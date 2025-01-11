|Product
|Rating
|Price
boAt Airdopes 91 Prime, 45HRS Battery, 13mm Drivers, Metallic Finish, Low Latency,ENx Tech, Fast Charge, v5.3 Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones with mic (Midnight Black)View Details
₹799
Boult Audio W20 Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 35H Playtime, Zen™ ENC Mic, 45ms Low Latency, 13mm Bass Drivers, Type-C Fast Charging, Made in India,Touch Controls, IPX5 Ear Buds TWS (Pine Green)View Details
₹999
boAt Airdopes 91 Prime, 45HRS Battery, 13mm Drivers, Metallic Finish, Low Latency,ENx Tech, Fast Charge, v5.3 Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones with mic (Midnight Black)View Details
₹799
Boult Audio W20 Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 35H Playtime, Zen™ ENC Mic, 45ms Low Latency, 13mm Bass Drivers, Type-C Fast Charging, Made in India,Touch Controls, IPX5 Ear Buds TWS (Pine Green)View Details
₹999
Samsung Galaxy Buds Fe (White)| Powerful Active Noise Cancellation |in Ear Enriched Bass Sound | Ergonomic Design | 30-Hour Battery LifeView Details
₹4,499
Skullcandy Sesh ANC in-Ear Wireless Earbuds, 46 Hr Battery, Microphone, Works with iPhone Android and Bluetooth Devices - BlackView Details
₹6,998
JBL Live Pro 2 Premium in Ear Wireless TWS Earbuds, ANC Earbuds, 40Hr Playtime, Dual Connect, Customized Bass with Headphones App, 6 Mics for Clear Calls, Wireless Charging, Alexa Built-in (Black)View Details
₹6,998
soundcore by Anker Liberty 4 NC Wireless Earbuds, 98.5% Noise Reduction, 49dB Adaptive Noise Cancelling, Hi-Res Sound,LDAC Support, 50H Battery, Wireless Charging, Fast ChargeView Details
₹5,999
JBL New Launch Live Buds 3 TWS,Hi-Res Audio True ANC Earbuds,Smart Case with Touch Display,40H Playtime,Wireless Charging, 6 Mic,Multipoint Connection,IP55 Proof, Headphones App,Personi-Fi 3.0(Black)View Details
₹13,999
Sony WF-C500 TWS Bluetooth in Ear Earbuds with 20Hrs Battery, with Mic for Phone Calls, Quick Charge, Fast Pair, 360 Reality Audio, Upscale Music - DSEE, App Support - OrangeView Details
₹4,490
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Bluetooth TWS in Ear Earbuds, Spatial Audio Dynamic Head Tracking,co-Created with Dynaudio,Upto 48dB Adaptive Noise Cancellation,Upto 40Hrs Battery[Green]View Details
₹7,499
boAt Airdopes 91 Prime, 45HRS Battery, 13mm Drivers, Metallic Finish, Low Latency,ENx Tech, Fast Charge, v5.3 Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones with mic (Midnight Black)View Details
₹799
Boult Audio W20 Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 35H Playtime, Zen™ ENC Mic, 45ms Low Latency, 13mm Bass Drivers, Type-C Fast Charging, Made in India,Touch Controls, IPX5 Ear Buds TWS (Pine Green)View Details
₹999
Samsung Galaxy Buds Fe (White)| Powerful Active Noise Cancellation |in Ear Enriched Bass Sound | Ergonomic Design | 30-Hour Battery LifeView Details
₹4,499
Skullcandy Sesh ANC in-Ear Wireless Earbuds, 46 Hr Battery, Microphone, Works with iPhone Android and Bluetooth Devices - BlackView Details
₹6,998
JBL Live Pro 2 Premium in Ear Wireless TWS Earbuds, ANC Earbuds, 40Hr Playtime, Dual Connect, Customized Bass with Headphones App, 6 Mics for Clear Calls, Wireless Charging, Alexa Built-in (Black)View Details
₹6,998
soundcore by Anker Liberty 4 NC Wireless Earbuds, 98.5% Noise Reduction, 49dB Adaptive Noise Cancelling, Hi-Res Sound,LDAC Support, 50H Battery, Wireless Charging, Fast ChargeView Details
₹5,999
