Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Best smartwatches with BT calling under 3,000

The e-commerce giant Amazon has announced its Republic Day sale for this year. The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale will begin from January 19, 2023 and conclude on January 22, 2023. Notably, Amazon Prime members can avail special deals by accessing early from January 18.
During the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023, interested buyers can reap the benefits of great discounts from brands like Redmi, Noise, Fire-boltt, boAt, Apple and more. The e-tailer will provide discounts and cashbacks on electronics, accessories, gadgets, clothing among others. Interestingly, the e-commerce platform will provide up to 40 percent on smartphones, accessories, smartwatches, laptops and more.
Amazon India has also announced a 10 percent instant discount on using SBI credit card and opting EMI transactions for SBI card users. The e-tailer has also revealed that the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale will include budget bazaar, blockbuster deals, pre-booking, 8PM deals and certain new launches. Notably, Amazon Prime members can avail special deals by accessing early from January 18.
Here are some of the best deals on Bluetooth calling smartwatches under ₹3,000 during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale:
boAt Xtend Talk
This smartwatch from boAt is priced at ₹2,499 after the discount. It sports a 1.69-inch HD display and comes with more than 60 sports modes. It features heart monitoring, oxygen tracking, and can also detect stress levels. It is claimed to offer a battery backup of up to 10 days on a single charge without using the Bluetooth calling features. The wearable features more than 100 cloud faces.
Redmi Watch 2 Lite
The Redmi Watch 2 Lite comes at a discounted price of ₹2,499. Customers can avail a 10 percent instant discount up to ₹1250 on SBI Credit Card Non-EMI transactions. It features a 1.55-inch HD LCD display and features more than 100 workout modes. The wearable supports features like SpO2 monitoring,sleep tracking, stress monitoring and more. It comes with more than 120 watch faces and is claimed to offer a battery backup of up to 10 days on a single charge.
Fire-Boltt Gladiator
The Fire-Boltt Gladiator comes at a discounted price of ₹2,999. Customers can avail a 10 percent instant discount up to ₹1250 on SBI Credit Card Non-EMI transactions. It features a 1.96-inch display and features more than 100 workout modes. The wearable supports features like SpO2 monitoring,sleep tracking, stress monitoring and more. It comes with voice assistant support from Siri, Google Assistant and more. The wearable is claimed to offer a battery backup of up to seven days on a single charge.
Noise ColorFit Pro 4
The Noise ColorFit Pro 4 smartwatch comes at a listed price of ₹2,999 after discount. Customers can avail a 10 percent instant discount up to ₹1250 on SBI Credit Card Non-EMI transactions. It features a 1.72-inch TFT LCD display and supports 60Hz of refresh rate. The wearable supports features like SpO2 monitoring,sleep tracking, stress monitoring and more.