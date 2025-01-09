Hello User
Next Story
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Amazon Great Republic Day sale is almost here: Blockbuster deals on smartwatches, get over 90% off on top brands

Amazon Great Republic Day sale is almost here: Blockbuster deals on smartwatches, get over 90% off on top brands

Bharat Sharma

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is just around the corner, offering blockbuster deals on smartwatches. Enjoy discounts of up to 90% on top brands, making it the perfect time to upgrade your wearable tech at unbeatable prices this Amazon sale.

Blockbuster smartwatch deals: Up to 90% off in the Amazon sale 2025.
Our Picks Best overall product Best value for money

Our Picks

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is almost here, beginning on January 13, with Prime members getting an exclusive early start at midnight. This year’s sale offers exceptional deals on the best smartwatches from leading brands like Apple, Samsung, Amazfit, OnePlus, Garmin, and more.

Shoppers can enjoy discounts of up to 90%, making it the perfect time to upgrade your wearable tech. Whether you're looking for a high-end Apple Watch with advanced health features, a Samsung Galaxy Watch for seamless connectivity, or a Garmin for top-tier fitness tracking, you'll find unbeatable prices on a variety of models during the Amazon sale 2025.

These smartwatches offer everything from heart rate monitoring and GPS to sleep tracking and notifications, helping you stay connected and active. Don’t miss out on these blockbuster smartwatch deals during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. Mark your calendars and be ready to grab the best offers available!

The Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Max Smart Watch is packed with features, including a 2.01-inch display, Bluetooth calling, and over 120 sports modes. With a built-in health suite and voice assistance, this smartwatch offers everything you need to stay connected and fit. Don’t miss out on this must-have wearable at great prices during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. Grab one of the best smartwatches at unbeatable discounts today!

Specifications

Display
2.01-inch Full Touchscreen
Sports Modes
120+ Modes
Health Features
Health Suite (Heart Rate, SpO2, Sleep Monitor)
Connectivity
Bluetooth Calling & Voice Assistance

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm, Silver) boasts a 3nm processor, dual GPS, and sapphire glass for durability. With 5ATM and IP68 ratings, it’s perfect for fitness tracking, featuring HR, SpO2, BP, and ECG monitors. Get this exceptional smartwatch at amazing prices during the Amazon sale 2025 —perfect for those seeking the best smartwatches.

Specifications

Processor
3nm Processor
Display
Sapphire Glass & Armour Aluminium
Fitness Features
HR, SpO2, BP, and ECG Monitor
Water Resistance
5ATM & IP68

The Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm) features a silver aluminium case with a denim sport band. With an always-on Retina display, ECG app, and advanced fitness tracking features, it's a perfect companion for staying active and healthy. Water-resistant and equipped with GPS, it's one of the best smartwatches available. Don’t miss the chance to grab it during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale!

Specifications

Display
Always-On Retina Display
Fitness Features
ECG App & Fitness Tracker
Case
Silver Aluminium with Denim Sport Band
Water Resistance
Water-Resistant

The Garmin Venu Sq 2 GPS Smartwatch offers all-day health monitoring with advanced features like heart rate tracking, SpO2, and sleep monitoring. Its AMOLED display provides crisp visuals, while the long-lasting battery ensures reliability throughout the day. Ideal for fitness enthusiasts, this smartwatch is available at great discounts during the Amazon sale, making it one of the best smartwatches to own.

Specifications

Display
AMOLED Display
Health Monitoring
All-Day Health Monitoring (HR, SpO2, Sleep)
Battery Life
Long-Lasting Battery
GPS
Built-in GPS

The Noise Pulse 2 Max Smartwatch offers a 1.85" display with 550 nits brightness, perfect for outdoor visibility. Bluetooth calling, a 10-day battery life, and 100+ sports modes make it a versatile fitness tracker. Available in rose pink, it’s an ideal choice for both men and women. Shop this top-tier smartwatch during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale at unbeatable prices, and enjoy all the best smartwatch features!

Specifications

Display
1.85" Display with 550 NITS Brightness
Battery Life
10 Days Battery
Connectivity
Bluetooth Calling
Sports Modes
100+ Sports Modes

Also read: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale begins on Jan 13: Add the best cameras to your wishlist from top brands like Sony, GoPro

The Amazfit Active Edge 46mm Smartwatch offers built-in GPS, ultra-long 16-day battery life, and 10 ATM water resistance, making it a durable companion for active users. With Zepp Coach™ for smarter training and accurate health readings, it's perfect for both iOS and Android users. Grab this exceptional smartwatch during the Amazon sale 2025 and enjoy unbeatable deals on the best smartwatches!