JBL New Launch Live Buds 3 TWS,Hi-Res Audio True ANC Earbuds,Smart Case with Touch Display,40H Playtime,Wireless Charging, 6 Mic,Multipoint Connection,IP55 Proof, Headphones App,Personi-Fi 3.0(Black)View Details
₹13,999
Sony WF-C500 TWS Bluetooth in Ear Earbuds with 20Hrs Battery, with Mic for Phone Calls, Quick Charge, Fast Pair, 360 Reality Audio, Upscale Music - DSEE, App Support - OrangeView Details
₹4,490
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Bluetooth TWS in Ear Earbuds, Spatial Audio Dynamic Head Tracking,co-Created with Dynaudio,Upto 48dB Adaptive Noise Cancellation,Upto 40Hrs Battery[Green]View Details
₹7,499
Noise Two Wireless On-Ear Headphones with 50 Hours Playtime, Low Latency(up to 40ms), 4 Play Modes, Dual Pairing, BT v5.3 (Calm White)View Details
₹1,698
Honeywell New Launched Moxie V20 Bluetooth v5.4 On-Ear Headphones with Mic, ENC, 25H Playback, Deep Bass, IPX4, Aux, Stereo Sound, 40ms Low Latency Gaming Mode, Padded CushionView Details
₹1,399
Philips Audio TAH4209BK/00 Bluetooth Headphone with Lightweight and Fodable Design, 32mm Neodynamic Drivers, 55H Playtime, USB Type-C Fast Charging, Built-in Mic for Smartphone, Laptop, Tablet (Black)View Details
₹3,199
boAt Airdopes 91 Prime, 45HRS Battery, 13mm Drivers, Metallic Finish, Low Latency,ENx Tech, Fast Charge, v5.3 Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones with mic (Midnight Black)View Details
₹799
Boult Audio W20 Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 35H Playtime, Zen™ ENC Mic, 45ms Low Latency, 13mm Bass Drivers, Type-C Fast Charging, Made in India,Touch Controls, IPX5 Ear Buds TWS (Pine Green)View Details
₹999
Samsung Galaxy Buds Fe (White)| Powerful Active Noise Cancellation |in Ear Enriched Bass Sound | Ergonomic Design | 30-Hour Battery LifeView Details
₹4,499
Skullcandy Sesh ANC in-Ear Wireless Earbuds, 46 Hr Battery, Microphone, Works with iPhone Android and Bluetooth Devices - BlackView Details
₹6,998
JBL Live Pro 2 Premium in Ear Wireless TWS Earbuds, ANC Earbuds, 40Hr Playtime, Dual Connect, Customized Bass with Headphones App, 6 Mics for Clear Calls, Wireless Charging, Alexa Built-in (Black)View Details
₹6,998
soundcore by Anker Liberty 4 NC Wireless Earbuds, 98.5% Noise Reduction, 49dB Adaptive Noise Cancelling, Hi-Res Sound,LDAC Support, 50H Battery, Wireless Charging, Fast ChargeView Details
₹5,999
JBL New Launch Live Buds 3 TWS,Hi-Res Audio True ANC Earbuds,Smart Case with Touch Display,40H Playtime,Wireless Charging, 6 Mic,Multipoint Connection,IP55 Proof, Headphones App,Personi-Fi 3.0(Black)View Details
₹13,999
Sony WF-C500 TWS Bluetooth in Ear Earbuds with 20Hrs Battery, with Mic for Phone Calls, Quick Charge, Fast Pair, 360 Reality Audio, Upscale Music - DSEE, App Support - OrangeView Details
₹4,490
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Bluetooth TWS in Ear Earbuds, Spatial Audio Dynamic Head Tracking,co-Created with Dynaudio,Upto 48dB Adaptive Noise Cancellation,Upto 40Hrs Battery[Green]View Details
₹7,499
Noise Two Wireless On-Ear Headphones with 50 Hours Playtime, Low Latency(up to 40ms), 4 Play Modes, Dual Pairing, BT v5.3 (Calm White)View Details
₹1,698
Honeywell New Launched Moxie V20 Bluetooth v5.4 On-Ear Headphones with Mic, ENC, 25H Playback, Deep Bass, IPX4, Aux, Stereo Sound, 40ms Low Latency Gaming Mode, Padded CushionView Details
₹1,399
Philips Audio TAH4209BK/00 Bluetooth Headphone with Lightweight and Fodable Design, 32mm Neodynamic Drivers, 55H Playtime, USB Type-C Fast Charging, Built-in Mic for Smartphone, Laptop, Tablet (Black)View Details
₹3,199
