Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is LIVE: Up to 65% off on TVs from top brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, TCL among others

The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is here, and it’s the perfect time to upgrade your TV. Let’s face it - buying a new television every few years isn’t always possible, but repair and maintenance costs can quickly add up. That’s why shopping during a sale is such a smart move.

With attractive discounts on top brands, now’s your chance to bring home a better viewing experience. Don’t miss out - explore the best TV deals during Amazon Summer Sale 2025 and give your living room the refresh it deserves. It’s value, convenience, and great entertainment all rolled into one brilliant deal!

Bank offers and other schemes as part of Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Unlimited 5% back on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card

HDFC Bank: Up to ₹ 4500 instant discount on credit cards and EMI transactions

4500 instant discount on credit cards and EMI transactions SBI Bank: 10% instant discount on credit cards and EMI transactions

RBL Bank: 7.5% instant discount on credit cards and EMI transactions

One Card: Up to ₹ 3500 instant discount on credit cards and EMI transactions

3500 instant discount on credit cards and EMI transactions No Cost EMI options



Top Deals

Best offers on Samsung TVs: Avail up to 48% off on them Samsung TVs are known for their stunning picture quality, sleek design, and smart features. If you’ve been eyeing one, the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is the perfect time to buy. With exciting discounts on a wide range of Samsung models, you can upgrade your home entertainment without stretching your budget. Whether it’s 4K clarity or smart connectivity you want, there’s a Samsung TV waiting for you—now at a better price!

Best offers on Sony TVs: Avail up to 51% off on them Sony TVs offer exceptional picture quality, brilliant sound, and premium design, perfect for elevating your viewing experience. With the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 now live, it’s the ideal time to invest in a Sony TV. Whether you want cinematic 4K visuals or smart features for easy streaming, Sony delivers it all. Take advantage of exciting deals and bring home a Sony TV that fits both your style and your budget.

Best offers of LG TVs: Avail up to 49% off on them LG TVs are all about vibrant colours, crisp visuals, and smart tech that fits your lifestyle. From OLED brilliance to user-friendly interfaces, LG has something for everyone. And with the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 in full swing, there’s no better time to upgrade. Grab incredible offers on LG TVs and enjoy stunning entertainment from the comfort of your sofa - all at a price that’ll make you smile.

Best offers of Redmi TVs: Avail up to 56% off on them Redmi TVs pack in smart features, great picture quality, and value-for-money pricing - making them a top choice for modern homes. Whether you want a sleek smart TV for streaming or a larger screen for movie nights, Redmi delivers without burning a hole in your pocket. The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is your chance to snag amazing deals on Redmi TVs. Don’t miss out - upgrade your viewing experience for less today!

Best offers on Hisense TVs: Avail up to 56% off on them Hisense TVs are a brilliant mix of performance, style, and affordability. Known for their vibrant displays and smart features, they’re perfect for everyday entertainment. With the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 now on, it’s the ideal moment to grab a Hisense TV at a fantastic price. Whether you want 4K clarity or smooth streaming, Hisense delivers big without breaking the bank. Don’t wait - shop smart and bring home more value today!

Best offers of TCL TVs: Avail up to 69% off on them TCL TVs offer impressive visuals, smart features, and unbeatable value - perfect for anyone wanting a quality upgrade. From 4K resolution to smooth streaming, TCL packs in all the essentials without the hefty price tag. And now, with the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 underway, it’s the best time to make the switch. Enjoy top deals on TCL TVs and transform your home entertainment setup for less. Don’t miss these limited-time offers!

Best offers on VW TVs: Avail up to 62% off on them VW TVs are a great pick for those wanting smart features, crisp visuals, and solid value. Whether you’re after Full HD or 4K resolution, VW offers a range of options to suit every space and budget. And with the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 in full swing, now’s the perfect time to grab one at a fantastic price. Don’t miss out—upgrade your TV and enjoy smarter viewing for less!

Best offers of Vu TVs: Avail up to 42% off on them

Vu TVs combine premium visuals, rich sound, and smart features—all at a price that makes sense. Whether you want a sleek 4K TV or a large screen for binge-watching, Vu has you covered. With the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 on, it’s the perfect time to score a Vu TV at an unbeatable price. Don’t miss your chance to upgrade your home entertainment with style and savings rolled into one.

Best offers on Acer TVs: Avail up to 59% off on them

​Acer TVs offer a brilliant mix of smart features, sleek design, and impressive visuals—perfect for modern homes. Whether you're after a compact HD-ready model or a 4K QLED display, Acer delivers quality without breaking the bank. With the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 in full swing, it's the ideal time to grab an Acer TV at a fantastic price. Don't miss out—upgrade your viewing experience today!