Specifications

Battery Life
Ultra-Long 16-Day Battery
Water Resistance
10 ATM Water Resistance
GPS
Built-in GPS
Health Features
Zepp Coach™ & Accurate Readings

The Redmi Watch 5 Lite features a 1.96" AMOLED screen, in-built GPS, and Bluetooth calling with 2-mic ENC. It offers 18-day battery life, 160+ sports modes, and comprehensive health tracking (SpO2, heart rate, and female health). Available in light gold, it's perfect for those looking for a premium smartwatch experience. Don't miss out on the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale to grab this top smartwatch at incredible prices!

Specifications

Display
1.96" AMOLED Screen
Battery Life
18 Days Battery Life
Health Tracking
SpO2, Heart Rate & Female Health
Sports Modes
160+ Sports Modes

Also read: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 dates revealed: Hurry and add products with blockbuster deals to your wishlist today

The Amazfit Bip 5 Unity 46mm Smartwatch features a 1.91" high-resolution display, Bluetooth phone calling, and 120+ sports modes. With 11-day battery life and 24-hour health monitoring, it’s the perfect smartwatch for both Android and iOS users. Available in charcoal, this model is perfect for fitness enthusiasts. Don’t miss the chance to grab this top-rated smartwatch during the Amazon sale for unbeatable deals!

Specifications

Display
1.91" High-Resolution Display
Battery Life
11-Day Battery
Health Monitoring
24-Hour Health Monitoring
Sports Modes
120+ Sports Modes

The OnePlus Watch 2R features Wear OS 4, powered by the Snapdragon W5 chipset, offering up to 100 hours of battery life. With a 1.43" AMOLED display, dual-frequency GPS, 100+ sports modes, and 5 ATM water resistance, this smartwatch is perfect for fitness enthusiasts. Available in forest green, it’s an ideal choice for both style and performance. Grab this top smartwatch during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale at fantastic prices!

Specifications

Display
1.43" AMOLED Display
Battery Life
Up to 100 Hours
GPS
Dual Frequency GPS
Water Resistance
5 ATM & IP68

Also read: Best 5-star AC: Top 9 picks to stay comfortable and save money during the cruel summer season

The Huawei Watch Fit 2 Smartwatch features a 44mm FullView AMOLED display, Bluetooth calling, and up to 10-day battery life. With fitness tracking, auto SpO2 monitoring, and 5 ATM water resistance, it's ideal for health-conscious individuals. Available in midnight black, it's the perfect smartwatch for daily use. Don’t miss the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale for amazing deals on this highly-rated smartwatch!

Specifications

Display
44mm FullView AMOLED Display
Health Features
Auto SpO2 Monitor & Fitness Tracking
Water Resistance
5 ATM
Battery Life
Up to 10 Days

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm, LTE) offers up to 100 hours of battery life, powered by a 3nm processor. Featuring dual GPS, BP & ECG monitoring, and 10 ATM water resistance, it also includes sapphire glass and titanium for durability. With quick button access, a siren, and energy score tracking, it’s the ultimate smartwatch for active users. Grab it at incredible discounts during the Amazon sale.

Specifications

Display
Sapphire Glass & Titanium
Battery Life
Up to 100 Hours
Health Monitoring
BP & ECG Monitor
Water Resistance
10 ATM & IP68

Also read: Best cold press juicers: Top 10 options to elevate your health with cutting-edge technology

The boAt Wave Style Call Smartwatch features a 1.69" HD display and advanced Bluetooth calling with a dedicated chip. It offers a DIY watch face studio, health ecosystem, live cricket scores, and quick replies. With heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, it’s perfect for those seeking fitness and connectivity. Available in cherry blossom, this smartwatch is a must-have during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale!

Specifications

Display
1.69" HD Display
Health Features
HR & SpO2 Monitoring
Connectivity
Advanced Bluetooth Calling
Extras
DIY Watch Face Studio & Live Cricket Scores

FAQs

Question : What are the benefits of a smartwatch?

Ans : Smartwatches track health metrics, offer notifications, manage calls, and support fitness goals, providing a convenient, all-in-one solution.

Question : Can I use a smartwatch without a phone?

Ans : Yes, many smartwatches offer independent features like GPS, fitness tracking, and offline music without needing a phone connection.

Question : How long do smartwatch batteries last?

Ans : Battery life varies, ranging from 1 to 16 days depending on usage, brand, and features, like continuous heart rate monitoring.

Question : Are smartwatches waterproof?

Ans : Many smartwatches, including those with a 5ATM or higher rating, are water-resistant and suitable for swimming or outdoor activities.

Question : Which smartwatch is best for fitness tracking?

Ans : For fitness enthusiasts, models like Garmin Venu Sq 2 or Amazfit Bip 5 Unity offer comprehensive fitness and health tracking.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Bharat Sharma

It's an exciting time to be in love in with tech—be it the frenetic pace of AI, the myriad uses of gadgets, and how technology is changing everyday life. As a tech journalist, I believe tech and gadgets have the potential to solve all of the world's problems if used holistically, and my job is make to it more relatable and understandable.
