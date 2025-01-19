Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
LG 8 Kg, 5 Star, Wi-Fi, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1208Z4M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, 2024 model, Middle Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 12 kg, 5star, AI Ecobubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW12DG6B24ASTL, Navy)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 8 kg, 5 Star, AI Ecobubble, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW80T504DAX1TL, Inox)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
IFB 9Kg 5 Star with Deep Clean Oxyjet Technology, AI Powered, Wi-Fi, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (EXECUTIVE MSC 9014 SSL, Steam Refresh Program with Eco Inverter, Metallic Silver)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Bosch 10kg 5 Star Anti Stain & AI Active Water Plus Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Built in Heater (WGA252ZSIN, Pretreatment, Iron Steam Assist & Allergy Plus, Silver)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Bosch 10.5/6 KG Inverter Fully Automatic Front Load Washer Dryer with LED TOUCH DISPLAY (WNA2E4U1IN,Cast Iron Grey)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Electrolux 8kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with UltraMix, Full Load Vapour Wash for Sustainable Clothing, Hygienic Care, EcoInverter, White, UltimateCare 500, EWF8024R5WB
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Electrolux 8kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with UltraMix, Full Load Vapour Wash for Sustainable Clothing, Hygienic Care, EcoInverter, White, UltimateCare 500, EWF8024R5WB
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Godrej 10 Kg 5 Star, 4 Years comprehensive warranty, With AI Tech, Digi Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (2024 Model, WFEON CEL 1014 IEBT SLSR, Silver Stream, With Steam Wash)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Bosch 9kg 5 Star Anti Stain & AI Active Water Plus Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Built in Heater (WGA1420TIN, Pretreatment & Steam with Anti Bacteria and 5 Star Inverter, Black Grey)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Whirlpool 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter Front Load Fully Automatic Washing Machine with In-Built Heater (XS8014BYM52E, MidNight Grey, Steam Technology, 100+ Tough Stains, 6th Sense Soft Move, 2024 Model)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
LG 9 Kg (Wash) / 5 Kg (Dry), Ai Direct Drive Technology, Steam, TurboWash & Wi-Fi Fully Automatic Front Load Washer Dryer (FHD0905SWM, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Allergy Care, Middle Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
LG 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam, 6 Motion DD & Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Allergy Care, Middle Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
The Amazon Great Republic Day sale ends tonight, and it's the perfect time to grab unbeatable deals on premium washing machines from top brands like Samsung and LG.
With up to 40% off, you can enjoy a high-performance laundry experience at a fraction of the price. These best premium washing machines come with cutting-edge features to make laundry day faster and more efficient, while offering a blend of reliability and quality.
What can you expect? Energy-saving options to high-capacity models, this sale is your chance to bring home a trusted appliance without denting your yearly budget. Don’t miss out on the Amazon sale before it wraps up! Grab your chance to score massive discounts on the best washing machines today!
Be sure to act quickly – the clock is ticking!
The LG 8 Kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine is a game-changer for your laundry needs. With 5-star energy efficiency, Wi-Fi connectivity, Direct Drive Technology, and Steam Wash, it ensures superior cleaning performance. The 6 Motion DD feature provides multiple wash programs tailored to different fabrics, while the Allergy Care setting ensures a gentle yet thorough wash. Featuring an in-built heater and touch panel, it’s perfect for families seeking convenience and top-quality care. Available at a great discount during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025! Don’t miss out on the best premium washing machines.
Specifications
The Samsung 12 kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine delivers outstanding cleaning results with its AI Ecobubble and Super Speed technology. With a 5-star energy rating and Wi-Fi connectivity, it offers both efficiency and convenience. The Hygiene Steam feature with an in-built heater ensures deep sanitisation, while the Digital Inverter motor guarantees quiet and long-lasting performance. Ideal for large households, this washing machine is a must-have during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025. Don’t miss out on the best premium washing machines!
Specifications
The Samsung 8 kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine combines power and efficiency with AI Ecobubble technology and Hygiene Steam. Featuring a 5-star energy rating, it ensures energy-efficient washes while the in-built heater provides deep sanitisation. Wi-Fi connectivity allows for convenient remote control, and the Digital Inverter motor delivers quiet and long-lasting performance. Perfect for families, this washing machine is an essential buy during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025. Don't miss out on the best premium washing machines!
