Qubo Smart Air Purifier for Home Q200, From Hero Group, Up To 200 Sqft, Removes 99.99% Allergens, App & Voice Control, Filter Life 9000 Hrs, True HEPA H13 Filter, Energy Saving WhiteView Details
₹6,550
Honeywell Air Purifier for Home & Office, 3-in-1 filter - Pre-Filter, H13 HEPA Filter, Activated Carbon Filter, Removes 99.99% Pollutants, Allergens, Pet Danger, Smoke, Dust & Pollens - Air touch V1View Details
₹4,987
FULMINARE Air Purifiers for Bedroom, H13 True HEPA Air Filter, Quiet Air Cleaner With Night Light,Portable Small Air Purifier for Home, Pet, Office, Living Room (White)View Details
₹3,799
LEVOIT Core Mini Air Purifier for Coverage Area 183 Sq Ft, H13 True HEPA Filter, Remove 99.97% Dust, Smoke, & Pollen, With Fragrance Sponge, 2 Years Warranty.View Details
₹5,499
X-XONIER Air Purifier Touch with Remote and True HEPA 13 Activated Carbon Covers upto 800 sq ft Remove Air Pollutants upto 99.97% Micro Allergens 5 Stage Filteration PM 2.5 and Temp. (White)View Details
₹5,999
Sharp Air Purifier for Home & Office with Plasmacluster (Removes Bacteria, Virus, Mold, VOCs I JAPAN TECHNOLOGY I Traps 99.97% Pollutants I HEPA, Carbon & Pre Filter I 250 sq.ft. I FP-JA30M-B I WhiteView Details
₹7,990
Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 355 With True Hepa H13 Filter & Surround 360° Air Technology|Removes 99.97% Dust & Particulate Matter|4-Stage Purification In 10 Mins|Covers 480 Sq. Ft.|Convenient,WhiteView Details
₹9,996
Honeywell New Launch Air Purifier for Home, 4-stage filtration, Covers 589 sq.ft,H13 HEPA Filter, WiFi App&Voice Control, Filter Life Upto 9000 Hrs, Removes 99.99%PM2.5, AQI LED Display - Air Touch V5View Details
₹9,697
Winix Premium 4 Stage Air Purifier, Kills Virus & Bacteria - Only Guaranteed Tripple Certified UK Allergy, Ecarf (CADR 250m3) & AHAM (230sqft), 2 Year Warranty, Korean Brand (Zero Compact)View Details
₹8,499
Xiaomi 4 Lite Smart Air Purifier for Home, AQI Display, HEPA & Carbon Filter, trap 99.99% Virus Dust & Odor, Large coverage area up to 462 Sq ft, App Control, RoHS & Allergy Care Certified, Alexa & GAView Details
₹9,999
Philips AC0950 Smart Air Purifier for Home|Real Time AQI Display|Covers upto 300 sqft|Removes 99.97% of Virus,Allergen,Dust & PM2.5|HEPA Filter|Filter Life Upto 9000 Hrs|Ideal for Bedroom|App ControlView Details
₹9,998
Sharp Air Purifier for Homes & Offices Dual Purification ACTIVE Plasmacluster Technology,PASSIVE FILTER(True HEPA+Carbon+Pre-Filter)Captures 99.97% of Impurities Model:FP-F40E-T BrownView Details
₹9,489
AGARO Pure-Wave Air Purifier, For Home, Bedroom, True HEPA Filter, Real Time Air Quality Indicators, Removes 99.9% Pollutants, Bacteria, Virus & PM 0.3 Microns Particles, 7 Stage PurificationView Details
₹8,999
Jafanda Air Purifiers for Home Bedroom,H13 True HEPA Coverage 450 sqft,22dB Air cleaner with Brushless Motor,Night Light,Effectively Remove Pollen Dust and Odor (White)View Details
₹5,399
Coway Airmega 150 Professional Air Purifier For Home,Longest Filter Life 8500 Hrs,Special True Hepa Filter,Traps 99.99% Virus & Pm 0.1 Particles,Manufacturer Warranty Of 7 Years (Ap-1019C) - WhiteView Details
₹14,900
Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4, Best Purified Air Delivery Rate 387 m3/hr, True HEPA, traps 99.99% Virus, High coverage: 516 Sq Ft, Fast Purification in 7 Mins, RoHS & Allergy Care Certified, Alexa&GAView Details
₹13,999
Philips Smart Air Purifier Ac1711 - Purifies Rooms Up To 36 M² - Removes 99.97% Of Pollen, Allergies, Dust And Smoke, Hepa Filter, Ultra-Quiet And Low Energy Consumption, Ideal For Bedrooms. - WhiteView Details
₹12,199
LEVOIT 300S Smart Air Purifier For Home, Hepa Filter Traps 99.97% Virus & Pm 0.1 Particles, 2 Years Warranty, Real Time Quality Indicator, App Control, Compatible With Alexa, WhiteView Details
₹12,999
Winix Premium 4 Stage Air Purifier,Kills Virus&Bacteria - Only Guaranteed Tripple Certified Uk Allergy,Ecarf (Cadr 390M3)&Aham (360Sqft) Upto 1065 Sqft,2 Year Warranty,Korean Brand (5300-2),GrayView Details
