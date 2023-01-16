Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Best smartwatches with BT calling under 3,000

boAt Xtend Talk

This smartwatch from boAt is priced at ₹2,499 after the discount. It sports a 1.69-inch HD display and comes with more than 60 sports modes. It features heart monitoring, oxygen tracking, and can also detect stress levels. It is claimed to offer a battery backup of up to 10 days on a single charge without using the Bluetooth calling features. The wearable features more than 100 cloud faces.