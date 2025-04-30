Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Exciting deals starting midnight for Prime members on refrigerator and washing machines

|Product
|Rating
|Price
Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox)View Details
₹26,990
Haier 240 L, 2 Star, Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (HEF-252EGS-P, Moon Silver)View Details
₹21,790
Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733B1/HL, Black Matt)View Details
₹27,490
Samsung 330 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT34DG5A4DBXHL, Luxe Black)View Details
₹39,490
Samsung 350 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT38DG5A4DS8HL, Elegant Inox, Silver)View Details
₹40,990
The Amazon Great Summer Sale might be one of the highlights of the dreadful summer season in India. The sale, starting on May 1, noon, promises to bring discounts that will take the heat down. Prime members get a 12-hour headstart to score a deal that they have been waiting for. You can get a
Since the options are plenty and shoppers are even more, we have curated a list of the best models from brands like LG, Samsung, Bosch, and more. We have single door refrigerators for bachelors, double door for small families and side by side for the lovers for lavish living. Similarly, you can choose a semi-automatic washing machine if you are on a budget and go all the way up to an AI powered machine if that’s what you need. You will find everything during this Amazon Sale 2025.
Refrigerators are an essential household appliance but it is often also most neglected. Why? Because it tends to keep running for years. But that does not mean that your house does not need an upgrade from time to time. And what better time to upgrade your refrigerator than the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025. We have listed all the best deals across categories for you. Have a brand in mind? Looking for an upgrade? Or making your first big household purchase? We got it covered. Following are the options that you need to add to cart right away.
Double door refrigerators for top brands for the average Indian family
Side by side refrigerators will give your kitchen an aesthetic edge during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025
On a budget? Here are single door refrigerators for your kitchen
Your clothes require regular washing during summer due to the constant sweating. Having a reliable washing machine can help this process and make laundry slightly less stressful. To clear out the clouds of confusion, we have gone through multiple deals to sort out the best models and discounts on washing machines for you. You can choose from top load, front load, semi-automatic and also washer and dryer. Excited already? These are all available during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025.
Washer-dryers are the one for your modern living needs
Deals on front load washing machine during the Amazon sale 2025
Not a front load person? Here are top load washing machines we recommend during the Amazon summer sale 2025
Want to save more money on washing machines? Check out the semi-automatic options during the Amazon sale 2025
Several bank offers are also available during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. You can get:
More offers to be expected.
