Product Rating Price

boAt Airdopes 91 Prime, 45HRS Battery, 13mm Drivers, Metallic Finish, Low Latency,ENx Tech, Fast Charge, v5.3 Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones with mic (Midnight Black) View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}} View Details {{#rating}} {{/rating}} {{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}} ₹799 {{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}

Boult Audio W20 Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 35H Playtime, Zen™ ENC Mic, 45ms Low Latency, 13mm Bass Drivers, Type-C Fast Charging, Made in India,Touch Controls, IPX5 Ear Buds TWS (Pine Green) View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}} View Details {{#rating}} {{/rating}} {{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}} ₹999 {{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}

boAt Airdopes 91 Prime, 45HRS Battery, 13mm Drivers, Metallic Finish, Low Latency,ENx Tech, Fast Charge, v5.3 Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones with mic (Midnight Black) View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}} View Details {{#rating}} {{/rating}} {{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}} ₹799 {{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}

Boult Audio W20 Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 35H Playtime, Zen™ ENC Mic, 45ms Low Latency, 13mm Bass Drivers, Type-C Fast Charging, Made in India,Touch Controls, IPX5 Ear Buds TWS (Pine Green) View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}} View Details {{#rating}} {{/rating}} {{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}} ₹999 {{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}

Samsung Galaxy Buds Fe (White)| Powerful Active Noise Cancellation |in Ear Enriched Bass Sound | Ergonomic Design | 30-Hour Battery Life View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}} View Details {{#rating}} {{/rating}} {{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}} ₹4,499 {{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}

Skullcandy Sesh ANC in-Ear Wireless Earbuds, 46 Hr Battery, Microphone, Works with iPhone Android and Bluetooth Devices - Black View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}} View Details {{#rating}} {{/rating}} {{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}} ₹6,998 {{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}

JBL Live Pro 2 Premium in Ear Wireless TWS Earbuds, ANC Earbuds, 40Hr Playtime, Dual Connect, Customized Bass with Headphones App, 6 Mics for Clear Calls, Wireless Charging, Alexa Built-in (Black) View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}} View Details {{#rating}} {{/rating}} {{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}} ₹6,998 {{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}

soundcore by Anker Liberty 4 NC Wireless Earbuds, 98.5% Noise Reduction, 49dB Adaptive Noise Cancelling, Hi-Res Sound,LDAC Support, 50H Battery, Wireless Charging, Fast Charge View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}} View Details {{#rating}} {{/rating}} {{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}} ₹5,999 {{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}

JBL New Launch Live Buds 3 TWS,Hi-Res Audio True ANC Earbuds,Smart Case with Touch Display,40H Playtime,Wireless Charging, 6 Mic,Multipoint Connection,IP55 Proof, Headphones App,Personi-Fi 3.0(Black) View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}} View Details {{#rating}} {{/rating}} {{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}} ₹13,999 {{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}

Sony WF-C500 TWS Bluetooth in Ear Earbuds with 20Hrs Battery, with Mic for Phone Calls, Quick Charge, Fast Pair, 360 Reality Audio, Upscale Music - DSEE, App Support - Orange View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}} View Details {{#rating}} {{/rating}} {{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}} ₹4,490 {{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Bluetooth TWS in Ear Earbuds, Spatial Audio Dynamic Head Tracking,co-Created with Dynaudio,Upto 48dB Adaptive Noise Cancellation,Upto 40Hrs Battery[Green] View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}} View Details {{#rating}} {{/rating}} {{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}} ₹7,499 {{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}

boAt Airdopes 91 Prime, 45HRS Battery, 13mm Drivers, Metallic Finish, Low Latency,ENx Tech, Fast Charge, v5.3 Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones with mic (Midnight Black) View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}} View Details {{#rating}} {{/rating}} {{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}} ₹799 {{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}

Boult Audio W20 Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 35H Playtime, Zen™ ENC Mic, 45ms Low Latency, 13mm Bass Drivers, Type-C Fast Charging, Made in India,Touch Controls, IPX5 Ear Buds TWS (Pine Green) View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}} View Details {{#rating}} {{/rating}} {{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}} ₹999 {{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}

Samsung Galaxy Buds Fe (White)| Powerful Active Noise Cancellation |in Ear Enriched Bass Sound | Ergonomic Design | 30-Hour Battery Life View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}} View Details {{#rating}} {{/rating}} {{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}} ₹4,499 {{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}

Skullcandy Sesh ANC in-Ear Wireless Earbuds, 46 Hr Battery, Microphone, Works with iPhone Android and Bluetooth Devices - Black View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}} View Details {{#rating}} {{/rating}} {{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}} ₹6,998 {{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}

