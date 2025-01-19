The Amazon Great Republic Day sale ends tonight! Don’t miss out on exclusive deals with up to 40% off on premium washing machines from top brands like Samsung and LG. Shop now to grab the best discounts!

With up to 40% off, you can enjoy a high-performance laundry experience at a fraction of the price. These best premium washing machines come with cutting-edge features to make laundry day faster and more efficient, while offering a blend of reliability and quality.

What can you expect? Energy-saving options to high-capacity models, this sale is your chance to bring home a trusted appliance without denting your yearly budget.

The LG 8 Kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine is a game-changer for your laundry needs. With 5-star energy efficiency, Wi-Fi connectivity, Direct Drive Technology, and Steam Wash, it ensures superior cleaning performance. The 6 Motion DD feature provides multiple wash programs tailored to different fabrics, while the Allergy Care setting ensures a gentle yet thorough wash. Featuring an in-built heater and touch panel, it's perfect for families seeking convenience and top-quality care.

Specifications Weight 8 kg Technology Direct Drive Features Steam Wash, Allergy Care Model Year 2024

The Samsung 12 kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine delivers outstanding cleaning results with its AI Ecobubble and Super Speed technology. With a 5-star energy rating and Wi-Fi connectivity, it offers both efficiency and convenience. The Hygiene Steam feature with an in-built heater ensures deep sanitisation, while the Digital Inverter motor guarantees quiet and long-lasting performance. Ideal for large households, this washing machine is a must-have during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025.

Specifications Capacity 12 kg Technology AI Ecobubble, Super Speed Features Hygiene Steam, Wi-Fi Colour Navy

The Samsung 8 kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine combines power and efficiency with AI Ecobubble technology and Hygiene Steam. Featuring a 5-star energy rating, it ensures energy-efficient washes while the in-built heater provides deep sanitisation. Wi-Fi connectivity allows for convenient remote control, and the Digital Inverter motor delivers quiet and long-lasting performance.

Specifications Capacity 8 kg Features AI Ecobubble, Hygiene Steam Technology Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter Colour Inox

The IFB 9Kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Deep Clean Oxyjet Technology offers a powerful wash with AI-powered precision. The 5-star rating ensures energy efficiency, while the Steam Refresh Program provides a sanitised clean. With Wi-Fi connectivity and Eco Inverter technology, this model guarantees quiet, durable performance. The metallic silver finish adds a touch of modernity.

Specifications Capacity 9 Kg Features Deep Clean Oxyjet, AI-Powered Technology Wi-Fi, Eco Inverter Colour Metallic Silver

The Bosch 10kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Anti-Stain and AI Active Water Plus delivers an exceptional wash. Featuring a built-in heater, Iron Steam Assist, and Allergy Plus, it caters to all fabric needs. The 5-star energy rating ensures efficiency while keeping costs low. The stylish silver design complements any modern home.

Specifications Capacity 10 Kg Features Anti-Stain, AI Active Water Plus Technology Built-in Heater, Iron Steam Assist Colour Silver

The Bosch 10.5/6 KG Inverter Fully Automatic Front Load Washer Dryer in Cast Iron Grey combines powerful performance and efficiency. With an LED touch display for easy operation, this washer dryer offers a seamless laundry experience. Its inverter motor ensures energy savings while providing superior cleaning results. Ideal for small to medium households, it's a top pick for those seeking the best premium washing machines.