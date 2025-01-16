Our Picks
Voltas 1 ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 2024 Model, 123V CAE, White)
LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 2024 Model, TS-Q13JNYE, White)
Cruise 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with 7-Stage Air Filtration (100% Copper, Auto Convertible, PM 2.5 Filter, 2024 Model, CWCVBH-VQ1W123, White)
Haier 1 Ton 4 Star Intelli Smart Split AC (Copper, 7 in 1 Convertible, Anti Bacterial Filter, Cools at 60°C Temp, 20 Mtrs Air Throw - HSU13K-PYFR4BN-INV,White,2024 Model)
Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, I-Sense Technology, 2023 Model, AC 1T EI 12TINV3R32-GWA Split, White)
Lloyd 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, 100% Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, 2023 Model, White with Graphic Design,) (GLS12I5FWBEV)
Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Copper Condenser, 7 in 1 Convertible with True AI Mode, PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter, CS/CU-SU18ZKYWT, 2024 Model, White)
Blue Star 1.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling, Multi Sensors, Smart Ready, Self Diagnosis, 2024 Model, IE312YNU, White)
Hitachi 1 Ton Class 3 Star, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter, 2024 Model - 3400FXL RAS.G312PCAIBFE, White)
Daikin 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2024 Model, MTKL35UV16, White)
Voltas 1.4 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 2024 Model, 173V CAE, White)
Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,High Density Filter, Auto Cleanser, 2024 Model,ESTER NEO Exi+, CAI18ER3R34F0,White)
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, 2023 Model, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I3FWAGC)
Haier 1.6 Ton 5 Star Heavy Duty Hexa Inverter Split AC (5460W, Copper, 7 in 1 Convertible, 4-Way Cooling, HD Filter, Cools at 60°C Temp, White - HSU19K-PYSC5BN-INV, 2024 Model)
Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 3 Star, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter, 2024 Model - 3400FXL RAS.G318PCBIBF, White)
Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC with (Copper, 5 in 1 Convertible Cooling, 4-Way Swing, Turbo Cool, Voice Command, IC318YNUS, 2024 Model, White)
Cruise 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with 7-Stage Air Filtration (100% Copper, Convertible 4-in-1, PM 2.5 Filter, 2024 Model, CWCVBK-VQ1W173, White)
Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, Triple Display, Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow, 2024 Model, MTKL50U, White)
Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Copper Condenser, 7 in 1 Convertible with True AI Mode, PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter, CS/CU-SU18ZKYWT, 2024 Model, White)
Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Wi-Fi, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling Inverter Art Studio Split AC (4 Way Air Swing, Copper, 2024 Model, AC 1.5T EI 18AINV3R32 PYQ IVBL IOT, White)
Voltas 2 ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 2024 Model, 243V Vectra CAJ, White)
Cruise 2 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with 7-Stage Air Filtration (100% Copper, Convertible 4-in-1, PM 2.5 Filter, Anti-Rust Technology, 2024 Model, CWCVBK-VQ1W243, White)
Panasonic 2 Ton 4 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Copper Condenser, 7 in 1 Convertible with True AI Mode, 4 Way Swing, PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter, CS/CU-NU24ZKY4W, 2024 Model, White)
Blue Star 2 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with (Copper, Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling, Smart Ready, Auto Defrost, Dust Filters, Blue Fins, 2024 Model, IC324YNU, White)
Carrier 2 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Dual Filtration, Auto Cleanser, 2024 Model,ESTER Exi, CAI24ES5R34F1,White)
Godrej 183 L 3 Star Farm Fresh Crisper Technology With Jumbo Vegetable Tray Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator(2023 Model, RD R190C THF FR BL, Floral Blue)
Haier 175 L, 2 Star, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (HED-182RS-N, Red Mono, 2024 Model)
Whirlpool 184 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (205 WDE CLS 2S SAPPHIRE BLUE-Z, Blue,2023 Model)
Samsung 183 L, 4 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C1724CU/HL, Camellia Blue, 2024 Model)
IFB 197L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (2024 Model, IFBDC-2235DBSE, Brush Grey, Advanced Inverter Compressor, Extraordinary Storage with Humidity Controller)
Whirlpool 192 L 3 Star Vitamagic PRO Frost Free Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (215 VITAMAGIC PRO PRM 3S MAGNUM STEEL-Z Fridge, Silver, Auto Defrost Technology, 2024 Model)
