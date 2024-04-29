Have you been eagerly awaiting sale season to purchase products that have been comfortably sitting on your Amazon wish list? We bring you great news and even better deals with the upcoming Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024. This year’s Amazon Great Summer Sale will witness significant price drops and exceptional deals on a broad range of electronics, including laptops, air conditioners, refrigerators, air coolers, washing machines, and televisions.

The time to upgrade your home appliance setup is imminent and with Amazon’s mind-numbing deals, you can get a blanket upgrade for all your electronic appliances. Think of it as a clean slate for your home’s modernity. With the latest features and modern capabilities, your house could become a technological hub across needs, whether you’re looking for laptops, a new AC, refrigerator, air cooler, and a lot more.

Check out the best-selling air conditioners:

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC

When does the sale start?

The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 begins on May 02, 2024 for all users. In classic Amazon fashion, Prime early access begins at midnight (12:00 AM) for Prime members and at 12:00 PM on May 02, 2024 for all users.

What all can you buy?

During the upcoming Amazon Great Summer 2024, potential buyers can avail considerable discounts, bundle offers, and bank deals to find the best electronics at the cheapest price. There are a variety of categories to choose from - whether you’re looking for a shiny laptop or cooling devices to beat the summer heat, like air conditioners, refrigerators, air coolers. In addition, washing machines and televisions will also witness a considerable drop in price. This way, you can prepare for the incoming heatwaves and stay comfortable at home across various fronts like cooling, laundry, and entertainment.

Check out the best-selling laptops:

Lenovo V15

HP Laptop 15s

What benefits can you expect?

This year, the Amazon Great Summer Sale has one motto - “big savings for everyone" and rightly so! Besides the cross-section of categories that will witness historic price drops, there are additional offers available. For example, buyers can avail 10% extra discount on credit/debit cards and EMI with partners such as ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, and OneCard.

To get sale-ready, Amazon is rolling out a series of features, such as sample mania that allows buyers to try before they buy anything for ₹1. With Amazon coupons, buyers can save up to 45% on 40 lakh+ products. Think that’s too much? There’s more.

Buyers can also earn cashback rewards of up to ₹5,000 by purchasing items during the sale season. On top of that, Amazon is bringing the ability to pre-book across categories including electronics, TVs and appliances, and more.

With Amazon combos, users will be able to get up to 40% on the best-selling combos. Whew! There’s still more - users will be able to save more if they buy more. For instance, if a user buys 2 products, they’ll get 5% off, freebies, and more offers.

Check out the best-selling air coolers:

Bajaj PX97

Crompton Ozone Royale 75 Litres Desert Air Cooler

What is the price range of discounts?

With the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024, users can benefit from discounts across categories across budgets. For instance, deals on mobiles and accessories will start at ₹5,499. For Alexa and Fire TV, the price begins as ₹2,599. For TVs and appliances, deals start at ₹6,999. For headphones and smartwatches, deals start at ₹199. Amazing, right? Errr, we meant Amazon, right?

Go ahead and bring your favourite electronics home this season with the Amazon Great Summer Sale Season, going live on May 2, 2024. As stated earlier, Prime users get early access at midnight while all users can purchase discounted products starting 12 noon.

Check out the best-selling refrigerators:

LG 185 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

Samsung 183 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!