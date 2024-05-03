The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 has great deals lined up across categories, with discounts that go as high as 70%. In this article, we'll discuss impressive discounts currently available on home and kitchen appliances. As part of the Amazon Summer Sale 2024, buyers can avail exceptional offers on state-of-the-art kitchen gadgets and essential household items, making this sale a great moment to update your kitchen and home. Incredible offers, irresistible bargains, and more await you in this article. Do not miss out on this opportunity to shop smarter and save bigger with the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024.

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Incredible offers of up to 70% on home and kitchen appliances

Induction cooktops: Up to 60% off

Do you want to purchase induction cooktops, a stylish and practical appliance that will transform your kitchen? Thankfully, the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 has amazing offers (up to 60% off) on the appliance, with irresistible prices only for a limited time. Check out our top picks of induction cooktops below.

Buy more induction cooktops at the Amazon Summer Sale 2024:

Philips 2100-Watt Induction Cooktop

Prestige PIC 20 1600 Watts Induction Cooktop

iBELL 20 YO Induction Cooktop 2000W

Prestige IRIS ECO 1200 W Induction Cooktop

Kitchen chimneys: Up to 70% off

Make your kitchen smoke-free and add some style to it with kitchen chimneys during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024. Buyers can avail up to 70% off on powerful chimneys from top brands and improve their overall cooking experience.

Buy more kitchen chimneys at the Amazon Summer Sale 2024:

INALSA EKON 60BK 1050 m3/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney

Faber 60 cm 1000 m3/HR Pyramid Kitchen Chimney

Faber 60 cm 1100 m3/hr Auto-Clean Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney

GLEN 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Kitchen Chimney

Induction cookers: Up to 55% off

Modern cooking should be convenient. Thankfully, during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024, you can up to 55% off on top induction cookers from top brands such as Pigeon, Hawkins, and Borosil. Enjoy safe and fast cooking with our picks below.

Buy more induction cookers at the Amazon Summer Sale 2024:

Hawkins Induction Compatible Inner Lid Pressure Cooker

Pigeon by Stovekraft 3 Litre Induction Base Pressure Cooker

Borosil Pronto Induction Base Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker 3L

Bergner Trimax Stainless Steel 1.5L Outer Lid Pressure Cooker

Air fryers: Up to 66% off

Are you ready to discover the joy of healthy cooking with air fryers at exceptional prices during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024? You can take advantage of discounts up to 66% on premium brands like Pigeon, Philips, and Morphy Richards. Air fryers use up to 90% less fat, making them a great investment for your health.

Buy more air fryers at the Amazon Summer Sale 2024:

PHILIPS Air Fryer NA120/00

PHILIPS Digital Air Fryer

Morphy Richards Digital Air Fryer For Home

Havells Air Fryer Prolife Crystal

Oven Toaster Griller (OTG): Up to 56% off

The art of baking, toasting, and grilling is made significantly easy this sale season, with astounding offers on oven toaster grillers, as part of the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024. These versatile kitchen must-haves are ideal for your culinary experiments and more.

Buy more Oven Toaster Griller (OTGs) at the Amazon Summer Sale 2024:

AGARO Marvel 19 Liters Oven Toaster Griller

Lifelong OTG 9 Litre - Electric Oven Toaster Griller for Kitchen

Morphy Richards 30Rcss Otg Oven For Kitchen

Wonderchef Oven Toaster Griller (OTG)

Also read: Best OTG ovens: Choose from 10 options for your kitchen

Microwave ovens: Up to 43% off

The latest microwave ovens are available at discounted rates during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024. Enjoy fabulous deals of up to 43% on leading brands like Samsung, IFB, and Panasonic. Microwave ovens are perfect for baking, grilling, and quick meal preparation.

Buy more microwave ovens at the Amazon Summer Sale 2024:

IFB 24 L Solo Microwave Oven

Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven

Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven

Bajaj 17L Solo Microwave Oven

Also read: Best microwave: Cook to your heart's content with our top 8 picks

Refrigerators: Up to 41% off

The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 is here, and it's a great time to upgrade your kitchen with a new refrigerator, especially with peak summer just around the corner. Whether you’re looking for a side-by-side, double-door, triple-door, or single-door refrigerator, fantastic deals are waiting for you.

Buy more refrigerators at the Amazon Summer Sale 2024:

Samsung 183 L, 5 Star Single Door Refrigerator

Haier 165 L 1 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator Appliance

LG 322 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator

Haier 596L Frost Free Inverter Side by Side Refrigerator

Also read: Best smart refrigerators: Top 10 options for the modern home

Mixer grinders: Up to 66% off

Get ready to mix, grind, and create culinary masterpieces with mixer grinders during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024. You can enjoy up to 66% off on the best brands such as Philips, Prestige, and Lifelong. Don't miss out on amazing deals!

Buy more mixer grinders at the Amazon Summer Sale 2024:

Philips HL7756/01 Mixer Grinder 750 Watt

Prestige Iris Plus 750 W Mixer Grinder

Lifelong Mixer Grinder for Kitchen

Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder

Also read: Best juicer mixer grinders for your kitchen: Top 10 options to choose from

Cookware: Up to 68% off

If you want to revamp your kitchen with premium cookware during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024, do not hesitate. You can avail up to 70% off on a wide selection of pots, pans, and sets that are both functional and stylish.

Buy more cookware at the Amazon Summer Sale 2024:

Milton Pro Cook Kitchen Jewel Set of 5, Peach

Butterfly Classic SS Cookware Set

Hawkins Futura 2.25 Litre Cook n Serve Stewpot

Prestige Omega Deluxe Granite Aluminium 3 Pcs Set

Other kitchen appliances: Up to 63% off

If you want to complete your kitchen shopping experience at the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024, you can do so with the links below. We have included espresso machines, robot vacuum cleaners, cold-press juicer, and blenders.

Buy more kitchen appliances at the Amazon Summer Sale 2024:

Breville BES870XL Barista Express Espresso Machine

Hestia Appliances Nutri-Max Cold Press Juicer

AGARO Imperial Slow Juicer, Professional Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer

PHILIPS HL1655/00 Hand Blender, 250W

Still want more? Check out more deals on home and kitchen appliances with the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024.