Haier 190 L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator with 1 Hour Icing Technology (HED-205DS-P, Dazzle Steel, 2024 Model)
Whirlpool 184 L 3 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (205 WDE CLS 3S SAPPHIRE BLUE-Z, Blue, 2023 Model)
Godrej 223 L 3 Star Convertible Freezer 6-In-1, Nano Shield Technology, Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator(2023 Model, RT EONVALOR 260C RCIF ST RH, Steel Rush)
Godrej 244 L 3 Star Wood Finish, 30 Days Farm Freshness, Frost Free Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (2024 Model, RT EONVOGUE 280C RI WT WD, Walnut Wood)
Godrej 223 L 2 Star Nano Shield Technology, Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator(2023 Model, RF EON 244B RI ST GL, Steel Glow)
Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733B1/HL, Black Matt, 2024 Model)
Whirlpool 235 L 2 Star Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (NEO DF278 PRM RADIANT STEEL(2S)-TL, 2024 Fridge Model)
LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (GL-I292RPZX, Shiny Steel, Door Cooling+)
Samsung 301 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT34C4523B1/HL, Black Matt, 2024 Model)
Haier 325 L, 3 Star, Convertible 14-in-1 Triple Inverter & Fan Motor Technology, with Display Frost Free Double Door Bottom Mount Refrigerator (HEB-333DS-P, Dazzle Steel, 2024 Model)
Haier 596 L, 3 Star, 100% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator, (HES-690SS-P, Shiny Silver)
LG 655 L Frost Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side by Side Refrigerator (2023 Model, GL-B257HWBY, Western Black, Express Freezing | Multi Air-Flow)
Midea 592 L Side By Side, Wi-Fi Double Door Refrigerator Voice Assistant, App Control, Inverter, (MDRS791MIF28IND Jazz Black)
LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator (2023 Model, GL-B257HDSY, Dazzle Steel, Express Freeze | Multi Air-Flow)
Samsung 633 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side Refrigerator with AI, WiFi & Water & Ice Dispenser (RS78CG8543S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox, 2024 Model)
Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox, 2024 Model)
Samsung 550 L, Convertible, Digital Inverter, Frost Free French Door Refrigerator (RF57A5032S9/TL, Silver, Refined Inox, 2024 Model)
Novamax Rambo 100 L Heavy Duty Desert Air Cooler With 100% Copper Motor, High-Density Honeycomb Cooling Pads, 3-Speed Control, Powerful Air Throw & Auto Water Refill Technology (Grey)
HAVAI KJR Ebony Plus Air Cooler |Wooden Finish |Blower Based Thrust | 200 Sq. Ft Area Coverage |12-Foot Air Throw |60 Litre Tank Capacity, Three Side Honeycomb, Ice Chamber, 1 Year Warranty
HAVAI Bullet XL Tower Cooler |6 Inch Vertical Blower |100 Sq Feet Area Coverage|34 Litre Tank Capacity, Two Side Honeycomb, 10 Feet Air Throw, 1 Year Warranty|3 Speed Control | White Color
Candes 12 L Portable Mini Air Cooler for Home | High Speed Blower, Ice Chamber, 3 Way Speed Control | Inverter Compatible Air Cooler for Room Cooling with Honey-comb Cooling Pads | 1 Year Warranty
HAVAI Jumbo 130 Desert Cooler |18 Inch Aluminum Blade |400 Feet Area Coverage|130 Litre Tank Capacity, Lockable Wheels, Thick Dense Honeycomb, 1 Year Warranty|3 Speed Control | Grey Color
HAVAI Bullet Tower Cooler |6 Inch Vertical Blower |100 Sq Feet Area Coverage|20 Litre Tank Capacity, Two Side Honeycomb, 10 Feet Air Throw, 1 Year Warranty|3 Speed Control | White and Black Color
Novamax Gloster 100 L Heavy Duty Desert Air Cooler With 100% Copper Motor, High-Density Honeycomb Cooling Pads, Powerful Air Throw & 3-Speed Control With Auto Water Refill Technology (Grey)
Polycab Aereo Plus Star Rated, 1200mm Ceiling Fan For Home | 100% Copper, High Speed & Air Delivery | Saves Up To 33% Electricity, Rust-Proof Blades, 52 Watt | 3 Years Warranty【Cool Grey Silver】
V-Guard Windle Deco BLDC Ceiling Fan for Home | 5-Star Rated Energy Efficient | Remote Control |1.2 meters | Admiral Blue
RR Signature Morpheus1200MM Star-rated BEE Certified Energy Efficient 52-Watt High Speed Ceiling Fan (Brown)
Orient Electric Apex-FX Ceiling Fan | 1200mm BEE Star Rated Ceiling Fan | Strong and Powerful Ceiling Fan | Outstanding Performance | 2 Years Warranty by Orient | BLUE
Candes Lynx Ceiling Fans for Home 1200mm / 48 inch | BEE Star Rated, High Air Delivery, Noiseless & Energy Efficient | 1+1 Years Warranty | Silver Blue (White)
ACTIVA 390 Rpm 1200Mm High Speed Bee Approved 5 starss Rated Apsra Brown Ceiling Fan
Crompton SUREBREEZE HILLBRIZ DECO 1200 mm (48 inch) Ceiling Fan (Ivory Gold) Star rated energy efficient fans
Summer appliances are a must-have to beat the heat, and the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 is bringing you sizzling deals you won't want to miss! Whether you're upgrading your air conditioner, shopping for a new refrigerator, or looking for an air cooler or ceiling fan, this sale offers incredible discounts on all your summer essentials. It's the perfect opportunity to grab high-quality appliances at unbeatable prices!
