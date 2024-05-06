The Amazon Summer Sale 2024 is LIVE! Uncover incredible brands of microwaves and ovens at never-before prices. Make the most the incredible offers!

Microwave oven at up to 52% off

The Samsung 23 L Grill Microwave Oven is an excellent choice for a small family. This oven is equipped with ECO Mode to save energy, Browning Plus for achieving the perfect texture and colour, Keep Warm function for retaining food temperature, and Quick Defrost for speedy thawing.

2. Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven

The Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven is designed specifically for small households, providing a wide range of functions. Including auto reheat and defrost options, 51 preset recipes, and a vapour clean feature, this microwave guarantees uniform heating, delicious dishes, and simple upkeep. Its small footprint and glass turntable help optimize the interior space.

3. LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven

The LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven provides a wide range of 251 auto-cook menus, encompassing different cuisines and health-conscious recipes, guaranteeing delightful meals. Notable features such as quick ghee preparation, concealed heating, and a stainless-steel cavity contribute to the appliance's safety, hygiene, and long-lasting durability.

4. Whirlpool 20 L Solo Microwave Oven

The Whirlpool 20 L Solo Microwave Oven offers a 20L capacity along with a high-quality powder-coated cavity. It is proficient in reheating, defrosting, and cooking various dishes. Equipped with 18 auto cook menus, a defrost function, feather touch control with LED display, and 5 power levels, this microwave guarantees flexible and user-friendly cooking options.

5. Bajaj MTBX 2016 20L Grill Microwave Oven

With its grill feature, the Bajaj MTBX 2016 20L Grill Microwave Oven offers a wide range of cooking possibilities. It is equipped with jog dials for convenient operation, combination cooking settings, and a 30-minute cooking timer alert.

6. Panasonic 23L Convection Microwave Oven

The Panasonic 23L Convection Microwave showcases a sleek black mirror exterior and is equipped with 360° Heat Wrap technology to ensure uniform cooking. Additionally, it includes a Magic Grill function for grilling purposes and offers 61 auto-cook menus for convenient meal preparation.

7. Godrej 20 L Solo Microwave Oven

The Godrej 20 L Solo Microwave Oven ensures even heating through its Multi-Distribution System. With the option to select from 5 power levels, you can easily defrost or cook various dishes. Its compact design makes it perfect for smaller kitchens and limited countertop space.

8. Samsung 28 L Convection Microwave Oven

The Samsung 28 L Slim Fry, Sensor Cook, and Multi-Split Convection Microwave Oven present various cooking options. Featuring a 28L capacity, convection capabilities, and special functions like preheat and eco mode, it is well-suited for larger families.

9. Morphy Richards 25 CG 25L Convection Microwave Oven

The Morphy Richards 25 CG 25L Convection Microwave Oven provides a wide cooking space and various cooking functions such as baking and grilling. It is equipped with a child lock for safety, 200 auto cook menus, power levels, and convenient auto reheat and keep warm features.