soundcore Life Q30 by Anker, Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones with Multiple Modes, Hi-Res Sound, Custom EQ via App, 50H Playtime, Comfortable Fit, Bluetooth, Multipoint ConnectionView Details
₹5,999
Sennheiser HD 450BT (ANC) Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Over Ear Headphone with Mic, Designed in Germany, Alexa Built-in - Active Noise Cancellation, 30h Battery,Fast Charging, Foldable, 2Yr WARRANTY - BlackView Details
₹8,490
Audio-Technica ATH-M20x Over-Ear Professional Studio Monitor HeadphonesView Details
₹4,290
Sony WH-CH720N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery- BlueView Details
₹9,096
realme TechLife Studio H1 Over The Ear Headphone with 70Hours Playtime 360° Spatial Audio, 40mm Drivers, 80ms Superlow Latency, 43 dB Adaptive ANC-BlackView Details
₹4,999
boAt Airdopes 91 Prime, 45HRS Battery, 13mm Drivers, Metallic Finish, Low Latency,ENx Tech, Fast Charge, v5.3 Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones with mic (Midnight Black)View Details
₹799
Boult Audio W20 Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 35H Playtime, Zen™ ENC Mic, 45ms Low Latency, 13mm Bass Drivers, Type-C Fast Charging, Made in India,Touch Controls, IPX5 Ear Buds TWS (Pine Green)View Details
₹999
Samsung Galaxy Buds Fe (White)| Powerful Active Noise Cancellation |in Ear Enriched Bass Sound | Ergonomic Design | 30-Hour Battery LifeView Details
₹4,499
Skullcandy Sesh ANC in-Ear Wireless Earbuds, 46 Hr Battery, Microphone, Works with iPhone Android and Bluetooth Devices - BlackView Details
₹6,998
JBL Live Pro 2 Premium in Ear Wireless TWS Earbuds, ANC Earbuds, 40Hr Playtime, Dual Connect, Customized Bass with Headphones App, 6 Mics for Clear Calls, Wireless Charging, Alexa Built-in (Black)View Details
₹6,998
soundcore by Anker Liberty 4 NC Wireless Earbuds, 98.5% Noise Reduction, 49dB Adaptive Noise Cancelling, Hi-Res Sound,LDAC Support, 50H Battery, Wireless Charging, Fast ChargeView Details
₹5,999
JBL New Launch Live Buds 3 TWS,Hi-Res Audio True ANC Earbuds,Smart Case with Touch Display,40H Playtime,Wireless Charging, 6 Mic,Multipoint Connection,IP55 Proof, Headphones App,Personi-Fi 3.0(Black)View Details
₹13,999
Sony WF-C500 TWS Bluetooth in Ear Earbuds with 20Hrs Battery, with Mic for Phone Calls, Quick Charge, Fast Pair, 360 Reality Audio, Upscale Music - DSEE, App Support - OrangeView Details
₹4,490
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Bluetooth TWS in Ear Earbuds, Spatial Audio Dynamic Head Tracking,co-Created with Dynaudio,Upto 48dB Adaptive Noise Cancellation,Upto 40Hrs Battery[Green]View Details
₹7,499
Noise Two Wireless On-Ear Headphones with 50 Hours Playtime, Low Latency(up to 40ms), 4 Play Modes, Dual Pairing, BT v5.3 (Calm White)View Details
₹1,698
Honeywell New Launched Moxie V20 Bluetooth v5.4 On-Ear Headphones with Mic, ENC, 25H Playback, Deep Bass, IPX4, Aux, Stereo Sound, 40ms Low Latency Gaming Mode, Padded CushionView Details
₹1,399
Philips Audio TAH4209BK/00 Bluetooth Headphone with Lightweight and Fodable Design, 32mm Neodynamic Drivers, 55H Playtime, USB Type-C Fast Charging, Built-in Mic for Smartphone, Laptop, Tablet (Black)View Details
₹3,199
soundcore Life Q30 by Anker, Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones with Multiple Modes, Hi-Res Sound, Custom EQ via App, 50H Playtime, Comfortable Fit, Bluetooth, Multipoint ConnectionView Details
₹5,999
Sennheiser HD 450BT (ANC) Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Over Ear Headphone with Mic, Designed in Germany, Alexa Built-in - Active Noise Cancellation, 30h Battery,Fast Charging, Foldable, 2Yr WARRANTY - BlackView Details
₹8,490
