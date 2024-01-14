Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is here and the e-commerce giant attractive discounts on a number of smartphones, making the deal sweeter for people in search of a new smartphone. The top phones on discount during the recent sale includes many notable names including iPhone 13 , Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and more.

Checkout the top deals on smartphones right now:

1) iPhone 13 at ₹ 48,999:

The iPhone 13 is listed at ₹49,999 on Amazon during the Republic Day sale and the price can be further reduced to ₹48,999 with a ₹1,000 discount on payment made through SBI Bank credit card or EMI transaction. The e-commerce giant is also offering an exchange value of up to ₹22,500 on the return of an older handset.

Notably, the iPhone 13 is usually priced at ₹53,000 for the 128GB version on Amazon and Flipkart.

2) OnePlus Nord 3 5G at ₹ 27,499:

The OnePlus Nord 3 vanilla variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is available at a listed price of ₹29,999 during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. Moreover, the e-commerce giant is also offering a ₹1,000 coupon discount and up to ₹1,250 discount while paying through SBI bank credit cards.

3) iQOO 11 5G:

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powered iQOO 11 5G is available at a listed price of ₹44,999 during the Republic Day sale on Amazon. Moreover, the company is also offering a ₹2,000 discount on making the payment through SBI Bank credit cards.

4) Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy S23 Ultra:

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (12GB RAM/ 256GB storage) is currently listed at a price of ₹1,24,999 on Amazon but the company is also offering a ₹10,000 instant discount while making payment via the HDFC Bank credit cards.

5) Redmi Note 13:

The newly launched Redmi Note 13 is available at a price of ₹17,999 during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale. However, the price of Redmi's mid range smartphone can be further brought down by ₹1,000 on making payment using SBI bank credit cards.

