Sony Alpha ILCE-7M4K Full-Frame Hybrid Camera 33MP Interchangeable-Lens Mirrorless Camera with 28-70mm Digital Zoom Lens | 4K 60P Video Recording | Real-Time Eye AF for Humans, Birds, Animals - Black
% OFF
DJI Action 2 Power Combo (128GB), Action Camera 4K + Extended Battery Module, 4K/120fps, Super-Wide 155° FOV, Magnetic Attachments, Stabilization Technology, Mini Action Camera
% OFF
GoPro Hero12 Bundle Pack - Includes Hero12 Action Camera, 2-Batteries, Floating Hand Grip, Head Strap, Curved Adhesive Mount, Mounting Buckle, Carrying Case (1-Yr International + 1-Yr India Warranty)
% OFF
insta360 X4-8K Waterproof 360 Optical Zoom Action Camera, 4K Wide-Angle Video, Removable Lens Guards, 135 Min Battery Life, Ai Editing, Stabilization, for Sports, Travel, Outdoor, Black
% OFF
DDPAI N1 Dual Channel Car Dash Camera, 1296P Front & 1080P Rear, F1.8 with NightVIS 5G Lens, 260° Coverage, G-Sensor, WiFi, Super-Capacitor, Upto 256GB Storage (Designed for Hot Indian Weather)
% OFF
NEXDIGITRON ACE 2 Car Dash Camera with in-Built GPS Logger, Native 2K 1440P, 0.96 Screen, Voice Control, Super-Capacitor, F1.8 6G Lens, Optional Parking Mode, Upto 256GB Supported
% OFF
Best overall product
Sony Alpha ZV-E10L APS-C Camera (16-50mm Lens) | 24.2 MP vlog Camera | Made for Creators | Advanced Autofocus | Clear Audio & 4K Movie Recording - Black
% OFF
Canon EOS R6 Mark II 24. 2 MP Mirrorless Camera with RF24-105mm f4 L is USM Lens Kit (Black)
% OFF
Fujifilm X-S20 26.1MP APS-C X-Trans Sensor|AI Deep Learning|IBIS System|Mirrorless Camera|6.2k 30p| Eye/Subject Detection with 16-50mm Zoom Lens f/2.8-4.8 for Content Creation + (TGBT1 Tripod Free)
% OFF
Best value for money
IZI IRIS Pocket 4K Vlogging Camera - with Dual AMOLED Display 1/1.3 CMOS Sensor, 3-Axis Gimbal Stabilizer, AI Tracking, 512GB Support, 160-Min Battery, Best Video Camera for Youtubers & Instagram
% OFF
The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale kicks off on January 13, offering incredible deals on top-rated electronics, including the best cameras from brands like Sony, GoPro, and Canon. This is the perfect time to invest in a high-quality camera for capturing stunning photos and videos, all while enjoying significant discounts.
It doesn’t matter if you're a professional photographer or a hobbyist, the sale will feature a wide variety of cameras to suit every need. From action-packed GoPro cameras to the latest Sony mirrorless models and Canon DSLRs, there will be something for everyone.
Make sure to add these best cameras to your wishlist and be ready to grab them at unbeatable prices. Don't miss out on the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale for the best camera deals of the year! Get ready to capture your memories in style with premium gear at a fraction of the price.
The Sony Alpha ILCE-7M4K Full-Frame Hybrid Camera is one of the best cameras to grab during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. Offering a 33MP sensor, interchangeable lenses, and 4K 60P video recording, this mirrorless powerhouse is perfect for photographers and videographers. Featuring Real-Time Eye AF for humans, birds, and animals, it delivers stunning detail in every shot. Don’t miss the chance to own this cutting-edge camera at an unbeatable price!
Specifications
The DJI Action 2 Power Combo (128GB) is one of the best cameras for action enthusiasts, available during the Amazon Sale 2025. Featuring 4K/120fps video, a super-wide 155° FOV, and advanced stabilisation technology, this mini action camera captures every moment with precision. Its magnetic attachments make it easy to mount in various setups, while the extended battery module ensures long-lasting power. Grab this compact powerhouse and take your video recording to the next level!
