Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is LIVE: Grab up to 50% off on 1.5 ton ACs from LG, Samsung, and more

Its the second day of Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 and the best deals on ACs are flying off the shelves. Hurry, grab a new AC from top brands at up to 50% off and additional bank offers like 10% Instant discount on HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI transactions, cashback and much more.

Aishwarya Faraswal
Published2 May 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Day 2 of Amazon Great Summer Sale: Check out deals on 1.5 ton ACs
Day 2 of the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is heating up, and so are the deals on air conditioners. Been waiting for the right time to bring home a 1.5 ton AC, don’t wait any longer, because the top models from LG, Samsung, Panasonic, Lloyd, and more are already seeing massive price cuts of up to 50%.

In addition to big discounts, you can stack up more savings with 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank credit cards and EMIs, and 5% unlimited cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI credit cards. There are also exchange offers and EMI options to make things easier on the wallet.

Check out the best deals and discounts on a range of 1.5 ACs on Amazon Summer Sale 2025 to be the heat with maximum savings this season.

Exclusive bank offers for max savings on 1.5 ton ACs during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025

  • Get 5% unlimited cashback with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card
  • HDFC Bank users can avail up to 4500 instant discount on credit card and EMI purchases
  • SBI credit card and EMI transactions come with a 10% instant discount
  • RBL Bank offers a 7.5% instant discount on both credit card and EMI payments
  • One Card users can save up to 3500 instantly on credit card and EMI transactions
  • No Cost EMI available across select payment methods

The LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC is part of the hottest air conditioner deals on Amazon during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025. Currently available at 54% off, this model is ideal for medium-sized rooms and delivers solid performance with AI Convertible 6-in-1 cooling, VIRAAT Mode for fast temperature drops, and energy-efficient operation. With features like Diet Mode+, HD filter with anti-virus protection, and stabiliser-free performance, this AC packs everything for the Indian summer.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Ton – Ideal for 111 to 150 sq. ft. rooms
Cooling Technology
DUAL Inverter with AI Convertible 6-in-1
Special Modes
VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+, Auto Clean, Monsoon Comfort
Build
100% Copper with Ocean Black Protection
Energy Rating
3 Star, ISEER Value: 4.0, Annual Consumption: 852.44 units
Click Here to Buy

LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q18JNXE, White)

The Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star Magicool Inverter Split AC is among the best deals on 1.5 ton ACs during the Amazon Great Summer Sale. At 50% discount, this AC comes with a convertible 4-in-1 cooling mode, Intellisense inverter compressor, and HD dust filter for efficient cooling. Its 6th Sense Technology ensures precise temperature control, while Turbo Cool and self-cleaning features support consistent performance even in high heat.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Ton – Ideal for 111 to 150 sq. ft. rooms
Cooling Technology
Intellisense Inverter with 4-in-1 Convertible Mode
Special Modes
Turbo Cool, Self Clean, Hidden Display, 6th Sense Technology
Build
100% Copper Condenser, Stabilizer-Free Operation
Energy Rating
5 Star, ISEER Value: 5.1, Annual Consumption: 728.95 units
Click Here to Buy

Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Magicool Inverter Split AC (MAGICOOL 15T 5S INV CNV S5K2PP0, Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling Mode, HD Filter White)

Get the Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC at 48% off during the Amazon Summer Sale. With Wi-Fi connectivity, voice control, and 6-in-1 Flexicool convertible modes, this AC offers customised cooling and up to 50% energy savings. Features like Smart Energy Display, PM 2.5 filters, and Hydro Blue anti-corrosion coating ensure durability and cleaner air.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Ton – Ideal for 111 to 150 sq. ft.
Technology
Flexicool Inverter with 6-in-1 modes, Wi-Fi enabled
Special Features
Insta Cool, Smart Display, Voice Commands, PM2.5 Filter
Build
100% Copper Coil with anti-rust coating
Energy Rating
3 Star, ISEER: 3.9, Annual Use: 952.68 units
Click Here to Buy

Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display, HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI18EE3R35W0,White)

Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is now available at 50% off during the Amazon Sale 2025. Featuring 5-in-1 adjustable cooling modes, it lets you choose the right capacity for every room condition, saving power and boosting comfort. The Turbo Cooling and Ultra Silent operation ensure fast and quiet performance, even at 52°C ambient temperature.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Ton – Suitable for medium rooms
Technology
5-in-1 Adjustable Inverter, High Ambient Cooling
Special Features
Turbo Mode, Ice Wash, Filter Clean Alert, Anti-dust Filter
Energy Rating
3 Star, Efficient Cooling with 5100W power
Build
100% Copper for better durability
Click Here to Buy

Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC(Copper, 5-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 2024 Model,183 V VERTIS ELITE, White)

Check out more deals on 1.5 ton ACs on Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025