Audio-Technica ATH-M20x Over-Ear Professional Studio Monitor HeadphonesView Details
₹4,290
Sony WH-CH720N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery- BlueView Details
₹9,096
realme TechLife Studio H1 Over The Ear Headphone with 70Hours Playtime 360° Spatial Audio, 40mm Drivers, 80ms Superlow Latency, 43 dB Adaptive ANC-BlackView Details
₹4,999
boAt Ultima Regal w/ 2.01”(5.10 cm) Crystal-Clear AMOLED Display, 1000 NITS Brightness,Premium Metal Body, Functional Crown, 100+ Sports Modes, Fitness Smart Watch for Men & Women (Active Black)View Details
₹2,799
CrossBeats Diva 1.28” Stylish Smart Watch for Women with Stone Studded Bezel| Amoled Display | Female Health Tracker | 100+Sports Modes| Premium Metal Smartwatch with Wireless Charging - (Rose Gold)View Details
₹3,999
Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha 1.78" AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, Functional Crown, Metallic Build, Intelligent Gesture Control, Instacharge (Jet Black)View Details
₹2,199
Redmi Watch 5 Lite|1.96" AMOLED Screen|In-built GPS|BT Calling 2mic ENC|5 ATM|HyperOS Connectivity|18 days Battery Life|200+ WatchFaces|160+ SportsModes|SpO2,HeartRate&FemaleHealth Tracking|Light GoldView Details
₹3,399
Amazfit Bip 5 Unity 46mm Smartwatch, Bluetooth Phone Calling, 120+ Sports Modes, 11-Day Battery, Watch Face, 24 Hour Health Monitoring, 1.91" High-Resolution Display, Android/iOS (Charcoal)View Details
₹5,499
boAt Airdopes 91 Prime, 45HRS Battery, 13mm Drivers, Metallic Finish, Low Latency,ENx Tech, Fast Charge, v5.3 Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones with mic (Midnight Black)View Details
₹799
Boult Audio W20 Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 35H Playtime, Zen™ ENC Mic, 45ms Low Latency, 13mm Bass Drivers, Type-C Fast Charging, Made in India,Touch Controls, IPX5 Ear Buds TWS (Pine Green)View Details
₹999
Samsung Galaxy Buds Fe (White)| Powerful Active Noise Cancellation |in Ear Enriched Bass Sound | Ergonomic Design | 30-Hour Battery LifeView Details
₹4,499
Skullcandy Sesh ANC in-Ear Wireless Earbuds, 46 Hr Battery, Microphone, Works with iPhone Android and Bluetooth Devices - BlackView Details
₹6,998
JBL Live Pro 2 Premium in Ear Wireless TWS Earbuds, ANC Earbuds, 40Hr Playtime, Dual Connect, Customized Bass with Headphones App, 6 Mics for Clear Calls, Wireless Charging, Alexa Built-in (Black)View Details
₹6,998
soundcore by Anker Liberty 4 NC Wireless Earbuds, 98.5% Noise Reduction, 49dB Adaptive Noise Cancelling, Hi-Res Sound,LDAC Support, 50H Battery, Wireless Charging, Fast ChargeView Details
₹5,999
JBL New Launch Live Buds 3 TWS,Hi-Res Audio True ANC Earbuds,Smart Case with Touch Display,40H Playtime,Wireless Charging, 6 Mic,Multipoint Connection,IP55 Proof, Headphones App,Personi-Fi 3.0(Black)View Details
₹13,999
Sony WF-C500 TWS Bluetooth in Ear Earbuds with 20Hrs Battery, with Mic for Phone Calls, Quick Charge, Fast Pair, 360 Reality Audio, Upscale Music - DSEE, App Support - OrangeView Details
₹4,490
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Bluetooth TWS in Ear Earbuds, Spatial Audio Dynamic Head Tracking,co-Created with Dynaudio,Upto 48dB Adaptive Noise Cancellation,Upto 40Hrs Battery[Green]View Details
₹7,499
Noise Two Wireless On-Ear Headphones with 50 Hours Playtime, Low Latency(up to 40ms), 4 Play Modes, Dual Pairing, BT v5.3 (Calm White)View Details
₹1,698
Honeywell New Launched Moxie V20 Bluetooth v5.4 On-Ear Headphones with Mic, ENC, 25H Playback, Deep Bass, IPX4, Aux, Stereo Sound, 40ms Low Latency Gaming Mode, Padded CushionView Details
₹1,399
