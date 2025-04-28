Amazon Great Summer sale 2025 begins soon: Find great deals on electronics; dates revealed

|Product
Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Twin Inverter Split AC (Copper, 7 in 1 Convertible, Frost Self Clean, HD Filter, Cools at 54°C, Long Air Throw - HSU17VP-TQS3BN-INV, White)
LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q18JNXE, White)
Crompton Optimus 100 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Auto-Fill & Drain | Everlast Pump | Humidity Control
Symphony HiFlo 40 Personal Air Cooler For Home with Powerful Blower, Honeycomb Pads, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (40L, Light Grey)
TCL 101 cm (40 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Full HD Smart Android LED TV 40L4B (Black)
VW 109 cm (43 inches) Playwall Frameless Series Full HD Android Smart LED TV VW43F2 (Black)
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm, LTE, Gray) with Upto 100h Battery | 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Quick Button/Siren | Sapphire Glass & Titanium | 10ATM & IP68 | BP & ECG Monitor | Energy Score & Ages
Noise Pulse 2 Max 1.85 Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 10 Days Battery, 550 NITS Brightness, Smart DND, 100 Sports Modes, Smartwatch for Men and Women (Jet Black)
Lenovo V15 AMD Ryzen 3 7320U 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 250 Nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Arctic Grey/1.63 Kg), 83CQ000XIN
Acer Aspire Lite, AMD Ryzen 5-5625U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Full HD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.59KG, Premium Metal Body, AL15-41, Thin and Light Laptop
boAt Rockerz 450, 15 HRS Battery, 40mm Drivers, Padded Ear Cushions, Integrated Controls, Dual Modes, On Ear Bluetooth Headphones, Wireless Headphone with Mic (Hazel Beige)
Sony WH-CH720N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Up to 35Hrs Battery- Blue
Haier 185 L, 2 Star, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (HED-19TMS-N, Moon Silver)
Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 563 L Side by Side Frost Free Refrigerator with ProSmart Inverter Compressor (RSB585/FPV300RXID, INOX steel, Active Fresh Blue Light)
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, 2023 Model, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I3FWAGC)
Cruise 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with 7-Stage Air Filtration (100% Copper, Convertible 4-in-1, PM 2.5 Filter, CWCVBK-VQ1W173, White)
Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 3 Star, 4-Way Swing, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter, 3400SXL RAS.D318PCCIBS, White)
Cruise 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with 7-Stage Air Filtration (100% Copper, Convertible 4-in-1, PM 2.5 Filter, CWCVBL-VQ1W123, White)
Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2022 Model, FTL28U, White)
Hitachi 1 Ton Class 3 Star, 4-Way Swing, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter, 3400SXL RAS.D312PCBIBS, White)
Voltas 1.5 ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 183V Vectra CAW, White)
Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS12I3FWAEV/WAEA)
Bajaj DMH65 Neo 65L Desert Air Cooler For Home | For Larger Room | Big Ice Chamber | High-Speed | Invertor Compatible | 90Ft Air Throw | 3 Yrs Warranty (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended Warranty)【White】
Bajaj PX25 Torque Personal Air Cooler 24L For Home | Cooler For Room | Inverter Compatible | 16Ft Powerful Air Throw | High Speed Fan | 3 Yrs Warranty (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended Warranty)【White】
Hindware Smart Appliances | Frostwave 38L Personal Air cooler | Fan Based | 12 Fan Blade and Ice Chamber | White & Grey
Livpure Koolbliss Desert Air Cooler - 65 L |190W Motor with Thermal Overload Protection | Big Ice Chamber | Antibacterial Honeycomb Pads | Inverter Compatibility | 2 Years Warranty on Motor |
Orient Electric Durachill 40 L Portable Air Cooler For Home | Densenest Honeycomb Pads |17% More Air Delivery | Fully Collapsible Louvers |Inverter Compatible | Air Cooler For Room | White & Grey
Orient Electric Aerostorm 92 L Desert Air Cooler For Home | Densenest Honeycomb Pads For More Cooling| Inverter Compatible | 4000 Mch High Air Delivery | Auto-Fill Feature |Air Cooler For Room | White
Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler For Home | High Speed Fan | 30Ft Powerful Air Throw | Inverter Compatible | Cooler For Room | 3 Yrs (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended) Warranty【White】
Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV UA32T4380AKXXL (Glossy Black)
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV UA43T5450AKXXL (Black)
