm) Tablet| Dolby Vision Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| GrayView Details
₹21,999
Lenovo Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna GreyView Details
₹17,999
HONOR Pad 9 with Free Bluetooth Keyboard, 12.1-Inch 2.5K Display, 8GB, 256GB Storage, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 (4nm), 8 Speakers, Up-to 17 Hours, Android 13, WiFi Tablet, Metal Body, GrayView Details
₹19,999
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, GraphiteView Details
₹17,499
OnePlus Pad 2(12.1 Inch)LCD Display,12GB RAM, 256GB Storage,Snapdragon 8 Gen 3,144Hz Refresh Rate,Dolby Vision & Atmos,Open Canvas,AI features,6 speakers,Wi-Fi with Cellular Data Sharing [Nimbus Gray]View Details
₹40,999
Redmi Pad SE| All Day Battery | Qualcomm Snapdragon 680| 90Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 128GB Tablet| FHD+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm)| Dolby Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| GrayView Details
₹13,999
OnePlus Pad Go 28.85Cm 2.4K 7:5 Ratio Readfit Eye Care LCD Display, Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers, 4G LTE(Calling) + Wi-Fi Connectivity Tablet, 8GB RAM 128 GB Storage Expandable Up-to 1TB Asin, GreenView Details
₹18,999
Xiaomi Pad 7 |Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 |28.44cm(11.2") Display |8GB, 128GB |3.2K CrystalRes Display |HyperOS 2 |68 Billion+ Colours |Dolby Vision Atmos |Quad Speakers |Wi-Fi 6e |Graphite GreyView Details
₹27,999
Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – BlueView Details
₹38,999
IZI ONE Plus 5K 48MP Action Camera - 6-Axis Gyro Stabilization, 110ft Waterproof, Vlogging, 170° FOV, WiFi, Dual Touch Screen Video Camera, 2X 1350mAh Batteries, Fast C-Type Charge HQ External MicView Details
₹8,499
GoPro Hero13 Special Bundle Includes - Hero13 Action Camera, The Handler, 2 Enduro Batteries, 2 Curved Adhesive Mounts, 64GB MicroSD Card (1-Yr International+1-Yr India Warranty),BlackView Details
₹39,990
Cason CX11 5K Action Camera for Moto Vlogging/Vlogging with Flashlight,Advanced External Mic for Helmet Camera for Bike (Type c) EIS+Gyro, Touch Screen 2 x 1350 mAh Battery and Accessories(Black)View Details
₹10,489
Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Happiness Box with 40 Shots- PurpleView Details
₹8,499
Canon EOS R6 Mark II 24. 2 MP Mirrorless Camera with RF24-105mm f4 L is USM Lens Kit (Black)View Details
₹2.5L
Sony Alpha ILCE-7M3K Full-Frame 24.2MP Mirrorless Digital SLR Camera with 28-70mm Zoom Lens | 4K Full Frame | Real-Time Eye Auto Focus | Tiltable LCD, Low Light Camera - BlackView Details
₹1.4L
insta360 X4-8K Waterproof 360 Optical Zoom Action Camera, 4K Wide-Angle Video, Removable Lens Guards, 135 Min Battery Life, Ai Editing, Stabilization, for Sports, Travel, Outdoor, BlackView Details
₹48,990
Fujifilm X-M5 26.1MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS 4 with 15-45 f/3.5-5.6 Lens|Retro Style mirrorless Compact Travel Camera|6.2k vlogging|High Speed Recording FHD 240fps|Advance AF for Street/Lifestyle - BlackView Details
₹87,997
JBL Cinema SB271, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (220W)View Details
Honeywell Newly Launched Trueno U4000 Soundbar 240w, 2.1Ch Surround Sound Home Theatre, Deep Bass Subwoofer,3 EQ Modes,LED Display & Ambient Light,BT v5.3, AUX,USB,Optical Input,HDMI/ARC,Sleek RemoteView Details
GOVO GOSURROUND 950 | 280W Sound bar | 5.1 Channel Home Theatre with 6.5" subwoofer | Dual Rear Satellites, HDMI, AUX, USB & Bluetooth, 5 Equalizer Modes, Stylish Remote & LED Display (Platinum Black)View Details
CrossBeats Blaze B600 Max 2.1 Home Theatre 325W Sound bar for TV with subwoofer| Remote Control | Bluetooth Speaker with Bass| Soundbar 3 EQ Modes, HDMI Arc, USB Optical & Aux| Music System for HomeView Details
Boult Newly Launched X625 5.1ch Dolby Digital 625W Bluetooth Soundbar with Down-Firing Subwoofer Surround Sound Home Theatre, Dedicated DSP, USB/HDMI/AUX & Optical Fiber Connectivity Speaker for TVView Details
Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar for TV with subwoofer and Compact Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (400W,Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical connectivity)View Details
₹15,900
Sony New SA-D40M2 4.1ch Home Theatre Speaker with 100W Power Output and Powerful Subwoofer - BlackView Details
₹9,488
OBAGE Newly Launched Ultra-10 250W 2.1 Home Theatre System with 10" Woofer, HDMI ARC, Optical in, Bluetooth V5.3, USBView Details
₹9,499
JBL Cinema SB241, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wired Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (110W)View Details
PHILIPS Audio SPA5128B 5.1 CH 40W Bluetooth Multimedia Speakers (Black)View Details
