Get up to 42% off on Refrigerators Upgrade your kitchen with top brands and energy-efficient models at unbeatable prices. Grab up to 42% off on refrigerators during the Amazon Summer Sale 2024.

Samsung 653 L, 3 Star side by side refrigerator

The Samsung 653 L 3 Star Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator is a spacious and energy-efficient appliance suitable for large families. Its 5-in-1 convertible modes, digital inverter compressor, and smart features like Wi-Fi connectivity make it a convenient and reliable choice for modern homes.

LG 655 L Frost-Free Inverter Side-By-Side Refrigerator

The LG Side-by-Side Refrigerator offers a spacious 655-liter capacity with advanced features like an inverter compressor for energy efficiency, tempered glass shelves, and multi-air flow for even cooling. It comes with a 1-year warranty and 10-year warranty on the compressor.

LG 343 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator

The LG 343L Frost Free Refrigerator offers ample storage with efficient features. Its 3-star energy rating ensures energy savings. The smart inverter compressor reduces noise and enhances durability. The convertible freezer-to-fridge feature adds versatility. Manufacturer warranty includes 1 year on product and 10 years

Samsung 363 L, 3 Star Double Door Refrigerator

The Samsung 363L Frost Free Refrigerator offers versatile storage with Convertible 5in1 technology. It features a 3-star energy rating, a digital inverter compressor for energy efficiency, and comes with a 1-year warranty. The interior includes toughened glass shelves, twin cooling, and special features like Power Freeze and Coolpack.

Samsung 385 L, 2 Star Double Door Refrigerator

The Samsung 385-liter refrigerator offers powerful cooling and long-lasting freshness with its frost-free technology. It features a convertible 5in1 option and Curd Maestro for added convenience. With a 2-star energy rating and digital inverter compressor, it ensures energy efficiency and quiet operation.

Get up to 40% off on Washing Machines Grab Up to 40% Off on the Best Washing Machines in the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024. Upgrade to a smarter, more efficient model without breaking the bank.

The Samsung 8 kg Fully-automatic front load washing machine offers superior wash quality, energy, and water efficiency. Its 1400 RPM motor ensures faster wash and drying times, making it ideal for large families. With 21 wash programs and special features like Inverter technology and Child Lock, it's a versatile and reliable choice.

The LG fully-automatic front load washing machine offers a 9kg capacity, 1200 RPM spin speed, and 14 wash programs including Active Steam and Allergy Care. It features Hygiene Steam, inverter technology, and a 5-star energy rating for efficiency.

LG 7.5 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

The LG fully-automatic top load washing machine offers a 7.5 kg capacity, suitable for large families. It features TurboDrum technology, 5-star energy efficiency, and 8 wash programs including Gentle, Quick Wash, and Tub Clean, making it a convenient and efficient choice for laundry needs.

Samsung 8 kg, 5 star Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

The Samsung 8kg top load washing machine offers affordability and excellent wash quality. It's suitable for large families with its 5-star energy rating and 9 wash programs. The 700 RPM motor ensures faster washing and drying, backed by a 2-year warranty on the product and 20 years on the motor.

The Bosch fully-automatic front load washing machine offers an 8kg capacity, 1400 RPM speed, and 15 wash programs including Allergy Care. It features EcoSilence Drive, ActiveWater, and a 5-star energy rating for efficiency. The product includes a 2-year warranty on the product and a 12-year warranty on the motor.