Specifications
The GoPro Hero12 Bundle Pack, available during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, is a must-have for adventure seekers. This bundle includes the Hero12 Action Camera, 2 batteries, a floating hand grip, head strap, curved adhesive mount, and more. With a 1-year international and 1-year India warranty, it’s the perfect package for capturing stunning footage in any environment. Don’t miss out on this unbeatable deal on one of the best cameras for action-packed experiences!
Specifications
Also read: Best GoPro cameras: Check out the top 5 choices for capturing high-quality adventure photos and videos
The Insta360 X4-8K Waterproof 360 Optical Zoom Action Camera, available during the Amazon Sale 2025, is one of the best cameras for sports and travel. Capture stunning 4K wide-angle videos with AI editing and superior stabilisation. With removable lens guards and a 135-minute battery life, this action camera is built to withstand outdoor adventures. Its waterproof design and 360-degree capture make it perfect for any action-packed activity, ensuring exceptional quality footage every time.
Specifications
The DDPAI N1 Dual Channel Car Dash Camera, available in the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, is one of the best cameras for your vehicle. With 1296P front and 1080P rear recording, it offers clear footage day or night. Equipped with an F1.8 lens, NightVIS 5G technology, and 260° coverage, it ensures every angle is captured. Designed for hot Indian weather, it features a G-sensor, WiFi, super-capacitor, and up to 256GB storage.
Specifications
Also read: DSLR camera buying guide: How to buy the best DSLR cameras for your photography and videography needs
The NEXDIGITRON ACE 2 Car Dash Camera, available during the Amazon Sale 2025, is one of the best cameras for vehicle security. Featuring native 2K 1440P resolution, it delivers clear, high-quality footage. With a 0.96" screen, voice control, and a super-capacitor, it’s built for durability. The F1.8 6G lens and optional parking mode ensure excellent coverage. Supporting up to 256GB of storage, this camera is perfect for any journey, keeping you safe on the road.
Specifications
The Sony Alpha ZV-E10L APS-C Camera, available in the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, is one of the best cameras for creators. With a 24.2 MP sensor, advanced autofocus, and 4K movie recording, it’s designed for vlogging and content creation. The included 16-50mm lens and clear audio capture ensure exceptional quality for every shot. Compact and powerful, this camera is perfect for creators looking to produce professional-level videos and images with ease.
Specifications
Also read: DSLR cameras for high-definition images: Check out top 10 options in 2024
The Canon EOS R6 Mark II, available in the Amazon Sale 2025, is one of the best cameras for professionals. Featuring a 24.2 MP full-frame sensor, it offers exceptional image quality and fast performance. The RF24-105mm f4 L is USM lens kit provides versatility for various shooting scenarios. With advanced autofocus, high-speed continuous shooting, and 4K video recording, it’s ideal for both photography and videography, delivering outstanding results in any condition.
Specifications
The Fujifilm X-S20, available during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, is one of the best cameras for content creation. Featuring a 26.1MP APS-C X-Trans sensor and AI deep learning, it delivers sharp, vibrant images. The IBIS system ensures stable shots, while Eye/Subject detection focuses on your subject with precision. With 6.2K 30p video recording and a 16-50mm f/2.8-4.8 zoom lens, this mirrorless camera is a powerful tool for both photographers and videographers. Plus, get a free TGBT1 tripod!
Specifications
Also read: Best New Year deals: Capture priceless moments with 9 best DSLR cameras
The IZI IRIS Pocket 4K Vlogging Camera, available during the Amazon Sale 2025, is one of the best cameras for YouTubers and Instagram influencers. With a 1/1.3" CMOS sensor and dual AMOLED display, it captures stunning 4K footage. The 3-axis gimbal stabiliser ensures smooth videos, while AI tracking keeps your subject in focus. With 512GB support and a 160-minute battery life, this compact camera is perfect for on-the-go content creation.
Specifications
What is the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale?
The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale offers exclusive discounts on a wide range of products including cameras, laptops, and electronics. Shoppers can enjoy exciting deals, limited-time offers, and significant price cuts across top brands. Don't miss this opportunity to get the best cameras and other tech products at unbeatable prices.
When does the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 start?
The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 begins on January 13. During this sale, shoppers can access a wide selection of products, including the best cameras, tech gadgets, and home appliances. Mark your calendar to shop for amazing discounts and offers from top brands on Amazon.
