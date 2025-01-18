Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
TCL 108 cm (43 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43V6B (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X Pro 4K Dolby Vision IQ Series Smart Google TV L55M8-5XIN (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) E68N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google QLED TV 43E68N (Grey)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
TOSHIBA 126 cm (50 inches) C450ME Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 50C450ME (Silver)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
LG 121 cm (48 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 48A3PSA (Rocky Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 125 cm (50 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA50DUE70BKLXL (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Sony BRAVIA 2 Series 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-50S20B (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
ONIDA 125 cm (50 inch) Nexg Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV 50UIG (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Hisense 126 cm (50 inches) Q6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google QLED TV (Grey)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Sony Bravia 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-50X75L (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Acer 100 cm (40 inches) I Pro Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV AR40FDIGU2841AT (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
TCL 101 cm (40 inches) Mettalic Bezel-Less Full HD Smart Android LED TV 40L4B (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Dyanora Sigma 108 cm (43 Inches) Full HD Smart LED TV DY-LD43F1S (Silver)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
TCL 79.97 cm (32 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less S Series FHD Smart Android LED TV 32S5500AF (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Onida 108 cm (43 inch) Full HD Smart TV 43ACF (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
MI 108 cm (43 inches) A Series Full HD Smart Google LED TV L43MA-AFIN (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
JVC 102 cm (40 inches) AI Vision Series QLED Android TV LT-40NQ3165C (Titanium Grey)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV UA43T5450AKXXL (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
TCL 79.97 cm (32 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less S Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV 32S5500 (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
VW 109 cm (43 inches) Playwall Frameless Series Full HD Android Smart LED TV VW43F2 (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H 15.6 (38.1cm) FHD IPS 300 Nits Thin & Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Win 11/Office Home 2024/1Yr ADP Free/Grey/1.6Kg), 83EM00GTIN
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Acer Aspire Lite 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H Thin and Light Laptop (Windows11Home/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/MSO) AL15-52H, 39.62cm (15.6) IPS Full HD, Backlit Keyboard, Pure Silver, 1.7KG
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Lenovo IdeaPad 1 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Integrated AMD Graphics/Windows 11/Office 2021/HD Camera/1 Year ADP Free/Grey/1.6Kg), 82R400BRIN
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.59kg), Anti-Glare, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) FHD Laptop, Iris Xe Graphics, FHD Camera, Backlit KB, fd0316TU/fd0315TU
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
HP 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg) Anti-glare, Micro-edge, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) FHD laptop, Intel UHD Graphics, HD camera, Backlit KB, fq5327tu
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
ASUS Vivobook 16 FHD+ (1920 X 1200), 60Hz 300Nits, Core i5-12500H, (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Intel Iris X? Graphics/Win 11/Office Home/Fingerprint/42Whr Battery/Transparent Silver/1.88Kg), X1605ZAC-MB541WS
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Dell Inspiron 3530 13th Gen Laptop, Intel Core i3-1305U/8GB/512GB SSD/15.6 (39.62cm) FHD WVA AG 120Hz 250 nits Narrow Border/Windows 11+MSO21/McAfee 15 Month/Platinum Silver/1.62kg
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop, 13th Generation Intel Core i3-1305U Processor, 8GB DDR4 + 512GB SSD, 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 120Hz 250 nits Display, Windows 11 + MSO21, 15 Month McAfee, Titan Grey, 1.69kg
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Acer ALG Gaming Laptop 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/4GB RTX2050/60Hz/Windows11Home/Wifi 6) AL15G-52, 39.62cm (15.6) Full HD, Premium Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.99KG
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2022), 17.3(43.94 cms) FHD 144Hz, Intel Core i5-12500H 12th Gen, RTX 3050 4GB GPU, Gaming Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/90WHr Battery/Windows 11/Gray/2.6 Kg), FX707ZC4-HX067W
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
MSI Katana A17 AI, AMD 8th Gen. Ryzen 9 8945HS,Built-in AI, 44CM Laptop(16GB/1TB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Nvidia GeForce RTX4050, 6GB GDDR6/Black/2.6Kg), B8VE-884IN