Philips Audio TAH4209BK/00 Bluetooth Headphone with Lightweight and Fodable Design, 32mm Neodynamic Drivers, 55H Playtime, USB Type-C Fast Charging, Built-in Mic for Smartphone, Laptop, Tablet (Black)View Details
₹3,199
soundcore Life Q30 by Anker, Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones with Multiple Modes, Hi-Res Sound, Custom EQ via App, 50H Playtime, Comfortable Fit, Bluetooth, Multipoint ConnectionView Details
₹5,999
Sennheiser HD 450BT (ANC) Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Over Ear Headphone with Mic, Designed in Germany, Alexa Built-in - Active Noise Cancellation, 30h Battery,Fast Charging, Foldable, 2Yr WARRANTY - BlackView Details
₹8,490
Audio-Technica ATH-M20x Over-Ear Professional Studio Monitor HeadphonesView Details
₹4,290
Sony WH-CH720N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery- BlueView Details
₹9,096
realme TechLife Studio H1 Over The Ear Headphone with 70Hours Playtime 360° Spatial Audio, 40mm Drivers, 80ms Superlow Latency, 43 dB Adaptive ANC-BlackView Details
₹4,999
boAt Ultima Regal w/ 2.01”(5.10 cm) Crystal-Clear AMOLED Display, 1000 NITS Brightness,Premium Metal Body, Functional Crown, 100+ Sports Modes, Fitness Smart Watch for Men & Women (Active Black)View Details
₹2,799
CrossBeats Diva 1.28” Stylish Smart Watch for Women with Stone Studded Bezel| Amoled Display | Female Health Tracker | 100+Sports Modes| Premium Metal Smartwatch with Wireless Charging - (Rose Gold)View Details
₹3,999
Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha 1.78" AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, Functional Crown, Metallic Build, Intelligent Gesture Control, Instacharge (Jet Black)View Details
₹2,199
Redmi Watch 5 Lite|1.96" AMOLED Screen|In-built GPS|BT Calling 2mic ENC|5 ATM|HyperOS Connectivity|18 days Battery Life|200+ WatchFaces|160+ SportsModes|SpO2,HeartRate&FemaleHealth Tracking|Light GoldView Details
₹3,399
Amazfit Bip 5 Unity 46mm Smartwatch, Bluetooth Phone Calling, 120+ Sports Modes, 11-Day Battery, Watch Face, 24 Hour Health Monitoring, 1.91" High-Resolution Display, Android/iOS (Charcoal)View Details
₹5,499
Amazfit Active Edge 46mm Smart Watch, Built in GPS, Ultra-Long 16-Day Battery Life, 10 ATM Water Resistance, for iOS and Android, Accurate Readings, Train Smarter with Zepp Coach™ (Lava Black)View Details
₹7,999
Amazfit Cheetah Lightweight Running 44mm Smart Watch with Dual-Band GPS, Route Navigation & Offline Maps, Personalized Training Plans, HR & SpO2, Music, 5 ATM Waterproof (Square) Winner ChampagneView Details
₹15,999
Amazfit T-Rex 3 Outdoor Rugged Military 48mm Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 27 Days Battery Life, Offline Maps, 2000 Nits Brightness, 10 ATM Water Resistance, AI Coach, for iOS & Android (Onyx)View Details
₹19,999
Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro Bluetooth (45 mm, Black Titanium, Compatible with Android only)View Details
₹36,990
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm, LTE, Gray) with Upto 100h Battery | 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Quick Button/Siren | Sapphire Glass & Titanium | 10ATM & IP68 | BP & ECG Monitor | Energy Score & AgesView Details
₹51,999
OnePlus Watch 2R with Wear OS 4 by Google,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100hrs Battery Life,1.43’’ AMOLED Display,100+ Sports Mode,Dual Frequency GPS,5 ATM,IP68 & BT Calling [Forest Green]View Details
₹14,999
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm, Silver, BT) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armour Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | HR, SpO2, BP & ECG MonitorView Details
