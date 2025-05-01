Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is LIVE: Up to 65% off on TVs from top brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, TCL among others

|Product
|Rating
|Price
Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-75S30B (Black)View Details
₹1.32L
Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-75S30B (Black)View Details
₹1.32L
LG 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 50UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)View Details
₹35,490
Redmi Xiaomi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32MA-FVIN (Black)View Details
₹10,999
Hisense 80 cm (32 inches) E43N Series HD Ready Smart Google LED TV 32E43N (Black)View Details
₹10,999
The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is here, and it’s the perfect time to upgrade your TV. Let’s face it - buying a new television every few years isn’t always possible, but repair and maintenance costs can quickly add up. That’s why shopping during a sale is such a smart move.
With attractive discounts on top brands, now’s your chance to bring home a better viewing experience. Don’t miss out - explore the best TV deals during Amazon Summer Sale 2025 and give your living room the refresh it deserves. It’s value, convenience, and great entertainment all rolled into one brilliant deal!
Samsung TVs are known for their stunning picture quality, sleek design, and smart features. If you’ve been eyeing one, the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is the perfect time to buy. With exciting discounts on a wide range of Samsung models, you can upgrade your home entertainment without stretching your budget. Whether it’s 4K clarity or smart connectivity you want, there’s a Samsung TV waiting for you—now at a better price!
Sony TVs offer exceptional picture quality, brilliant sound, and premium design, perfect for elevating your viewing experience. With the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 now live, it’s the ideal time to invest in a Sony TV. Whether you want cinematic 4K visuals or smart features for easy streaming, Sony delivers it all. Take advantage of exciting deals and bring home a Sony TV that fits both your style and your budget.
LG TVs are all about vibrant colours, crisp visuals, and smart tech that fits your lifestyle. From OLED brilliance to user-friendly interfaces, LG has something for everyone. And with the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 in full swing, there’s no better time to upgrade. Grab incredible offers on LG TVs and enjoy stunning entertainment from the comfort of your sofa - all at a price that’ll make you smile.
Redmi TVs pack in smart features, great picture quality, and value-for-money pricing - making them a top choice for modern homes. Whether you want a sleek smart TV for streaming or a larger screen for movie nights, Redmi delivers without burning a hole in your pocket. The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is your chance to snag amazing deals on Redmi TVs. Don’t miss out - upgrade your viewing experience for less today!
Hisense TVs are a brilliant mix of performance, style, and affordability. Known for their vibrant displays and smart features, they’re perfect for everyday entertainment. With the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 now on, it’s the ideal moment to grab a Hisense TV at a fantastic price. Whether you want 4K clarity or smooth streaming, Hisense delivers big without breaking the bank. Don’t wait - shop smart and bring home more value today!
TCL TVs offer impressive visuals, smart features, and unbeatable value - perfect for anyone wanting a quality upgrade. From 4K resolution to smooth streaming, TCL packs in all the essentials without the hefty price tag. And now, with the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 underway, it’s the best time to make the switch. Enjoy top deals on TCL TVs and transform your home entertainment setup for less. Don’t miss these limited-time offers!
VW TVs are a great pick for those wanting smart features, crisp visuals, and solid value. Whether you’re after Full HD or 4K resolution, VW offers a range of options to suit every space and budget. And with the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 in full swing, now’s the perfect time to grab one at a fantastic price. Don’t miss out—upgrade your TV and enjoy smarter viewing for less!
Vu TVs combine premium visuals, rich sound, and smart features—all at a price that makes sense. Whether you want a sleek 4K TV or a large screen for binge-watching, Vu has you covered. With the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 on, it’s the perfect time to score a Vu TV at an unbeatable price. Don’t miss your chance to upgrade your home entertainment with style and savings rolled into one.
Acer TVs offer a brilliant mix of smart features, sleek design, and impressive visuals—perfect for modern homes. Whether you're after a compact HD-ready model or a 4K QLED display, Acer delivers quality without breaking the bank. With the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 in full swing, it's the ideal time to grab an Acer TV at a fantastic price. Don't miss out—upgrade your viewing experience today!
Similar articles for you
Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is LIVE for ALL: Up to 60% off on best selling tablets from Apple, Samsung, Lenovo, and Xiaomi
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Score up to 70% off the best kitchen appliances, including microwaves and chimneys
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.