VW 80 cm (32 inches) Pro Series HD Ready Smart QLED Google TV VW32GQ1 (Black)
TCL 79.97 cm (32 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 32L4B (Black)
TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55P71B Pro (Black)
VW 60 cm (24 inches) Linux Frameless Series HD Ready Smart LED TV VW24C3 (Black) | with 18 Months Warranty
VW 80 cm (32 inches) Playwall Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV VW32F5 (Black)
SKYWALL 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32SWELS-PRO (Black)
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Starlight Aluminum Case with Starlight Sport Band. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display
Apple Watch Series 10 [GPS 42 mm] Smartwatch with Jet Black Aluminium Case with Ink Sport Sport Loop. Fitness Tracker, ECG App, Always-On Retina Display, Carbon Neutral
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm, LTE, Silver) with Upto 100h battery | 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Quick Button/Siren | Sapphire Glass & Titanium | 10ATM & IP68 | BP & ECG Monitor |Energy Score & AGEs
OnePlus Watch 2 with Wear OS 4,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100Hrs Battery Life,1.43 AMOLED Display,Stainless Steel & Sapphire Crystal Build,Dual Frequency GPS,5 ATM,IP68 & BT Calling (Radiant Steel)
Noise Twist Go Round dial Smartwatch with BT Calling, 1.39 Display, Metal Build, 100+ Watch Faces, IP68, Sleep Tracking, 100+ Sports Modes, 24/7 Heart Rate Monitoring (Elite Black)
Itel Unicorn Max Smartwatch with 1.43 AMOLED Display, 1000 Nits Brightness, AI Voice Assistant, Bluetooth V5.3, IP68 Waterproof, 200+ Watch Faces, 100+ Sports Modes (Aluminum Silver)
Noise Pulse 2 Max 1.85 Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 10 Days Battery, 550 NITS Brightness, Smart DND, 100 Sports Modes, Smartwatch for Men and Women (Midnight Blue)
Lenovo V15 G4 AMD Ryzen 5 7520U 15.6 inch FHD Thin & Lite Laptop, AMD Graphics, 16GB DDR5 5500Mhz Ram, 512GB SSD NVMe, Windows 11, Dolby Audio, Arctic Grey, 1 Year Onsite Brand Warranty
Dell Inspiron 3530 Thin & Light Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U/8GB/512GB SSD/15.6 (39.62cm) 120Hz Refresh Rate on a FHD IPS Display/Windows 11 + MSO21+McAfee 15 Month/Carbon Black/1.62kg
Dell [Smartchoice] Windows 11 Home 3520 Laptop, Intel Core i3-1215U, 12Th Gen (8GB RAM /512GB SSD /Window 11 /MS Office 21 /15.6(39.62 Cm) FHD Display /15 Month Mcafee /Black /1.69Kg Thin & Light
Acer Aspire Lite, AMD Ryzen 5-5625U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Full HD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.59KG, Premium Metal Body, AL15-41, Thin and Light Laptop
HP Victus Gaming Laptop, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, AMD 4GB Radeon RX 6500M Graphics, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, IPS, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Backlit KB, B&O (Win 11, Blue, 2.29 kg), fb0147AX
Lenovo LOQ 2024, AMD Ryzen 5 7235HS, NVIDIA RTX 3050-6GB, 12GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD IPS 144Hz 300Nits, 15.6/39.6cm, Windows 11, MS Office 21, Grey, 2.4Kg, 83JC0031IN, 3 Mon. Game Pass Gaming Laptop
HP 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U Laptop (8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) Anti-Glare, 15.6/39.6cm,FHD, Win 11, MS Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg, Intel UHD Graphics, HD Camera, Dual Speakers, fy5006tu
2022 Apple MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera. Works with iPhone and iPad; Midnight
Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery-Blue
Sony WH-CH720N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Up to 35Hrs Battery- Black
JBL Tune 510BT, On Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic, up to 40 Hours Playtime, Pure Bass, Quick Charging, Dual Pairing, Bluetooth 5.0 & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Black)
soundcore by Anker Q20i Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones with Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling, 40h Playtime in ANC Mode, Hi-Res Audio, Deep Bass, Personalization via App (Black)
ZEBRONICS Thunder Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Over Ear Headphones with 60H Backup, Gaming Mode, Dual Pairing, Enc, Aux, Micro Sd, Voice Assistant, Comfortable Earcups, Call Function (Sea Green)
Sony ULT Wear WH-ULT900N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Massive Bass, Up to 50Hrs Battery-Black
boAt Airdopes 141 Pro Buds, 13mm Drivers, Metallic Finish, 60HRS Battery, 4Mics ENx, Fast Charge, IPX5, v5.3 Bluetooth TWS in Ear Earbuds Wireless Earphones with mic (Obsidian Black)
OnePlus Nord Buds 2r True Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic, 12.4mm Drivers, Playback:Upto 38hr case,4-Mic Design, IP55 Rating [ Misty Grey ]