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Dell {Smartchoice} G15-5530 Core i5-13450HX| NVIDIA RTX 3050, 6GB (16GB RAM|1TB SSD, FHD|Window 11|MS Office 21|15.6 (39.62cm)|Dark Shadow Grey|2.65Kg|Gaming Laptop
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Lenovo LOQ 2024 AMD Ryzen 5 7235HS 15.6 (39.6cm) 144Hz 300Nits FHD IPS Gaming Laptop (12GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/NVIDIA RTX 3050 6GB Graphics/100% sRGB/Office 21/3 Mon. Game Pass/Grey/2.4Kg), 83JC0031IN
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Dell Gaming G15-5530 13th Gen Laptop, Intel i5-13450HX/16GB/512GB SSD/NVIDIA RTX 3050 (6GB GDDR6)/15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 120Hz 250 nits/Win 11+MSO21/Backlit Keyboard 4-Zone RGB/Dark Shadow Gray/2.65kg
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
HP Victus, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H, 6GB NVIDIA RTX 4050, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD (Win11, Office 21, Silver, 2.29kg) 144Hz, 9MS, IPS, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) FHD Gaming Laptop, Enhanced Cooling, fa1319TX
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
HP Victus, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, NVIDIA RTX 3050, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD (Win11, Office21, Blue, 2.37kg) 144Hz, 9MS, IPS, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) Gaming Laptop, Backlit kb, Enhanced Cooling, fb0106AX/Fb0112AX
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
HP OMEN Gaming AI Laptop, AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS, 8GB NVIDIA RTX 4060, 16GB DDR5, 1TB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Black, 2.37kg), 165Hz, 7MS, IPS, 16.1-inch (40.9cm), FHD, Tempest Cooling, RGB KB, xd0020AX
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 Gaming Laptop 14th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor (Windows 11 Home/16 GB/1 TB SSD/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060) PHN16-72 with 40.64 cm (16) WQXGA Display
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Lenovo Tab M11 with Pen| Wi-Fi Connectivity| 8 Gb Ram, 128 Gb ROM|11 Inch Screen| 90 Hz, 72% Ntsc, Fhd Display| Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor |13 Mp Rear Camera,White
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Xiaomi Pad 6| Qualcomm Snapdragon 870| Powered by HyperOS |144Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 256GB| 2.8K+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm) Tablet| Dolby Vision Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| Gray
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Lenovo Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna Grey
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
HONOR Pad 9 with Free Bluetooth Keyboard, 12.1-Inch 2.5K Display, 8GB, 256GB Storage, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 (4nm), 8 Speakers, Up-to 17 Hours, Android 13, WiFi Tablet, Metal Body, Gray
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Graphite
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
OnePlus Pad 2(12.1 Inch)LCD Display,12GB RAM, 256GB Storage,Snapdragon 8 Gen 3,144Hz Refresh Rate,Dolby Vision & Atmos,Open Canvas,AI features,6 speakers,Wi-Fi with Cellular Data Sharing [Nimbus Gray]
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Redmi Pad SE| All Day Battery | Qualcomm Snapdragon 680| 90Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 128GB Tablet| FHD+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm)| Dolby Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| Gray
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
OnePlus Pad Go 28.85Cm 2.4K 7:5 Ratio Readfit Eye Care LCD Display, Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers, 4G LTE(Calling) + Wi-Fi Connectivity Tablet, 8GB RAM 128 GB Storage Expandable Up-to 1TB Asin, Green
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Xiaomi Pad 7 |Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 |28.44cm(11.2) Display |8GB, 128GB |3.2K CrystalRes Display |HyperOS 2 |68 Billion+ Colours |Dolby Vision Atmos |Quad Speakers |Wi-Fi 6e |Graphite Grey
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Blue
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
IZI ONE Plus 5K 48MP Action Camera - 6-Axis Gyro Stabilization, 110ft Waterproof, Vlogging, 170° FOV, WiFi, Dual Touch Screen Video Camera, 2X 1350mAh Batteries, Fast C-Type Charge HQ External Mic
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
GoPro Hero13 Special Bundle Includes - Hero13 Action Camera, The Handler, 2 Enduro Batteries, 2 Curved Adhesive Mounts, 64GB MicroSD Card (1-Yr International+1-Yr India Warranty),Black
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Cason CX11 5K Action Camera for Moto Vlogging/Vlogging with Flashlight,Advanced External Mic for Helmet Camera for Bike (Type c) EIS+Gyro, Touch Screen 2 x 1350 mAh Battery and Accessories(Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Happiness Box with 40 Shots- Purple
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Canon EOS R6 Mark II 24. 2 MP Mirrorless Camera with RF24-105mm f4 L is USM Lens Kit (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Sony Alpha ILCE-7M3K Full-Frame 24.2MP Mirrorless Digital SLR Camera with 28-70mm Zoom Lens | 4K Full Frame | Real-Time Eye Auto Focus | Tiltable LCD, Low Light Camera - Black
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
