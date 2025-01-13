|Product
Haier 598 L, 3 Star, 83% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free, Side by Side Refrigerator, (HRT-683GK, Graphite Black)View Details
₹81,990
Samsung 385 L, 2 Star, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT42C5532S9/HL, Silver, Refined Inox, 2024 Model)View Details
₹41,990
LG 343 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (2023 Model, GL-S382SDSX, Dazzle Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze)View Details
₹37,990
Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox, 2024 Model)View Details
₹79,990
Midea 233 L 3 Star Frost Free 9 IN 1 Convertible|10 Years Compressor Warranty|1 Year Product Warranty |Real Inverter|Double Door Refrigerator (MDRT359FGI28, Jazz Black, 2023 Model)View Details
₹21,990
Whirlpool 300 L Frost-Free Triple-Door Refrigerator (FP 343D PROTTON ROY, Steel Onyx, Double Door Refrigerator Space)View Details
₹32,990
Godrej 180 L 2 Star Advanced Capillary Technology, With Jumbo Vegetable Tray Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator(2023 Model, RD EDGE 205B WRF PP BL, Pep Blue)View Details
₹11,990
IFB 197L 5 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator with Advanced Inverter Compressor (2024, IFBDC-2235DRBED, Midnight Bloom Red) Extraordinary Storage with Humidity Controller with Base DrawerView Details
₹17,490
Whirlpool 60cm 1425 m3/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 11 Years Warranty | Made In India (CGBF PRO 603 HAC BK HOOD, Touch + Gesture Control, Black)View Details
₹12,999
Elica 60cm 1500 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with BLDC Motor and 15 Years Warranty (WDFL 600 BLDC HAC LTW MS NERO)View Details
₹13,990
Faber 60cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney|Autoclean Alarm|Mood Light|12Yr Warranty on Motor 2Yr Comprehensive by Faber|Baffle Filter|Touch & Gesture|HOOD PRIMUS PLUS ENERGY IN HCSC BK 60,BlackView Details
₹14,290
Faber 60 Cm 1350 M3/Hr Slant, Filterless Auto Clean Chimney,12 Yr Warranty On Motor (2 Yr Comprehensive), Itailan Design, (HOOD BLISS FL SC AC BK 60, Touch & Gesture Control, Black)View Details
₹19,990
Glen 60cm 1500 m3/hr Wall Mounted Kitchen Chimney| Filterless| Auto Clean| Digital Display| 7 Yrs Motor &1Yrs Comprehensive Warranty by Glen| Touch & Gesture Control| (Senza Turbo Black 60cm)View Details
₹12,990
Elica 90 cm 1400 m3/hr Autoclean Baffle Filter Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (BFCG 900 HAC LTW MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control)View Details
₹14,999
Faber 90cm 1500m³/hr BLDC Autoclean Chimney|Black Matt Filterless|Oil Collector|Touch & Gesture Control|9 Speed|LED|12 Yrs on Motor, 2 Yrs Comprehensive Warranty by Faber|HOOD IRIS BLDC FL HC BK 90View Details
₹20,290
Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 9 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (2024 Model, WTT90UHA/OK5B1B1S23, Black, Pulsator Wash Method and Double waterfall technology)View Details
₹12,190
Samsung 8 kg, 5 Star, AI Ecobubble, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW80T504DAX1TL, Inox)View Details
₹36,990
LG 8 Kg, 5 Star, Wi-Fi, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1208Z4M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, 2024 model, Middle Black)View Details
₹34,990
Bosch 8 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ2826BIN, Shiny Silver, AI active water plus, In-Built Heater)View Details
₹34,490
IFB 8 Kg 5 Star Powered by AI with 9 Swirl Wash, WiFi, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (Senator MBN 8012, Steam Refresh Program with Eco Inverter, Mocha)View Details
₹33,990
Samsung 9 kg, 5 star, Ecobubble, Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA90BG4542BDTL, Versailles Gray)View Details
₹23,990
Whirlpool 8.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (ACE DRY 8.5 Kg, GREY DAZZLE ,2x Drying Power)View Details
₹12,910
Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2022 Model, FTL28U, White)View Details
₹26,490
Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Waranty, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, Heavy-Duty Cooling at 52 Deg Celcius, 2024 Model, AC 1.5T EI 18NINV3R32 WYE, White)View Details
₹32,490
Cruise 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with 7-Stage Air Filtration (100% Copper, Convertible 4-in-1, PM 2.5 Filter, 2024 Model, CWCVBK-VQ1W173, White)View Details
₹29,990
Hitachi 2 Ton Class 3 Star, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter, 2024 Model - 3400FXL RAS.G322PCBIBF, White)View Details
₹48,748.1
Godrej 2 Ton 3 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, I-Sense Technology, 2024 Model, AC 2T EI 24IINV3R32 WWR, White)View Details
₹42,990
The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is LIVE. This sale brings you unbeatable discounts of up to 65% off on the best large appliances. This is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your home with top-rated products, including washing machines, refrigerators, chimneys, and air conditioners. Discover energy-efficient washing machines with quick wash options, advanced refrigerators offering smart cooling, and high-performance chimneys that keep your kitchen fresh. You can also find the latest air conditioners with fast cooling and inverter technology for ultimate comfort.
With trusted brands like LG, Samsung, Voltas, and more, these appliances combine top-notch performance with sleek designs. Shop now to take advantage of these massive savings before they disappear. Don’t miss out on the chance to bring home the best large appliances at incredible prices.
Gear up for massive savings with the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, offering up to 40% off on top-rated refrigerators. Upgrade your kitchen with premium models from trusted brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, and more, all at unbeatable prices. From a spacious double-door refrigerator to an energy-efficient single-door option, this Amazon sale has something for everyone. Explore advanced features like frost-free cooling, convertible designs, and inverter technology, ensuring long-lasting freshness and savings on electricity. Don’t miss this golden opportunity to revamp your home essentials. Shop now on Amazon and bring home the perfect refrigerator at an incredible price before the sale ends.
Give your kitchen a makeover with premium chimneys now available at up to 65% off during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. Choose from popular brands like Faber, Elica, and Hindware, offering cutting-edge designs and unmatched performance. Enjoy a smoke-free and odour-free cooking experience with features like high suction power, easy-to-clean filters, and sleek finishes that complement any kitchen décor. Perfect for keeping your space fresh and grease-free, these chimneys are a must-have upgrade.
Revamp your laundry game with the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale! You can snag up to 45% off on some of the best washing machines out there. Whether you’re into fully automatic or semi-automatic models, you’ll find amazing deals on brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, and Bosch. Choose from advanced features like inverter technology, quick wash modes, and smart sensors for a hassle-free and energy-efficient laundry experience. Be it a compact model or a high-capacity machine, this sale has the perfect pick for every home.
This is your chance to grab the best air conditioners at unbelievable prices! The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale brings you up to 50% off on the best ACs. Look out for smart features like inverter technology, energy efficiency, and faster cooling to make your summers more relaxing. With trusted brands like LG, Voltas, Daikin, and Samsung, you can count on superior performance and advanced features. Enjoy faster cooling, anti-dust filters, smart controls, and energy efficiency that keeps your electricity bills in check. This is your chance to grab the best ACs at unbeatable prices.
