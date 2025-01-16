If you're in the market for a reliable dash cam, now is the perfect time to make your purchase. Amazon’s Great Republic Day Sale 2025 brings you unbeatable discounts on the best dash cams available. Whether you're looking for high-definition recording, advanced safety features, or easy-to-use models, this sale has something for everyone. With savings of up to 78%, you can get top-quality dash cams at prices you won’t find elsewhere.

This Republic Day, don’t miss the chance to secure the latest tech to enhance your driving experience. A dash cam not only provides peace of mind by recording every journey but also offers protection in case of accidents. Take advantage of Amazon Sale and explore a wide range of options that combine innovation with affordability. With discounts this large, you’ll be able to invest in a dash cam that suits your needs without breaking the bank.

The Crossbeats RoadEye Neo offers 2MP FHD 1080p resolution with a 170° wide-angle view and a 360° front camera. Equipped with night vision, G-sensor, loop recording, and audio recording, it provides comprehensive coverage and security. The dashcam features Wi-Fi connectivity, and app integration, and is designed for easy DIY setup, ensuring convenience and safety.

Specifications Resolution 2MP FHD 1080p Field of View 170° Camera 360° Front Camera Connectivity Wi-Fi, App Integration Features Night Vision, G-Sensor, Loop Recording, Audio Recording Click Here to Buy Crossbeats RoadEye Neo Dash Camera for Car | WiFi & APP | 2MP FHD 1080p 170° Wide Angle Dashcam | 360° Front Camera for Car | Night Vision | G-Sensor | Loop & Audio Recording | Easy DIY Set Up

The CrossBeats RoadEye 2.0 features a 2.7K front and 5MP FHD rear resolution with a 150° wide-angle view. With night vision, ADAS, and a 3" LCD display, it provides clear, real-time footage. Equipped with a G-sensor, loop recording, and emergency recording, it supports up to 256GB SD cards for extensive storage and security. Don’t miss the chance to grab this high-quality dash cam during the Amazon sale, offering unbeatable discounts and an excellent value for your money!

Specifications Resolution 2.7K Front, 5MP FHD Rear Field of View 150° Display 3" LCD Features Night Vision, ADAS, G-Sensor, Loop Recording, Emergency Recording Storage Supports up to 256GB SD Card Click Here to Buy CrossBeats RoadEye 2.0 Dash Camera for Car Front and Rear| 2.7K Resolution 5MP FHD with Night Vision| ADAS 3" LCD Display Dash cam for car 150° Wide Angle| G-Sensor | Loop Emergency Recorder| 256 GB

The Boult Cruisecam X3 delivers 2K+4MP front and 1080p+2MP rear recording with a 145° wide-angle view. Featuring a 3.7" touch screen, night vision, app control, and a G-sensor, it ensures high-quality footage and convenience. The supercapacitor provides enhanced durability, while the easy DIY dual-camera setup offers comprehensive front and rear coverage for your car.

Specifications Resolution 2K+4MP Front, 1080p+2MP Rear Field of View: 145° Display 3.7" Touch Screen Features Night Vision, App Control, G-Sensor, Supercapacitor Installation Easy DIY Dual Dash Camera Click Here to Buy Boult Cruisecam X3 Dashcam 2K+4MP & 1080p+2MP Recording | 3.7" Touch Screen | 145° Wide Angle | App Control | Night Vision | Supercapacitor | G-Sensor| Easy DIY Dual Dash Camera for Car Front and Rear

The Trueview 2MP Dash Camera offers key features like Wi-Fi connectivity, built-in G-sensor, and a microphone for recording. It supports time-lapse, emergency video capture, and speed alerts. The TrueCloud app provides easy access to footage, while the camera is compatible with up to 256GB Micro SD cards for extensive storage. Take advantage of the Amazon sale to get this feature-packed dash cam at an incredible price, ensuring safety and convenience for your journeys.

Specifications Orientation Driver's Side Resolution 2MP Features Wi-Fi, G-Sensor, Microphone, Time Lapse, Emergency Video, Speed Alerts Connectivity TrueCloud App Support Storage Supports up to 256GB Micro SD Click Here to Buy Trueview 2MP Dash Camera with Wi-Fi, Built-in G-Sensor, Microphone, Time Lapse, Emergency Video, Speed Alerts, TrueCloud App Support, 256GB Micro SD Compatibility (G-Sencer)

The Qubo Dash Cam Pro 3K offers 3K UHD front and 2MP rear FHD resolution with a 140° field of view. Featuring a Sony STARVIS IMX335 sensor, it ensures superior clarity and HDR performance. The 3.2" LCD display, GPS logging, and support for up to 1TB SD cards enhance its functionality for comprehensive road recording.

