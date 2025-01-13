|Product
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE77AKLXL (Black)View Details
₹30,490
Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25B (Black)View Details
₹57,990
TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55C61B (Black)View Details
₹36,990
Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) A Pro 4K Dolby Vision Smart Google TV L43MA-AUIN (Black)View Details
₹23,999
Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43E6N (Black)View Details
₹22,770
TOSHIBA 108 cm (43 inches) V Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV 43V35MP (Black)View Details
₹20,789
Acer ALG Gaming Laptop 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/4GB RTX2050/60Hz/Windows11Home/Wifi 6) AL15G-52, 39.62cm (15.6") Full HD, Premium Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.99KGView Details
₹50,990
Lenovo Legion Pro 5 AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX 16" (40.64cm) WQXGA-IPS 240Hz 500Nits Gaming Laptop (32GB/1TB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/NVIDIA RTX 4070 8GB/Alexa/3 Month Game Pass/Onyx Grey/2.5Kg), 82WM00FFINView Details
₹1.7L
Lenovo LOQ Intel Core i5-13450HX 15.6" (39.6cm) 144Hz 300Nits FHD Gaming Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/NVIDIA RTX 3050 6GB Graphics/100% sRGB/Office 21/3 Month Game Pass/Grey/2.4Kg), 83DV00BHINView Details
₹73,990
HP Victus, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H, NVIDIA RTX 2050, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD (Win11, Office21, Blue, 2.3kg) 144Hz, 9MS, IPS, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) Gaming Laptop, Enhanced Cooling, fa1227TX/fa1314TXView Details
₹57,740
ASUS Vivobook 16X, 16" FHD+, 144Hz 300nits, Intel Core i5-12500H 2.5 GHz, Creator/Gaming Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/RTX 3050/win 11/Office Home/50WHr Battery/Cool Silver/1.80 kg), K3605ZC-RP587WSView Details
₹59,990
Dell {Smartchoice} G15-5530 Core i5-13450HX| NVIDIA RTX 3050, 6GB (16GB RAM|1TB SSD, FHD|Window 11|MS Office' 21|15.6" (39.62cm)|Dark Shadow Grey|2.65Kg|Gaming LaptopView Details
₹69,990
ASUS TUF Gaming A15, AMD Ryzen 7 7435Hs, 15.6-Inch, FHD 144Hz, Gaming Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3050/Windows 11/48WHR/Graphite Black/2.3 Kg), FA506NCR-HN054WView Details
₹60,990
Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop AMD Ryzen 7-7735HS with RTX 3050 6 GB Graphics (16 GB DDR5/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Wi-Fi 6/144Hz) ANV15-41, 15.6" FHD Display, 2.1 KGView Details
₹65,990
HP OMEN Gaming Laptop, AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS AI-Powered, 8GB RTX 4070 GPU, 16.1-inch (40.9 cm), FHD, IPS, 165Hz, 300 nits, 16GB DDR5, 1TB SSD, RGB Backlit KB, B&O (Black, 2.38 kg), xf0100AXView Details
₹1.4L
ASUS TUF Gaming A15, 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD 16:9 144Hz, AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS, Gaming Laptop (16 DDR5/512GB SSD/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050/Windows 11 Home/Graphite Black/2.30 Kg), FA506NFR-HN045WView Details
₹58,990
HONOR MagicBook X16 (2024), 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H, 16-inch (40.64 cm) FHD IPS Anti-Glare Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB PCIe SSD/Windows 11/ Full-Size Numeric Keyboard /1.68Kg), GrayView Details
₹39,990
Acer [Smartchoice Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 7 5700U Premium Thin and Light Laptop (Windows 11 Home/16 GB RAM/512 GB SSD/MSO) AL15-41 with 39.62 cm (15.6") Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.6 KGView Details
₹39,990
ASUS Vivobook 16, IntelCore™ i3-1215U 12th Gen, Thin and Light Laptop, 16-inch (40.64 cm) FHD+, (8 GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Fingerprint/Black/1.88kg), X1605ZAB-MB322WSView Details
₹31,990
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 15.6" HD Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Integrated AMD Graphics/Windows 11 Home/MSO 21/1Yr ADP Free/Cloud Grey/1.61Kg), 82R400ERINView Details
₹36,990
HP 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg) Anti-glare, Micro-edge, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) FHD laptop, Intel UHD Graphics, HD camera, Backlit KB, fq5327tuView Details
₹35,990
Dell Inspiron 15 3535 Laptop - 15.6 inch FHD (39.62cm) Display, AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, Carbon Black, 1.67Kg, Ideal for Students, Perfect for Learning and ProductivityView Details
₹37,990
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 Intel Core Celeron N4020 14" HD Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Office 21/1Yr Warranty/Cloud Grey/1.3Kg), 82V6009LINView Details
₹23,990
