Amazon Great Republic Day Sale announced: Date, time and all you need to know

The e-commerce giant Amazon has announced its Republic Day sale for this year. The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale will begin from January 19, 2023 and conclude on January 22, 2023. Notably, Amazon Prime members can avail special deals by accessing early from January 18.
During the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, interested buyers can reap the benefits of great discounts from brands like Oppo, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Samsung, Apple, Vivo and more. The e-tailer will provide discounts and cashbacks on electronics, accessories, gadgets, clothing among others. Interestingly, the e-commerce platform will provide up to 40 percent on smartphones, accessories, smartwatches, laptops and more.
Amazon India has also announced a 10 percent instant discount on using SBI credit card and opting EMI transactions for SBI card users. The e-tailer has also revealed that the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale will include budget bazaar, blockbuster deals, pre-booking, 8PM deals and certain new launches. Notably, Amazon Prime members can avail special deals by accessing early from January 18.
Meanwhile, as the season of festivals marks the winter, Amazon is selling several gadgets to combat the cold. In case you are wondering how to keep yourself warm, here is a list of smart gadgets available on Amazon that will protect you from the cold:
Crompton Solarium Qube IOT Geyser
The Crompton Solarium Qube IOT 15L smart storage water heater (geyser) with Alexa enabled control is available on Amazon at a price of ₹12,499 instead of ₹17,000. Interestingly, customers can avail 7.5 percent instant discount up to ₹1500 on Yes Bank Credit Card EMI. This water heater is Wi-Fi enabled and comes with a digital temperature display which can be controlled remotely from anywhere through Crompton mobile app which has features like smart scheduler, energy consumption tracker, pre-set timer and customized bath modes. The device supports Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands.
Sun Will Battery Heated Beanie Hat
The Sun Will Battery Heated Beanie Hat is an electric rechargeable warm winter heated fleece cap which is available at a discounted price of ₹15,198. Customers can avail a 10 percent instant discount up to ₹300 on Federal Bank Cards on this deal. According to the manufacturer, this battery cap is powered with a UL/CE certified 7.4V 2200mah rechargeable lithium battery that packs. The cap is claimed to get fully charged in around four hours and provides a battery backup for up to 8 hours, claims the company.