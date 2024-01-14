Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is here and the e-commerce giant attractive discounts on a number of smartphones, making the deal sweeter for people in search of a new smartphone. The top phones on discount during the recent sale includes many notable names including iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and more.
Checkout the top deals on smartphones right now:
1) iPhone 13 at ₹48,999:
The iPhone 13 is listed at ₹49,999 on Amazon during the Republic Day sale and the price can be further reduced to ₹48,999 with a ₹1,000 discount on payment made through SBI Bank credit card or EMI transaction. The e-commerce giant is also offering an exchange value of up to ₹22,500 on the return of an older handset.
Notably, the iPhone 13 is usually priced at ₹53,000 for the 128GB version on Amazon and Flipkart.
2) OnePlus Nord 3 5G at ₹27,499:
The OnePlus Nord 3 vanilla variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is available at a listed price of ₹29,999 during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. Moreover, the e-commerce giant is also offering a ₹1,000 coupon discount and up to ₹1,250 discount while paying through SBI bank credit cards.
3) iQOO 11 5G:
The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powered iQOO 11 5G is available at a listed price of ₹44,999 during the Republic Day sale on Amazon. Moreover, the company is also offering a ₹2,000 discount on making the payment through SBI Bank credit cards.
4) Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy S23 Ultra:
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (12GB RAM/ 256GB storage) is currently listed at a price of ₹1,24,999 on Amazon but the company is also offering a ₹10,000 instant discount while making payment via the HDFC Bank credit cards.
5) Redmi Note 13:
The newly launched Redmi Note 13 is available at a price of ₹17,999 during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale. However, the price of Redmi's mid range smartphone can be further brought down by ₹1,000 on making payment using SBI bank credit cards.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!