realme Buds T200 Lite Bluetooth in Ear Earbuds,4 Mic, AI ENC for Calls,48 Hours Total Playback with Fast Charging and Low Latency Gaming TWS,Google Fast Pair, with mic (Volt Black)
Samsung 183 L, 4 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C1824CR/HL, Red, Camellia Purple, Base Stand Drawer)
LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (GL-I292RPZX, Shiny Steel, Door Cooling+)
Samsung 183 L, 4 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C1724CU/HL, Camellia Blue)
Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox)
Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox)
LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HDSY, Dazzle Steel, Express Freeze | Multi Air-Flow)
Haier 596 L, Wi-Fi enabled Water Dispenser Frost Free, 2-Door Side by Side Refrigerator with 100% Convertible Fridge Space & Expert Inverter Technology (HRS-682SWDU1, Shiny Steel)
The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is almost here, starting 1st May at 12 noon and it’s packed with hot deals across top categories. Prime members get a head start with 12-hour early access from midnight itself. From ACs and coolers to keep you summer-ready, to TVs, smartwatches, laptops, headphones, earbuds, and fridges, there’s something for everyone looking to upgrade.
Expect major discounts on top brands, plus extra savings through exchange offers, no-cost EMIs, and bank deals. Looking to upgrade your gadgets, refresh your home setup, or grab the latest tech? This sale is packed with big savings. Get your wishlists ready - the hottest summer deals are just a few days away!
Looking to beat the heat? The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is bringing major discounts on ACs from top brands like Lloyd, Cruise, Hitachi, and LG. Whether you want a high-efficiency inverter model or a budget-friendly option, there's something for every home. Stay cool and grab these deals before the summer temperatures - and prices rise!
Get summer-ready with the best air cooler deals during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025. Top brands like Bajaj, Crompton, Symphony, and Orient are offering powerful cooling at great prices. From compact personal coolers to heavy-duty desert models, there's something for every space. Refresh your home and save big while the offers last!
This Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, smart TVs are getting a serious price cut - with up to 50% off. Find your next screen from brands like Samsung, TCL, and VW. Crisp visuals, smooth streaming, and big match energy, all without burning a hole in your pocket. It’s the season to swap boring screens for brilliant ones.
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is slashing smartwatch prices by up to 80%! Grab top models from Samsung, Apple, Boult, Noise, and OnePlus at prices too good to ignore. Track workouts, manage calls, or just flex your wrist game, this sale is your best shot to snag premium and budget-friendly smartwatches without second-guessing.
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 brings a massive 50% off on laptops across categories. Whether you need a solid everyday machine or a gaming beast, deals are rolling in from HP, Lenovo, Dell, and even Apple. From students to professionals to gamers, it’s the perfect time to score a powerful upgrade without draining your savings.
Get ready to tune into massive savings! During the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, headphones and earbuds from boAt, Sony, JBL, and Zebronics are dropping to 80% off. Whether you're after booming bass, crystal-clear calls, or stylish everyday listening, there’s something for every budget and playlist. Upgrade your audio game without burning a hole in your pocket!
Chill out with massive savings! During the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, grab refrigerators from top brands like Samsung, Haier, and LG at up to 40% off. From sleek single-door options to spacious double-door models, there's something for every home. Perfect time to upgrade your kitchen and keep things cool all through the summer.
FAQs
What size AC is best for a medium room?
A 1.5-ton split AC is ideal for medium rooms around 150–180 sq. ft. for effective cooling.
Are air coolers effective during humid weather?
Air coolers work best in dry climates; high humidity reduces their cooling efficiency compared to air conditioners.
Do all smart TVs support popular streaming apps?
Most smart TVs from brands like Samsung, TCL, and VW come preloaded with apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube.
Can budget smartwatches track health metrics accurately?
Affordable models from brands like Noise and Boult offer decent tracking for steps, heart rate, and sleep, but may vary slightly.
How do gaming laptops differ from basic laptops?
Gaming laptops have powerful GPUs, high-refresh displays, and better cooling systems, unlike basic models designed for simple tasks.