With a wide selection of trusted brands and models, you're sure to find the perfect fit for your home and budget. Don’t let these limited-time offers slip away, shop now and stay cool all summer with top-rated appliances from the Amazon Sale 2025!
Get up to 60% off on 1 ton ACs during the Amazon Great Sale 2025
Stay cool this summer with a 1-ton air conditioner, now available at discounts of up to 60% during the Amazon Republic Day Sale. Whether you’re cooling a small room or seeking energy efficiency, these ACs offer great performance at an unbeatable price.
Enjoy 52% off on 1.5 ton ACs during the Amazon Sale
Upgrade your cooling experience with a 1.5-ton air conditioner at an incredible 52% off during the Amazon Sale 2025. Perfect for larger rooms, these ACs offer powerful performance and energy efficiency at an unbeatable price. Hurry, the deal won’t last long—shop now and stay cool all summer!
Get up to 42% off on 2 ton ACs during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
Keep your entire home cool with a 2-ton air conditioner, now available with discounts of up to 42% during the Amazon Sale 2025. Perfect for larger spaces, these ACs combine powerful cooling and energy efficiency at a fantastic price. Don't wait—shop today and enjoy a refreshing summer!
Enjoy up to 35% off on single door refrigerators during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025
Refresh your kitchen with a new single door refrigerator, now available with discounts of up to 35% during the Amazon Sale. Compact yet spacious, these fridges offer great value, energy efficiency, and modern features at an unbeatable price. Shop now and upgrade your home!
Save up to 41% on double door refrigerators during the Amazon Sale
Upgrade your kitchen with a double door refrigerator, now available at up to 41% off during the Amazon Sale. With spacious interiors and advanced features, these fridges offer convenience, efficiency, and excellent value.
Get up to 40% off on side by side refrigerators during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025
Elevate your kitchen with a side by side refrigerator, now available at up to 40% off during the Amazon Sale. Offering sleek design, ample storage, and advanced features, these fridges are perfect for modern homes.
Enjoy up to 60% off on air coolers during the Amazon Sale 2025
Stay cool this summer with an air cooler, now available at up to 60% off during the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025. These energy-efficient coolers provide a cost-effective and eco-friendly solution to beat the heat.
Save up to 58% on ceiling fans during the Amazon Great Sale 2025
Keep your home breezy and comfortable with ceiling fans, now available at up to 58% off during the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025. These stylish, energy-efficient fans are perfect for circulating cool air at an unbeatable price. Shop now and enjoy the perfect breeze all summer!
FAQs
Question : When did the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 start?
Ans : The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 officially began on January 13, 2025, offering exciting deals and discounts on a wide range of products.
Question : What products are featured in the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025?
Ans : This year, the sale focuses on home appliances like air conditioners (ACs), refrigerators, air coolers, and ceiling fans, with huge discounts across various top brands.
Question : How much can I save during the Amazon Day Sale 2025?
Ans : You can save up to 60% on select products, including air conditioners, refrigerators, air coolers, and ceiling fans, depending on the brand and model you choose.
Question : Is the Amazon Sale 2025 available for all customers?
Ans : Yes, the sale is available to all Amazon customers, and discounts are applicable on eligible products across different categories. Be sure to check for any exclusive offers for Prime members as well!
Question : When will the Amazon Sale 2025 last?
Ans : The sale is a limited-time event, so it's essential to grab your favourite deals before it ends. Keep an eye on the sale period as it may conclude soon, and offers will vary based on availability.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.