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic LTE (47mm, Black, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG FeaturesView Details
₹24,499
Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS + Cellular 45mm] Smartwatch with Graphite Stainless steel Case with Midnight Sport Band M/L. Fitness Tracker,Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps, Always-On Retina Display,Water ResistantView Details
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 44mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina DisplayView Details
₹20,899
Amazfit Active 42mm AMOLED Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 14day Battery, 5ATM Water Resistant, for iOS & Android, Accurate Readings, BT Calls, Strava Support, Temperature Sensor, VO2 Max (Midnight Black)View Details
₹7,499
Amazfit Active Edge 46mm Smart Watch, Built in GPS, Ultra-Long 16-Day Battery Life, 10 ATM Water Resistance, for iOS and Android, Accurate Readings, Train Smarter with Zepp Coach™ (Midnight Pulse)View Details
₹7,999
boAt Storm Call 3 w/TBT Navigation, Daily Activity Tracker, DIY Watch Face Studio,700+ Active Modes, 1.83" (4.6 cm) HD Display Fitness Smart Watch for Men & Women(Active Black)View Details
₹1,099
Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Max Smart Watch 2.01 inch Display, Bluetooth Calling, 120+ Sports Modes, Health Suite, Voice Assistance (Black)View Details
₹1,099
Noise Twist Round dial Smart Watch with Bluetooth Calling, 1.38" TFT Display, up-to 7 Days Battery, 100+ Watch Faces, IP68, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking (Jet Black)View Details
₹1,099
CULTSPORT Ranger Xr 1.43" Amoled Outdoor Rugged Smartwatch for Men, 850 Nits, Always On Display, Bluetooth Calling, 420Mah Battery, Sports Recognition, Health Tracking, Round Digital Watch, BlackView Details
₹2,299
Looking to upgrade your tech? The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 is the perfect opportunity to snag top electronic gadgets at unbeatable prices. Whether you’re eyeing a sleek new TV, a high-performance laptop, or a stylish smartwatch, this sale has something for every tech enthusiast. With massive discounts on various products, including cameras, tablets, and smart speakers, you can save big while upgrading your home or work setup. Trusted brands offer These limited-time sale features, making it easier than ever to bring home high-quality electronics without breaking the bank. Don’t miss out on these amazing deals!
Looking to upgrade your viewing experience? Take advantage of the incredible offers on 4K TVs with discounts of up to 60% during the Amazon Sale 2025. Whether you're after a brand-new smart TV or a larger display, this sale has something for every budget and home entertainment setup.
Upgrade your home entertainment system with a new 4K TV at amazing discounts of up to 60% off during the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025. With huge savings on top brands, now is the perfect time to invest in stunning visuals and smarter technology for your living room.
Looking for a new laptop? Don’t miss the amazing discounts of up to 40% off on a wide range of laptops during the Amazon Sale 2025. Whether for work or play, find the perfect device with top features and performance at unbeatable prices.
Also reads: Best selling gaming laptops: Level up your gameplay with our top picks and enjoy effortless battles
Upgrade your gaming setup with powerful gaming laptops at discounts of up to 43% off during the Amazon Republic Day Sale. With advanced graphics, fast processors, and immersive performance, this sale is perfect for gamers looking for top-tier gear at a great price.
Shop incredible tablet deals with up to 55% off during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025. Whether for work, reading, or entertainment, grab your favorite tablets at a fraction of the price and enhance your tech experience today.
Also reads: Score top laptops for students and gamers at more than 65% discount on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
Capture life’s best moments with high-quality cameras at up to 50% off during the Amazon Sale 2025. From professional DSLR cameras to compact models, find amazing discounts on top photography gear that will elevate your creative projects.
Transform your living room into a cinema with home theatre systems, which are up to 60% off during the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025. Enjoy immersive sound and top-tier entertainment with major savings on the best home audio solutions.
Step up your fitness game with smartwatches at discounts of up to 50% off during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025. Track your health, stay connected, and enjoy a stylish accessory, all at unbeatable prices.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
