If you're in the market for a reliable dash cam, now is the perfect time to make your purchase. Amazon’s Great Republic Day Sale 2025 brings you unbeatable discounts on the best dash cams available. Whether you're looking for high-definition recording, advanced safety features, or easy-to-use models, this sale has something for everyone. With savings of up to 78%, you can get top-quality dash cams at prices you won’t find elsewhere.
This Republic Day, don’t miss the chance to secure the latest tech to enhance your driving experience. A dash cam not only provides peace of mind by recording every journey but also offers protection in case of accidents. Take advantage of Amazon Sale and explore a wide range of options that combine innovation with affordability. With discounts this large, you’ll be able to invest in a dash cam that suits your needs without breaking the bank.
The Crossbeats RoadEye Neo offers 2MP FHD 1080p resolution with a 170° wide-angle view and a 360° front camera. Equipped with night vision, G-sensor, loop recording, and audio recording, it provides comprehensive coverage and security. The dashcam features Wi-Fi connectivity, and app integration, and is designed for easy DIY setup, ensuring convenience and safety.
Specifications
The CrossBeats RoadEye 2.0 features a 2.7K front and 5MP FHD rear resolution with a 150° wide-angle view. With night vision, ADAS, and a 3" LCD display, it provides clear, real-time footage. Equipped with a G-sensor, loop recording, and emergency recording, it supports up to 256GB SD cards for extensive storage and security. Don’t miss the chance to grab this high-quality dash cam during the Amazon sale, offering unbeatable discounts and an excellent value for your money!
Specifications
The Boult Cruisecam X3 delivers 2K+4MP front and 1080p+2MP rear recording with a 145° wide-angle view. Featuring a 3.7" touch screen, night vision, app control, and a G-sensor, it ensures high-quality footage and convenience. The supercapacitor provides enhanced durability, while the easy DIY dual-camera setup offers comprehensive front and rear coverage for your car.
Specifications
The Trueview 2MP Dash Camera offers key features like Wi-Fi connectivity, built-in G-sensor, and a microphone for recording. It supports time-lapse, emergency video capture, and speed alerts. The TrueCloud app provides easy access to footage, while the camera is compatible with up to 256GB Micro SD cards for extensive storage. Take advantage of the Amazon sale to get this feature-packed dash cam at an incredible price, ensuring safety and convenience for your journeys.
Specifications
More dashcam deals on Amazon Sale
The Qubo Dash Cam Pro 3K offers 3K UHD front and 2MP rear FHD resolution with a 140° field of view. Featuring a Sony STARVIS IMX335 sensor, it ensures superior clarity and HDR performance. The 3.2" LCD display, GPS logging, and support for up to 1TB SD cards enhance its functionality for comprehensive road recording.
Specifications
6. Qubo Dash Camera Pro X
The Qubo Dash Camera Pro X offers 3MP (1296p) resolution with a wide-angle view for comprehensive road coverage. Featuring a super capacitor for durability, emergency recording, and support for up to 1TB SD cards, it provides reliable security. The camera also supports easy DIY setup, making it a convenient choice for car owners. Don't miss out on the Amazon sale, where you can grab this advanced dash cam at an unbeatable price and enjoy peace of mind on every drive.
Specifications
The 70mai M310 DashCam offers 2K resolution with advanced MaiColor Vivid+ technology, ensuring vibrant, detailed footage. Features like voice control, night vision, G-sensor-triggered emergency recording, and parking mode make it versatile. It supports up to 256GB storage, offers Wi-Fi and app control, and automatically shuts down to preserve the battery during low voltage or inactivity.
Specifications
The Vantrue E3 Dashcam provides 3-channel protection with 1944P front and 1080P rear and interior recording. Equipped with STARVIS IR night vision and WDR/HDR technology, it captures clear footage even in low light. Features like Wi-Fi, GPS, voice control, 24/7 parking mode, and a wireless controller enhance convenience and safety. Supports up to 512GB storage for extensive video capture.
Specifications
The Pioneer VREC-H120SC Dash Camera offers 1296p (1.5K) front recording with a 120° wide field of view for comprehensive road coverage. Equipped with a G-sensor for impact recording, emergency footage saving, and H.265 encoding for efficient, high-quality video, it supports Wi-Fi and access via the ZenVue app. It also features a super capacitor and supports up to 128GB microSD storage. Take advantage of the Amazon sale to get this advanced dash cam at an exceptional price, ensuring reliable security and clear footage for every drive.
Specifications
The CP Plus CP-AD-H2B-W Dashcam offers 1080p Full HD resolution with a wide-angle view, ensuring clear footage of the road. Featuring a built-in G-sensor, it automatically saves critical footage after impacts. It supports Wi-Fi and app control, allowing seamless smartphone integration for easy operation. Ideal for large cars and SUVs, it also includes night vision for improved low-light visibility.
Specifications
FAQs
Question : When did the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 start?
Ans : The sale began on January 9th and is currently running in full swing, offering incredible discounts on top dash cams.
Question : Can I use a larger storage card with these dash cams?
Ans : Yes, many of these dash cams support large storage capacities, such as up to 256GB or even 1TB SD cards, allowing for extensive video storage.
Question : Are these dash cams easy to install?
Ans : Yes, several dash cams, like the Qubo Dash Camera Pro X, offer easy DIY setup, making them user-friendly for car owners.
Question : Do these dash cams work well at night?
Ans : Yes, models like the CrossBeats RoadEye 2.0 feature night vision to ensure clear footage even in low-light conditions.
Question : Can I access footage remotely on these dash cams?
Ans : Yes, many of these cameras, like the Trueview 2MP, support Wi-Fi connectivity and apps (like TrueCloud or ZenVue) to access your footage remotely.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.