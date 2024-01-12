 Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: iPhone 13 to get a significant price cut, to available under ₹50,000 | Mint
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: iPhone 13 to get a significant price cut, to available under ₹50,000

During Amazon's Great Republic Day sale, the iPhone 13 will be priced at ₹49,999, with a potential further discount to ₹48,999. Customers can also get up to ₹22,500 exchange value on returning an older handset. The sale starts on January 13 and lasts until January 17.

Apple iPhone 13 series. (Apple)Premium
Apple iPhone 13 series. (Apple)

Amazon has recently confirmed that its Great Republic Day Sale will begin on January 13. During the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, the iPhone 13 will get a significant price cut and will be available for under 50,000.

The sale will begin on Amazon at 12pm on January 13 and will run until January 17. However, discounts for Amazon Prime customers will start at midnight on January 13.

The iPhone 13 will be listed at 49,999 on Amazon during the Republic Day sale and the price can be further reduced to 48,999 with a 1,000 discount on payment through SBI Bank credit card or EMI transaction. The e-commerce giant is also offering an exchange value of up to 22,500 on the return of an older handset.

Notably, the iPhone 13 is priced at 53,000 for the 128GB version on Amazon and Flipkart. Apart from the iPhone 13, other iPhone variants including the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 15 series are also expected to see some price cuts during the upcoming Flipkart and Amazon sale.

iPhone 13 specifications: 

The iPhone 13 has dimensions of 146.7x71.5x7.65 mm and a weight of 173 grams. It is equipped with Ceramic Shield protection on the front and boasts an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The device features a 6.1-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2532x1170 pixels, offering a pixel density of 460 PPI. This display is HDR and Display P3 certified, and it achieves a peak brightness of 1200 nits.

Powering the iPhone 13 is Apple's A15 Bionic chipset, built on the same 5nm manufacturing process, and it includes a 6-core CPU.

For optics, the smartphone is equipped with a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera featuring an f/1.6 aperture, and it also includes a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens with an f/2.4 aperture and a 120-degree field of view. The iPhone 13's cameras have the capability to capture 4K 60fps HDR videos with support for Dolby Vision.

Published: 12 Jan 2024, 10:20 AM IST
