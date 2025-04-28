Amazon Great Summer sale 2025 begins soon: Find great deals on electronics; dates revealed

|Product
|Rating
|Price
Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Twin Inverter Split AC (Copper, 7 in 1 Convertible, Frost Self Clean, HD Filter, Cools at 54°C, Long Air Throw - HSU17VP-TQS3BN-INV, White)View Details
₹34,990
LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q18JNXE, White)View Details
₹36,690
Crompton Optimus 100 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Auto-Fill & Drain | Everlast Pump | Humidity ControlView Details
₹13,399
Symphony HiFlo 40 Personal Air Cooler For Home with Powerful Blower, Honeycomb Pads, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (40L, Light Grey)View Details
₹6,491
TCL 101 cm (40 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Full HD Smart Android LED TV 40L4B (Black)View Details
₹15,990
The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is almost here, starting 1st May at 12 noon and it’s packed with hot deals across top categories. Prime members get a head start with 12-hour early access from midnight itself. From ACs and coolers to keep you summer-ready, to TVs, smartwatches, laptops, headphones, earbuds, and fridges, there’s something for everyone looking to upgrade.
Expect major discounts on top brands, plus extra savings through exchange offers, no-cost EMIs, and bank deals. Looking to upgrade your gadgets, refresh your home setup, or grab the latest tech? This sale is packed with big savings. Get your wishlists ready - the hottest summer deals are just a few days away!
Looking to beat the heat? The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is bringing major discounts on ACs from top brands like Lloyd, Cruise, Hitachi, and LG. Whether you want a high-efficiency inverter model or a budget-friendly option, there's something for every home. Stay cool and grab these deals before the summer temperatures - and prices rise!
Get summer-ready with the best air cooler deals during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025. Top brands like Bajaj, Crompton, Symphony, and Orient are offering powerful cooling at great prices. From compact personal coolers to heavy-duty desert models, there's something for every space. Refresh your home and save big while the offers last!
This Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, smart TVs are getting a serious price cut - with up to 50% off. Find your next screen from brands like Samsung, TCL, and VW. Crisp visuals, smooth streaming, and big match energy, all without burning a hole in your pocket. It’s the season to swap boring screens for brilliant ones.
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is slashing smartwatch prices by up to 80%! Grab top models from Samsung, Apple, Boult, Noise, and OnePlus at prices too good to ignore. Track workouts, manage calls, or just flex your wrist game, this sale is your best shot to snag premium and budget-friendly smartwatches without second-guessing.
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 brings a massive 50% off on laptops across categories. Whether you need a solid everyday machine or a gaming beast, deals are rolling in from HP, Lenovo, Dell, and even Apple. From students to professionals to gamers, it’s the perfect time to score a powerful upgrade without draining your savings.
Get ready to tune into massive savings! During the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, headphones and earbuds from boAt, Sony, JBL, and Zebronics are dropping to 80% off. Whether you're after booming bass, crystal-clear calls, or stylish everyday listening, there’s something for every budget and playlist. Upgrade your audio game without burning a hole in your pocket!
Chill out with massive savings! During the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, grab refrigerators from top brands like Samsung, Haier, and LG at up to 40% off. From sleek single-door options to spacious double-door models, there's something for every home. Perfect time to upgrade your kitchen and keep things cool all through the summer.