JBL Live Pro 2 Premium in Ear Wireless TWS Earbuds, ANC Earbuds, 40Hr Playtime, Dual Connect, Customized Bass with Headphones App, 6 Mics for Clear Calls, Wireless Charging, Alexa Built-in (Black) View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}} View Details {{#rating}} {{/rating}} {{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}} ₹6,998 {{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}

soundcore by Anker Liberty 4 NC Wireless Earbuds, 98.5% Noise Reduction, 49dB Adaptive Noise Cancelling, Hi-Res Sound,LDAC Support, 50H Battery, Wireless Charging, Fast Charge View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}} View Details {{#rating}} {{/rating}} {{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}} ₹5,999 {{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}

JBL New Launch Live Buds 3 TWS,Hi-Res Audio True ANC Earbuds,Smart Case with Touch Display,40H Playtime,Wireless Charging, 6 Mic,Multipoint Connection,IP55 Proof, Headphones App,Personi-Fi 3.0(Black) View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}} View Details {{#rating}} {{/rating}} {{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}} ₹13,999 {{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}

Sony WF-C500 TWS Bluetooth in Ear Earbuds with 20Hrs Battery, with Mic for Phone Calls, Quick Charge, Fast Pair, 360 Reality Audio, Upscale Music - DSEE, App Support - Orange View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}} View Details {{#rating}} {{/rating}} {{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}} ₹4,490 {{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Bluetooth TWS in Ear Earbuds, Spatial Audio Dynamic Head Tracking,co-Created with Dynaudio,Upto 48dB Adaptive Noise Cancellation,Upto 40Hrs Battery[Green] View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}} View Details {{#rating}} {{/rating}} {{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}} ₹7,499 {{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}

Noise Two Wireless On-Ear Headphones with 50 Hours Playtime, Low Latency(up to 40ms), 4 Play Modes, Dual Pairing, BT v5.3 (Calm White) View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}} View Details {{#rating}} {{/rating}} {{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}} ₹1,698 {{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}

Honeywell New Launched Moxie V20 Bluetooth v5.4 On-Ear Headphones with Mic, ENC, 25H Playback, Deep Bass, IPX4, Aux, Stereo Sound, 40ms Low Latency Gaming Mode, Padded Cushion View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}} View Details {{#rating}} {{/rating}} {{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}} ₹1,399 {{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}

Philips Audio TAH4209BK/00 Bluetooth Headphone with Lightweight and Fodable Design, 32mm Neodynamic Drivers, 55H Playtime, USB Type-C Fast Charging, Built-in Mic for Smartphone, Laptop, Tablet (Black) View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}} View Details {{#rating}} {{/rating}} {{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}} ₹3,199 {{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}

boAt Airdopes 91 Prime, 45HRS Battery, 13mm Drivers, Metallic Finish, Low Latency,ENx Tech, Fast Charge, v5.3 Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones with mic (Midnight Black) View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}} View Details {{#rating}} {{/rating}} {{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}} ₹799 {{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}

Boult Audio W20 Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 35H Playtime, Zen™ ENC Mic, 45ms Low Latency, 13mm Bass Drivers, Type-C Fast Charging, Made in India,Touch Controls, IPX5 Ear Buds TWS (Pine Green) View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}} View Details {{#rating}} {{/rating}} {{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}} ₹999 {{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}

Samsung Galaxy Buds Fe (White)| Powerful Active Noise Cancellation |in Ear Enriched Bass Sound | Ergonomic Design | 30-Hour Battery Life View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}} View Details {{#rating}} {{/rating}} {{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}} ₹4,499 {{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}

Skullcandy Sesh ANC in-Ear Wireless Earbuds, 46 Hr Battery, Microphone, Works with iPhone Android and Bluetooth Devices - Black View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}} View Details {{#rating}} {{/rating}} {{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}} ₹6,998 {{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}

JBL Live Pro 2 Premium in Ear Wireless TWS Earbuds, ANC Earbuds, 40Hr Playtime, Dual Connect, Customized Bass with Headphones App, 6 Mics for Clear Calls, Wireless Charging, Alexa Built-in (Black) View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}} View Details {{#rating}} {{/rating}} {{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}} ₹6,998 {{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}

soundcore by Anker Liberty 4 NC Wireless Earbuds, 98.5% Noise Reduction, 49dB Adaptive Noise Cancelling, Hi-Res Sound,LDAC Support, 50H Battery, Wireless Charging, Fast Charge View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}} View Details {{#rating}} {{/rating}} {{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}} ₹5,999 {{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}

