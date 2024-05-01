Get ready for Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024! Enjoy massive discounts on laptops, ACs, refrigerators, washing machines and more. Don't miss out on extra savings with cashback, coupons and credit card offers.

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 is going to make your summers more exciting with huge discounts on your favourite products. This year, enjoy massive discounts on electronics, home appliances, fashion and more. Explore a wide array of discounts, offers and coupons to maximize your savings. Gear up to make the most of this grand sale from Amazon!

The Amazon sale starts on May 2, 2024, for all users. However, Prime members can access the deals starting at midnight (12 AM), while non-Prime members will have to wait until noon(12 PM) on May 2. So, if you're a Prime member, get ready for the deals, or consider subscribing to enjoy early access.

The e-commerce giant has offered a sneak peek at all the deals we can expect during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024. You can preview all the upcoming deals and sales on this dedicated sale page to shortlist the products you need.

Up to ₹ 40,000 off on laptops Laptops are also a key focus of this sale, with big discounts on brands like Dell, HP, Asus, and Lenovo. Whether you need a workhorse for productivity or a powerhouse for gaming, find great deals on models like the Dell G15, HP Victus, Asus ROG and Lenovo ThinkPad.

Massive discounts on refrigerators Refrigerators are also getting the spotlight at the Amazon Great Summer Sale, with discounts as high as 55%! Look out for top brands like Samsung, LG, and Whirlpool offering great deals on their models. If you've been considering an upgrade, this sale is the perfect opportunity!

Save up to ₹ 30,000 on TVs Upgrade your living room with a brand-new OLED TV for better visuals and sound quality. During the Amazon sale, you can pick up a QLED TV for as low as ₹24,990. Save more on popular brands like Sony, Samsung, LG Xiaomi and more.

Split ACs starting from ₹ 25,990 Chill out during this sale with huge discounts on air conditioners. If you've been considering a new AC, this could be the perfect opportunity. Look out for great deals on top brands like LG, Samsung, Voltas and more.

Top deals on washing machines Washing machines are also getting discounts during this Amazon sale. If you've been considering a new one, now's the perfect opportunity! Look out for great deals on top brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and more.

How to maximise the savings Apart from the discounts on the products, you can get additional savings via cashback, coupons and combo deals. Amazon is also providing up to 10 percent extra discounts on selected credit cards and EMI payments. Read our dedicated story to make the most out of Amazon's Great Summer Sale.

The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 promises an exciting array of discounts across a wide range of products, from smartphones and home appliances to fashion and electronics. This sale is a golden opportunity for shoppers to upgrade their gadgets and homes without breaking the bank.

