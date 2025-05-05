Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Grab ACs, air coolers, fans, refrigerators from LG, Panasonic, Samsung, up to 70% off

Cool down this summer with top deals on ACs, fans, air coolers, and refrigerators during Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 – up to 70% off on leading brands.

Nivedita Mishra
Published5 May 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Chill this summer with cool deals on appliances in Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025.
Chill this summer with cool deals on appliances in Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025.

ProductRatingPrice

Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display, HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI18EE3R35W0,White)View Details...

₹35,990

...
amazon basics 16-Inch Pedestal Fan | Tilting Head | 1400 RPM | Silent Operation| 400mm Sweep Length (Grey)View Details...

₹2,149

...
Bepure CoolX 40L Air Cooler | Air Delivery upto 2400 M3/H | Low Noise Operation | Low Power Consumption | 3 Side Honeycomb Cooling Pad | Large Ice BoxView Details...

₹6,498

...
Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 563 L Side by Side Frost Free Refrigerator with ProSmart Inverter Compressor (RSB585/FPV300RXID, INOX steel, Active Fresh Blue Light)View Details...

₹52,490

...
CUCKOO Respure Air Purifer For Home | Biggest True HEPA Filter Cleans 570 Sqft in 15min | 8 Yrs Warranty on Motor | | Suitable For Heavy Pollution Allergies & Pet Hair | RedDot Award WinnerView Details...

₹10,490

...
The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is on, and this is the right time to shop for summer appliances. The sale brings mega discounts on a wide range of useful gadgets and home appliances. From ACs, fans, air coolers, and air purifiers to refrigerators, everything you need to stay cool is now available at lower prices.

These are limited-time offers, so act quickly to make the most of the price drops. Whether you are replacing old machines or shopping for new ones, this sale can help you save. Head to the Amazon sale and start shopping before the deals end.

We have bunched together a list of some of the choicest options in each of these categorises.

Bank offers and other discounts on summer appliances during Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025

  • HDFC Bank customers can enjoy a 10% instant discount on credit and debit card transactions, including EMI and non-EMI purchases.
  • A bonus discount is available for HDFC users making high-value purchases using credit cards or EMI options.
  • ICICI Bank offers a 10% instant discount on both credit and debit card payments during the sale.
  • Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users can avail an additional 5% instant discount on eligible orders.
  • All offers are available for a limited period and can be availed once per card; terms may vary by product

Top Deals

Amazon Summer Sale 2025: Up to 48% off on air conditioners (AC)

Buying an air conditioner during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is a wise decision. With significant price reductions and a wide selection of models, now is the time to invest. Beat the rising temperatures while saving money. Take advantage of limited-time offers during the Amazon Summer sale and ensure comfort at home throughout the summer. Shop smart, shop during the sale.

Amazon Summer Sale 2025: Up to 59% off on fans

Purchasing fans during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is a practical move. With discounted prices across various brands and types, it's the right moment to upgrade or add more cooling options to your home. Energy-efficient and cost-effective, fans offer daily comfort during hot months. Make the most of the Amazon sale and enjoy cooler days ahead.

Amazon Summer Sale 2025: Up to 57% off on air coolers

The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is the right moment to bring home an air cooler at a lower price. Known for low energy use and easy maintenance, air coolers are well-suited for dry, hot weather. With several models available at reduced rates, it’s a sensible way to stay cool. Shop the Amazon sale now and make the most of the summer deals.

Amazon Summer Sale 2025: Up to 44% off on refrigerators

The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 brings excellent deals on refrigerators, making it the right time to invest. With reduced prices and various models available, you can upgrade your kitchen with ease. A reliable refrigerator helps maintain food quality and ensures cool storage during peak summer. Take advantage of the Amazon sale 2025 and bring home a dependable appliance at less cost.

Amazon Summer Sale 2025: Up to 70% off on air purifiers

The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is a good time to consider air purifiers for your home. With air quality often dropping in warmer months, these devices help maintain a cleaner indoor environment. Discounts across brands make them more accessible. Breathe easier, reduce allergens, and create a healthier space while saving money during this limited-time Amazon sale event.

FAQs
Yes, the sale offers substantial discounts on a wide range of air conditioners from popular brands, making it a great time to upgrade your cooling system at a lower price.
Absolutely. The sale includes energy-efficient air coolers that provide effective cooling while saving on electricity bills, with various models to suit different room sizes.
Discounts on fans vary depending on the brand and model, but you can expect savings of up to 40% on a wide selection, including tower, pedestal, and table fans.
Yes, refrigerators are available at discounted prices, including energy-efficient models with advanced features. It’s an ideal time to upgrade your fridge and enjoy long-term savings.
Many large appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators, offer free delivery during the sale. Be sure to check individual product listings for delivery details and any additional offers.

First Published:5 May 2025, 08:00 AM IST

