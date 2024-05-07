Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 is coming to an end and this is your chance to get your hands on a range of Apple products. Check out the discounts up to 29% and get shopping before the curtain falls on the sale.

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 is coming to an end, and this might be your final chance of getting Apple products for a discounted price. Apple has been among the top and most sought after electronics brands for many years now. Numerous people invest in their products every year, but there are multiple products apart from their smartphones. We will take you through the top Apple products that you can buy during the Amazon Summer Sale 2024. Check out the discounts on every product and enter the Apple ecosystem.

Best deals on Apple products

This MacBook Air features a powerful M3 chip and a vibrant display, ideal for both work and entertainment. With 8GB of memory and 256GB SSD, it offers speedy performance and sufficient storage for everyday tasks. The addition of a backlit keyboard and Touch ID enhances both usability and security.

Larger and more capable, this 15-inch MacBook Air packs the new M3 chip, doubling the storage to 512GB SSD. It's perfect for professionals needing more screen real estate and power for multitasking. Features like a backlit keyboard and 1080p FaceTime HD camera make it a top choice for remote work.

The new 24-inch iMac comes with its M3 chip enhanced for creators and professionals. It's equipped with a powerful 10-core GPU for superior graphics handling. The sleek design and improved processing capabilities make it a superb home or office desktop solution.

4. Apple iPad Air (5th Generation) with 64GB

The fifth-generation iPad Air strikes a balance between performance and portability. Featuring an M1 chip and a stunning 10.9-inch display, it's ideal for both media consumption and light productivity. Its all-day battery life and high-quality cameras offer great value for general use.

Upgraded for the tech-savvy user, this iPad Air includes 256GB storage and 5G capability, ensuring ample space and fast connectivity. The M1 chip provides the power needed for more demanding apps and tasks, making it a versatile tool for both work and leisure.

This iPad Pro is a powerhouse with its M2 chip, catering to professionals and creatives who need top-tier performance. The 11-inch display is perfectly sized for portability while still offering a premium viewing experience. Its advanced cameras and Wi-Fi 6E support enhance its functionality as a mobile workstation.

The second-generation AirPods Pro deliver an exceptional audio experience with advanced noise cancellation technology. The inclusion of a MagSafe case with USB-C enhances charging convenience, making these earbuds a fantastic choice for audiophiles on the go.

With advanced health monitoring features like blood oxygen and ECG apps, the Series 9 Apple Watch is a must-have for health enthusiasts. The always-on display and water resistance make it highly functional for everyday wear, ensuring that it keeps up with busy lifestyles.

The Apple Watch SE combines fitness and health tracking at a more affordable price point. This model includes essential features like heart rate monitoring and crash detection, packaged in a sleek design with a Retina display, appealing to both new users and those upgrading.

Designed for the outdoor adventurer, the Apple Watch Ultra features a rugged case, precision GPS, and an action button for quick accessibility. Its extra-long battery life and brighter display cater perfectly to those needing a durable and reliable smartwatch in extreme conditions.