Specifications
The IFB 9Kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Deep Clean Oxyjet Technology offers a powerful wash with AI-powered precision. The 5-star rating ensures energy efficiency, while the Steam Refresh Program provides a sanitised clean. With Wi-Fi connectivity and Eco Inverter technology, this model guarantees quiet, durable performance. The metallic silver finish adds a touch of modernity. Take advantage of the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 to get your hands on the best premium washing machines.
Specifications
The Bosch 10kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Anti-Stain and AI Active Water Plus delivers an exceptional wash. Featuring a built-in heater, Iron Steam Assist, and Allergy Plus, it caters to all fabric needs. The 5-star energy rating ensures efficiency while keeping costs low. The stylish silver design complements any modern home. Don't miss the chance to buy this best premium washing machine during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025.
Specifications
The Bosch 10.5/6 KG Inverter Fully Automatic Front Load Washer Dryer in Cast Iron Grey combines powerful performance and efficiency. With an LED touch display for easy operation, this washer dryer offers a seamless laundry experience. Its inverter motor ensures energy savings while providing superior cleaning results. Ideal for small to medium households, it’s a top pick for those seeking the best premium washing machines. Don't miss the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 for exclusive deals.
Specifications
The Electrolux 8kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine in white offers exceptional performance and sustainability. Featuring UltraMix technology and Full Load Vapour Wash, it delivers hygienic care while protecting your clothes. The EcoInverter motor ensures energy efficiency, making it a great choice for those seeking the best premium washing machines. With UltimateCare 500, your garments stay in top condition, even after multiple washes. Catch this incredible offer in the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025!
Specifications
The Godrej 10 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine offers advanced AI technology and a Digi Inverter for superior energy efficiency. With a 4-year comprehensive warranty, it guarantees reliability. The Steam Wash function provides deep cleaning, ensuring your clothes stay fresh and hygienic. This machine is perfect for those seeking the best premium washing machines at unbeatable prices during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025.
Specifications
The Bosch 9kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine delivers superior cleaning with Anti Stain and AI Active Water Plus technology. Featuring a built-in heater, Pretreatment, and Steam with Anti Bacteria, this machine ensures hygienic and spotless clothes. The 5 Star Inverter technology ensures energy efficiency, making it one of the best premium washing machines. Take advantage of the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 for exclusive deals on top-rated washing machines like this one.
Specifications
The Whirlpool 8kg 5 Star Inverter Front Load Washing Machine (combines power and efficiency. With Steam Technology, it tackles 100+ tough stains and offers advanced 6th Sense Soft Move for gentle yet effective cleaning. The in-built heater ensures hygiene, and the Midnight Grey finish adds a modern touch. This fully automatic washing machine is part of the best premium washing machines collection available during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025.
Specifications
The LG 9kg (Wash) / 5kg (Dry) Washer Dryer offers cutting-edge AI Direct Drive Technology for efficient, gentle washing. Featuring Steam and TurboWash, it ensures effective cleaning while keeping fabrics safe. The Wi-Fi connectivity adds convenience, and the Allergy Care feature offers hygiene. With a modern Middle Black finish, this washer dryer is part of the best premium washing machines selection available during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025.
Specifications
The LG 9kg, 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine combines AI Direct Drive Technology and 6 Motion DD for efficient fabric care. With Steam and Allergy Care features, it offers a superior clean while protecting your clothes. The Wi-Fi connectivity adds convenience, making it one of the best premium washing machines for your home. Grab this offer during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 for a powerful and smart laundry experience.
Specifications
Similar articles for you
Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Over 80% off on best water purifiers from top brands with latest purification technology
Amazon Great Republic Day sale 2025: Up to 55% off on best refrigerators with latest technology from top brands
Amazon sale 2025: Grab the best gadgets and top accessories, including power banks, this Republic Day
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale LIVE for Prime members: Up to 68% off on room heaters to beat the winter chill
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.