If you're eyeing smart cooling during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025, the LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Window AC is worth a serious look. With 52% discount, this model comes with DUAL inverter compressor, 4-in-1 convertible cooling, and Wi-Fi control via LG ThinQ. It can handle high ambient temperatures up to 54°C and includes a 4-way manual air swing for uniform cooling. One of the smarter air conditioner deals on Amazon this season under the deals on 1.5 ton ACs category.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Ton – Ideal for medium rooms
Compressor Type
DUAL Inverter with variable speed
Smart Control
Wi-Fi Enabled with LG ThinQ, Alexa, and Google Assistant
Energy Efficiency
3 Star Rating, ISEER 3.26
Cooling Tech
Convertible 4-in-1, 4-Way Swing, Ocean Black Protection
Click Here to Buy

LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi DUAL Inverter Window AC (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 cooling, 4 Way Air Swing, HD Filter, UW-Q18WWXA, White)

Check out the best deals on Amazon Great Summer Sale

Beat the heat with Carrier’s 1.5 Ton 5 Star Smart Inverter AC, now at a massive 44% discount during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. Powered by Flexicool 6-in-1 convertible technology, it adjusts cooling as per your needs while saving up to 50% energy. It supports Wi-Fi and voice control, and comes with dual filtration (HD & PM 2.5) for cleaner air. With 5760W peak cooling and whisper-quiet operation, this is one of the best air conditioner deals on Amazon Sale.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Ton – Ideal for 111–150 sq. ft. rooms
Cooling
6-in-1 Convertible with Insta Cool
Smart Features
Wi-Fi, Voice Control, Smart Energy Display
Energy Rating
5 Star, ISEER 5.13
Air Purification
HD & PM 2.5 Filter, Auto Clean, Leakage Detector
Click Here to Buy

Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display,HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI19EE5R35W0,White)

Get unbeatable value with the Voltas 1.4 Ton Inverter Split AC, now available at 49% off in the Amazon Sale 2025. Equipped with 4-in-1 adjustable cooling modes, it adapts to your comfort and energy needs. The anti-dust filter ensures cleaner indoor air, while the copper condenser with anti-corrosive coating delivers long-lasting performance. Designed for Indian summers, it cools efficiently even at 52°C, making it one of the best AC deals.

Specifications

Capacity
1.4 Ton – Ideal for mid-sized rooms (111–150 sq. ft.)
Cooling
4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Turbo Cooling
Smart Features
LED Display, Memory Restart, Sleep Mode
Energy Rating
3 Star, ISEER 3.80
Filtration
Anti-Dust Filter, Anti-Microbial Protection
Click Here to Buy

Voltas 1.4 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 173V Vectra CAE, White)

Bumper deals on 1.5 ton ACs on Amazon Sale 2025

Enjoy powerful cooling this summer with the Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter AC, now at 42% off during the Amazon Sale 2025. Its 5-in-1 convertible mode adjusts cooling from 30% to 110%, offering energy savings and comfort in every season. With Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 filter, Turbo Cooling, and copper coils, it’s built to handle heat up to 52°C. A top mid-range choice with smart features like filter clean alert, low gas detection, and stabiliser-free operation.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Ton – Suitable for rooms up to 160 sq. ft.
Cooling
5-in-1 Convertible, Turbo Cool, 4m Air Throw
Energy Rating
3 Star, ISEER 3.84
Smart Features
Auto Restart, Clean Filter Indication, Hidden LED
Filtration
Anti-Viral Filter + PM 2.5
Click Here to Buy

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, 2023 Model, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I3FWAGC)

Stay cool and efficient with the Hitachi 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC, now available at a huge discount of 42% off during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. This AC features FrostWash Technology, 4-Way Swing, and Xpandable+ technology, ensuring a long air throw and even cooling. With 100% copper coils, it guarantees enhanced durability and superior performance, while the R32 refrigerant ensures an eco-friendly choice.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Ton – Perfect for medium-sized rooms (111-150 sq. ft.)
Energy Rating
5 Star, Annual Consumption: 774.58 kWh
Special Features
Long Air Throw, SmartView Display, Silent Operation
Warranty
5 years on the product, 10 years on the compressor
Click Here to Buy

Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 5 Star, 4-Way Swing, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter,5400STXL RAS.G518PCCIBT, White)

The Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC offers great value during the Amazon Great Summer Sale with a 42% discount. It features a 5-in-1 adjustable mode that allows for flexible cooling and sleep mode for comfortable nights. With its copper condenser, the AC ensures durable, efficient cooling, while the anti-dust filter keeps the air fresh. It also has adjustable cooling, making it a solid choice for medium-sized rooms. Don’t miss the deals on 1.5 ton ACs this summer!

Specifications

Cooling Capacity
1.57 Kilowatts
Energy Rating
3 Star, ISEER Value 3.80
Special Features
Anti-dust, antimicrobial protection, Sleep Mode
Warranty
1 Year on product, 10 Years on compressor
Click Here to Buy

Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC(Copper, 5-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 2023 Model, 183V Vertis Emerald, White)

FAQs
The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 started on May 1st at 12 PM.
You can enjoy up to 42% off on selected 1.5 ton air conditioners during the sale.
Yes, EMI options are available on various 1.5 ton air conditioners through select banks.
Installation is available for most models at an additional cost, but it's free for Prime members on some products.
Yes, you can avail of bank discounts, cashback offers, and no-cost EMI options on 1.5 ton air conditioners.