JBL New Launch Live Buds 3 TWS,Hi-Res Audio True ANC Earbuds,Smart Case with Touch Display,40H Playtime,Wireless Charging, 6 Mic,Multipoint Connection,IP55 Proof, Headphones App,Personi-Fi 3.0(Black) View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}} View Details {{#rating}} {{/rating}} {{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}} ₹13,999 {{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}

Sony WF-C500 TWS Bluetooth in Ear Earbuds with 20Hrs Battery, with Mic for Phone Calls, Quick Charge, Fast Pair, 360 Reality Audio, Upscale Music - DSEE, App Support - Orange View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}} View Details {{#rating}} {{/rating}} {{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}} ₹4,490 {{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Bluetooth TWS in Ear Earbuds, Spatial Audio Dynamic Head Tracking,co-Created with Dynaudio,Upto 48dB Adaptive Noise Cancellation,Upto 40Hrs Battery[Green] View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}} View Details {{#rating}} {{/rating}} {{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}} ₹7,499 {{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}

Noise Two Wireless On-Ear Headphones with 50 Hours Playtime, Low Latency(up to 40ms), 4 Play Modes, Dual Pairing, BT v5.3 (Calm White) View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}} View Details {{#rating}} {{/rating}} {{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}} ₹1,698 {{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}

Honeywell New Launched Moxie V20 Bluetooth v5.4 On-Ear Headphones with Mic, ENC, 25H Playback, Deep Bass, IPX4, Aux, Stereo Sound, 40ms Low Latency Gaming Mode, Padded Cushion View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}} View Details {{#rating}} {{/rating}} {{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}} ₹1,399 {{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}

Philips Audio TAH4209BK/00 Bluetooth Headphone with Lightweight and Fodable Design, 32mm Neodynamic Drivers, 55H Playtime, USB Type-C Fast Charging, Built-in Mic for Smartphone, Laptop, Tablet (Black) View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}} View Details {{#rating}} {{/rating}} {{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}} ₹3,199 {{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}

soundcore Life Q30 by Anker, Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones with Multiple Modes, Hi-Res Sound, Custom EQ via App, 50H Playtime, Comfortable Fit, Bluetooth, Multipoint Connection View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}} View Details {{#rating}} {{/rating}} {{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}} ₹5,999 {{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}

Sennheiser HD 450BT (ANC) Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Over Ear Headphone with Mic, Designed in Germany, Alexa Built-in - Active Noise Cancellation, 30h Battery,Fast Charging, Foldable, 2Yr WARRANTY - Black View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}} View Details {{#rating}} {{/rating}} {{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}} ₹8,490 {{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}

Sony WH-CH720N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery- Blue View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}} View Details {{#rating}} {{/rating}} {{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}} ₹9,096 {{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}

realme TechLife Studio H1 Over The Ear Headphone with 70Hours Playtime 360° Spatial Audio, 40mm Drivers, 80ms Superlow Latency, 43 dB Adaptive ANC-Black View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}} View Details {{#rating}} {{/rating}} {{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}} ₹4,999 {{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}

boAt Airdopes 91 Prime, 45HRS Battery, 13mm Drivers, Metallic Finish, Low Latency,ENx Tech, Fast Charge, v5.3 Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones with mic (Midnight Black) View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}} View Details {{#rating}} {{/rating}} {{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}} ₹799 {{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}

Boult Audio W20 Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 35H Playtime, Zen™ ENC Mic, 45ms Low Latency, 13mm Bass Drivers, Type-C Fast Charging, Made in India,Touch Controls, IPX5 Ear Buds TWS (Pine Green) View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}} View Details {{#rating}} {{/rating}} {{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}} ₹999 {{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}

Samsung Galaxy Buds Fe (White)| Powerful Active Noise Cancellation |in Ear Enriched Bass Sound | Ergonomic Design | 30-Hour Battery Life View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}} View Details {{#rating}} {{/rating}} {{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}} ₹4,499 {{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}

Skullcandy Sesh ANC in-Ear Wireless Earbuds, 46 Hr Battery, Microphone, Works with iPhone Android and Bluetooth Devices - Black View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}} View Details {{#rating}} {{/rating}} {{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}} ₹6,998 {{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}

JBL Live Pro 2 Premium in Ear Wireless TWS Earbuds, ANC Earbuds, 40Hr Playtime, Dual Connect, Customized Bass with Headphones App, 6 Mics for Clear Calls, Wireless Charging, Alexa Built-in (Black) View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}} View Details {{#rating}} {{/rating}} {{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}} ₹6,998 {{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}

soundcore by Anker Liberty 4 NC Wireless Earbuds, 98.5% Noise Reduction, 49dB Adaptive Noise Cancelling, Hi-Res Sound,LDAC Support, 50H Battery, Wireless Charging, Fast Charge View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}} View Details {{#rating}} {{/rating}} {{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}} ₹5,999 {{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}

