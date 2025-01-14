|Product
Haier 23L Solo Microwave Oven with Defrost Technology, Child Lock (HIL2301MBEJ, Black, Inbuilt Auto Cook Menus)View Details
₹5,990
Haier 22L Convection Microwave Oven, 205 Auto cook Menus, 10 Power Levels, 4 Combination Cooking, Multistage Cooking, Auto Defrost, Child Lock (HIL22ECCFSD, Black)View Details
₹9,450
Godrej 23 L Convection Microwave Oven With Stainless Steel Cavity, Digital Display and 205 Instacook Receipes (GME 523 CF1 RM, Floral Black)View Details
LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven (MS2043BP, Black, Health plus Menu, I-Wave Technology, Indian Cuisine, Even Reheat & Defrost, Auto Cook Menu, Anti-Bacterial Cavity & Steam Clean)View Details
₹6,890
IFB 24 L Solo Microwave Oven (24PM2S, Stainless Steel Cavity with 69 Indian and Continental Auto Cook Menus, Black)View Details
₹6,690
Panasonic 20 L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST26JMFDG, Silver, Stainless steel cavity with 51 Auto cook Menus)View Details
₹5,990
IFB 25 L Solo Microwave Oven (25PM2S, IFBJ0, Silver)View Details
₹7,640
LG 20 L Grill Microwave Oven (MH2044DB, Black, Quartz Heater, I-Wave Technology, Indian Cuisine, Auto Cook Menu, Steam Clean, Anti-Bacterial Cavity & Health plus Menu)View Details
₹7,950
Godrej 30 L Convection Microwave Oven With Rotisserie, Stainless Steel Cavity, Dual Grill Technology and 375 Instacook Menus (2024 Model, GME 530 CR1 SZ, Black)View Details
₹12,390
Panasonic 23 L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT353BFDG,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, stainless steel cavity, Magic Grill)View Details
₹10,190
Panasonic 27 L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT645BFDG,,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, stainless steel cavity, Magic Grill)View Details
₹14,499
IFB 20 L Convection Microwave Oven (20SC2, Metallic Silver, With Starter Kit), STANDARDView Details
₹10,790
LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2846BV, Black, Auto Cook, Defrost, Indian Cuisine, Tandoor Se, Child Lock, Steam Cook & Stainless Steel Cavity)View Details
₹12,990
LG 21 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2146BV, Black, Auto Cook Menu, Defrost, Stainless Steel Cavity, Heathplus menu, Indian Cuisine, Tandoor Se, Paneer/Curd, Steam Clean & Quartz Heater)View Details
₹10,990
IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30BRC2, Black) StandardView Details
₹14,990
Samsung 28 L Convection Microwave Oven with Curd Making(MC28A5013AK/TL, Black, Pre heat, Eco Mode, Power Defrost, Auto Cook, Wire Rack, 10 Year Warranty on Ceramic Enamel Cavity)View Details
₹12,590
LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2886BRUM, Black, Auto Cook Menu, Stainless steel cavity, Pasteurized Milk, 360° Motorised Rotisserie for Bar-be-queing, Indian Cuisine, Tandoor Se & Diet Fry)View Details
₹15,990
LG 28 L Charcoal Convection Healthy Microwave Oven (MJ2887BIUM, Black, Healthy Heart Recipes, Diet Fry, Pasteurized Milk, 360° Motorised Rotisserie & 10 Years of warranty on Charcoal Heater)View Details
₹16,990
LG 32 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC3286BRUM, Black, Auto Cook Menu, Stainless steel cavity, 360° Motorised Rotisserie for Bar-be-queing, Indian Cuisine, Tandoor Se, Steam Clean & Diet Fry)View Details
₹17,990
Samsung 28 L Multi Spit Convection Microwave Oven (MC28A5145VR/TL, Black with Magnolia Pattern, Tact+Dial Control, LED Display, Slim FRY, Crusty Plate, Wire Rack, Sensor Cook, Ceramic Enamel Cavity with 10 year warranty)View Details
₹21,598.41
Faber FMW Instacook 30C Standalone 29L Microwave Oven |900W|10 Auto Cook Menu|Digital Panel|Reheat & Defrost|Glass Turntable|Child Safety Lock|Easy Clean Coating|Power Level 5|2 Yrs Warranty|BlackView Details
₹15,748
Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/HR Pyramid Kitchen Chimney || 12 year warranty on Motor|| Motor- 240 Watt (HOOD CLASS PRO PB BK LTW 60, Baffle Filters,Black)View Details
