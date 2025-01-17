|Product
|Rating
|Price
Acer Nitro VG240Y M3 23.8 Inch IPS Full HD Gaming LCD Monitor with LED Backlight I AMD Freesync Premium I 0.5 MS Response, 180 Hz Refresh Rate I 2 x HDMI, 1 x DP I Stereo Speakers I HDR 10 I BlackView Details
₹12,999
ZEBRONICS Zeb-V19Hd 18.5 Inch (46.99 Cm) Led Monitor with Supporting Hdmi, Vga Input, Hd 1366 X 768 Pixels, 16.7M Colors, Glossy Panel, Slim Design & Wall Mountable, BlackView Details
₹3,849
Samsung 27-Inch(68.5cm) FHD, 1800R Curved 1,920 X 1,080 LED Monitor, VA Panel, Slim Design, AMD Freesync, Flicker Free, HDMI, Audio Port (LC27R500FHWXXL, Dark Blue Gray)View Details
₹11,999
MSI G255F 24.5 Inch FHD Gaming Monitor - 1920 x 1080 Rapid IPS Panel, 180 Hz / 1ms (GtG), 99% sRGB Colour Gamut, Adaptive-Sync - DP 1.2a, HDMI 2.0b CECView Details
₹15,500
LG 29WQ500 (29 inch) UltraWide FHD (2560 x 1080) IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™, 100Hz, 1ms, HDR10, OnScreen Control & Dual Controller, 3-Side Virtually Borderless, Dynamic Action Sync - BlackView Details
WZATCO Yuva Go Android 13.0 Smart Projector, 2X Brighter, 1080P & 4K Support, Rotatable Design, Auto & 4D Keystone with Netflix, Prime etc, WiFi 6 & BT, Screen Mirroring, ARC, 720P NativeView Details
₹6,480
Portronics Beem 440 Smart LED Projector with 720p HD Resolution, Rotatable Design, Built-in Streaming Apps (Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar), 2000 Lumens, Screen Mirroring, 3 Watts Speaker (White)View Details
₹5,990
WZATCO Yuva Elite Automatic, Native 1080P Ultra Bright 12600 Lumens Projector for Home, 250” Screen | 5W Speaker | 2 Way Bluetooth | USB Screen MirroringView Details
₹9,990
E Gate K9 Pro-Max (Upgraded) Automatic Projector, 5400 Lumens & 750fc | Full HD 1080p Native | Auto Focus + Auto Keystone | 534cm Max Screen | HDMI, Dual WiFi & BT | Android, Netflix, Prime etc.View Details
₹12,980
Lifelong Lightbeam Smart Projector for Home 4K Support, Native 720p HD Resolution, 2500 Lumen, Rotabable Design, Speaker, Android 11 with Built-in Apps (Netflix, Prime, Youtube) WiFi, 100''Max DisplayView Details
₹6,490
Lifelong LightBeam Plus Smart Projector for Home, Native 720p with 4K Support, 4500 Lumens, Android 11 with Built-in apps (Netflix, Prime, YouTube) Freestyle Design, Speaker, WiFi, 100" Max DisplayView Details
₹8,490
ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 18, Smart Vertical Projector, 7200 Lumens, 4K Support, Dolby Audio, 200 inch Screen Size, HDMI, USB, WiFi, Supports Bluetooth, 1080p Native, Electronic Focus, APP Support, MiracastView Details
₹14,999
ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 55, Smart Projector, 8000 Lumens, 4K Support, 150 Inch Screen Size, Quad Core Processor, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB, WiFi, mSD, AUX, 1080p Native, APP Support, MiracastView Details
₹12,999
BenQ MX560 XGA Business & Education Projector, DLP, 4000 Lumens High Brightness, 20000:1 High Contrast Ratio, Dual HDMI, USB-A, Upto 15000 Hrs Extra-Long Lamp Life, 10 W Speaker, 3D Capable, WhiteView Details
₹30,990
LG CineBeam Q HU710PB 4K UHD Smart Portable Laser Projector (3840x2160), Upto 120" Screen, 450,000:1 Contrast Ratio, 3-Channel RGB Laser, 360° Handle, Auto Screen Adjustment, Airplay & Screen ShareView Details
₹99,999
HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.59kg), Anti-Glare, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) FHD Laptop, Iris Xe Graphics, FHD Camera, Backlit KB, fd0316TU/fd0315TUView Details
₹53,990
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H 15.6" (38.1cm) FHD IPS 300 Nits Thin & Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Win 11/Office Home 2024/1Yr ADP Free/Grey/1.6Kg), 83EM00GTINView Details
₹60,990
Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 chip, 13.3-inch/33.74 cm Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space GreyView Details
₹69,990
HP Victus, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, NVIDIA RTX 3050, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD (Win11, Office21, Blue, 2.37kg) 144Hz, 9MS, IPS, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) Gaming Laptop, Backlit kb, Enhanced Cooling, fb0106AX/Fb0112AXView Details
₹57,990
ASUS Vivobook 16" FHD+ (1920 x 1200), 60Hz 300nits, Core i5-12500H, (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Intel Iris Xᵉ Graphics/Win 11/Office Home/Fingerprint/42WHr Battery/Transparent Silver/1.88kg), X1605ZAC-MB541WSView Details
₹51,990
HP Laptop 15, Intel Core Ultra 5 125H, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, 16GB DDR5, 1TB SSD, Intel Graphics, 1080p FHD Camera w/Privacy Shutter, Anti-Glare, Backlit KB (Win 11, Silver, 1.65 kg), fd1197TUView Details
₹69,990
ASUS Vivobook 16, IntelCore™ i3-1215U 12th Gen, Thin and Light Laptop, 16-inch (40.64 cm) FHD+, (8 GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Fingerprint/Black/1.88kg), X1605ZAB-MB322WSView Details
₹31,990
Dell {Smartchoice} G15-5530 Core i5-13450HX| NVIDIA RTX 3050, 6GB (16GB RAM|1TB SSD, FHD|Window 11|MS Office' 21|15.6" (39.62cm)|Dark Shadow Grey|2.65Kg|Gaming LaptopView Details
₹72,990
Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop, Windows 11 Home, Intel Core i5-1235U Processor, 8GB RAM + 512GB SSD, 15.6" FHD Window 11 + Mso '21, 15 Month Mcafee, Spill-Resistant Keyboard, Black, 1.66KgView Details
₹43,490
Dell Vostro 15 3520 Laptop - 15.6 inch (39.62cm) FHD Display, Intel Core i5-1235U, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, Titan Grey, 1.69Kg, Ideal for Business Users, Perfect for Productivity and CollaborationView Details
₹47,990
Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV UA32T4380AKXXL (Glossy Black)View Details
₹13,490
Xiaomi Smart TV A 80 cm (32) HD Ready Smart Google LED TV L32MA-AIN (Black)View Details