JBL New Launch Live Buds 3 TWS,Hi-Res Audio True ANC Earbuds,Smart Case with Touch Display,40H Playtime,Wireless Charging, 6 Mic,Multipoint Connection,IP55 Proof, Headphones App,Personi-Fi 3.0(Black) View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}} View Details {{#rating}} {{/rating}} {{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}} ₹13,999 {{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}

Sony WF-C500 TWS Bluetooth in Ear Earbuds with 20Hrs Battery, with Mic for Phone Calls, Quick Charge, Fast Pair, 360 Reality Audio, Upscale Music - DSEE, App Support - Orange View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}} View Details {{#rating}} {{/rating}} {{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}} ₹4,490 {{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Bluetooth TWS in Ear Earbuds, Spatial Audio Dynamic Head Tracking,co-Created with Dynaudio,Upto 48dB Adaptive Noise Cancellation,Upto 40Hrs Battery[Green] View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}} View Details {{#rating}} {{/rating}} {{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}} ₹7,499 {{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}

Noise Two Wireless On-Ear Headphones with 50 Hours Playtime, Low Latency(up to 40ms), 4 Play Modes, Dual Pairing, BT v5.3 (Calm White) View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}} View Details {{#rating}} {{/rating}} {{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}} ₹1,698 {{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}

Honeywell New Launched Moxie V20 Bluetooth v5.4 On-Ear Headphones with Mic, ENC, 25H Playback, Deep Bass, IPX4, Aux, Stereo Sound, 40ms Low Latency Gaming Mode, Padded Cushion View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}} View Details {{#rating}} {{/rating}} {{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}} ₹1,399 {{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}

Philips Audio TAH4209BK/00 Bluetooth Headphone with Lightweight and Fodable Design, 32mm Neodynamic Drivers, 55H Playtime, USB Type-C Fast Charging, Built-in Mic for Smartphone, Laptop, Tablet (Black) View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}} View Details {{#rating}} {{/rating}} {{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}} ₹3,199 {{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}

soundcore Life Q30 by Anker, Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones with Multiple Modes, Hi-Res Sound, Custom EQ via App, 50H Playtime, Comfortable Fit, Bluetooth, Multipoint Connection View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}} View Details {{#rating}} {{/rating}} {{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}} ₹5,999 {{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}

Sennheiser HD 450BT (ANC) Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Over Ear Headphone with Mic, Designed in Germany, Alexa Built-in - Active Noise Cancellation, 30h Battery,Fast Charging, Foldable, 2Yr WARRANTY - Black View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}} View Details {{#rating}} {{/rating}} {{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}} ₹8,490 {{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}

Sony WH-CH720N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery- Blue View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}} View Details {{#rating}} {{/rating}} {{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}} ₹9,096 {{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}

realme TechLife Studio H1 Over The Ear Headphone with 70Hours Playtime 360° Spatial Audio, 40mm Drivers, 80ms Superlow Latency, 43 dB Adaptive ANC-Black View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}} View Details {{#rating}} {{/rating}} {{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}} ₹4,999 {{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}

boAt Ultima Regal w/ 2.01”(5.10 cm) Crystal-Clear AMOLED Display, 1000 NITS Brightness,Premium Metal Body, Functional Crown, 100+ Sports Modes, Fitness Smart Watch for Men & Women (Active Black) View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}} View Details {{#rating}} {{/rating}} {{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}} ₹2,799 {{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}

CrossBeats Diva 1.28” Stylish Smart Watch for Women with Stone Studded Bezel| Amoled Display | Female Health Tracker | 100+Sports Modes| Premium Metal Smartwatch with Wireless Charging - (Rose Gold) View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}} View Details {{#rating}} {{/rating}} {{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}} ₹3,999 {{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}

Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha 1.78 AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, Functional Crown, Metallic Build, Intelligent Gesture Control, Instacharge (Jet Black) View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}} View Details {{#rating}} {{/rating}} {{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}} ₹2,199 {{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}

Redmi Watch 5 Lite|1.96 AMOLED Screen|In-built GPS|BT Calling 2mic ENC|5 ATM|HyperOS Connectivity|18 days Battery Life|200+ WatchFaces|160+ SportsModes|SpO2,HeartRate&FemaleHealth Tracking|Light Gold View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}} View Details {{#rating}} {{/rating}} {{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}} ₹3,399 {{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}

