Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: iPhone 13 to get a significant price cut, to available under ₹50,000
During Amazon's Great Republic Day sale, the iPhone 13 will be priced at ₹49,999, with a potential further discount to ₹48,999. Customers can also get up to ₹22,500 exchange value on returning an older handset. The sale starts on January 13 and lasts until January 17.
Amazon has recently confirmed that its Great Republic Day Sale will begin on January 13. During the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, the iPhone 13 will get a significant price cut and will be available for under ₹50,000.