MSI Modern 14, Intel 12Th Gen. I7-1255U, 36Cm FHD 60Hz Laptop(16GB/512GB NVME SSD/Windows 11 Home/Bluetooth/Mso 2021/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/Classic Black/1.4Kg), C12MO-1211INView Details
₹47,990
Dell Insp. 5430 13th Gen Metal Body Laptop, Intel i5-1335U/16GB LPDDR5/512GB SSD/14(35.56cm) FHD+Comfort View/Backlit KB+FPR/Win 11+MSO'2/McAfee 15 Month/Platinum Silver/Thunderbolt 4.0 Port/1.59KgView Details
₹65,990
Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – BlueView Details
₹38,999
Xiaomi Pad 6| Qualcomm Snapdragon 870| Powered by HyperOS |144Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 256GB| 2.8K+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm) Tablet| Dolby Vision Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| GrayView Details
₹21,999
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, NavyView Details
₹17,499
OnePlus Pad Go 28.85cm (11.35 inch) 2.4K 7:5 Ratio ReadFit Eye Care LCD Display, Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers,Wi-Fi Only, 8GB RAM 128 GB ROM Expandable Up-to 1TB, Twin Mint ColourView Details
₹16,999
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE, S Pen in-Box, 27.69 cm (10.9 inch) Display, RAM 6 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, WiFi+5G, IP68 Tablet, SilverView Details
₹38,999
Lenovo Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna GreyView Details
₹15,999
Redmi Pad SE| All Day Battery | Qualcomm Snapdragon 680| 90Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 128GB Tablet| FHD+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm)| Dolby Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| GrayView Details
₹13,999
Portronics Beem 440 Smart LED Projector with 720p HD Resolution, Rotatable Design, Built-in Streaming Apps (Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar), 2000 Lumens, Screen Mirroring, 3 Watts Speaker (White)View Details
₹5,990
E Gate i9 Pro Automatic Projector, 12000 Lumen & 600fc (Segment Brightest), 4k Support, Auto Keystone & Digital Focus, HDMI ARC, USB, WiFi Bluetooth, 720 Native, PreLoaded Apps, Android TV, 1GB-8GBView Details
₹7,980
WZATCO Legend Pro, Native 1080P Fully Automatic 4K HDR Projector for Home, Ultra Bright 2500 ANSI (Intelligent OA + Screen Fit), HDMI ARC, Android TV OS, BT 5.2, Dual-Band WiFi 6, 2GB+32GBView Details
₹32,990
ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 55, Smart Projector, 8000 Lumens, 4K Support, 150 Inch Screen Size, Quad Core Processor, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB, WiFi, mSD, AUX, 1080p Native, APP Support, MiracastView Details
₹12,999
Lifelong Lightbeam Smart Projector for Home 4K Support, Native 720p HD Resolution, 2500 Lumen, Rotabable Design, Speaker, Android 11 with Built-in Apps (Netflix, Prime, Youtube) WiFi, 100''Max DisplayView Details
₹6,490
ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 18, Smart Vertical Projector, 7200 Lumens, 4K Support, Dolby Audio, 200 inch Screen Size, HDMI, USB, WiFi, Supports Bluetooth, 1080p Native, Electronic Focus, APP Support, MiracastView Details
₹14,999
WANBO X5 Pro Full HD Native 1080P 4K Supports, 1100 ANSI | Google Assistant | Chromecast | Official Android TV 11.0 (2GB +16GB) | Auto(Focus+Keystone+Obstacle Avoidance) | 10W Speaker | Dual WiFi, BTView Details
₹28,990
BenQ X300G 4K UHD HDR Gaming Projector 2000 ANSI lumens, Excellent Color 95% REC 709,Android TV with Official Netflix,Auto Focus,3D Keystone,TypeC Support,Console Gaming,WiFi,Bluetooth & SpeakerView Details
₹1.3L
WANBO Mozart 1 Pro Native 1080P, 4K HDR, 900 ANSI | HDMI ARC | Chromecast | Google Assistant | Official Android TV 11, 2G+16G | Auto (Focus + Keystone + Obstacle Avoidance) | Dust Proof | 16W SpeakerView Details
₹41,990
OBAGE Essential -5 2.1 Home Theatre System 80 Watt with HDMI ARC, Digital Bass Treble Control,Bluetooth 5.3v, USB,FM and AUXView Details
₹3,495
OBAGE Newly Launched Classic-5 100W 2.1 Home Theatre System with HDMI ARC, Optical in, Bluetooth V5.3, USD,FM, AUXView Details
₹4,599
AKAI Bluetooth Party Speaker with Mic High Bass & Sound - Dynamic LED Lights 80W Home Theater Music System - Karaoke Speaker with Mic System - Support HDMI (ARC), AUX, USBView Details
₹6,036
AKAI Bluetooth Party Speaker with Mic High Bass & Sound - Dynamic LED Lights 100W Home Theater Music System - Karaoke Speaker with Mic System - Support, AUX, USBView Details
₹8,399
Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar for TV with subwoofer and Compact Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (400W,Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical connectivity)View Details
₹15,990
TRONICA TR-1502 Newly Launched Auxiliary Bluetooth Deep Bass Home Theater System with Subwoofer 2.1 Channel with 70W Premium Signature Sound, Multiple Connectivity Modes, Remote,Sleek Finish(Black)View Details