Amazfit Bip 5 Unity 46mm Smartwatch, Bluetooth Phone Calling, 120+ Sports Modes, 11-Day Battery, Watch Face, 24 Hour Health Monitoring, 1.91 High-Resolution Display, Android/iOS (Charcoal) View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}} View Details {{#rating}} {{/rating}} {{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}} ₹5,499 {{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}

boAt Airdopes 91 Prime, 45HRS Battery, 13mm Drivers, Metallic Finish, Low Latency,ENx Tech, Fast Charge, v5.3 Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones with mic (Midnight Black) View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}} View Details {{#rating}} {{/rating}} {{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}} ₹799 {{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}

Boult Audio W20 Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 35H Playtime, Zen™ ENC Mic, 45ms Low Latency, 13mm Bass Drivers, Type-C Fast Charging, Made in India,Touch Controls, IPX5 Ear Buds TWS (Pine Green) View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}} View Details {{#rating}} {{/rating}} {{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}} ₹999 {{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}

Samsung Galaxy Buds Fe (White)| Powerful Active Noise Cancellation |in Ear Enriched Bass Sound | Ergonomic Design | 30-Hour Battery Life View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}} View Details {{#rating}} {{/rating}} {{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}} ₹4,499 {{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}

Skullcandy Sesh ANC in-Ear Wireless Earbuds, 46 Hr Battery, Microphone, Works with iPhone Android and Bluetooth Devices - Black View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}} View Details {{#rating}} {{/rating}} {{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}} ₹6,998 {{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}

JBL Live Pro 2 Premium in Ear Wireless TWS Earbuds, ANC Earbuds, 40Hr Playtime, Dual Connect, Customized Bass with Headphones App, 6 Mics for Clear Calls, Wireless Charging, Alexa Built-in (Black) View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}} View Details {{#rating}} {{/rating}} {{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}} ₹6,998 {{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}

soundcore by Anker Liberty 4 NC Wireless Earbuds, 98.5% Noise Reduction, 49dB Adaptive Noise Cancelling, Hi-Res Sound,LDAC Support, 50H Battery, Wireless Charging, Fast Charge View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}} View Details {{#rating}} {{/rating}} {{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}} ₹5,999 {{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}

JBL New Launch Live Buds 3 TWS,Hi-Res Audio True ANC Earbuds,Smart Case with Touch Display,40H Playtime,Wireless Charging, 6 Mic,Multipoint Connection,IP55 Proof, Headphones App,Personi-Fi 3.0(Black) View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}} View Details {{#rating}} {{/rating}} {{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}} ₹13,999 {{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}

Sony WF-C500 TWS Bluetooth in Ear Earbuds with 20Hrs Battery, with Mic for Phone Calls, Quick Charge, Fast Pair, 360 Reality Audio, Upscale Music - DSEE, App Support - Orange View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}} View Details {{#rating}} {{/rating}} {{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}} ₹4,490 {{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Bluetooth TWS in Ear Earbuds, Spatial Audio Dynamic Head Tracking,co-Created with Dynaudio,Upto 48dB Adaptive Noise Cancellation,Upto 40Hrs Battery[Green] View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}} View Details {{#rating}} {{/rating}} {{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}} ₹7,499 {{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}

Noise Two Wireless On-Ear Headphones with 50 Hours Playtime, Low Latency(up to 40ms), 4 Play Modes, Dual Pairing, BT v5.3 (Calm White) View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}} View Details {{#rating}} {{/rating}} {{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}} ₹1,698 {{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}

Honeywell New Launched Moxie V20 Bluetooth v5.4 On-Ear Headphones with Mic, ENC, 25H Playback, Deep Bass, IPX4, Aux, Stereo Sound, 40ms Low Latency Gaming Mode, Padded Cushion View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}} View Details {{#rating}} {{/rating}} {{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}} ₹1,399 {{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}

Philips Audio TAH4209BK/00 Bluetooth Headphone with Lightweight and Fodable Design, 32mm Neodynamic Drivers, 55H Playtime, USB Type-C Fast Charging, Built-in Mic for Smartphone, Laptop, Tablet (Black) View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}} View Details {{#rating}} {{/rating}} {{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}} ₹3,199 {{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}

soundcore Life Q30 by Anker, Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones with Multiple Modes, Hi-Res Sound, Custom EQ via App, 50H Playtime, Comfortable Fit, Bluetooth, Multipoint Connection View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}} View Details {{#rating}} {{/rating}} {{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}} ₹5,999 {{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}