₹29,599
Huawei Watch Fit 2 Smartwatch, 44mm FullView AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling, Healthy Living Management, Up to 10-Day Battery Life, Fitness Tracking, Auto Spo2 Monitor, 5 ATM, Midnight BlackView Details
₹9,999
boAt Airdopes 91 Prime, 45HRS Battery, 13mm Drivers, Metallic Finish, Low Latency,ENx Tech, Fast Charge, v5.3 Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones with mic (Midnight Black)View Details
₹799
Boult Audio W20 Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 35H Playtime, Zen™ ENC Mic, 45ms Low Latency, 13mm Bass Drivers, Type-C Fast Charging, Made in India,Touch Controls, IPX5 Ear Buds TWS (Pine Green)View Details
₹999
Samsung Galaxy Buds Fe (White)| Powerful Active Noise Cancellation |in Ear Enriched Bass Sound | Ergonomic Design | 30-Hour Battery LifeView Details
₹4,499
Skullcandy Sesh ANC in-Ear Wireless Earbuds, 46 Hr Battery, Microphone, Works with iPhone Android and Bluetooth Devices - BlackView Details
₹6,998
JBL Live Pro 2 Premium in Ear Wireless TWS Earbuds, ANC Earbuds, 40Hr Playtime, Dual Connect, Customized Bass with Headphones App, 6 Mics for Clear Calls, Wireless Charging, Alexa Built-in (Black)View Details
₹6,998
soundcore by Anker Liberty 4 NC Wireless Earbuds, 98.5% Noise Reduction, 49dB Adaptive Noise Cancelling, Hi-Res Sound,LDAC Support, 50H Battery, Wireless Charging, Fast ChargeView Details
₹5,999
JBL New Launch Live Buds 3 TWS,Hi-Res Audio True ANC Earbuds,Smart Case with Touch Display,40H Playtime,Wireless Charging, 6 Mic,Multipoint Connection,IP55 Proof, Headphones App,Personi-Fi 3.0(Black)View Details
₹13,999
Sony WF-C500 TWS Bluetooth in Ear Earbuds with 20Hrs Battery, with Mic for Phone Calls, Quick Charge, Fast Pair, 360 Reality Audio, Upscale Music - DSEE, App Support - OrangeView Details
₹4,490
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Bluetooth TWS in Ear Earbuds, Spatial Audio Dynamic Head Tracking,co-Created with Dynaudio,Upto 48dB Adaptive Noise Cancellation,Upto 40Hrs Battery[Green]View Details
₹7,499
Noise Two Wireless On-Ear Headphones with 50 Hours Playtime, Low Latency(up to 40ms), 4 Play Modes, Dual Pairing, BT v5.3 (Calm White)View Details
₹1,698
Honeywell New Launched Moxie V20 Bluetooth v5.4 On-Ear Headphones with Mic, ENC, 25H Playback, Deep Bass, IPX4, Aux, Stereo Sound, 40ms Low Latency Gaming Mode, Padded CushionView Details
₹1,399
Philips Audio TAH4209BK/00 Bluetooth Headphone with Lightweight and Fodable Design, 32mm Neodynamic Drivers, 55H Playtime, USB Type-C Fast Charging, Built-in Mic for Smartphone, Laptop, Tablet (Black)View Details
₹3,199
soundcore Life Q30 by Anker, Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones with Multiple Modes, Hi-Res Sound, Custom EQ via App, 50H Playtime, Comfortable Fit, Bluetooth, Multipoint ConnectionView Details
₹5,999
Sennheiser HD 450BT (ANC) Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Over Ear Headphone with Mic, Designed in Germany, Alexa Built-in - Active Noise Cancellation, 30h Battery,Fast Charging, Foldable, 2Yr WARRANTY - BlackView Details
₹8,490
Audio-Technica ATH-M20x Over-Ear Professional Studio Monitor HeadphonesView Details
₹4,290
Sony WH-CH720N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery- BlueView Details
₹9,096
realme TechLife Studio H1 Over The Ear Headphone with 70Hours Playtime 360° Spatial Audio, 40mm Drivers, 80ms Superlow Latency, 43 dB Adaptive ANC-BlackView Details
₹4,999
boAt Ultima Regal w/ 2.01”(5.10 cm) Crystal-Clear AMOLED Display, 1000 NITS Brightness,Premium Metal Body, Functional Crown, 100+ Sports Modes, Fitness Smart Watch for Men & Women (Active Black)View Details