₹3,699
DJI Action 2 Power Combo (128GB), Action Camera 4K + Extended Battery Module, 4K/120fps, Super-Wide 155° FOV, Magnetic Attachments, Stabilization Technology, Mini Action CameraView Details
₹14,987
IZI ONE Plus 5K 48MP Action Camera - 6-Axis Gyro Stabilization, 110ft Waterproof, Vlogging, 170° FOV, WiFi, Dual Touch Screen Video Camera, 2X 1350mAh Batteries, Fast C-Type Charge HQ External MicView Details
₹8,499
Sony Alpha ILCE-7M4K Full-Frame Hybrid Camera 33MP Interchangeable-Lens Mirrorless Camera with 28-70mm Digital Zoom Lens | 4K 60P Video Recording | Real-Time Eye AF for Humans, Birds, Animals - BlackView Details
₹2.1L
Cason CX11 5K Action Camera for Moto Vlogging/Vlogging with Flashlight,Advanced External Mic for Helmet Camera for Bike (Type c) EIS+Gyro, Touch Screen 2 x 1350 mAh Battery and Accessories(Black)View Details
₹10,489
GoPro Hero12 Bundle Pack - Includes Hero12 Action Camera, 2-Batteries, Floating Hand Grip, Head Strap, Curved Adhesive Mount, Mounting Buckle, Carrying Case (1-Yr International + 1-Yr India Warranty)View Details
₹33,990
Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Happiness Box with 40 Shots- PurpleView Details
₹8,499
insta360 X4-8K Waterproof 360 Optical Zoom Action Camera, 4K Wide-Angle Video, Removable Lens Guards, 135 Min Battery Life, Ai Editing, Stabilization, for Sports, Travel, Outdoor, BlackView Details
₹48,990
insta360 Ace Pro 2 - Capture up to 8K30 Action Footage | 1/1.3″ CMOS Sensor, Active HDR Capture | 157° Wide-Angle Leica f/2.6 Lens | FlowState Stabilization, Horizon Lock | Voice & Gesture ControlView Details
₹45,988
The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 is now live for everyone, offering exciting discounts and irresistible offers across a wide range of products. Upgrade your tech or hunt for a great deal, this annual event has something for everyone. With exclusive offers available for a limited time, it's the perfect opportunity to grab your favourite electronics at unbeatable prices.
Explore discounts on various must-have gadgets, including smart TVs, high-performance laptops, sleek tablets, powerful home theatres, and cutting-edge projectors. Whether you’re a tech enthusiast or just looking for the best value, the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is the place to be. Don’t miss out on these fantastic deals—shop now and save big on top electronics!
During the Amazon sale, there are even more ways to save with exclusive offers. Get a 10% instant discount on your purchases when you pay with an SBI card. Plus, enjoy up to 5% cashback on using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card for a seamless shopping experience. For Amazon Prime members, enjoy the added benefit of free same-day delivery on select items, ensuring your purchases arrive faster than ever. Make the most of these extra offers and shop your favourite deals today!
The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 brings unbeatable discounts of up to 65% on smart TVs across all major brands. Whether you’re looking for a 4K, OLED, or QLED TV, now is the perfect time to upgrade your home entertainment setup with the latest models at fantastic prices.
Level up your gaming experience with up to 45% off on gaming laptops during the Amazon Sale 2025. Choose from top brands offering powerful processors, high-refresh-rate displays, and cutting-edge graphics cards, all at incredible prices.
Also read: Best 43 inch smart TVs: Top 10 choices from Samsung, LG and more with unbeatable value for every home
Upgrade your productivity and performance with laptops at discounts of up to 40% in the Amazon Sale. Whether you need a laptop for work, study, or entertainment, you’ll find amazing deals on top models from trusted brands.
Discover the best tablet deals with discounts of up to 60% during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025. Whether you need a tablet for work, creativity, or entertainment, you’ll find premium options from leading brands at affordable prices.
Bring the cinema experience home with up to 60% off on projectors in the Amazon Sale. Whether you’re hosting movie nights or upgrading your home office, explore high-quality projectors from top brands at unbeatable prices.
Also read: Best selling gaming laptops: Level up your gameplay with our top picks and enjoy effortless battles
Transform your living room into a home theatre with discounts of up to 50% on home theatre systems during the Amazon Sale 2025. Choose from a wide selection of audio equipment to create the ultimate entertainment setup.
Capture every moment with up to 50% off on cameras during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025. Whether you're a professional photographer or a hobbyist, you’ll find great deals on DSLR, mirrorless, and point-and-shoot cameras.
