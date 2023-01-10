Amazon Great Republic Day Sale announced: Date, time and all you need to know

The Sun Will Battery Heated Beanie Hat is an electric rechargeable warm winter heated fleece cap which is available at a discounted price of ₹15,198. Customers can avail a 10 percent instant discount up to ₹300 on Federal Bank Cards on this deal. According to the manufacturer, this battery cap is powered with a UL/CE certified 7.4V 2200mah rechargeable lithium battery that packs. The cap is claimed to get fully charged in around four hours and provides a battery backup for up to 8 hours, claims the company.