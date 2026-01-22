Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Ends Today! Get best laptops at up to 45% off from Dell, HP, Lenovo, Acer and more

Kanika is a senior tech writer, gadget and appliance reviewer, and tech news enthusiast with over six years of experience. She covers new tech trends, gadget reviews, AI developments and product launches, always trying to keep things easy to follow and genuinely useful. Most of her day goes into affiliate work around TVs, soundbars, home audio systems, air conditioners and air purifiers. She compares products, checks prices and looks for deals that fit how people really live and spend. As a senior content producer, Kanika works across news, reviews, explainers and buying guides, trying to keep pace with fast launches without losing sight of what readers actually need. She enjoys slow, honest testing more than hype and is happiest when a story helps someone buy one thing with confidence instead of scrolling for hours. When she is not at her desk, she is usually binge-watching a new series or planning her next trip, collecting small ideas and moments that quietly find their way back into her work.
If you’ve been putting off a laptop upgrade, today is your deadline. The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is in its last few hours, and laptop prices are dropping across the board with discounts going up to 45%. Dell, HP, Lenovo, Acer and other popular brands are in the lineup, so it’s a good time to check models that felt overpriced last week.
acer ALG, Intel Core i5-12th Gen 12450H Processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050-4GB (16GB/1TB) FHD, 15.6"/39.62cm, 144Hz, Win 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.99KG, AL15G-52, Premium Metal Body Gaming LaptopView Details
Dell 15, Intel Core i3 13th Gen -1305U, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, FHD, 15.6"/39.6cm, Windows 11, Office H&S 2024, Carbon Grey, 1.66Kg, [Vostro 3530], Intel UHD Graphics, Narrow Border, Thin & Light LaptopView Details
HP 255 G10 Laptop for Home or Work, 16GB RAM DDR5, 512GB SSD, 15.6" Full HD, Ryzen 3 7335U (Beats Intel i5-1135G7), HDMI, USB-C, Windows 11View Details
HP Laptop 15, Intel Core i5-1335U-13th Gen, (16GB DDR4,512GB SSD) Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, FHD, 15.6''/39.6cm, Win11, M365 Basic(1yr)* Office24, Silver, 1.59kg, Iris Xe, FHD Camera w/ShutterView Details
HP Omnibook 5 OLED, Snapdragon X Processor (16GB LPDDR5x,1TB SSD) 2K OLED, Micro-Edge, 16''/40.6cm, Win11, M365*Office24, Glacier Silver, 1.59kg, fb0001QU, FHD Camera, Backlit, Next-Gen AI LaptopView Details
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Just don’t buy on discount alone. Look for an SSD, pick enough RAM for your daily use, and match the processor to what you actually do. Warranty and return terms matter more than most people realise, especially during the last-day rush. With the sale ending tonight, the better configurations won’t stay in stock for long.
If an HP laptop has been on your shortlist, today’s your best shot to buy it for less. On the last day of the Amazon sale, select HP Pavilion, Victus and 14-inch models are available with discounts going up to 38% off. Focus on SSD storage, at least 8GB RAM, and a processor that matches your workload. Stock usually drops fast on final-day deals.
Top deals
If you want a Dell laptop without stretching your budget, this is the day to check Amazon. The final-day offers show cuts of up to 46% off across Inspiron for regular use, Vostro for office tasks, and G-series machines for entry-level gaming. Pick SSD storage first, then decide RAM based on your work. Also scan for MS Office bundle and warranty terms before placing the order.
Top deals
Lenovo laptop deals are heating up on the last day of the Amazon Sale, with cuts going up to 41% off. If you type a lot, ThinkPad and ThinkBook models still have the best keyboards. Students can save on IdeaPad Slim options, while LOQ machines cover light gaming. Check screen brightness, charger wattage, and warranty terms, not just RAM. The good SKUs disappear early tonight, so shortlist and buy with confidence.
Top deals
Acer is a smart place to look if you want value without cutting too many corners. On the last day of the Amazon sale, Acer laptops are seeing discounts up to 40% off across Aspire for daily tasks, Swift for lighter carry, and Nitro for budget gaming. Focus on thermal design, port selection, and display quality, especially if you work long hours.
Top deals
ASUS is pushing strong last-day laptop offers on Amazon, with discounts reaching up to 31% discount across VivoBook for everyday use, ZenBook for lighter premium builds, and TUF series for gaming on a tighter spend. Pay attention to panel type, battery size, and fan noise in the specs. If you edit photos or juggle tabs all day, a 16GB RAM variant is worth picking over a bigger discount.
Top deals