₹6,990
Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr T-Shape Kitchen Chimney || Baffle Filter || 12 years warranty on Motor|| Motor- 250 Watt (HOOD MARS PB BF BK 60)View Details
₹6,990
Elica 60 cm 1100 m3/hr Kitchen Chimney (AH 260 BF Nero, 2 Baffle Filters, Push Button Control, Black)View Details
₹6,990
Elica 60 cm 1100 m3/HR Chimney (Escg BF 60 NERO, 1 Baffle Filter, Black)View Details
₹9,990
Whirlpool 60 cm 750 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney - CLASSIC CF 60 BK HOOD (Cassette Filter, Black)View Details
₹5,590
Ventair 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney (Auto Queen, Motion Sensor, Made in India, 11° Filterless with Metallic Oil Collector, Lifetime Motor Warranty)View Details
₹8,449
GLEN 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Kitchen Chimney (Hood Anya,Touch+Motion Sensor Controls,Black)View Details
₹9,799
Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/HR Pyramid Kitchen Chimney || 12 year warranty on Motor|| Motor- 240 Watt (HOOD CLASS PRO PB BK LTW 60, Baffle Filters,Black)View Details
₹6,990
Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr T-Shape Kitchen Chimney || Baffle Filter || 12 years warranty on Motor|| Motor- 250 Watt (HOOD MARS PB BF BK 60)View Details
₹6,990
Elica 60 cm 1100 m3/hr Kitchen Chimney (AH 260 BF Nero, 2 Baffle Filters, Push Button Control, Black)View Details
₹6,990
Elica 60 cm 1100 m3/HR Chimney (Escg BF 60 NERO, 1 Baffle Filter, Black)View Details
₹9,990
Whirlpool 60 cm 750 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney - CLASSIC CF 60 BK HOOD (Cassette Filter, Black)View Details
₹5,590
Ventair 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney (Auto Queen, Motion Sensor, Made in India, 11° Filterless with Metallic Oil Collector, Lifetime Motor Warranty)View Details
₹8,449
GLEN 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Kitchen Chimney (Hood Anya,Touch+Motion Sensor Controls,Black)View Details
₹9,799
Livpure Avian 90 1450 m3/hr Curved Glass || Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney || 10 Yr Warranty On Motor (2 Yr Comprehensive) by Livpure (Touch And Gesture Control, Black)View Details
₹11,499
Crompton IntelliSense 60 cm Kitchen Chimney with 1352 m³/hr Suction, Smart On & Intelli Auto-Clean | Silent Kitchen Chimney With Filterless Technology (Inclined Design, Black, CHD-ISI60FLE-IND)View Details
₹13,799
Faber 60 cm, 1200 m³/hr Auto-Clean Chimney (HOOD JARVIS HC SC BK 60, Baffle filter, Touch & Gesture Control, Black)View Details
₹10,490
KAFF K-Series KET 90A T-Shape Filterless Auto Clean Kitchen Chimney, 90 CM, 1450 m3/hr Suction Capacity with Touch & Motion Sensor, 2 Years Comprehensive Warranty and Lifetime on Motor* (Black)View Details
₹11,990
Uplift 60 cm BLDC 1550 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Silent Kitchen Chimney (Paradise 60, BLDC Motor, 9 Speed Motion Sensor & Touch Control, Wall Mount, Curved Glass, Black, Made in India)View Details
₹12,990
Elica 60cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney (FL 600 SPT HAC MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)View Details
₹11,990
BLOWHOT 90cm 1300 m³/h Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney With Installation Kit, Touch+Motion Sensor, Stylish Curved Hood, Oil Collector, 15 Year Warranty on Motor By Blowhot (EVANA L BAC MS)View Details
₹11,190
Faber 90 cm 1100 m³/hr Auto-Clean curved glass Kitchen Chimney (HOOD ACE PRO HC PB BK 90, Filterless technology, Push Button, Black)View Details
₹10,190
Elica 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Thermal Sensor Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (AUTO SENSE WDFL 906 HAC LTW MS NERO)View Details
₹12,499
Crompton QuietPro Plus 90cm Inclined Kitchen Chimney with BLDC Motor 1800 m3/hr suction, Smart On & Intelligent Auto-Clean|Silent Kitchen Chimney|Filterless|Touch Sensor & Gesture Control (Black)View Details
₹19,299