₹14,799
SHARP Professional Air Purifier for Home I Multi-Stage Purification with HEPA+Carbon+Pre-filter & Plasmacluster (Remove Mold, Bacteria, Virus, VOCs) | Traps 99.97% Impurities I Cover: 680 ft² (Gold)View Details
₹12,990
Dyson Air Purifier TP10 Cool Gen1 | Covers 600 Sq. Ft| Advanced HEPA H13 filtration|Removes 99.95% of allergens & pollutants as small as PM 0.1|Remote Control| 2 Year WarrantyView Details
₹33,399
Sharp Plasmacluster Air Purifier with Humidification, for Rooms of up to 226 sq ftView Details
₹16,989
Jafända Air Purifiers for Home Large Room, Smart WiFi and Alexa Control, True HEPA 13 Filter Air Cleaner with Activated Carbon, 1190 Ft², Remove Dust Pollen Smoke Odors, 23dB Quiet Sleep Mode (JF260S)View Details
₹11,399
Sharp AIOT Air Purifier FP-S42M-L with Patented PCI Technology, WiFi App Control, Voice Control, HEPA I Removes Bacteria, Virus, Mold, VOCs, 4 Stage Filtration, Coverage to 330 Sq. Ft Light GreyView Details
₹16,790
Tesora - Inspired by you Bladeless Fan With Air Purifier 24" | H13 Filter| Remote Controlled| Three Layer Filteration |9-Speed Control |8 Hrs Timer (Grey)View Details
₹14,249
SHARP Air Purifier for Room & Office FP-J80M-H with Plasmacluster (Removes Bacteria, Virus, Odor, Mold, VOCs) I HEPA H14 & Carbon & Pre Filter| JAPAN TECHNOLOGY I Traps 99.97% Pollutants I 680 Sq. Ft.View Details
₹28,490
The Amazon Republic Day Sale is here, bringing exciting deals and massive discounts across a wide range of products. If you're looking to improve the air quality in your home or office, now is the perfect time to invest in a high-quality air purifier. During this annual sale event, you can score discounts of up to 60% on top air purifiers from trusted brands like Xiaomi, Philips, and more. Whether you're dealing with allergies, pollution, or simply want fresher indoor air, these air purifiers offer a range of features to meet your needs.
From HEPA filters to smart connectivity, the sale brings a variety of options at unbeatable prices. With limited-time offers, this is the best opportunity to grab the latest models at a fraction of the cost. Don't miss out on upgrading your home with an air purifier that enhances air quality and promotes a healthier living environment.
The Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q200 is a powerful solution for cleaner indoor air in rooms up to 200 sqft. Featuring a 4-layer filtration system, including a True HEPA H13 filter, it removes up to 99.99% of allergens and pollutants. With a CADR of 150 m³/h, smart app and voice control, and an energy-efficient design, this purifier ensures continuous, intelligent air quality management for a healthier living environment.
Qubo Smart Air Purifier for Home Q200, From Hero Group, Up To 200 Sqft, Removes 99.99% Allergens, App & Voice Control, Filter Life 9000 Hrs, True HEPA H13 Filter, Energy Saving White
The Honeywell Air Purifier Air Touch V1 is an advanced 3-in-1 filtration system designed to remove 99.99% of airborne pollutants and allergens. With a CADR of up to 152 m³/h, it effectively purifies areas up to 235 sq. ft. in just 12 minutes. Ideal for homes and offices, it features a pre-filter, H13 HEPA filter, and activated carbon filter for optimal air quality and quiet operation. Don't miss out on the Amazon Sale for amazing discounts on this top-rated air purifier!
Honeywell Air Purifier for Home & Office, 3-in-1 filter - Pre-Filter, H13 HEPA Filter, Activated Carbon Filter, Removes 99.99% Pollutants, Allergens, Pet Danger, Smoke, Dust & Pollens - Air touch V1
The FULMINARE Air Purifier is a compact and portable solution for cleaner air in your bedroom, office, or living room. Equipped with an H13 True HEPA filter, it effectively removes particles as small as 0.3 microns. With a noise level of just 40 dB and a built-in night light, it offers a peaceful and soothing environment. Ideal for spaces up to 215 sq. ft., it’s perfect for improving air quality at home or work.
