The Amazon Republic Day Sale is here, bringing exciting deals and massive discounts across a wide range of products. If you're looking to improve the air quality in your home or office, now is the perfect time to invest in a high-quality air purifier. During this annual sale event, you can score discounts of up to 60% on top air purifiers from trusted brands like Xiaomi, Philips, and more. Whether you're dealing with allergies, pollution, or simply want fresher indoor air, these air purifiers offer a range of features to meet your needs.

From HEPA filters to smart connectivity, the sale brings a variety of options at unbeatable prices. With limited-time offers, this is the best opportunity to grab the latest models at a fraction of the cost. Don't miss out on upgrading your home with an air purifier that enhances air quality and promotes a healthier living environment.

Budget air purifiers on Amazon Sale

The Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q200 is a powerful solution for cleaner indoor air in rooms up to 200 sqft. Featuring a 4-layer filtration system, including a True HEPA H13 filter, it removes up to 99.99% of allergens and pollutants. With a CADR of 150 m³/h, smart app and voice control, and an energy-efficient design, this purifier ensures continuous, intelligent air quality management for a healthier living environment.

Specifications CADR 150 m³/h Coverage Area Up to 200 sqft Filtration 4-layer (Pre-filter, True HEPA H13, activated carbon, nano-silver) Allergen Removal 99.99% Control App & voice control (Alexa, Google Assistant) Mode QSensAI for automatic purification

The Honeywell Air Purifier Air Touch V1 is an advanced 3-in-1 filtration system designed to remove 99.99% of airborne pollutants and allergens. With a CADR of up to 152 m³/h, it effectively purifies areas up to 235 sq. ft. in just 12 minutes. Ideal for homes and offices, it features a pre-filter, H13 HEPA filter, and activated carbon filter for optimal air quality and quiet operation. Don't miss out on the Amazon Sale for amazing discounts on this top-rated air purifier!

Specifications CADR Up to 152 m³/h Coverage Area Up to 235 sq. ft. Filtration 3-stage (Pre-filter, H13 HEPA, Activated Carbon) Allergen & Pollutant Removal 99.99% Air Changes per Hour 2 Noise Level 29 dB for quiet operation

The FULMINARE Air Purifier is a compact and portable solution for cleaner air in your bedroom, office, or living room. Equipped with an H13 True HEPA filter, it effectively removes particles as small as 0.3 microns. With a noise level of just 40 dB and a built-in night light, it offers a peaceful and soothing environment. Ideal for spaces up to 215 sq. ft., it’s perfect for improving air quality at home or work.

Specifications Filter Type H13 True HEPA Noise Level 40 dB Particle Retention Size 0.3 Micron Coverage Area Up to 215 sq. ft. Power Source Corded electric Control Method Touch control

The LEVOIT Core Mini Air Purifier is a compact and efficient solution for purifying air in spaces up to 183 sq. ft. With its H13 True HEPA filter, it removes 99.97% of dust, smoke, and pollen. Featuring a unique aromatherapy option, it allows you to add essential oils for a refreshing atmosphere. Quiet, lightweight, and energy-efficient, it’s perfect for bedrooms or offices. Take advantage of the Amazon Sale to get this versatile air purifier at a great discount!

Specifications Coverage Area Up to 183 sq. ft. Filter Type H13 True HEPA Noise Level As low as 25 dB Aromatherapy Includes fragrance sponge for essential oils Power Consumption 7W, Energy Star certified Warranty 2 years

The X-XONIER Air Purifier provides powerful air purification for spaces up to 800 sq. ft. with its 360° filtration system and five-layer filtration, including a True HEPA H-13 filter. It removes 99.97% of allergens like pollen, pet dander, and smoke. Equipped with a CADR of 460 m³/h, it offers efficient purification. Multiple control options, including a touch remote and mobile app, let you monitor air quality and adjust settings for optimal performance.

Specifications Coverage Area Up to 800 sq. ft. Filter Type 5-layer (Pre-filter, True HEPA H13, Activated Carbon, Nano-silver) CADR 460 m³/h Allergen Removal 99.97% Control Touch, remote, mobile app Modes Auto, Manual, Sleep, X Level AI mode

Premium air purifiers on Amazon Sale

The Coway Airmega 150 Professional Air Purifier is designed to deliver superior air quality with its advanced 3-stage filtration system, featuring a Patented Anti-Virus True HEPA filter. It removes 99.99% of viruses, allergens, and PM 0.1 particles, ensuring a cleaner, healthier environment. Ideal for homes, it also features real-time air quality monitoring and boasts the longest filter life of 8,500 hours, reducing replacement costs. Don’t miss the Amazon Sale to get this high-performance air purifier at a discounted price!

Specifications Filter Type 3-stage (Pre-filter, Urethane Carbon, Anti-Virus True HEPA) Virus & Allergen Removal 99.99% effective Coverage Area Ideal for home use Filter Life 8,500 hours Air Quality Monitoring 4-color LED sensor Warranty 7 years

The Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 offers fast and efficient air purification with a CADR of 400 m³/h, covering areas up to 516 sq. ft. in just 7 minutes. It features triple-layer filtration with a True HEPA filter, removing 99.99% of particles as small as 0.1μm. Certified for allergy protection, it also includes negative ion air freshening, smart controls via the Xiaomi Home app, and energy-efficient operation.

Specifications CADR 400 m³/h Coverage Area Up to 516 sq. ft. Filtration Triple-layer (Primary, True HEPA, Activated Carbon) Particle Removal 99.99% of 0.1μm particles Smart Control Xiaomi Home app, Alexa & Google Assistant Energy Consumption 0.8kWh per day

The Philips Smart Air Purifier AC1711 is perfect for bedrooms, purifying areas up to 36 m² (380 sq. ft.) in just 10 minutes with a CADR of 300 m³/h. It features a 3-layer HEPA filtration system that removes 99.97% of particles, including pollen, dust, and smoke. With ultra-quiet operation (15 dB in sleep mode) and energy-efficient performance, it ensures clean air while being gentle on your energy bill. Take advantage of the Amazon Sale to purchase this efficient air purifier at an unbeatable price.

Specifications Coverage Area Up to 36 m² (380 sq. ft.) CADR 300 m³/h Filtration 3-layer NanoProtect HEPA filter Particle Removal 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns Noise Level 15 dB in sleep mode Energy Consumption 27W

The LEVOIT 300S Smart Air Purifier offers powerful air purification with a CADR of 240 m³/h, efficiently covering up to 50 m². Its HEPA filter removes 99.97% of mold, dust, and pollen, while the whisper-quiet sleep mode operates at just 22 dB for peaceful nights. Smart control via the VeSync app and Alexa compatibility make it easy to monitor and adjust air quality remotely.

Specifications Coverage Area Up to 50 m² CADR 240 m³/h Filtration 3-fold HEPA filter Noise Level 22 dB in sleep mode Control VeSync app & Alexa compatible Energy Efficiency Energy Star Certified

The Winix Premium 4-Stage Air Purifier provides powerful filtration with its True HEPA filter, removing 99.97% of airborne pollutants, including allergens like dust mites and pet dander. With a CADR of 390 m³/h and coverage up to 1,065 sq. ft., it’s ideal for large spaces. Features like PlasmaWave technology, smart sensors, and sleep mode ensure effective and quiet operation, making it a top choice for healthier air.

Specifications Coverage Area Up to 1,065 sq. ft. CADR 390 m³/h Filtration 4-stage (True HEPA, PlasmaWave, Carbon) Airflow 236 CFM Noise Level 27.8 dB in sleep mode Warranty 2 years