Whirlpool Smart Heat Sensor 90cm Kitchen Chimney with Filterless Autoclean Technology | BLDC Motor | With Remote Control (SMARTSENSE ZEN CGFL 904 HAC BLDC BK HOOD)View Details
₹17,990
Hindware Smart Appliances | Skyla 60 cm kitchen chimney 1350 m3/hr | Auto Clean | Slant Desion | Filterless | Touch Control | Motion Sensor | Powerful Suction | Wall Mounted Black ChimneyView Details
₹18,990
Hindware Smart Appliances | Optimus Blk 60 Auto Clean | Maxx Technology | T-Shape | Filterless | Touch Control | Motion Sensor |Powerful Suction | Wall Mounted | Blk 1400 CMH Chimney (32% less noise)View Details
₹22,336
Elica 60 cm 1425 m3/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with BLDC Motor (WDAT HAC 60 MS BLDC NERO, 2 Baffle Filters, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)View Details
Faber Fully Automatic Autoclean T-Shaped Chimney with Odour Sensor|Go Hands Free|Remote Control|1400 m3/hr 60cm BF|12 Yrs Warranty on Motor, 2 Yrs Comprehensive| Hood Cosmos 3D HC SC BK BF 60 | BlackView Details
₹20,315.31
Elica 90cm 1600 m3/hr BLDC Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (PRO PLUS FL BLDC HAC LTW 90 MS NERO), BlackView Details
₹20,990
Faber 75cm 1500m³/hr BLDC Autoclean Chimney|Black Matt Filterless|Oil Collector|Touch & Gesture Control|9 Speed|LED|12 Yrs on Motor, 2 Yrs Comprehensive Warranty by Faber|HOOD IRIS BLDC FL HC BK 75View Details
₹18,790
The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 8 PM deals is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your kitchen with premium microwave ovens and chimneys at amazing discounts. This year, enjoy incredible savings on top-rated models that suit every need and style. From smart microwave ovens with cutting-edge technology to sleek, modern chimneys, the sale provides plenty of choices to suit your preferences and budget. Don't miss your chance to bring home top-quality kitchen essentials at unbeatable prices!
Microwave ovens and chimneys are essential for modern kitchens, combining convenience with functionality. Whether you need a high-performance microwave to streamline your cooking or a stylish chimney to keep your kitchen clean and smoke-free, Amazon offers a variety of options. These appliances make cooking more efficient and enhance the overall look and feel of your kitchen space.
Make the most of Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale with exclusive savings! Enjoy a 10% instant discount of up to ₹14,000 on SBI credit cards. Plus, get 5% cashback on purchases made with Amazon Pay ICICI credit cards. For added convenience, you can also shop with flexible EMI options. These offers make upgrading your kitchen even more affordable.
Grab the best deals during the Amazon Sale 2025! Choose from a wide range of microwave ovens under ₹10,000 with discounts of up to 45%. Upgrade your kitchen with top-rated models at unbeatable prices!
Get up to 34% off on microwave ovens under ₹15,000 during the Amazon sale! Grab a compact model or a feature-packed microwave, this sale offers the perfect options at unbeatable prices. Don't miss the chance to upgrade your kitchen with high-quality appliances at a fraction of the cost!
Get up to 28% off on microwaves under ₹20,000 during the Amazon Republic Day Sale. Choose from a wide range of top-rated models that sport high-tech hardware and features. Don't miss out on this chance to upgrade your kitchen with high-end microwave ovens at amazing prices!
Enjoy massive savings of up to 72% on chimneys under ₹10,000 during the Amazon Republic Day Sale! Upgrade your kitchen with stylish and efficient chimneys at unbeatable prices. Don't miss this incredible offer!
Save up to 70% on chimneys under ₹15,000 during the Amazon Sale. Choose from a wide selection of high-quality chimneys designed to keep your kitchen smoke-free and fresh.
Save up to 60% on chimneys under ₹15,000 during the Amazon Republic Day Sale! Choose from a wide selection of high-quality chimneys designed to keep your kitchen smoke-free and fresh. Shop now for the best deals!
