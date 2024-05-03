Mother's Day is just around the corner, and what better way to honour your mom than by gifting her the latest tech gadgets? If you are searching for affordable gift ideas, we have put together a tech gift guide that is sure to make any mom feel special.

HONOR X9b 5G

This smartphone is currently priced at ₹21999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM variant.The HONOR X9b features a 5800mAh battery, 6.78-inch AMOLED display, and 120Hz refresh rate. Running on the efficient Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset and powered by MagicOS 7.2 based on Android 13, the HONOR X9b ensures smooth multitasking and a high-performance gaming experience, courtesy of the Adreno 710 GPU.

For photography enthusiasts, the HONOR X9b offers a triple-camera setup. The primary camera is a 108MP sensor, complemented by a 5MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro lens, allowing you to capture high-quality images and 4K videos. The front-facing 16MP camera is perfect for selfies and video calls.

realme P1 5G

The realme P1 5G mobile is priced at ₹16467 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM variant.It supports expandable storage up to 2 TB and has a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 2000 nits brightness, and TUV Rheinland Eye-Protection Certification. Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor, it offers a 50MP rear camera with a 2MP depth sensor, a 16MP front camera, and a 5000 mAh battery with 45W Super VOOC fast charging. The design includes a textured feather pattern with IP54 water resistance and a 7-layer VC Cooling System.

ZEBRONICS Zeb-Sound Feast 500

This Bluetooth speaker is currently priced at ₹3797.The Zebronics Bluetooth speaker offers 70 watts of output power through dual 89mm drivers, featuring Bluetooth v5.0, AUX, and microSD card inputs, along with a built-in microphone for calls. With a portable design, a handle, and a rechargeable battery, it is claimed to provide up to nine hours of backup at 50% volume. The speaker has IPX5 waterproofing, a USB port, and a 10m Bluetooth range. It also supports TWS function, RGB lighting, voice assistant support, and easy button controls. Charging is via USB Type-C, with a 3.5-hour charge time.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2r TWS earbuds

It is selling on Amazon at ₹1799.The OnePlus Nord Buds 2r features 12.4mm drivers for crisp and enhanced bass sound quality. They come with Sound Master Equalizers offering three audio profiles: Bold, Bass, and Balanced. With a battery life of up to 38 hours on a single charge, these earbuds provide ample listening time. The IP55 rating ensures water and sweat resistance. They also include a Gaming Mode, allowing users to toggle various features during gameplay, enhancing the gaming experience.

Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha

This smartwatch is currently priced at ₹1999.The Noise smartwatch features a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with a 368x448 pixel resolution, offering crisp and vibrant visuals. Its Always On Display provides various watch faces for constant timekeeping. The digital crown allows for easy navigation through functions, while Tru Sync ensures a stable calling experience. The Noise Buzz feature provides a dial pad, call logs, and the ability to save up to 10 contacts. Gesture control lets you turn the display off by covering it with your palm and on with a double tap. The smartwatch offers a 7-day battery life with Instacharge, allowing 24-hour usage after just 10 minutes of charging.

