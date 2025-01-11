|Product
|Rating
|Price
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm, Silver, BT) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armour Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | HR, SpO2, BP & ECG MonitorView Details
₹29,599
Noise Pulse 2 Max 1.85" Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 10 Days Battery, 550 NITS Brightness, Smart DND, 100 Sports Modes, Smartwatch for Men and Women (Rose Pink)View Details
₹1,399
Prowatch VN Smart Watch - 2 Years Warranty | 1.96" TFT Display | Bluetooth Calling | Heart Rate, SpO2, Stress Measurement | 500 Nits Brightness | Zinc Alloy Metal Body | Silicone Strap (Moore Black)View Details
₹1,999
boAt Xtend Call Plus Smart Watch w/ 1.91" HD Display, Advanced BT Calling, Coins, ENx Tech, HR & SpO2, English & Hindi Languages, Multiple Watch Faces,100+Sports Modes(Deep Purple)View Details
₹999
Cult Ranger XR1-1.43" AMOLED Display,Outdoor Rugged Smartwatch for Men, Bluetooth Calling, 8 Days Battery, Continous Heart Rate,100+ Sports Mode, Live Cricket Score, Built-in Flashlight, Free StrapView Details
₹2,499
pTron Newly Launched Reflect Pro Smartwatch, Bluetooth Calling, 1.85" Full Touch Display, 600 NITS, Digital Crown, Metal Frame, 100+ Watch Faces, HR, SpO2, Voice Assist, 5 Days Battery Life (Gold)View Details
₹899
beatXP Marv Aura 1.83” HD Display Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, Metal Body, 240 * 284 px, 500 Nits, 60 Hz Refresh Rate, 100+ Sports Modes, 24x7 Health Tracking, IP67 (Black)View Details
₹1,499
OnePlus Watch 2R with Wear OS 4 by Google,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100hrs Battery Life,1.43’’ AMOLED Display,100+ Sports Mode,Dual Frequency GPS,5 ATM,IP68 & BT Calling [Forest Green]View Details
₹17,999
AGEasy Protec Fall Detection Smartwatch for Seniors with 4G LTE Calling, SOS Button for Emergencies, 1.28” AMOLED Display, IP68 Water Resistance, Pill Reminder & One Full Day Battery Life (Rich Gray)View Details
₹7,999
Lenovo Tab M10 FHD 3rd Gen| 10.1 Inch (25.65 cm) | 4 GB RAM, 64 GB ROM| Wi-Fi + LTE, Voice Calling | Full HD Display| Dual Speakers| Octa-Core Processor (Storm Grey)View Details
₹12,999
Xiaomi Pad 6| Qualcomm Snapdragon 870| Powered by HyperOS |144Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 256GB| 2.8K+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm) Tablet| Dolby Vision Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| GrayView Details
₹23,999
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, GraphiteView Details
₹19,999
Lenovo Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna GreyView Details
₹22,998
OnePlus Pad 2(12.1 Inch)LCD Display,12GB RAM, 256GB Storage,Snapdragon 8 Gen 3,144Hz Refresh Rate,Dolby Vision & Atmos,Open Canvas,AI features,6 speakers,Wi-Fi with Cellular Data Sharing [Nimbus Gray]View Details
₹42,999
HONOR Pad 9 with Free Bluetooth Keyboard, 12.1-Inch 2.5K Display, 8GB, 256GB Storage, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 (4nm), 8 Speakers, Up-to 17 Hours, Android 13, WiFi Tablet, Metal Body, GrayView Details
₹24,999
Redmi Pad SE| All Day Battery | Qualcomm Snapdragon 680| 90Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 128GB Tablet| FHD+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm)| Dolby Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| GrayView Details
₹14,999
Lenovo Tab M11 with Pen| Wi-Fi Connectivity| 8 Gb Ram, 128 Gb ROM|11 Inch Screen| 90 Hz, 72% Ntsc, Fhd Display| Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor |13 Mp Rear Camera,WhiteView Details
₹19,999
Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – SilverView Details
₹33,899
GoPro Hero12 Waterproof Digital Action Camera with Front&Rear LCD Screens,5.3K60 Ultra Hd Video,Hypersmooth 6.0+Autoboost,Live Streaming with Enduro Battery(1-Yr +1-Yr India Warranty),BlackView Details
₹31,990
Sony Alpha ZV-E10L 24.2 Mega Pixel Interchangeable-Lens Mirrorless vlog Camera with 16-50 mm Lens, Made for Creators | APS-C Sensor | Advanced Autofocus | Clear Audio & 4K Movie Recording - BlackView Details
₹60,633
Canon EOS R10 24.2MP RF-S18-150 F/3.5-6.3 IS STM Mirrorless Camera (APS-C Sendor, 4K UHD Video) for Wedding & Content Creators - BlackView Details
₹95,190
Canon EOS R6 Body Digital Camera [Black]View Details
₹2.1L
Sony Alpha ILCE-7M4K Full-Frame Hybrid Camera 33MP Interchangeable-Lens Mirrorless Camera with 28-70mm Digital Zoom Lens | 4K 60P Video Recording | Real-Time Eye AF for Humans, Birds, Animals - BlackView Details
₹2.1L
Fujifilm X-S20 26.1MP APS-C X-Trans Sensor|AI Deep Learning|IBIS System|Mirrorless Camera|6.2k 30p| Eye/Subject Detection with 16-50mm Zoom Lens f/2.8-4.8 for Content Creation + (TGBT1 Tripod Free)View Details
₹1.6L
Canon EOS 3000D 18MP Digital SLR Camera (Black) with 18-55mm is II Lens, 16GB Card and Carry CaseView Details
₹35,690
Nikon D7500 DX-Format Digital SLR Body (Black)View Details
₹64,473.91
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7 inches with Calling, Slim Metal Body, Dolby Atmos Sound, RAM 3 GB, ROM 32 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi+4G Tablets, GrayView Details