₹2,799
CrossBeats Diva 1.28” Stylish Smart Watch for Women with Stone Studded Bezel| Amoled Display | Female Health Tracker | 100+Sports Modes| Premium Metal Smartwatch with Wireless Charging - (Rose Gold)View Details
₹3,999
Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha 1.78" AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, Functional Crown, Metallic Build, Intelligent Gesture Control, Instacharge (Jet Black)View Details
₹2,199
Redmi Watch 5 Lite|1.96" AMOLED Screen|In-built GPS|BT Calling 2mic ENC|5 ATM|HyperOS Connectivity|18 days Battery Life|200+ WatchFaces|160+ SportsModes|SpO2,HeartRate&FemaleHealth Tracking|Light GoldView Details
₹3,399
Amazfit Bip 5 Unity 46mm Smartwatch, Bluetooth Phone Calling, 120+ Sports Modes, 11-Day Battery, Watch Face, 24 Hour Health Monitoring, 1.91" High-Resolution Display, Android/iOS (Charcoal)View Details
₹5,499
Amazfit Active Edge 46mm Smart Watch, Built in GPS, Ultra-Long 16-Day Battery Life, 10 ATM Water Resistance, for iOS and Android, Accurate Readings, Train Smarter with Zepp Coach™ (Lava Black)View Details
₹7,999
Amazfit Cheetah Lightweight Running 44mm Smart Watch with Dual-Band GPS, Route Navigation & Offline Maps, Personalized Training Plans, HR & SpO2, Music, 5 ATM Waterproof (Square) Winner ChampagneView Details
₹15,999
Amazfit T-Rex 3 Outdoor Rugged Military 48mm Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 27 Days Battery Life, Offline Maps, 2000 Nits Brightness, 10 ATM Water Resistance, AI Coach, for iOS & Android (Onyx)View Details
₹19,999
Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro Bluetooth (45 mm, Black Titanium, Compatible with Android only)View Details
₹36,990
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm, LTE, Gray) with Upto 100h Battery | 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Quick Button/Siren | Sapphire Glass & Titanium | 10ATM & IP68 | BP & ECG Monitor | Energy Score & AgesView Details
₹51,999
OnePlus Watch 2R with Wear OS 4 by Google,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100hrs Battery Life,1.43’’ AMOLED Display,100+ Sports Mode,Dual Frequency GPS,5 ATM,IP68 & BT Calling [Forest Green]View Details
₹14,999
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm, Silver, BT) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armour Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | HR, SpO2, BP & ECG MonitorView Details
₹29,599
Huawei Watch Fit 2 Smartwatch, 44mm FullView AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling, Healthy Living Management, Up to 10-Day Battery Life, Fitness Tracking, Auto Spo2 Monitor, 5 ATM, Midnight BlackView Details
₹9,999
HUAWEI Band 8 Smartband, Ultra-Thin Design, 2 Weeks Long Duration, TruSleepTM 3.0, Quick Message responses, Compatible with iOS and Android - Sakura PinkView Details
₹5,900
Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 - 1.56'' (3.96 cm) Large AMOLED Color Display, 2 Week Battery Life, 30 Fitness Mode, 5 ATM, SpO2, HR, Sleep Monitoring, Women's Health Tracking, Alarm, Music Control (Black)View Details
₹2,599
Whoop 4.0 with 12 Month Subscription, Wearable Health, Fitness & Activity Tracker, Improve Sleep, Strain, Recovery - BlackView Details
₹34,400
MI Smart Band 5- India's No. 1 Fitness Band, 1.1" (2.8 cm) AMOLED Color Display, 2 Weeks Battery Life, Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI), 11 Sports Mode, Heart Rate, Women's Health Tracking (Black)View Details
₹2,100
Amazfit Band 7 Activity Fitness Tracker, Always-on AMOLED Display, Alexa Built-in, Up to 18-Day Battery Life, 24H Heart Rate & SpO2 Monitoring, 5 ATM Water Resistant, 120 Sports Modes (Black)View Details
