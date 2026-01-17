Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Best smartwatches under ₹10,000 to grab

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is officially live, and smartwatches under ₹10,000 are emerging as some of the most value-packed buys right now. These models deliver essential health tracking, notification support and modern designs without stretching budgets.

With the sale underway, buyers can benefit from instant discounts, bank offers and limited-time deals on popular budget smartwatch models. This is a good moment to upgrade or pick a reliable smartwatch for daily fitness and productivity needs.

The Amazfit Active 2 smartwatch blends premium style and functionality with a vibrant 1.32-inch AMOLED display reaching 2,000 nits of brightness for clear visibility outdoors. It features BioTracker 6.0 for precise 24/7 heart rate, SpO2, stress, and sleep monitoring, including REM stages and readiness scores.

Supporting 160+ sports modes with AI recognition for strength training and HYROX races, it offers dual-band GPS with turn-by-turn navigation and Zepp Coach for personalised workouts. Grab this watch at a huge discount on Amazon Sale 2026.

Specifications Display 1.32-inch AMOLED, 466x466 resolution Processor Efficient dual-core with Bluetooth 5.2 Battery Up to 10 days typical use Durability 5 ATM water resistance Sensors BioTracker 6.0 PPG, GPS, barometer

The Amazfit Bip 6 offers exceptional value at the Amazon Sale 2026, comes with a large 1.97-inch TFT display and up to 14 days of battery life, ideal for budget-conscious users seeking comprehensive health tracking. It monitors heart rate, SpO2, stress, and sleep with improved algorithms, supporting 120+ sports modes, including running and cycling with built-in GPS for accurate route tracking. Bluetooth calling, Alexa voice assistant, and 5 ATM water resistance enable calls, music control, and swim-friendly use. Lightweight at under 30g, it integrates seamless notifications and Zepp app insights for daily wellness motivation.

Specifications Display 1.97-inch TFT, 390x450 resolution Processor High-performance with Bluetooth 5.3 Battery Up to 14 days heavy use Durability 5 ATM water resistance Sensors PPG heart rate, GPS, accelerometer

The Redmi Watch 5 Lite delivers hyperOS-powered performance on a 1.96-inch AMOLED display with 600 nits brightness and always-on functionality for glanceable fitness data. It tracks over 150 sports modes, heart rate, SpO2, sleep, and stress with 97% GPS accuracy via dual-frequency tech. Up to 18 days of battery life, Bluetooth calling, and 5 ATM/IP68 ratings support active lifestyles, including swimming and outdoor adventures. Lightweight aluminium frame ensures comfort, while Alexa and the app ecosystem provide smart notifications and health reports.

Specifications Display 1.96-inch AMOLED, 410x502 resolution Processor HyperOS with Bluetooth 5.3 Battery Up to 18 days typical use Durability 5 ATM, IP68 water resistance Sensors Heart rate, SpO2, dual GPS

The Noise Pro 6 Max stands out with a 1.96-inch AMOLED display and metallic build for a premium feel, offering up to 7 days of battery on gesture controls. It features an advanced health suite including heart rate, SpO2, sleep, stress, and female cycle tracking across 100+ sports modes with auto-detection. Dual-band GPS, Bluetooth calling, and SOS functionality enhance safety, while 5 ATM/IP68 ratings handle water sports.

Specifications Display 1.96-inch AMOLED, 410x502 resolution Processor Advanced with Bluetooth calling Battery Up to 7 days with AOD Durability 5 ATM, IP68 resistance Sensors Heart rate, SpO2, GPS

The Pebble Revolve Pro features a crisp 1.43-inch AMOLED display with 600 nits and 700+ watch faces for stylish customisation. It tracks 100+ sports modes, heart rate, SpO2, sleep, and stress with VO2 Max estimates, supported by built-in GPS for precise outdoor tracking. Up to 5 days of battery life, Bluetooth calling, and IP68 resistance ensure reliability for workouts and daily use. Pebble app offers health reports, music control, and quick replies, making it a versatile fitness companion. Available on a massive discount during the Amazon Sale 2026.

Specifications Display 1.43-inch AMOLED, 466x466 resolution Processor Efficient with Bluetooth 5.3 Battery Up to 5 days typical use Durability IP68 water resistance Sensors Heart rate, SpO2, GPS

The Fastrack Discovery smartwatch combines youthful design with a 1.43-inch TFT display and up to 7 days of battery for all-day readiness. It monitors heart rate, SpO2, sleep, and 100+ sports modes with auto-pause for accurate tracking. Bluetooth calling, music control, and IP68 ratings support calls and splashes, while the Fastrack app enables notifications, camera shutter, and customizable faces. Lightweight and affordable, it empowers young users with essential health insights and fun features.

Specifications Display 1.43-inch TFT, 240x280 resolution Processor Basic with Bluetooth 5.1 Battery Up to 7 days standby Durability IP68 dust/water resistance Sensors Heart rate, SpO2, accelerometer

The Noise Endeavour Pro excels in rugged terrain with military-grade MIL-STD-810H certification and a 1.43-inch AMOLED display for vivid outdoor views. It tracks heart rate, SpO2, sleep, and 100+ adventure sports with dual GPS for navigation. Up to 15 days of battery, Bluetooth calling, and 10 ATM/IP68 ratings withstand extreme conditions like diving. Functional crown, SOS, and DND modes enhance usability, while app insights provide recovery scores for peak performance. Grab it on a discount during the Amazon Sale.

Specifications Display 1.43-inch AMOLED, 466x466 resolution Processor Rugged with Bluetooth 5.3 Battery Up to 15 days heavy use Durability 10 ATM, IP68, MIL-STD-810H Sensors Heart rate, GPS, altimeter

The Noise Diva targets elegance with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, glittering bezel, and 150+ watch faces for fashion-forward women. It monitors heart rate, SpO2, stress, sleep, and menstrual cycles alongside 100+ workout modes. Up to 5 days of battery, Bluetooth calling, and IP68 resistance support daily style and activity. Always-on display and gesture controls offer quick access, with the Noise app delivering personalised health tips and notifications.

Specifications Display 1.43-inch AMOLED, 460x460 resolution Processor Stylish with Bluetooth calling Battery Up to 5 days typical use Durability IP68 water resistance Sensors Heart rate, SpO2, female tracking

The Pebble Gravity impresses with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display at 1200 nits brightness and a metal body for premium aesthetics. It features 4PD heart rate tech for accurate monitoring of SpO2, sleep, stress, and 350+ sports modes with GPS. Up to 7 days of battery, Bluetooth calling, and IP68 ratings enable seamless connectivity and durability. GravityOS 2.0 offers AOD, quick replies, and an app ecosystem for smart lifestyle integration.

Specifications Display 1.43-inch AMOLED, 466x466 resolution Processor GravityOS 2.0, Bluetooth 5.3 Battery Up to 7 days with AOD Sensors 4PD heart rate, GPS Durability IP68 dust/water resistance

The Titan Crest elevates luxury with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, stainless steel build, and 100+ cloud faces for sophisticated looks. It tracks heart rate, SpO2, sleep, and 110+ sports modes with GPS assistance. Up to 7 days of battery, Bluetooth calling, and IP68 resistance support active elegance. Titan Smart app provides health dashboards, music control, and notifications, blending Indian craftsmanship with modern fitness tracking.

Specifications Display 1.43-inch AMOLED, 466x466 resolution Processor Premium with Bluetooth 5.2 Battery Up to 7 days typical use Durability IP68 water resistance Sensors Heart rate, SpO2, GPS

