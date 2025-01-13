Our Picks
Morphy Richards OFR Room Heater, 09 Fin 2000 Watts Oil Filled Room Heater , ISI Approved (OFR 9 Grey)
Havells Comforter Room Heater 2000 Watt with Overheat Protection, Adjustable Thermostat Control Knob &Adjustable Vent for Air Delivery (White and Black)
Crompton Insta Comfort Heater 2000 Watts Heat Convector with Adjustable Thermostats, Hybrid Cyan, Standard
Havells 13 Fin Hestio Straight Fin OFR (Oil Filled Radiator)|Room Heater|2900 W|3 Heat Settings & PTC Fan Heater|Inclined Control Panel|Retractable Wheels| Comfortable Breathing|360° Heating (Black)
Havells 11 Fin Hestio Straight Fin OFR (Oil Filled Radiator)|Room Heater|2900 W|3 Heat Settings & PTC Fan Heater|Inclined Control Panel|Retractable Wheels| Comfortable Breathing|360° Heating (Black)
Goodscity Room Heater for Home | 1500W PTC Ceramic, Fast Heating | Bedroom, Office, Indoor Use | For Small Space Upto 150SqFt | Oscillation, Fan Mode, 2 Heat Setting, Safety Protection | 1 yr Warranty
Bajaj Blow Hot Portable Room Heater For Bedroom |2 Heat Settings-1000W/2000 Watts|Ideal Room Heater For Winter|Easy Mobility|Compact Design|Auto-Thermal Cut-Off|2-Yr Warranty| White Color
Usha 2 Rod 800 Watt Quartz Heater with Low Power Consumption and Tip Over Protection (4302, Grey)
Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater (White)
Bajaj Flashy 1000-Watt Room Heater
Havells Bero Quartz Heater Black 800 watt 2 Heat Settings 2 Year Product Warranty
The Amazon Great Republic Day sale 2025 is here, offering unbeatable discounts on best room heaters to help you stay warm through the coldest months. From efficient electric heaters to powerful oil-filled radiators, this sale has options for every need.
Looking for portable options for your bedroom or a heavy-duty heater for larger spaces? There’s a deal for everyone. Don’t miss out on the chance to save big on the best room heaters from trusted brands. Amazon sale 2025 brings massive savings, so you can enjoy warmth and comfort without breaking the bank. Hurry, these deals won’t last long!
Get ready to shop and upgrade your winter essentials today!
Morphy Richards OFR Room Heater (OFR 9 Grey) offers powerful 2000 Watts heating with 9 fins, perfect for larger spaces. This ISI-approved oil-filled heater ensures consistent warmth while keeping safety a priority. Take advantage of the Amazon Great Republic Day sale for amazing deals on best room heaters!
Specifications
Havells Room Heater 1500W Pacifio Mica combines innovative Micathermic Technology for quick heating and quiet operation. Its anti-dryness feature ensures comfortable breathing while keeping your space warm. With two heat settings and a 2-year warranty, this best room heater is perfect for any room. Get it during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale and save big on the best room heaters!
Specifications
Also read: Best heaters for living room: Top 10 efficient and quick heating solutions for cosy winters
Havells Comforter Room Heater is a powerful 2000-watt heater designed to keep you warm all season long. Featuring overheat protection and an adjustable thermostat, it provides the perfect temperature control for your space. With an adjustable vent for air delivery, this best room heater is a must-have for any home. Don't miss out on the Amazon Great Republic Day sale for exclusive deals on best room heaters!
Specifications
The Crompton Insta Comfort Heater is a 2000-watt heat convector designed to keep your room cosy in no time. With adjustable thermostats, it offers precise control over your indoor temperature, making it one of the best room heaters available. Don’t miss the Amazon Great Republic Day sale for great offers on this high-performance heater.
Specifications
The Havells 13 Fin Hestio Straight Fin OFR Room Heater offers an impressive 2900W power output, making it one of the best room heaters for large rooms. With 3 heat settings, a PTC fan heater, and 360° heating, this oil-filled radiator provides consistent warmth. Don't miss the Amazon Great Republic Day sale for exclusive discounts.
Specifications
Also read: Best room heaters for the living room: Welcome the warmth with these top 8 picks for comfort, style and efficiency
The Havells 11 Fin Hestio Straight Fin OFR Room Heater delivers exceptional warmth with its 2900W power and 360° heating, ideal for any space. Featuring 3 heat settings and a PTC fan heater, it ensures comfortable air quality. Take advantage of the Amazon Great Republic Day sale for amazing deals on best room heaters!
Specifications
The Goodscity Room Heater for Home offers fast 1500W PTC ceramic heating, perfect for small spaces up to 150sqft. With features like oscillation, fan mode, and two heat settings, this heater provides comfort and safety. Don't miss out on the Amazon Great Republic Day sale for deals on the best room heaters!
Specifications
The Bajaj Blow Hot Portable Room Heater is the perfect winter companion with 2 heat settings (1000W/2000W) and easy mobility. Its compact design and auto-thermal cut-off ensure both convenience and safety. Available at the Amazon Great Republic Day sale, it's one of the best room heaters for winter comfort.
Specifications
Also read: Room heaters get massive price drops on Amazon: We picked out the best options to stay warm this winter
The Usha 2 Rod 800 Watt Quartz Heater is perfect for those looking for low power consumption with reliable warmth. Featuring tip-over protection, this heater ensures safety while providing efficient heating. Get this best room heater at the Amazon Great Republic Day sale for a great deal.
Specifications
The Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater delivers quick warmth for your room with its powerful fan and high wattage. Ideal for winter, this heater is compact and efficient, making it one of the best room heaters during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale. Don't miss out on great offers.
Specifications
The Bajaj Flashy 1000-Watt Room Heater is a compact and energy-efficient solution to stay warm this winter. Perfect for smaller spaces, it provides quick heating with a minimal power output. Grab this top choice in the Amazon Great Republic Day sale to enjoy unmatched comfort.
Specifications
Also read: Best heater for large rooms: Keep your space warm this winter with these options from Havells, Bajaj and more
The Havells Bero Quartz Heater offers efficient heating with 800 watts of power and two adjustable heat settings. Its compact design makes it ideal for personal spaces, providing quick warmth without consuming much energy. Take advantage of the Amazon Great Republic Day sale for great deals on the best room heaters.
Specifications
FAQs
Question : What types of room heaters are available?
Ans : Room heaters include oil-filled radiators, fan heaters, quartz heaters, ceramic heaters, and convector heaters, each with distinct features.
Question : How do oil-filled radiators work?
Ans : Oil-filled radiators use oil to retain heat for longer periods, providing steady warmth without producing a fan-driven breeze.
Question : Are room heaters energy-efficient?
Ans : Room heaters vary in energy efficiency, but modern models like ceramic and oil-filled heaters are designed to minimise electricity usage.
Question : What size room heater do I need?
Ans : Choose a room heater based on room size; larger rooms need higher wattage, while smaller rooms require lower wattage.
Question : Can room heaters be used overnight?
Ans : Room heaters can be used overnight, but ensure they have safety features like auto-shutoff or overheat protection for safety.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.