Specifications Resolution 3K Front (5MP), 2MP Rear FHD Field of View 140° Display 3.2" LCD Sensor Sony STARVIS IMX335 Features HDR Dual Channel, GPS Log Click Here to Buy Qubo Car Dash Cam Pro 3K by Hero Group, HDR Dual Channel, Made in India, Sony STARVIS IMX335 Sensor, 3K 5MP Front UHD 2MP Rear FHD, 140° View, 3.2" LCD Display, GPS Log, Supports Up to 1 TB SD Card

6. Qubo Dash Camera Pro X

The Qubo Dash Camera Pro X offers 3MP (1296p) resolution with a wide-angle view for comprehensive road coverage. Featuring a super capacitor for durability, emergency recording, and support for up to 1TB SD cards, it provides reliable security. The camera also supports easy DIY setup, making it a convenient choice for car owners. Don't miss out on the Amazon sale, where you can grab this advanced dash cam at an unbeatable price and enjoy peace of mind on every drive.

Specifications Resolution 3MP (1296p) Field of View Wide Angle Features Super Capacitor, Emergency Recording Storage Supports up to 1TB SD Card Installation Easy DIY Set Up Click Here to Buy Qubo Car Dash Camera Pro X

The 70mai M310 DashCam offers 2K resolution with advanced MaiColor Vivid+ technology, ensuring vibrant, detailed footage. Features like voice control, night vision, G-sensor-triggered emergency recording, and parking mode make it versatile. It supports up to 256GB storage, offers Wi-Fi and app control, and automatically shuts down to preserve the battery during low voltage or inactivity.

Specifications Resolution 2K Interface Type-C Features Voice Control, Night Owl Vision, G-Sensor, Parking Mode Connectivity Wi-Fi, App Support Storage Supports up to 256GB Click Here to Buy 70mai M310 DashCam, 2K Resolution, Type-C Interface, Voice Control, MaiColor Vivid+ Solution, Night Owl Vision, WiFi & App, Optional Parking Mode, Upto 256GB Supported

The Vantrue E3 Dashcam provides 3-channel protection with 1944P front and 1080P rear and interior recording. Equipped with STARVIS IR night vision and WDR/HDR technology, it captures clear footage even in low light. Features like Wi-Fi, GPS, voice control, 24/7 parking mode, and a wireless controller enhance convenience and safety. Supports up to 512GB storage for extensive video capture.

Specifications Resolution 1944P Front, 1080P Rear & Inside Field of View 55° Rotatable Front Lens Features STARVIS IR Night Vision, WDR & HDR, Voice Control, 24/7 Parking Mode Connectivity Wi-Fi (2.4GHz/5GHz), GPS, Vantrue Free App Storage Supports up to 512GB Click Here to Buy Vantrue E3 3 Channel 2.7K WiFi Car Dash Camera Front and Rear Inside, 3 Way Triple GPS Dashcam 1944P+1080P+1080P with STARVIS IR Night Vision, Voice Control, 24 Hours Parking Mode, Support 512GB Max

The Pioneer VREC-H120SC Dash Camera offers 1296p (1.5K) front recording with a 120° wide field of view for comprehensive road coverage. Equipped with a G-sensor for impact recording, emergency footage saving, and H.265 encoding for efficient, high-quality video, it supports Wi-Fi and access via the ZenVue app. It also features a super capacitor and supports up to 128GB microSD storage. Take advantage of the Amazon sale to get this advanced dash cam at an exceptional price, ensuring reliable security and clear footage for every drive.

Specifications Resolution 1296p (1.5K) Field of View 120° Features G-Sensor, Emergency Recording, Wi-Fi, Super Capacitor Connectivity ZenVue Companion App Storage Supports up to 128GB microSD Click Here to Buy Pioneer Car Dash Camera VREC-H120SC Impressive1296p |2MP camera |Super Compact design|Wide Field of View | Wi-Fi |G-sensor |Emergency Recording| microSD Card support Upto 128GB|Super Capacitor|(Black)

The CP Plus CP-AD-H2B-W Dashcam offers 1080p Full HD resolution with a wide-angle view, ensuring clear footage of the road. Featuring a built-in G-sensor, it automatically saves critical footage after impacts. It supports Wi-Fi and app control, allowing seamless smartphone integration for easy operation. Ideal for large cars and SUVs, it also includes night vision for improved low-light visibility.

Specifications Resolution 1080p Full HD Field of View Wide Angle Features G-Sensor, Night Vision, Wi-Fi & App Support Storage Not specified Technology Impact Triggered Recording Click Here to Buy CP PLUS CP-AD-H2B-W Car Dashcam with 1080p Full Hd Resolution | Wide View Angle | Supports G Sensor | Supports Night Vision| Suitable for Large Cars & SUVs

