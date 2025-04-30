Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Exciting deals starting midnight for Prime members on refrigerator and washing machines

The Amazon Summer Sale starts in less than 4 hours, and its time for Prime members to gear up to avail the early deals on refrigerators and washing machines from brands like Samsung, LG, Bosch and more. See our shortlist and do not miss out on the early bird discounts during the Amazon sale.

Boudhaditya Sanyal
Published30 Apr 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Our Picks

The Amazon Great Summer Sale might be one of the highlights of the dreadful summer season in India. The sale, starting on May 1, noon, promises to bring discounts that will take the heat down. Prime members get a 12-hour headstart to score a deal that they have been waiting for. You can get a

Since the options are plenty and shoppers are even more, we have curated a list of the best models from brands like LG, Samsung, Bosch, and more. We have single door refrigerators for bachelors, double door for small families and side by side for the lovers for lavish living. Similarly, you can choose a semi-automatic washing machine if you are on a budget and go all the way up to an AI powered machine if that’s what you need. You will find everything during this Amazon Sale 2025.

Can’t wait to shop? Get up to 55% off on refrigerators

Refrigerators are an essential household appliance but it is often also most neglected. Why? Because it tends to keep running for years. But that does not mean that your house does not need an upgrade from time to time. And what better time to upgrade your refrigerator than the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025. We have listed all the best deals across categories for you. Have a brand in mind? Looking for an upgrade? Or making your first big household purchase? We got it covered. Following are the options that you need to add to cart right away.

Double door refrigerators for top brands for the average Indian family

Side by side refrigerators will give your kitchen an aesthetic edge during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025

On a budget? Here are single door refrigerators for your kitchen

Up to 60% off on washing machines? Yes!! During the Amazon Summer Sale 2025

Your clothes require regular washing during summer due to the constant sweating. Having a reliable washing machine can help this process and make laundry slightly less stressful. To clear out the clouds of confusion, we have gone through multiple deals to sort out the best models and discounts on washing machines for you. You can choose from top load, front load, semi-automatic and also washer and dryer. Excited already? These are all available during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025.

Washer-dryers are the one for your modern living needs

Deals on front load washing machine during the Amazon sale 2025

Not a front load person? Here are top load washing machines we recommend during the Amazon summer sale 2025

Want to save more money on washing machines? Check out the semi-automatic options during the Amazon sale 2025

Bank offers for more savings during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025:

Several bank offers are also available during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. You can get:

  • Unlimited 5% back on Amazon pay ICICI bank credit card
  • HDFC Bank: 10% Instant discount on credit cards and EMI transactions

More offers to be expected.

Prime members can enjoy early access to exclusive deals, with discounts up to 60% on top brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, and Bosch. Some models may also come bundled with additional offers like cashback, no-cost EMI, or free installation services.
Yes, Prime members get early access to these deals before they go live for all customers. If you’re not a Prime member yet, consider signing up for a free trial to take advantage of these exclusive offers on appliances like refrigerators and washing machines.
For refrigerators, prioritize energy efficiency (star rating) , frost-free technology, adjustable shelves, and smart cooling modes. For washing machines, focus on inverter technology , load capacity, quick-wash cycles, and durability. Many discounted models will include advanced features like Wi-Fi connectivity or auto-cleaning functions.
Absolutely! Amazon often provides no-cost EMI options and exchange bonuses during big sales. You can trade in your old appliance for extra discounts or opt for flexible payment plans to make high-end models more affordable. More offers are available on EMI for HDFC credit cards.
To stay ahead, sign up for Prime membership and set deal alerts for your preferred brands and models. Additionally, create a wishlist of your desired appliances and track price drops leading up to the sale.

Meet your Guide

Boudhaditya Sanyal

I am a tech expert and seasoned writer specializing in gadget reviews and tech trends. I cover the latest advancements in the world of gadgets, appliances and AI. My passion is to simplify complex technology, and ensuring everyone can keep up with the fast-paced digital world, making technology accessible to all....Read more

First Published:30 Apr 2025, 08:30 PM IST

