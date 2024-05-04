Discover incredible savings of up to 70% off on air purifiers during the Amazon Great Summer Sale! Enhance your indoor air quality with leading brands at unbeatable prices. Don't let this opportunity pass you by and grab these deals while they last and enjoy a breath of fresh air all year long!

Amazon great summer sale 2024: Best deals on air purifiers for you!

1. Mi Air Purifier for Home 4, India's only Allergy Care Certified, Equipped with Ionizer & Laser Sensor, True HEPA Filter, Traps 99.99% Viruses & PM 0.1, Covers 516 Sq.Ft, OLED Touch screen, White

Breathe easy with Mi Air Purifier for Home 4! India's sole Allergy Care Certified purifier, boasting Ionizer & Laser Sensor tech. Its True HEPA Filter captures 99.99% of viruses & PM 0.1 particles, purifying spaces up to 516 sq. ft. Enjoy convenient control via an OLED touchscreen. Grab yours now with a 30% discount in the Amazon summer sale!

2. AIRTH Air Purifier For AC, Coated HEPA AC Filter, Proven Protection From PM2.5 PM10 Viruses and Allergies, Technology Developed at IIT Kanpur & IISc Bangalore

Transform your AC into an air purifier with Airth! The world's first AC Air Purifier filter eliminates PM2.5, PM10, viruses, and allergens, enhancing health and well-being. Scientifically validated with advanced coated HEPA filtration technology, it reduces maintenance and covers 70-90% purification in a 250 sq. ft. room. Perfect for your home and office spaces. Buy these now before the discounts run out.

3. Coway AirMega Aim Professional Air Purifier for Home, New Launch, Longest Filter Life 8500 Hrs, Traps 99.99% Virus & PM 0.1 Particles, Manufacturer Warranty of 7 Years

Coway Airmega Aim Professional Air Purifier for Home boasts an unprecedented 8500-hour filter life, it effectively traps 99.99% of viruses and PM 0.1 particles, ensuring pristine indoor air quality. Backed by a reassuring manufacturer warranty of 7 years, it's a reliable choice for long-term air purification. Elevate your home environment with the Coway Airmega Aim Professional Air Purifier.

4. Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 150 with True HEPA H13 Filter & Surround 360° Air Technology | Removes 99.97% Dust & Particulate Matter | 3-Stage Purification | Covers 200 Sq. Ft. | Minimal Noise

Get clean air with Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 150! It removes almost all dust and dirt with its True HEPA H13 Filter & Surround 360° Air Technology. It works quietly, covering spaces up to 200 sq. ft. So, breathe easy and enjoy fresh air with Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 150

5. FULMINARE Air Purifiers for Bedroom, H13 True HEPA Air Filter, Quiet Air Cleaner With Night Light,Portable Small Air Purifier for Home, Pet, Office, Living Room, Car (White)

The FULMINARE Air Purifiers are equipped with an H13 True HEPA Air Filter, which quietly cleans your air, perfect for bedrooms, offices, and living rooms. Its portable design makes it versatile for use anywhere, even around pets. Plus, it features a soothing night light for added ambience. Breathe easier with FULMINARE Air Purifiers.

6. Philips Smart Air Purifier AC1711 - Purifies rooms up to 36 m² - Removes 99.97% of Pollen, Allergies, Dust and Smoke, HEPA Filter, Ultra-quiet and Low energy consumption, Ideal for Bedrooms.

The Philips Smart Air Purifier AC1711 ensure they purify rooms up to 36 m² with ease. You can remove 99.97% of pollen, allergies, dust, and smoke with its HEPA Filter. Enjoy cleaner, fresher air for a healthier environment. Trust Philips for advanced air purification technology.

7. Dyson Air Purifier Tp10 Cool Gen1 (Latest LauInch), White

Dyson Air Purifier TP10 Cool Gen1 is the newest model, controlled easily with a remote and plugged into electric sockets. With a HEPA filter, it catches tiny particles as small as 0.1 microns, ensuring clean air. It comes in a sleek silver colour, adding style to any room while keeping your air fresh and cool.

8. Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q400 from Hero Group, WiFi App Control, Voice Control, True Hepa H-13 Filter, Removes Air Pollutants, Micro Allergens, 4 Stage Filtration, Coverage Area Up To 400 Sq. Ft

Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q400 can be smartly controlled via WiFi app or voice, ensuring ease of use. Equipped with a True HEPA H-13 filter, it effectively removes air pollutants and micro allergens with its 4-stage filtration system. Covering areas up to 400 sq. ft., it guarantees clean air throughout your space.

9. SHARP Room Air Purifier FP-F40E-W (White) with Plasmacluster™ Ion Technology, Haze Mode, Odour & Dust Sensor, True HEPA & Deodorizing Filter| Coverage Area: up to 320 ft²

The SHARP Room Air Purifier FP-F40E-W features Plasmacluster™ Ion Technology and it efficiently neutralizes odours and removes dust. Activate Haze Mode for enhanced purification. With an Odor & Dust Sensor and True HEPA & Deodorizing Filter, it ensures thorough air cleaning. Enjoy clean air in spaces up to 320 ft² with SHARP Room Air Purifier.

10. AGARO Regal Air Purifier With Bladeless Fan,True HEPA and UV Sterilization filters and removes 99.97% of Smoke, Dust, Pollen, and Dander, Oscillating 23” Tower Fan with Remote Control,White

AGARO Regal Air Purifier comes with a bladeless fan and features a true HEPA and UV Sterilization filter system which removes 99.97% of smoke, dust, pollen, and dander. Enjoy the added convenience of an oscillating 23 inch tower fan with a remote control. The perfect pick to buy this Amazon Summer Sale 2024.

The Amazon Summer Sale 2024 is the perfect time to shop for air purifiers! With discounts of up to 70% off, now's your chance to breathe cleaner air without breaking the bank. Whether you're looking for HEPA filters, UV sterilization, or bladeless fans, there's something for everyone. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to enhance your indoor air quality and save big during the Amazon Summer Sale!