₹11,999
LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC (Dark Iron Gray)View Details
₹13,490
Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) E68N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google QLED TV 55E68N (Grey)View Details
₹36,999
LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)View Details
₹42,990
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE70BKLXL (Black)View Details
₹28,990
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE77AKLXL (Black)View Details
₹30,490
TCL 139 cm (55 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55V6B (Black)View Details
₹30,990
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55DUE77AKLXL (Black)View Details
₹43,990
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV UA43T5450AKXXL (Black)View Details
₹23,990
JBL Bar 2.1 Deep Bass (MK2), Soundbar with 6.5” Down-Firing Wireless Subwoofer, 2.1 Channel, Built-in Dolby Digital, Bluetooth, HDMI & Optical Connectivity (300W)View Details
₹19,999
Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – BlueView Details
₹38,999
Xiaomi Pad 6| Qualcomm Snapdragon 870| Powered by HyperOS |144Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 256GB| 2.8K+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm) Tablet| Dolby Vision Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| GrayView Details
₹21,999
Lenovo Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna GreyView Details
₹15,999
HONOR Pad 9 with Free Bluetooth Keyboard, 12.1-Inch 2.5K Display, 8GB, 256GB Storage, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 (4nm), 8 Speakers, Up-to 17 Hours, Android 13, WiFi Tablet, Metal Body, GrayView Details
₹19,999
Apple iPad Air 11″ (M2): Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera / 12MP Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — PurpleView Details
₹57,999
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, GraphiteView Details
₹17,499
Lenovo Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna GreyView Details
₹17,999
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 27.69 cm (10.9 inch) Display, RAM 6 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, GrayView Details
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, S Pen in-Box, 31.50 cm (12.4 inch) Display, RAM 12 GB, ROM 256 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, MintView Details
The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale has unbeatable discounts of over 70% off on home entertainment essentials, including monitors and projectors. If you’ve been waiting for the perfect time to upgrade your entertainment setup, this is it!
Along with incredible deals on the best monitors and projectors, the sale also offers massive savings on TVs, tablets, laptops, and soundbars. It doesn’t matter if you're looking to refresh your home office or create a cinema-like experience at home, you’ll find top-quality gadgets at prices you can’t resist.
The Amazon sale is the perfect opportunity to grab high-performance products and tech upgrades for every corner of your home. Don't miss out—these fantastic deals won’t last long during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.
The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale brings unbeatable deals on the best monitors. Whether you're upgrading your workspace or setting up a home entertainment system, you'll find top-rated monitors at amazing prices. With huge discounts on a wide range of sizes and features, now is the perfect time to grab the perfect monitor for work, gaming, or leisure. Don't miss out on these incredible offers during the Amazon sale!
The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale offers fantastic deals on the best projectors. Perfect for home theatres or presentations, these projectors provide top-notch quality at unbeatable prices. Take advantage of massive discounts on a variety of models, including 4K, HD, and smart projectors. Don't miss out on this limited-time opportunity to grab the ideal projector for your needs during the Amazon sale and elevate your viewing experience.
The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale offers incredible deals on the best laptops. Upgrade your work or gaming setup with high-performance laptops at unbeatable prices. From powerful processors to stunning displays, there’s something for everyone. Don’t miss out on the chance to grab a new laptop from top brands during the Amazon sale. Take advantage of these limited-time offers to secure your perfect laptop at an amazing price!
The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is the perfect time to grab the best TVs at amazing discounts. From stunning 4K displays to smart TVs, you’ll find a wide range of options to suit your needs. Upgrade your viewing experience with top brands offering incredible savings. Don't miss out on these limited-time offers to bring home a new TV during the Amazon sale and transform your entertainment setup.
The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale brings fantastic deals on the best soundbars. Elevate your audio experience with high-quality sound systems that offer immersive sound for movies, music, and gaming. Enjoy massive discounts on top brands and various models. Don't miss out on this chance to upgrade your home theatre setup with a new soundbar during the Amazon sale. Grab the best offers before they’re gone!
The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale offers amazing deals on the best tablets. Perfect for work, entertainment, or learning, you can find top-rated models at unbeatable prices. Take advantage of huge discounts on a variety of brands and features, from powerful performance to stunning displays. Don’t miss your chance to grab a new tablet during the Amazon sale and boost your productivity and entertainment experience at home.
