Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 brings big savings on GPS smartwatches

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is now live, making it an ideal time to upgrade to a smartwatch with built in GPS. These wearables are designed for users who want accurate outdoor tracking, better workout insights, and reliable navigation during runs, walks, and cycling sessions.

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

From fitness enthusiasts to everyday users who enjoy active routines, GPS smartwatches bring added precision and independence from phones. With added sale benefits like credit card offers, easy EMI plans, and limited time discounts, this is a smart moment to invest in a feature rich wearable.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic (47mm, Black, LTE) features a timeless rotating bezel on its 1.5-inch Super AMOLED display for precise navigation, paired with LTE for standalone connectivity. The Advanced BioActive sensor enables BP, ECG, sleep apnea detection, and body composition analysis, supporting 90+ workout modes and Galaxy AI insights. Up to 40 hours of battery life with fast charging powers continuous health tracking in the Galaxy ecosystem, bolstered by IP68 and 5ATM durability for active lifestyles. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale is the best chance for you to grab this feature-packed premium smartwatch.

Specifications Display 1.5-inch Super AMOLED, 480x480 Processor Exynos W930, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage Battery 425mAh, up to 40 hours Durability IP68, 5ATM Sensors BP, ECG, sleep, GPS

2. OnePlus Watch 2 with Wear OS 4,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100hrs battery life,1.43'' AMOLED Display, Stainless Steel & Sapphire Crystal build,Dual Frequency GPS, 5 ATM, IP68 & BT Calling (Black Steel)

The OnePlus Watch 2 revolutionises with Wear OS 4 on a Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset, delivering up to 100 hours of battery life in a premium stainless steel and sapphire crystal build. Its 1.43-inch AMOLED display shines at 600 nits, while dual-frequency GPS ensures pinpoint accuracy for runs and hikes. 5ATM/IP68 ratings support swimming, BT calling handles notifications, and health suite tracks heart rate, SpO2, stress, sleep stages, plus 100+ sports modes for comprehensive fitness.

Specifications Display 1.43-inch AMOLED, 466x466 Processor Snapdragon W5 Gen 1, 2GB RAM Battery 500mAh + 34mAh, up to 100 hours Durability 5ATM, IP68 Sensors Heart rate, SpO2, dual GPS

The Amazfit Balance (46mm, Sunset Grey) impresses with a 1.5-inch AMOLED display and aluminium alloy frame for lightweight elegance. Body composition, VO2 Max, temperature sensor, and AI Zepp Coach provide smart training guidance across 150+ sports modes. Dual-band GPS delivers precise tracking, BT calling enables seamless communication, and up to 14 days of battery support for extended adventures. 5ATM water resistance and advanced sleep analysis optimise wellness.

Specifications Display 1.5-inch AMOLED, 480x480 Processor Dual-core, Bluetooth 5.0 Battery Up to 14 days Durability 5ATM water resistant Sensors Body comp, temp, GPS

The Amazfit Active 2 (44mm, Black Silicone) boasts a 1.32-inch AMOLED at 2000 nits for sunlight readability and built-in GPS for offline mapping. 10-day battery powers 160+ sports modes with accurate heart rate, SpO2, sleep, and stress monitoring via BioTracker. 5ATM resistance suits swimming, while iOS/Android compatibility, BT calling, and the Zepp app deliver insights. Premium features at an accessible price enhance daily fitness.

Specifications Display 1.32-inch AMOLED, 2000 nits Processor Efficient with GPS Battery Up to 10 days Durability 5ATM water resistant Sensors Heart rate, SpO2, sleep

The Garmin Venu Sq 2 GPS smartwatch features a vivid 1.41-inch AMOLED display and up to 11 days of battery for all-day health monitoring, including Body Battery, women's health, respiration, and HRV status. Square design tracks GPS pace/distance, 25+ sports apps, animated workouts, and nap detection. Music storage, Garmin Pay, and smart notifications integrate seamlessly, with 5ATM swim-proofing for versatile training.

Specifications Display 1.41-inch AMOLED, 320x360 Processor Garmin Elevate v4 Battery Up to 11 days in smartwatch mode Durability 5ATM water resistant Sensors GPS, heart rate, SpO2

The Huawei Watch FIT 4 shines with a 1.82-inch AMOLED display and up to 10-day battery for immersive fitness tracking across 100+ sports modes. Dual-band GPS ensures accuracy, while the health suite covers heart rate, SpO2, sleep, stress, and an emotional well-being assistant. Android/iOS compatible, it offers BT calling, music storage, and a lightweight design under 30g with 5ATM/IP68 for swimming and daily wear. If you are looking for a square dial watch, then the Huawei Watch FIT 4 is the perfect option.

Specifications Display 1.82-inch AMOLED, 480x408 Processor Efficient with HarmonyOS Battery Up to 10 days Durability 5ATM, IP68 Sensors Heart rate, dual GPS

The Noise Endeavour Pro rugged military watch features a titanium alloy bezel, dual-band GPS, and 164ft (50m) water resistance for extreme outdoor pursuits. Up to 28 days of standby battery powers AI companion for health insights, heart rate, SpO2, and sleep across 100+ modes. MIL-STD-810H certified, BT calling, and iOS/Android support enhance adventures with navigation and notifications.

Specifications Display 1.43-inch AMOLED Processor Rugged with GPS Battery Up to 28 days standby Durability 10ATM equiv, IP68, MIL-STD Sensors Heart rate, dual GPS

The Garmin Forerunner 55 GPS running watch provides daily suggested workouts, pace guidance, and up to 2 weeks of battery for beginners to pros. Tracks heart rate, sleep, respiration, Pulse Ox, and 20+ activity profiles with GPS speed/distance. Garmin Coach plans races, while music controls and notifications keep motivation high in a lightweight, 5ATM waterproof design. If you ever dreamt of owning a Garmin watch to track your fitness, then the Amazon Sale is your chance to grab one at a discount.

Specifications Display 1.04-inch MIP, sunlight visible Processor Garmin Elevate Battery Up to 2 weeks Durability 5ATM water resistant Sensors GPS, heart rate

The Noise Pro 6R features a 1.46-inch AMOLED at 1000 nits with a stainless steel dial and video watch faces for dynamic style. AI Pro powers Strava integration, GPS tracking, 100+ sports, heart rate, SpO2, and sleep. 3ATM resistance, TWS connectivity, emergency SOS, and up to 7 days of battery life enhance smart fitness with quick gestures. One of the most affordable GPS enabled smartwatch is now more affordable during Amazon Sale.

Specifications Display 1.46-inch AMOLED, 1000 nits Processor AI Pro with GPS Battery Up to 7 days Durability 3ATM water resistant Sensors Heart rate, SpO2

The Google Pixel Watch (41mm, Polished Silver, LTE) integrates Fitbit for activity, sleep, heart rate, and ECG tracking on a curved AMOLED display. LTE enables calls/texts, GPS navigation, and safety features like Loss of Pulse Detection. Wear OS with Google services offers apps, payments, up to 24 hours of battery, and Gorilla Glass 5/IP68 for a premium Android experience. This premium watch is available at a massive discount during the Amazon Sale.

Specifications Display 1.2-inch AMOLED, 384x384 Processor Exynos 9110 Battery 294mAh, 24 hours Durability IP68, 5ATM Sensors Heart rate, ECG, GPS