₹10,060
HONOR Pad X9 with Free Flip-Cover 11.5-inch (29.21 cm) 2K Display, Snapdragon 685, 4GB, 128GB Storage, 6 Speakers, Up-to 13 Hours Battery, Android 13, WiFi Tablet, Metal Body, GrayView Details
₹16,999
Amazfit Active Edge 46mm Smart Watch, Built in GPS, Ultra-Long 16-Day Battery Life, 10 ATM Water Resistance, for iOS and Android, Accurate Readings, Train Smarter with Zepp Coach™ (Midnight Pulse)View Details
₹7,999
Noise Pulse 2 Max 1.85" Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 10 Days Battery, 550 NITS Brightness, Smart DND, 100 Sports Modes, Smartwatch for Men and Women (Deep Wine)View Details
₹1,399
Fire-Boltt Moonwatch 36.3mm (1.43 inch) AMOLED Display, Wireless Charging, Metallic Frame, Stainless Steel Luxury Straps, Complete Health Suite, Bluetooth Calling, Sports Modes (Rose Gold)View Details
₹2,199
Sony Alpha ILCE-7RM3A Full-Frame 42.4MP Mirrorless Camera Body (4K Full Frame, Real-Time Eye Auto Focus, Animal Eye AF, Tiltable LCD, 2.7 Optical Zoom) - BlackView Details
₹1.6L
Fujifilm X-H2 40MP APS-C X-Trans Sensor|Pixel Shift|IBIS System|Ultra High Resolution Mirrorless Camera|8k 30p|Subject Tracking with XF16-80mm f/1:4 Lens for pro Photographers and videographersView Details
₹2.1L
The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is set to begin on January 13, offering spectacular deals on the best electronic gadgets. From feature-rich tablets designed for work and play to smartwatches that blend style and functionality, and high-performance cameras for capturing life’s best moments, this sale has something for everyone. This Amazon sale promises top-quality devices designed for work, entertainment, fitness, and photography.
This is your opportunity to explore a wide range of gadgets from top brands at prices that are hard to match. Enhance your tech collection or find the perfect gift for a loved one, this Amazon sale promises unmatched value and deals. Explore a variety of products tailored to different needs and budgets, all while enjoying massive savings. The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is here to make your shopping experience better than ever. Get ready to find your favourite gadgets and make the most of this exciting sale. Don’t miss out—start planning your purchases today!
The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is here, and it’s the perfect time to upgrade your accessories with the best smartwatches available at up to 90% off. Whether you're into fitness tracking, seamless connectivity, or stylish designs, this Amazon Sale has options for everyone. Choose from top brands offering smartwatches packed with advanced features like heart rate monitoring, step tracking, customisable watch faces, and call notifications. These devices are perfect for keeping up with your health goals, managing your day efficiently, and adding a touch of elegance to your look. The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale ensures you don’t have to compromise on quality or budget. From budget-friendly options to premium models, the discounts are too good to miss.
Grab the best tablets at discounts of up to 60% off at the upcoming Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. Explore a wide range of options, from compact devices for entertainment to high-performance tablets perfect for work and study. With features like powerful processors, immersive displays, and extended battery life, these tablets cater to all your needs. Many models also support accessories like keyboards and styluses, transforming them into versatile tools for productivity and creativity. The Amazon Sale brings top brands at unbeatable prices, ensuring you can upgrade to a cutting-edge device without overspending. Don’t miss this opportunity to own the latest technology while enjoying massive savings.
Also read: Smartwatches for heart patients: Monitor health effectively and stay safe with these 10 picks
The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale brings amazing deals on the best cameras, with discounts of up to 30% off. Whether you're a professional photographer or an enthusiast, this sale offers incredible options to capture every moment in stunning detail. From DSLR cameras to mirrorless models, you’ll find top-quality devices packed with features like high-resolution sensors, fast autofocus, and 4K video capabilities. With a range of brands available, you can select a camera that fits your style and budget. The Amazon Sale is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your photography gear or gift a loved one the latest in camera technology. With up to 30% off, these savings are hard to beat. Don’t miss out on this limited-time offer to own a high-performance camera at a great price. Shop now and get ready to capture life's best moments during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.
Also read: DSLR camera buying guide: How to buy the best DSLR cameras for your photography and videography needs
More top deals on the best electronic gadgets:
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
