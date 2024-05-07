Amazon Summer Sale 2024 is coming to an end, and this is your last chance to get the best deals along with heavy discounts on the top air coolers. You can avail a discount of up to 49% and get a model from one of the most trusted brands in the country. All the listed models have high capacity, impressive cooling abilities and much more attractive features. Join us as we look into the best air coolers during the Amazon Sale 2024.

Get up to 49% off on air coolers

1. Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler For Room| DuramarinePump| 3-Yr Warranty| TurboFan Technology| Powerful Air Throw| 3-Speed Control| Portable Air Cooler For Home| White

The Bajaj PX97 Torque offers efficient cooling with its 36L capacity and TurboFan Technology, ideal for personal use with a durable pump and a 3-year warranty.

2. Crompton Ozone Royale 75 Litres Desert Air Cooler

Crompton's Ozone Royale is a robust desert air cooler with a 75L capacity, featuring an easy-clean ice chamber and humidity control for enhanced cooling performance.

3. Crompton Ozone Desert Air Cooler- 75L; with Everlast Pump, Auto Fill, 4-Way Air Deflection and High Density Honeycomb Pads; White & Teal

This 75L desert cooler from Crompton features an Everlast pump and high-density honeycomb pads, ensuring long-lasting and efficient cooling with auto fill functionality.

4. Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler

The Symphony Diet 12T is a compact tower cooler equipped with honeycomb pads and i-Pure technology, perfect for personal spaces with its low energy consumption.

5. Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler

Compact and efficient, the Symphony Ice Cube 27 provides effective cooling with 3-side honeycomb pads and i-Pure technology, designed for small rooms.

6. Bajaj PX25 Torque Air Cooler 24 Litre

The Bajaj PX25 is a reliable personal cooler with a 24L capacity, featuring Anti-Bacterial Hexacool technology and Turbo Fan for fast cooling and enhanced durability.

7. Symphony HiFlo 40 Personal Air Cooler

Symphony HiFlo 40 offers great value with its powerful blower and honeycomb pads, complemented by i-Pure technology for cleaner air and low power usage.

8. Symphony Sumo 70 Desert Air Cooler

Ideal for larger rooms, the Symphony Sumo 70 comes with powerful fan technology and honeycomb pads for efficient cooling and a cool flow dispenser.

9. Crompton Surebreeze Personal Air Cooler-30L

The Crompton Surebreeze is designed for personal use, featuring a 30L capacity, 4-way air deflection, and high-density honeycomb pads for effective cooling.

Similar articles for you

Amazon Summer Sale 2024: Get up to 54% off on air cooler from categories like desert, personal, tower and more

Amazon Sale 2024: Beat the heat with top 8 air coolers, grab up to 54% off

Best Hindware air coolers: Top 7 options to stay cool this summer season

Best air coolers for home: Top 10 options for a comfortable indoor experience during summer

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!