FULMINARE Air Purifiers for Bedroom, H13 True HEPA Air Filter, Quiet Air Cleaner With Night Light,Portable Small Air Purifier for Home, Pet, Office, Living Room (White)
The LEVOIT Core Mini Air Purifier is a compact and efficient solution for purifying air in spaces up to 183 sq. ft. With its H13 True HEPA filter, it removes 99.97% of dust, smoke, and pollen. Featuring a unique aromatherapy option, it allows you to add essential oils for a refreshing atmosphere. Quiet, lightweight, and energy-efficient, it’s perfect for bedrooms or offices. Take advantage of the Amazon Sale to get this versatile air purifier at a great discount!
LEVOIT Core Mini Air Purifier for Coverage Area 183 Sq Ft, H13 True HEPA Filter, Remove 99.97% Dust, Smoke, & Pollen, With Fragrance Sponge, 2 Years Warranty.
The X-XONIER Air Purifier provides powerful air purification for spaces up to 800 sq. ft. with its 360° filtration system and five-layer filtration, including a True HEPA H-13 filter. It removes 99.97% of allergens like pollen, pet dander, and smoke. Equipped with a CADR of 460 m³/h, it offers efficient purification. Multiple control options, including a touch remote and mobile app, let you monitor air quality and adjust settings for optimal performance.
X-XONIER Air Purifier Touch with Remote and True HEPA 13 Activated Carbon Covers upto 800 sq ft Remove Air Pollutants upto 99.97% Micro Allergens 5 Stage Filteration PM 2.5 and Temp. (White)
The Coway Airmega 150 Professional Air Purifier is designed to deliver superior air quality with its advanced 3-stage filtration system, featuring a Patented Anti-Virus True HEPA filter. It removes 99.99% of viruses, allergens, and PM 0.1 particles, ensuring a cleaner, healthier environment. Ideal for homes, it also features real-time air quality monitoring and boasts the longest filter life of 8,500 hours, reducing replacement costs. Don’t miss the Amazon Sale to get this high-performance air purifier at a discounted price!
Coway Airmega 150 Professional Air Purifier For Home,Longest Filter Life 8500 Hrs,Special True Hepa Filter,Traps 99.99% Virus & Pm 0.1 Particles,Manufacturer Warranty Of 7 Years (Ap-1019C) - White
The Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 offers fast and efficient air purification with a CADR of 400 m³/h, covering areas up to 516 sq. ft. in just 7 minutes. It features triple-layer filtration with a True HEPA filter, removing 99.99% of particles as small as 0.1μm. Certified for allergy protection, it also includes negative ion air freshening, smart controls via the Xiaomi Home app, and energy-efficient operation.
Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4, Best Purified Air Delivery Rate 387 m3/hr, True HEPA, traps 99.99% Virus, High coverage: 516 Sq Ft, Fast Purification in 7 Mins, RoHS & Allergy Care Certified, Alexa&GA
The Philips Smart Air Purifier AC1711 is perfect for bedrooms, purifying areas up to 36 m² (380 sq. ft.) in just 10 minutes with a CADR of 300 m³/h. It features a 3-layer HEPA filtration system that removes 99.97% of particles, including pollen, dust, and smoke. With ultra-quiet operation (15 dB in sleep mode) and energy-efficient performance, it ensures clean air while being gentle on your energy bill. Take advantage of the Amazon Sale to purchase this efficient air purifier at an unbeatable price.
Philips Smart Air Purifier Ac1711 - Purifies Rooms Up To 36 M² - Removes 99.97% Of Pollen, Allergies, Dust And Smoke, Hepa Filter, Ultra-Quiet And Low Energy Consumption, Ideal For Bedrooms. - White
The LEVOIT 300S Smart Air Purifier offers powerful air purification with a CADR of 240 m³/h, efficiently covering up to 50 m². Its HEPA filter removes 99.97% of mold, dust, and pollen, while the whisper-quiet sleep mode operates at just 22 dB for peaceful nights. Smart control via the VeSync app and Alexa compatibility make it easy to monitor and adjust air quality remotely.
LEVOIT 300S Smart Air Purifier For Home, Hepa Filter Traps 99.97% Virus & Pm 0.1 Particles, 2 Years Warranty, Real Time Quality Indicator, App Control, Compatible With Alexa, White
The Winix Premium 4-Stage Air Purifier provides powerful filtration with its True HEPA filter, removing 99.97% of airborne pollutants, including allergens like dust mites and pet dander. With a CADR of 390 m³/h and coverage up to 1,065 sq. ft., it’s ideal for large spaces. Features like PlasmaWave technology, smart sensors, and sleep mode ensure effective and quiet operation, making it a top choice for healthier air.
Winix Premium 4 Stage Air Purifier,Kills Virus&Bacteria - Only Guaranteed Tripple Certified Uk Allergy,Ecarf (Cadr 390M3)&Aham (360Sqft) Upto 1065 Sqft,2 Year Warranty,Korean Brand (5300-2),Gray
