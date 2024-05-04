Get ready for the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024, kicking off with hot deals to keep you cool! Score big discounts on ACs, air coolers and fans to beat the heat. Dive into a refreshing shopping experience with top brands offering irresistible offers on energy-efficient cooling solutions. Whether you're looking for a powerful AC to chill your space or a sleek ceiling fan for a breezy vibe, this sale covers you on both.

Air Conditioners starting at just ₹ 25,990

Upgrade your summer comfort with the Amazon Summer Sale 2024, offering a stunning 53% off on split ACs! Experience superior cooling performance and energy efficiency while saving big.

LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC

2. Haier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Triple Inverter Split AC (Copper, 7 in 1 Convertible, Anti Bacterial Filter, Cools at 60°C Temp, 20 Mtrs Air Throw - HSU18K-PYSS5BN-INV, 2024 Model)

Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC

Save up to 40% on Inverter ACs

Don't miss out on the ultimate cooling comfort with the Inverter Split AC, now at an incredible 40% discount. Enjoy uninterrupted cooling with energy-efficient performance.

4. LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, 4 Way Air Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, 2024 Model, TS-Q19YNZE1, White)

5. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, 2023 Model, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I3FWAGC)

6. Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, Triple Display, Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow, 2023 Model, MTKL50U, White)

Get up to 45% off on fixed-speed split ACs

Don't miss out on the chance to stay cool and save big! Grab a fixed-speed split AC at an amazing 45% off during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024.

Grab up to 43% off on Window ACs

Window AC is a great choice for people with limited space. Amazon is offering great deals on Window ACs too, grab them before the sale ends.

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC

10. Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, Turbo Cool, Fan Modes-Auto/High/Medium/Low, Hydrophilic Blue Fins, Dust Filters, Self-Diagnosis, 2024 Model, WFD318L, White)

Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Window AC

Deals on Air Coolers

Air coolers offer a cost-effective and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional air conditioners. They consume less electricity, making them more energy-efficient.

Grab up to 49% off on Desert Air Coolers.

Cool off this summer with a fantastic 49% discount on desert coolers! Beat the heat without breaking the bank with this exclusive offer. Enjoy powerful cooling and comfort at an unbeatable price.

Crompton Ozone Royale 75 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home

Livpure Koolbliss Desert Air Cooler

Crompton Ozone Desert Air Cooler

Enjoy 33% off on Personal Air Coolers

The Amazon Summer Sale brings you an unbeatable 33% off on personal coolers. Keep your personal space cool and comfortable with portable, energy-efficient coolers.

Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler

Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler

Symphony HiFlo 40 Personal Air Cooler

Get up to 25% off on Tower Air Coolers

Upgrade your cooling game this summer with tower coolers! Enjoy a whopping 25% off on sleek, space-saving models that deliver powerful cooling.

Crompton Optimus Neo Tower Air Cooler

Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler

Symphony Diet 3D 20i Portable Tower Air Cooler

Best deals on Fans

Fans provide effective air circulation and cool down rooms quickly without the need for complex installation or maintenance.

Whopping 50% off on Ceiling Fans

Upgrade your home with stylish and efficient ceiling fans at a steal! The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 brings you a whopping 50% off on a wide range of ceiling fans.

atomberg Renesa 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan

Crompton SUREBREEZE SEA SAPPHIRA 1200 mm Ceiling Fan

Orient Electric Apex-FX Ceiling Fan

Get up to 36% off on Pedestal Fans

Beat the heat with style! Grab a sleek pedestal fan at an incredible 36% off in the Amazon Sale.

atomberg Renesa 400mm Pedestal Swing Fan

V-Guard Esfera Pedestal Fan

Orient Electric Tornado Pedestal Fan

Grab up to 38% off on Wall Mounted Fans

Don't miss out on incredible deals on wall-mounted fans during the Amazon sale 2024.

Havells Sameera 400mm Wall Mounted Fan

Orient Electric Wall- 49 Wall Fan

Crompton HighSpeed Torpedo 400 mm Wall Fan

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act of 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