₹3,799
The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 is here, bringing exclusive deals on the latest wearables like TWS earphones, headphones, smartwatches, and more! Like every year, Amazon is offering early access to Prime members a day before the official sale kicks off, so if you're a Prime subscriber, you get the first pick of these unbeatable offers. Whether you're upgrading your fitness tracker or treating yourself to high-quality audio gear, there’s something for everyone at jaw-dropping prices.
Beyond the already incredible discounts, you can save even more with additional bank card offers, exchange deals, and other exciting savings options. This is the perfect time to grab your favourite gadgets at a fraction of the cost! So, mark your calendars, Prime members, and get ready to shop early, these deals won’t last long. Don’t miss your chance to upgrade your tech with the best offers of the year!
Discover budget-friendly TWS earphones in the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025! Enjoy clear sound, comfortable fit, and long battery life without breaking the bank. Grab these affordable yet high-quality earphones before the sale ends!
Check out these earphones deals on Amazon Sale 2025
Elevate your audio experience with premium TWS earphones from Sony, Samsung, OnePlus, and more, only in the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025. Enjoy superior sound, noise cancellation and cutting-edge features, shop now for unbeatable deals on top-tier brands!
Check out these premium TWS earphones on Amazon Sale
Score amazing deals on budget headphones in the Amazon Sale 2025! Enjoy crisp audio and comfortable design without splurging. Perfect for everyday listening, these affordable headphones are a must-have for any music lover!
Check out these budget headphones during Amazon Sale 2025
Experience unparalleled sound quality with premium headphones from top brands in the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025. Featuring noise cancellation, rich audio, and luxurious comfort, shop now to grab the best deals on high-end headphones!
Check out premium headphones on Amazon Sale 2025
Grab affordable smartwatches packed with essential features in the Amazon Sale 2025! Track your fitness, manage notifications, and more, all at an unbeatable price. Upgrade your tech without breaking the bank, limited-time offers available now!
Check out these budget smartwatch deals on Amazon Sale 2025
Elevate your lifestyle with premium smartwatches from top brands like Apple, Samsung, and Fitbit in the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025. Enjoy cutting-edge health tracking, stylish designs, and all-day performance.
Check out these premium smartwatch deals
Also read: Headphones vs earbuds: Which audio device should you buy? A comparison with top buying options
Reach your fitness goals with budget-friendly fitness bands in the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025! Monitor your activity, track your health, and stay motivated, all at a great price. Shop now to score top deals on these essential fitness gadgets!
Check out these fitness band deals
Similar articles for you
Smart rings vs smartwatches: Which wearable should you buy for fitness? A comparison with our top picks
Headphones for travellers: A complete buying guide for a comfortable listening experience on your travel adventures
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act of 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.