What types of cameras are available in the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale?
In the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, you’ll find a variety of cameras, including action cameras, mirrorless cameras, dash cameras, and vlogging cameras. Top brands like Sony, GoPro, Canon, and Insta360 offer the best cameras with exciting discounts. It’s the perfect time to upgrade your photography gear.
How can I find the best deals on cameras during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale?
To find the best deals on cameras during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, visit the dedicated camera section on Amazon. Filter by brand, type, and price to compare different options. Don't forget to check for exclusive Lightning Deals, exchange offers, and bank discounts to maximise your savings.
Top 3 features of the best cameras
Best cameras
Product features
Ideal for
Buy if
|Sony Alpha ILCE-7M4K Full-Frame Hybrid Camera
|33MP, 4K 60P Video Recording, Real-Time Eye AF, Interchangeable Lens
|Professional photographers, Vloggers
|You need a high-performance full-frame mirrorless camera for both photography and video.
|DJI Action 2 Power Combo
|4K/120fps, 155° FOV, Magnetic Attachments, Stabilization, 128GB storage
|Adventurers, Content creators
|You want a portable, powerful action camera with impressive stabilisation.
|GoPro Hero12 Bundle Pack
|4K video, 2 batteries, Floating hand grip, Waterproof, Carrying case
|Adventure seekers, Travel enthusiasts
|You need a durable, versatile camera for outdoor and water-based activities.
|Insta360 X4-8K Waterproof 360 Optical Zoom Action Camera
|8K, 4K Wide-Angle, 360 Zoom, 135 Min Battery, Ai Editing, Stabilisation
|Extreme sports, Travel, Vlogging
|You want an action camera with cutting-edge 360-degree video recording and AI features.
|DDPAI N1 Dual Channel Car Dash Camera
|1296P Front, 1080P Rear, NightVIS 5G Lens, 256GB Storage, WiFi
|Drivers, Road safety enthusiasts
|You need a dash camera with reliable night vision and a wide coverage area.
|NEXDIGITRON ACE 2 Dash Camera
|2K 1440P, Voice Control, GPS, F1.8 6G Lens, Optional Parking Mode
|Vehicle owners, Daily commuters
|You need a reliable, high-resolution dash camera with voice control and GPS logging.
|Sony Alpha ZV-E10L APS-C Camera
|24.2 MP, 4K Video, 180° Flip Screen, Advanced Autofocus, Clear Audio
|Vloggers, Social media influencers
|You need a vlogging camera with excellent autofocus and audio for content creation.
|Canon EOS R6 Mark II
|24.2 MP, 4K Video, Dual Pixel Autofocus, 20fps Continuous Shooting
|Professional photographers, Videographers
|You need a versatile mirrorless camera for both high-quality stills and videos.
|Fujifilm X-S20 Camera
|26.1MP, 6.2K 30p, IBIS, Eye/Subject Detection, 16-50mm Lens
|Content creators, Vloggers
|You want a compact camera with advanced features for both photography and videography.
|IZI IRIS Pocket 4K Vlogging Camera
|4K video, Dual AMOLED, AI Tracking, 512GB Support, 160-Min Battery
|YouTubers, Instagram influencers
|You need a compact vlogging camera with smooth stabilisation and long battery life.
FAQs
Question : What makes the Sony Alpha ILCE-7M4K camera stand out?
Ans : The Sony Alpha ILCE-7M4K offers 33MP resolution, 4K video, and real-time Eye AF, making it ideal for professional photography and videography.
Question : Is the GoPro Hero12 suitable for extreme sports?
Ans : Yes, the GoPro Hero12 is waterproof, supports 4K video, and includes stabilisation, making it perfect for action-packed sports and adventures.
Question : What’s unique about the Insta360 X4 camera?
Ans : The Insta360 X4 features 8K resolution, 360-degree recording, and AI editing, ideal for immersive content creation and outdoor adventures.
Question : Why choose the Canon EOS R6 Mark II?
Ans : The Canon EOS R6 Mark II offers 24.2MP, 4K video, and fast autofocus, making it a top choice for professionals.
Question : What is the IZI IRIS Pocket 4K camera best for?
Ans : The IZI IRIS Pocket 4K camera is perfect for vloggers, with 4K video, AI tracking, and long battery life for content creators.