insta360 X4-8K Waterproof 360 Optical Zoom Action Camera, 4K Wide-Angle Video, Removable Lens Guards, 135 Min Battery Life, Ai Editing, Stabilization, for Sports, Travel, Outdoor, Black
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Fujifilm X-M5 26.1MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS 4 with 15-45 f/3.5-5.6 Lens|Retro Style mirrorless Compact Travel Camera|6.2k vlogging|High Speed Recording FHD 240fps|Advance AF for Street/Lifestyle - Black
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
JBL Cinema SB271, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (220W)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Honeywell Newly Launched Trueno U4000 Soundbar 240w, 2.1Ch Surround Sound Home Theatre, Deep Bass Subwoofer,3 EQ Modes,LED Display & Ambient Light,BT v5.3, AUX,USB,Optical Input,HDMI/ARC,Sleek Remote
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
GOVO GOSURROUND 950 | 280W Sound bar | 5.1 Channel Home Theatre with 6.5 subwoofer | Dual Rear Satellites, HDMI, AUX, USB & Bluetooth, 5 Equalizer Modes, Stylish Remote & LED Display (Platinum Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
CrossBeats Blaze B600 Max 2.1 Home Theatre 325W Sound bar for TV with subwoofer| Remote Control | Bluetooth Speaker with Bass| Soundbar 3 EQ Modes, HDMI Arc, USB Optical & Aux| Music System for Home
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Boult Newly Launched X625 5.1ch Dolby Digital 625W Bluetooth Soundbar with Down-Firing Subwoofer Surround Sound Home Theatre, Dedicated DSP, USB/HDMI/AUX & Optical Fiber Connectivity Speaker for TV
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar for TV with subwoofer and Compact Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (400W,Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical connectivity)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Sony New SA-D40M2 4.1ch Home Theatre Speaker with 100W Power Output and Powerful Subwoofer - Black
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
OBAGE Newly Launched Ultra-10 250W 2.1 Home Theatre System with 10 Woofer, HDMI ARC, Optical in, Bluetooth V5.3, USB
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
JBL Cinema SB241, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wired Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (110W)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
PHILIPS Audio SPA5128B 5.1 CH 40W Bluetooth Multimedia Speakers (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic LTE (47mm, Black, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS + Cellular 45mm] Smartwatch with Graphite Stainless steel Case with Midnight Sport Band M/L. Fitness Tracker,Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps, Always-On Retina Display,Water Resistant
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 44mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Amazfit Active 42mm AMOLED Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 14day Battery, 5ATM Water Resistant, for iOS & Android, Accurate Readings, BT Calls, Strava Support, Temperature Sensor, VO2 Max (Midnight Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Amazfit Active Edge 46mm Smart Watch, Built in GPS, Ultra-Long 16-Day Battery Life, 10 ATM Water Resistance, for iOS and Android, Accurate Readings, Train Smarter with Zepp Coach™ (Midnight Pulse)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
boAt Storm Call 3 w/TBT Navigation, Daily Activity Tracker, DIY Watch Face Studio,700+ Active Modes, 1.83 (4.6 cm) HD Display Fitness Smart Watch for Men & Women(Active Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Max Smart Watch 2.01 inch Display, Bluetooth Calling, 120+ Sports Modes, Health Suite, Voice Assistance (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Noise Twist Round dial Smart Watch with Bluetooth Calling, 1.38 TFT Display, up-to 7 Days Battery, 100+ Watch Faces, IP68, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking (Jet Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
CULTSPORT Ranger Xr 1.43 Amoled Outdoor Rugged Smartwatch for Men, 850 Nits, Always On Display, Bluetooth Calling, 420Mah Battery, Sports Recognition, Health Tracking, Round Digital Watch, Black
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
Looking to upgrade your tech? The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 is the perfect opportunity to snag top electronic gadgets at unbeatable prices. Whether you’re eyeing a sleek new TV, a high-performance laptop, or a stylish smartwatch, this sale has something for every tech enthusiast. With massive discounts on various products, including cameras, tablets, and smart speakers, you can save big while upgrading your home or work setup. Trusted brands offer These limited-time sale features, making it easier than ever to bring home high-quality electronics without breaking the bank. Don’t miss out on these amazing deals!
Save up to 60% on 4K TVs during the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025
Looking to upgrade your viewing experience? Take advantage of the incredible offers on 4K TVs with discounts of up to 60% during the Amazon Sale 2025. Whether you're after a brand-new smart TV or a larger display, this sale has something for every budget and home entertainment setup.
Up to 60% off on 4K TVs during Amazon Sale
Upgrade your home entertainment system with a new 4K TV at amazing discounts of up to 60% off during the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025. With huge savings on top brands, now is the perfect time to invest in stunning visuals and smarter technology for your living room.